Samsung SDI: Europe And Large Batteries Merit Attention

Investment highlights

We expect Samsung SDI's (OTC:SSDIY) 4Q19 results to miss consensus estimates due to the slowing growth of small batteries and recognition of ESS (energy storage system)-related costs. Accordingly, we revise down our 2020 earnings forecasts. That said, EV (electric vehicle) batteries should remain on the sharp growth track and ESS’s strong growth potential is intact, especially overseas. 2020 earnings will likely be driven primarily by the robust growth of large batteries and their improving profitability. Meanwhile, Europe has agreed to strengthen its emissions target through the European Green Deal, which bodes well for SDI’s large batteries. We maintain our positive view toward the company.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect 4Q19 results to fall below consensus estimates with sales coming in at KRW2.8tn (+13% YoY) and operating profit at KRW10.2bn (-96% YoY). The company incurred a one-off cost of KRW200bn for measures taken to enhance ESS safety. However, we believe EV battery sales and margins improved considerably QoQ. We revise down our 2020 earnings forecasts in light of the: 1) slowing growth of small batteries; 2) ESS margin squeeze caused by cost increases; and 3) weak demand for and ASP declines of polarizing films.

We believe SDI exports more than 80% of its EV batteries to Europe, so it is sensitive to Europe’s regulatory changes. The EU presented the European Green Deal last week which aims to increase the EU’s 2030 emissions target from the current 40% (vs. 1990) to 50-55%. Key measures to achieve the target will be introduced by 2021 and will be made into law afterward. The aim is to make EU member states “carbon neutral” by 2050. Accordingly, the European EV market will gain strong momentum.

Growing solar cell demand is also positive, as it greatly affects ESS demand. In 2019 solar power system installations in the EU are likely to skyrocket 109% YoY to 16.7GW, and we see growth surpassing 20% in 2020. The European Green Deal should work to fuel solar cell demand further. In the US, demand to install solar power systems is expected to grow more than 20% YoY in 2020. Solar cell-related ESS demand is likely to grow sharply too. As such, for SDI, overseas markets will be the key catalyst for sales and help offset its negative domestic issues.

Share price outlook and valuation

ESS fire issues in 2019 have worked to overshadow the robust growth of EV battery sales. We believe concerns will ease for the most part in 2020 when domestic ESS issues dissipate and growth in EV battery sales and margins materializes. We also expect to see renewed attention on ESS when the negative noise in the domestic market disappears.

