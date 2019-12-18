Oracle Corp: Soft Growth Continues To Weigh On Sentiment

Oracle Corp (NASDAQ:ORCL) with a current market cap of $171 billion and a history that goes back to 1977, is one of the original 'Silicon Valley' tech giants and a pioneer of database management systems. Today the company has evolved and sells a wide range of enterprise IT solutions including applications, and hardware while cloud-services and license support represent 70% of total revenue. While the stock has trended higher over the past decade, ORCL has lagged the market more recently with overall tepid growth as it transitions to its next generation of products. The stock is down about 12% from its high of the year and now trading at a level first reached in Q3 2017. The company just reported its latest quarterly financials which missed revenue estimates leading to an initial sell off on the report. This article covers the latest developments along with our view on where the stock is headed next.

Source: Finviz.com

Q2 Earnings Recap

Oracle reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on December 12th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.90 which was $0.01 ahead of estimates. Similarly, GAAP EPS of $0.69 was also a $0.01 beat. Revenue of $9.61 billion in the quarter was soft, up just 0.54% year over year and missed the consensus estimate by $40 million.

Source: Company IR/ author highlights

From the numbers above operating income grew 3%, but this was driven by flat expense growth with lower sales and marketing, amortization of intangibles, and a decrease in acquisition and restructuring charges offsetting higher R&D and SG&A. Even excluding the non-recurring amounts, the non-GAAP operating margin declined 68bps to 42% from 43% last year.

The story here was generally weaker than expected results, with segment level revenues declining on a year over year basis in 'cloud license and on-premise license' by 7%, while hardware and services each declined by 2% and 1% year over year each respectively. The dynamic as we discuss below is that the company has new cloud-based product offerings that are seeing good momentum and strong sales but considering the size of the business with annual revenues near $40 billion, it takes a lot to really move the needle. Right now, some of the legacy solutions are dragging down the overall results.

One of the takeaways from the conference call was the company's optimism regarding momentum in its new Fusion ERP "enterprise performance management" Cloud product. Oracle itself migrated internal systems to Fusion which has enabled it to speed up its financial reporting schedule by more than 12 days compared to the old system and is seeing customers with the same type of efficiencies. The company is also enthusiastic regarding its Fusion HCM "human capital management" Cloud offering with a trend of customers purchasing both ERP and HCM together. In the conference call, CEO Larry Ellison says that he sees the cloud ERP applications as defining to the company's future noting it has a market lead in cloud ERP with what he believes to be a superior product.

We have a huge lead in Cloud ERP, with over 7,000 Fusion ERP customers and 20,000 NetSuite ERP customers. Our closest Cloud ERP competitors, Workday, and they claim to have a few 100 ERP customers. Workday’s lack of success in Cloud ERP is creating opportunities for Oracle in Cloud HCM. More and more, we’re seeing HCM as being purchased as a part of an ERP cloud application suite. As a result, today, we have more HCM customers than Workday. And we’re beginning to see that same integrated suite strategy beginning to drive our sales of CX customer experience applications in sales and service and in marketing. SAP never rewrote their ERP applications for the cloud. As a result, SAP’s installed base is very vulnerable. We’ve already replaced and successfully migrated many midsized SAP customers from SAP to Fusion ERP.

In this regard, the traction Oracle is seeing in the fusion ecosystem is positive with revenues up 38% y/y for Fusion ERP and 23% y/y for Fusion HCM. This dynamic here of "new" products with strong growth momentum is also seen in the BYOL "bring your own license" and Autonomous Database with revenues up over 100% y/y. Even with these numbers, total firm-wide revenue growth in the quarter under 1% y/y highlights the challenge for Oracle to really build momentum given its enormous size.

Fiscal Q3 and Full-Year Guidance

Management issued fiscal Q3 EPS guidance in a range between $0.96 and $0.98, which if confirmed would be a 10% increase compared to $0.87 last year. The expectation is for a gross margin boost with the shift in product mix. For the full year fiscal 2020, the only comments are to expect "constant currency, total revenue growth faster than last year and that we will report double-digit EPS growth for the year." The baseline here is for earnings to exceed revenue based on expanding margins given higher proportion of the business in the more lucrative cloud services.

In terms of consensus estimates, the market sees full-year revenue growth of about 1% in 2020 to just under $40 billion while the growth rate could rebound to 2% in fiscal 2021 and 2.5% by fiscal 2022. EPS growth of 10% this year is estimated to moderate to an 8% range for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.

Data by YCharts

ORCL Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Clearly, the top-line growth numbers leave a lot to be desired and are unimpressive in the context of the growth rates some of the emerging software application companies and SaaS names in the market are posting which benefit from a low starting base. To Oracle's credit it has been able to remain relevant over the last decade and constantly evolve its business.

In terms of valuation, the stock is currently trading at 13.8x fiscal 2020 consensus estimate which is at a discount to the market and broader tech sector in general given the trends in growth. On one hand, the underlying financials including the balance sheet position and free cash flow generation are positive considering a net debt to EBITDA level of 1.4x and free cash flow of $12.2 billion. However, without a clearer sign of growth momentum we expect sentiment on the stock to remain pressured. The ratio we are looking at is the EV to EBITDA multiple currently at 11.3x. Going back 10 years, there appears to be a pattern of ORCL trading in a range between an EV to EBITDA multiple of 8X and 12x. We'd like to see the stock under 10x which is the 10-year average to represent a signal of better value for any new long position.

Data by YCharts

Verdict

At this stage in the market cycle with tech stocks in particular presenting broad strength, it's clear Oracle has become a laggard with overall tepid growth. We rate share of ORCL as an "underperform" or sell expecting sentiment to remain negative over the coming quarter in what may be flat revenues with a risk to current earnings estimates pointed to the downside. A share price of $50 represents an important level of support and any break lower would signal a further deterioration it the stock's outlook. We see limited upside from current levels which would require a more significant multiples expansion which may be unjustified given current trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.