Lincoln National Corp.: Management's Renewed Focus Brings Growth Into View

Introduction

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC), a differentiated insurance provider and investment management company originally founded in 1905, has come out of the depths of the financial crisis in a relatively strong competitive position. Over the last ten years, the company has transformed itself in terms of operational efficiency, product focus, and overall risk profile, though the market seems slow to catch on to that fact. In this article, I'll go over the company's recent history, discussing how certain strategic initiatives have impacted financial results, what the trend appears to be, and whether or not LNC is a buy at current prices.

(Image source: company investor website)

Risk on, Risk off

Lincoln has dialed back market, interest-rate, and product risk significantly since 2008, and ironically, become much more profitable in the process. At the same time, the company's portfolio and business segments have built larger margins of safety to bolster against any potential systemic shocks, the underlying fundamentals of the stock itself have mirrored that change. In fact, goodwill as a portion of assets has declined from 38% in 2008 to just 13% today, thanks to a more depressed (albeit more reasonable) pricing environment. That said, the firm has leveraged its book of assets more efficiently for growth, and the mark-down appears somewhat overdone.

By the Numbers

Looking over some key data points for the last ten-year period reflects a company that is operating at a high level and rewarding shareholders in the process. Adjusted operating revenue has grown at a 5-6% compound annual rate, adjusted operating EPS has grown 11-12% annually, adjusted operating ROE has risen to a healthy 13.5%, and shares outstanding, meanwhile, have decreased 44% from their peak in 2010 as management has bought back $6 billion worth of its own stock at fairly advantageous prices along the way. Looking at the balance sheet, statutory capital has increased from $5.1 billion to $9.4 billion (2008-3Q19). With regard to annuities and long-dated insurance contracts, LNC has greatly decreased its exposure to such risks, as the percentage of sales with long-term guarantees has shrunk from 36% to 23% over the last 5 years. As a corollary to that, LNC's long-term interest rate assumption (upon which investment and insurance values are based) is down from 5.25% in 2008 to 3.5% in 3Q19. This means less implied risk and an easier hurdle for success, generally.

(Source: author)

As of 3Q19, the company experienced its 4th straight quarter of positive flows for annuities (more money taken in than paid out/transferred) and strong sales growth. Additionally, there have been positive net flows in 14 of the last 15 quarters for retirement plan services deposits. The company's life insurance segment saw average in-force policies increase by 8% year over year. Meanwhile, group insurance sales were up 53% year over year (thanks largely to the firm's acquisition of Liberty Assurance Co., which is discussed later on), and sported a 6% after-tax operating margin.

From Loving the Spread to Spreading the Love

Revenue and earnings are becoming more balanced between fees on AUM, investment spread, and insurance risk (fees on AUM and investment risk are rising, while investment/interest rate spread is now a relatively smaller piece of the overall earnings pie). While management notes that interest rate and equity market exposure generally offset, due diligence on hedging activities is still paramount to maintaining a stable reserve, which the firm has generally accomplished. Additionally, LNC has made a concerted effort to "reprice and reposition products for low rates." As a result, the profit model has become less dependent on large spreads in interest rates, and any rate impacts are more manageable than they had been in years past. Given management's view that we are in for a long-term low-rate environment, that would appear to be a wise move.

(Source: Dec. 2019 investor presentation from company's investor website)

In addition to mitigating interest rate risk, LNC has maintained a focus on high-quality investments for its portfolio in an extended credit cycle. In fact, 54% of the credit issuers it invests in are AAA, 22.3% average BBB, and only 3.7% are rated as below investment grade. In fact, the firm has been steadily decreasing its exposure to so-called "junk" issues, reflecting a general move to safety, eschewing any desire to chase returns. While seeking to increase diversification across asset classes and issuers, LNC has also become less economically-sensitive than in the past, and that has laid a more solid foundation both for reserves and its balance sheet overall.

Retirement Plan Services

One of the key segments of LNC's business is its Retirement Plan Services arm. Over the last 5 years, from 2013-2018, that segment's earnings grew from $141 million to $171 million, which is a 4% CAGR. The growth was driven primarily by better expense management and consistently positive net flows. Retirement plan deposits grew from $4.8 billion to $5.8 billion over the same period, increasing 17%. The retirement plan termination rate (% of accounts closing or transferring out) fell from 6.6% in 2014 to 2.4% in 2018, a decrease of 420 basis points.

(Image source: Dec. 2019 investor presentation from LNC investor website)

These numbers reflect management's efforts to refocus on becoming more profitable by streamlining retirement plan operations, increasing scalability through the use of technology (particularly digital), repricing products and services to "lower crediting rates, increase fees, or reduce risk," and restricting inflows to low GMIR (guaranteed minimum interest rate) products as much as possible. Higher minimum rate contracts are expensive, and increase the firm's liability, particularly given thinning (or negative) rate spreads. In fact, since 2013, sales of policies guaranteeing less than 2% rates are up 308%, policies between 2-3% are up 105%, and policies greater than 3% are actually DOWN 5%. This intentional product mix shift should help put a lid on expenses and liabilities, which should also help drive better margins. Echoing that thought, cost per retirement plan participant fell 2% from 2016-2018, and looks to fall 3-5% through 2020 (a major improvement from the 1% increase in the period from 2013-2015).

(Source: author)

Life Insurance and Annuities

Two of the more important segments of the firm's revenue stream come from its life insurance and annuities divisions. From 2013-2018 annuity business earnings grew at a compound annual rate of 8%, going from $750 million to $1.1 billion over the 5-year period. Between 2013 and 2018 life insurance earnings grew from $544 million to $645 million, which comes out to a modest 3% CAGR. In the TTM period however, average account values increased 3% while the total in-force amount actually rose 9% year over year.

(Image source: Dec. 2019 investor presentation from LNC investor website)

The life insurance business has benefited from an improving market environment for the industry at large over the last couple of years, strong sales growth, better expense management, and solid in-force management. Lincoln is strong relative to peers as it boasts an industry-beating operating margin: 13% vs. a 7% industry average (the next closest competitor comes in at 10%).

Group Protection

While Lincoln's group protection arm is a relatively small part of its overall insurance business, it has also seen the most impressive growth of late. The segment's earnings jumped from $71 million in 2013 to $187 million in 2018, representing a CAGR of 21%, thanks in large part to solid margin improvement. While organic growth has been spurred on by sales momentum, a more disciplined pricing strategy, increasingly favorable loss ratio, better claims management, and an increased focus on expense management, inorganic growth has been achieved by the successfully-completed acquisition of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston, formerly an arm of Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. The recently-absorbed entity has greatly expanded LNC's group benefits business across all employer sizes. Since that transaction took place in 2018, LNC has delivered on many of its initial goals for the deal: $4 billion in annualized premiums were achieved vs. the projected $3.7 billion over the last year; $100 million in "pre-tax synergies" by the end of 2019, is a year ahead of schedule, and is even projected to be $125 million by year end 2020. The target after-tax margin range of 5-7% was reached in 2018, fully two years ahead of schedule.

(Image source: Dec. 2019 investor presentation from LNC investor website)

Overall, the firm has a fairly diversified portfolio of group plan partners: 41% of the business is with large employers (5K+ employees), 25% is with medium-sized employers (1-5K employees), and 34% is with small employers (<1K employees). LNC sees 7-9% growth in group protection business over the next couple of years, with the highest rates of growth expected from those large firms.

The Bottom Line

Generally speaking, LNC seeks a targeted long-term annual adjusted operating EPS growth rate of 8-10%. Over the last 5 years (2014-2018), the firm managed to grow EPS at a 12% CAGR. The firm expects lower per-share bottom-line contribution from equity market growth and share repurchases, but does anticipate considerable improvements from margin expansion, decreased expenses, and positive net flows. While the net flow assumption of 4-5% may be a tad optimistic (though only just), the overall model looks very reasonable, and is honestly probably a bit conservative, which further reflects management's desire for a larger margin for error going forward. I don't expect much from equity market growth, given current extended/inflated equity valuations, and somewhat lower share repurchases will similarly add less to EPS growth than it has in recent years. Even still, an 8-10% EPS growth looks very achievable.

(Image source: Dec. 2019 investor presentation from LNC investor website)

Looking at the current valuation of the stock, I think the company is decidedly undervalued, particularly given the strong business fundamentals we have covered. With a current P/E of 7.04 (as of 12/17/2019), a forward P/E of 5.96, P/B of 0.6, P/S of 0.71, and a dividend yield of 2.65% (which is easily covered by earnings), the downside risk seems minimal. The upside, however, appears to be very attractive, and with the top and bottom-line growth, and management's focus on operational efficiency, I rate LNC a strong buy.

(Source: author)

*Quick note: 2020 earnings should be considerably higher than 2019 (projected to be 79% higher, according to Goldman Sachs). LNC currently makes Goldman's list of "10 bargain cyclical stocks" that should benefit from accelerated economic growth in 2020. Even so, LNC has become less economically sensitive than it has been in the past, but I do expect solid earnings growth either way. Additionally, 3Q19 vs. 3Q18 revenue growth is as follows - group protection: 48%; life insurance: 26%; annuities: 24%; retirement plan services: 8%.

*Also note: all data used to create charts is drawn from either StockRow or company financials from the firm's investor website.

*Relevant Excel Spreadsheets and author-created charts:

LNC_Charts.docx

LNC_Metrics__annual_.xlsx

LNC_Income_Statement__annual_.xlsx

LNC_Balance_Sheet__annual_.xlsx

LNC_Cash_Flow__annual_.xlsx

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.