AMZA: Time To Go Real Deep With The Third Distribution Cut

MLPs are apparently a dying model. Don't take our word for it. Just listen to the CEO of the largest MLP in the country.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), the biggest master limited partnership by market value, said it could be forced to convert to a corporation if many of its peers in the pipeline industry leave the model behind. While the company defended its structure, it was the most direct acknowledgment from Enterprise that the MLP model may not be sustainable. Analysts and investors have questioned the company over the past year about a possible conversion. “There may be an element of inevitability,” Enterprise Chief Financial Officer Randy Fowler said at Wells Fargo’s Midstream and Utility Symposium in New York. “K-1 island is becoming very exotic,” he added, referring to the tax forms required for MLP investors. The MLP model was once seen as a smart way for oil and gas pipeline operators to raise fresh capital while appealing to retail investors. Instead of paying corporate taxes, MLPs pass their cash to stockholders who pay tax on the quarterly payouts. But pipeline partnerships began to lose their allure after the slump in oil prices that began in 2014 triggered cuts to cash distributions. The exodus of investors accelerated in 2018 after a series of changes in U.S. tax policy.

Source: Bloomberg

Whether the model makes it or not, clearly one fund is in danger of distributing itself to death. Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) still sports a massive 22% yield and continues distributing an absurd amount in relation to its underlying cash flow. We go over why management needs to bite the bullet and move towards a sustainable long term model of distributing what is earned.

The Truth

German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer famously said,

All truth passes through three stages: First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident.

That truthfully describes our work to "out" AMZA's distribution coverage. First we got the ridicule. Even when AMZA yielded 3X as much as comparative ETFs, and had a NAV decay that resembled the half-life of Hydrogen-7, all we got was violent denial. But two distribution cuts and a chronically downtrending NAV has awoken most of those who invested in this ETF. Gone are the days of investors claiming "option magic" covers the yield. We are way past blaming the rising assets under management for inability to cover the distribution. All we are now left with is a few stragglers who claim to be making money by being long an ETF that never goes up or ones that claim that return of capital is the best thing since sliced bread. While most have come to accept our position, AMZA still manages to hold over $300 million in assets. That is still a lot of money and that is why we periodically update investors to stay away from this sinkhole.

2019 in review

With the year almost drawing to a close, AMZA continued its streak of underperforming its benchmark on every virtually every single time frame.

Source: Virtus

What is notable here is that the year-to-date category where the index returned a negative 2%. This is what you would call the prototypical definition of a flat market. As option selling investors would testify, this is the best market to sell options like covered calls and cash secured puts. It is much harder to outperform when the asset class is rising, but in flat markets, option sellers should have a field day. Take for example the aforementioned EPD. You could sell the June 2020 puts today for $1.90.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That would create a 12.48% annualized return if the stock closed at $28.00 (basically flat) at June 2020 expiration.

Source: Author's calculations

EPD currently yields 6.3% annually so you would be handily beating those returns right out of the gate. For someone holding the security directly, the stock would have to rise 9.33% (12.48%-(6.3%/2)) just to match your cash secured put returns. In all outcomes of small up or down markets, cash secured puts totally decimate option-free, long-only, returns.

We used a cash secured put example here, but covered calls are the same and technically more or less equal. The one small difference is that cash secured puts strongly outperform covered calls when there are unexpected dividend cuts. AMZA uses both in its strategy and both should enhance outperformance.

Source: Virtus. AMZA holdings December 17, 2019

Yet as we are seeing that in a flat market, AMZA has dropped the ball.

Two possible explanations

The most likely cause for this is that AMZA is selling the options at the worst possible time. The first has to do with the fact that even though the market is flat, it has had some serious rallies and drawdowns. If someone does sell covered calls right at the bottom of a decline or cash secured puts right at the top of a rally, it is theoretically possible to underperform even a flat index.

The second is that distributing so much more than the underlying index generates is interfering with proper portfolio management. The only way to distribute 22% on a portfolio that actually generates 9% after fees is to sell existing holdings month after month. This is a very difficult task to blend alongside maintaining the leverage maximum at 130% and taking into account all option positions. Additionally, this process is amplified during drawdowns when falling NAV already necessitates the need for liquidation to stay within leverage parameters.

Time for a change

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results. The current model is failing in all sorts of markets and investors need to ask for a change or vote with their feet. To same extent they are voting with their feet.

Source: Virtus, AMZA Semi-Annual report April 2019

Net assets are down 35% from just April 30,2019.

While some has been performance driven, investors are fleeing this sinking ship. AMZA is running out of investors who are buying the "covered distribution" story. If any credibility is to be salvaged, AMZA needs to create a sustainable model with the right size of distributions and give the manager a chance to match or outperform the index. We believe that number to be south of 4 cents a month.

