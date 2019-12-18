Voestalpine Likely Facing The Worst Of The Cycle

I believe recent weakness is obscuring an otherwise better-than-average operator and voestalpine shares look cheap enough to consider, particularly as a way to play improving auto production in 2020+.

The company's recently-announced impairments could be ringing the bell on the bottom and voestalpine should be quite leveraged to an eventual recovery in auto production volume.

Investors have warmed back up towards steel stocks, assuming that 2019 was as bad as it’s going to get for the cycle and that responsible behavior on the supply side and improving steel demand will support prices and margins next year. With that, voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY) (VOES.VI) has gone along for the ride in recent months, rising about 25% from its August and October lows despite a recent warning on impairments and a cut to the dividend (both of which I think were, or should have been, largely expected).

I was pretty neutral on the stock in June, and while it has swung around quite a bit (rising about 15% before plunging 30% and then chopping higher), net net, it’s basically flat with where it was back then. Even with the troubles this year, I still like this business and I think I’d rather own voestalpine than ArcelorMittal (MT), and likewise the valuation is more compelling than for Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE). Although I’m not as bullish on steel as some investors seem to be, I think voestalpine is an okay idea here, and particularly so if you want to play an upcoming rebound in autos and capital goods.

Another Warning, But A Little Different…

Management has been lowering expectations for FY 2020, including a modest EUR 50M cut to EBITDA at the time of fiscal second quarter earnings, and yet another cut came just the other day when the company announced an anticipated EUR 360M in write-offs at the EBIT line, with an EUR 80M impact to EBITDA. These will be largely non-cash charges, but I’d note that the company also kinda “snuck in” a real cut to guidance, as the new EBITDA guidance of EUR 1.2B is less than just the past guidance (EUR 1.3B) minus EUR 80M.

As far as the impairments themselves, I didn’t see many surprises. The company is writing of EUR 200M for the Texas HBI plant, and this plant has long been troubled by higher costs and weaker utilization, particularly recently with declines in third-party demand. Another EUR 80M is going to cover a loss-making high-performance line in Germany and EUR 20M for the U.S. tubular steel business, where weak energy demand has been a problem. Management is also writing off EUR 60M from the Metal Forming business for both its auto business overall and the troubled Cartersville facility (which should, maybe, finally be near break even in fiscal Q4).

Between the write-offs, rising net debt, and weaker FCF this year, management said it will look to lower the dividend for fiscal 2020, but no additional details were provided. Many, if not most, analysts were already expecting this, with a projected dividend drop from EUR 1.1/share in FY 2019 to around EUR 0.80/share this fiscal year (a roughly 3% yield).

Autos Continue To Drive The Weakness, But Other Markets Are Weakening Too

With roughly a third of voestalpine’s revenue coming from the auto market, including more than half of its Metal Forming revenue, the global declines in auto production (and particularly the declines in Europe) have hit voestalpine hard. Steel revenue declined another 4% qoq in the second quarter on another 7% qoq decline in volume, and voestalpine is seeing meaningful operating deleverage, with per-tonne EBITDA down more than 20% qoq.

A weak auto market is nothing new, but it has been worse than expected, and I believe voestalpine management has been caught flatfooted by the weaker volumes, leaving the company with a higher cost structure and inefficiencies tied to unexpectedly low capacity utilization.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the auto sector that’s problematic. Energy accounts for a mid-teens percentage of revenue and tubular steel demand has been quite weak for the company in North America, pressuring results in the Metal Engineering segment. The company is also starting to see weakness spreading into areas like commercial vehicles (trucks and construction) and capital goods, further pressuring the Steel, High-Performance, and Metal Forming segments. Overall volumes declined 7% in the fiscal second quarter (and fell 1% yoy), driving a reported 15% yoy and 21% decline in EBITDA, with double-digit sequential declines everywhere but Metal Engineering, were stronger rail demand helped limit the declines.

The Outlook

The gist of a bullish argument for voestalpine is basically that this is a bungee cord and the more it gets pulled down in the near-term, the bigger the snap back when end-market conditions reverse. I agree with this to a point. The last 12 months or so have been pretty much a perfect crapalanche for the company, with a furnace relining, weaker demand at HBI, weaker overall auto production, weakening capital goods demand, and execution/ramp issues at a U.S. auto parts plant all hitting the company in a relatively compressed window of time.

Auto production should start to improve in the second half of CY 2020 and I believe improving utilization will have a disproportionate positive impact on profits. I also believe that the near-term problems overshadow the investments the company has been making in higher-margin downstream operations and higher-value upstream products like electrical steels and metal powders.

All of that said, this is still a steel company. I’m only looking for long-term revenue growth in the low single digits (on par with ArcelorMittal, Nucor, Steel Dynamics, et al), and I’m only expecting FCF margins to improve into the mid-single digits. Even so, that would potentially drive double-digit long-term annualized FCF growth (off a somewhat low base).

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and an EV/EBTIDA approach using a 6x forward full-cycle EBITDA multiple, I believe voestalpine could be about 10% to 20% undervalued today. That’s not bad relative to other steel companies, and although voestalpine’s present-day performance looks ugly, I think it’s an above-average steel company over the longer term. With a decent margin of error here, this may be a name to consider, and particularly if you want to play a coming recovery in auto production.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.