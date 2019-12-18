EPR Properties - Renewed Emphasis On Experiential Properties And A 6.5% Dividend Yield Make This Stock A Buy

We use FastGraphs to discuss why EPR looks attractive and consider the potential downside/upside based on historical P/FFO ratios.

EPR recently sold its remaining 47 charter school portfolio for $454 million will allow them to focus on private schools and early childhood education.

EPR has long been one of my favorite monthly paying REITs because it focuses on experience which is something that millennials' place a lot of value on.

The Christmas REIT shopping list was looking pretty sad no more than a month ago with most names trading at a significant premium to their historical fair value (based on P/FFO) ratios. Additionally, the premium price of the stocks resulted in a dividend yield that was historically lower than it should have been. The chart below shows the dividend yield associated with three popular REITs that are in my client John and Jane's investment portfolios.

Data by YCharts

Although Realty Income (O) is still resting near its five-year dividend yield low, WP Carey (WPC) and EPR Properties (EPR) have moved off of their recently low yields and currently sit at yields of 5.33% and 6.57%, respectively. The following figures represent the four-year average yields:

EPR - 6.42% (current yield of 6.57%).

WPC - 6.50% (current yield of 5.33%).

O - 4.43% (current yield of 3.70%).

In other words, WPC doesn't look quite as attractive as EPR does which has a lot to do with how much further I believe WPC will fall relative to EPR. When EPR begins to push into the 7% dividend yield range it becomes a natural barrier to the additional downside in the price of shares. This can be seen in the graph below where it shows the dividend yield associated with EPR's stock over the course of the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

WPC also shows the same tendency to have a barrier against the downside in the price of the shares at a dividend yield of approximately 7%. Based on the current yield of 5.33%, there remains too much potential downside when compared with the minimal downside potential for EPR. In short, WPC is an attractive candidate for investment under $70/share but it would be a "load it up" type of investment if shares were to drop into the low $60/share range.

Data by YCharts

EPR - The Four Operating Segments

For those who are unfamiliar with EPR, it is important to understand that this organization consists of $6.6 billion in assets and focuses on investments in the following four segments of the "experiential" economy. The image below provides a glimpse of EPR's total assets as of Q3-2019 and compares it with the total assets in Q3-2018.

Source: EPR Q3-2019 Earnings Report

The following list is summarized from EPR's Q3-2019 Earnings Report.

Entertainment - This continues to be EPR's largest operating segment and consists of roughly 42% of all EPR's total assets. Entertainment consists of 176 megaplex theater properties, seven entertainment retail centers, and 12 other entertainment properties. As of Q3-2019, the segment was 99% leased. Recreation - The recreation segment is one of the most exciting areas of operation that EPR is currently focused on. I am extremely interested in this category because there are so many viable businesses with significantly more opportunity to grow (when compared with a revenue source like Entertainment). This segment includes "12 ski areas, 20 attractions 36 golf entertainment complexes and 15 of the recreation properties." At the end of Q3-2019, the Recreation category was 100% leased. Education - This section has changed since the Q3-2019 Earnings Call report with the sale of 47 charter schools for total proceeds of $454 million in cash (this concept will be explained in more depth in the section below). The remaining portfolio consists of 72 early education centers and 16 private schools and is approximately 98% leased. Other - The other category has lived underground lease, property under development, and land held for development. At the end of Q3-2019, there was approximately $31.8 million invested in the property under development.

We can also see that EPR is willing to invest the money necessary to continue growing its footprint. I expect the largest amount of investment spending to be allocated towards the recreation segment going forward (the entertainment segment saw a large year-over-year increase in investment spending which was due to the acquisition of 24 megaplex theaters).

Source: EPR Q3-2019 Earnings Report

EPR Properties - Charter School Disposition

As a whole, the education portfolio carries the weakest rent coverage (1.51x) and the lowest occupancy (98%) of EPR's three operating segments. Although these numbers are still good by most standards, the sale of the charter school portfolio will move total rent coverage up from 1.89x to 1.94x. EPR has been forecasting a major change when it comes to its education portfolio based on the number of charter school dispositions that led to the sale of 47 charter schools for approximately $454 million to Rosemawr Management, LLC.

As noted in the press release, the primary reason why EPR decided to dispose of its charter school assets was due to "competitive financing alternatives, primarily in the tax-exempt bond market" which ultimately caused a spike in pre-payments that made it difficult to model (when compared with the company's other assets classes).

During the Q3-2019 earnings call, Mark Peterson pointed out that three charter schools were sold from net proceeds of $59.4 million resulting in related termination fees of $11.3 million. The fees associated with the sale of these charter schools "were higher than anticipated as an operator of one larger public charter school elected to exercise his option that was not in our plan."

Source: Charter School Portfolio Transaction

This marks a major step in EPR's portfolio because it is refocusing the bulk of its future investment dollars towards entertainment and recreation. In the press release, it was stated that this renewed focus will be on the following property types: "Theatres, Eat & Play, Ski, Attractions, Experiential Lodging, Gaming, Fitness & Wellness, Cultural and Live Venues."

EPR Properties - Q3-2019 Overview

EPR's Q3-2019 earnings call was largely positive and there were several notable updates provided by management.

Balance Sheet - There was a meaningful improvement in most ratios when compared with the same ratios in Q2-2019. EPR's Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA dropped from 5.8x in Q2-2019 down to 5.2x for Q3-2019. Debt - EPR has a total outstanding debt of $3.1 billion as of Q3-2019. All of this debt is currently fixed-rate or is variable-rate debt fixed through interest rate swaps. The blended coupon of all debt obligations is approximately 4.3%. EPR took advantage of exceptionally low-interest rates for Q3-2019 and issued $500 million of new 10-year unsecured notes at a coupon of 3.75% (most of this was used to redeem $350 million of 5.75% Senior unsecured notes). EPR also has an entire revolving credit facility of $1 billion and unrestricted cash on hand of $115.8 million available to use if needed. Debt Maturities - The weighted average debt maturity at the end of Q3-2019 stood at seven years with no maturities until 2023.

As mentioned above, EPR was able to favorably pay off 5.75% Senior unsecured notes and a variable-rate credit facility that was due in 2022 with senior unsecured notes due in 2029. This move allowed EPR to gain an additional $120 million in fresh capital while minimizing the cost associated with it.

EPR - FastGraphs & Conclusion

No review of EPR would be complete without first reviewing some charts from FastGraphs. FastGraphs is extremely helpful when comparing previous stock price performance and comparing it with underlying factors such as P/FFO.

What we see in the chart above is that EPR is currently trading at/just below fair value based on a five-year P/FFO ratio average of 12.8x. The discount increases when we compare with its 10-year average P/FFO ratio of 13.4x. I will be using the 10-year average P/FFO ratio to look at the total potential return of EPR by the end of 2020.

With the exception of 2018, EPR has traditionally stayed in line with a P/FFO ratio of approximately 13x. Volatility increased at the beginning of 2016 and has resulted in both the highest and lowest P/FFO ratios since then.

P/FFO Ratio High - 18.7x

P/FFO Ratio Low - 10.2x

Assuming that EPR will continue to maintain a P/FFO ratio around 13.4x we end up with an expected total annual rate of return just under 12.5% by the end of 2020. What makes this estimated rate of return even more attractive is that roughly half of the return is being generated by the dividend while the remainder comes from capital appreciation

Using the same forecast chart we can also look at some rough estimates if the P/FFO ratio were to drop to its long-term low/high as mentioned in the bullet points above.

P/FFO Ratio High - At a P/FFO ratio of 18.7x, EPR would have experienced a total annual rate of return of 52.6%.

P/FFO Ratio Low - At a P/FFO ratio of 10.7x, EPR would've experienced a total annual rate of return of -7.9%.

Based on this exercise alone, what we can determine is that there is a minimal downside for EPR based on historical P/FFO ratios and compared with current prices. Additionally, EPR's balance sheet has continued to improve over the last several years which has reduced its financing costs substantially.

If EPR were to drop below $60/share I would then say that anyone who is interested in investing in EPR's common stock because there should be almost no downside potential. We are continuing to add shares of EPR under $70/share for both my clients John and Jane as well as for my own portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My client's John and Jane are currently long EPR, O, and WPC. This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.