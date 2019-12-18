The DRiP Coffee King: Why I'm Adding Starbucks To My Dividend Portfolio

I opened a small position to "get on the board" but will wait until they improve debt or a price around $80 before making a larger commitment.

This prompted me to look a bit closer and see if this iconic dividend grower is worthy of a spot in my Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio.

Why Study Starbucks Now?

I recently started my 10-year-old daughter on her investing journey, and her latest "Dividend Duchess" portfolio addition was Starbucks (SBUX). You can read that article here. As an ultra young investor with a 50+ year investing horizon, SBUX should do her quite well over time. But what about pops? At 42, with vastly different financial goals and income needs, does the King Kong of coffee, yielding a mere 1.8%, deserve a place in my portfolio at current pricing? After some digging and due diligence, the answer is a cautious yes. Read on.

A Quick History Lesson

Photo Credit: Starbucks Website

Starbucks and their famous "twin-tailed siren" logo is one of the most globally recognizable brands - on the same level, if not more so, as the face of Michael Jackson or the golden arches of McDonald's (MCD). SBUX was founded by three college buddies and the name was inspired by Melville's novel, Moby Dick (Starbuck was the first mate) as a nod to early seafaring coffee traders. Starbucks first opened at the historic Pikes Place Market location (Seattle, WA) in 1971.

Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Interestingly, Alfred Peet (Peet's Coffee) helped the founders of Starbucks early on, by teaching them his roasting methods and selling them beans during their first year of business. In the early years, Starbucks only sold whole roasted coffee beans - they didn't even sell coffee!

In 1984, they bought out Peet's Coffee as the specialty coffee market started finding its stride. By 1986, they expanded to six stores and started selling espresso. In 1987, the original owners sold the chain to former manager Howard Schultz. The rest, as they say, is history. Expansion and growth went into turbo mode. In 1992, when the stock IPO'd, they were up to 165 stores, with revenue over $73 million (1987 revenue was $1.3 million!). The next thing you know:

1995 - started selling blended Frappuccinos.

1996 - opened a store in Tokyo, Japan (first outside of North America), over 1,000 stores total.

1998 - launched their website. Over 1,800 stores total including new ones in Malaysia, England, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand.

2001 - began offering Starbucks cards. New stores in Austria, Scotland, Switzerland, Wales - total stores over 4,700!

2008 - launched their Facebook page. Over 16,000 stores.

2010 - announced free unlimited Wi-Fi.

2015 - commenced their 6th 2 for 1 stock split. Over 22,000 stores.

Sources: Starbucks Website and Wikipedia

Revenue is now around $26.5B, and the CAGR from 2010-2019 is over 10.5%. Pretty impressive. As of June 30, 2019, Starbucks has over 30,000 stores over 6 continents and 80 countries/territories. Currently, their brand portfolio includes: Starbucks Coffee, Seattle's Best Coffee, Teavana, Evolution Fresh, Ethos Water, and Torrefazione Italia Coffee.

Enough About The Past - What About The Future?

There's currently a bunch of negative sentiment surrounding the once invincible coffee giant. After shares hit almost $100 at the end of July, the price began dipping in September. In early November, the price dropped below $82, down almost 20% from the highs just a couple months earlier. The last few months have been plagued with less than favorable announcements:

Forward guidance for next year was trimmed.

The 10% profit growth will not keep up over the next couple years.

The share buyback program will slow down.

The S&P downgraded their credit rating from A- to BBB+

As one might imagine, these declarations were not received well by Mr. Market. Hence, the recent decline. Starbucks resides on a well-deserved pedestal, with perfection expected. Reports or projections offering less than excellent takeaway are bound to be met with harsher than necessary price reactions. For businesses like SBUX, that trade at a premium based on past performance, this means bringing the price down to a more fairly valued realm.

Recent earnings, although not astounding, were pretty much in line with projections. 6% comparable sales growth (up from 4% last year) was solid. However, much of the sales growth has come from increased average tickets (mainly attributed to higher prices) vs. an increase in traffic/number of tickets. This raises questions as to whether the growth will be sustainable, as SBUX forecasts the comp sales growth to drop back to 3-4% next year.

The Starbucks Loyalty Program is up 18% YoY with total active users up to 18M. They've also seen mid-single-digit improvements in their mobile and delivery programs along with an increase in number of visits per customer. SBUX attributes this to new technology that streamlines the workflow for staff, allowing more time for customer interaction and improved service, which translates to brand loyalty.

Starbucks has also been increasing their use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Much like McDonald's, the primary focus is to use algorithms to make "add on" recommendations to customers, with the goal of increasing sales. AI should also help cut costs by assisting with inventory management and employee scheduling.

Another boon to Starbucks is the recent agreement with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) to put SBUX coffee in Nespresso pods to sell at grocery stores. Nestle paid $7B to Starbucks in licensing fees. Not too shabby.

Starbucks Sure Knows How To Grow a Divy

Although the yield isn't anything to write home about (5-year average yield of 1.6%), they make up for it with growth. Starbucks has been increasing the dividend for 10 consecutive years. And these aren't token raises. Both the 3-year and 5-year average dividend growth rate is over 24%. Their most recent hike announced on October 30 was a 14% increase, raising the annual payment to $1.64/share from $1.44/share. Although 10% lower than the norm, I'd be content seeing continual mid-teen dividend growth, especially because it demonstrates they might be putting some cash aside to handle the recent increase in debt. Speaking of...

The Elephant In The Room: Debt

The single biggest red flag I can see is the large increase of debt on the SBUX balance sheet over the last few years. In an effort to fund a massive share buyback program, debt has quietly soared over $11B with only $2.7B in cash on the books. This is the main reason their credit rating dropped from A- to BBB+. Last year, they had $1.2B of equity, while this year equity has fallen into negative territory at -$6.2B. The buyback program, which saw $10B in purchases last year alone, has helped keep stock valuations high. I see the announcement of limiting the buyback program as a positive sign. It appears SBUX intends to free up this cash to pay down debt. Even with the elevated debt, their interest coverage ratio is around 14, so they don't appear to have any problems covering it. Their dividend remains safe as well with mid-50% payout ratio. But there is no denying their balance sheet is not as strong as it once was.

With all that said, I decided to "dip my toes" with a cautious opening position. I intend to add if the price drops and offers a better margin of safety and when their balance sheet, specifically debt, improves.

My Recent Starbucks Purchase:

Ticker Date Qty Price Amount Div. Yield Ann. Income SBUX 12/17/19 15 $87.84 $1317.60 1.87% $24.60

My new position in SBUX adds approximately $24.60 of forward annual dividend income to the Blue Chip DRiP portfolio, with a 1.87% YoC. This raises my overall projected annual dividend income to $15,280.

China and Luckin Coffee

Photo Credit: PYMNTS

Starbucks has bet heavily on China. They currently have over 4,000 stores in the country. They opened over 600 new stores in 2019 alone and intend to open another 600 in 2020. Regardless of all the noisy trade war and tariff talks, statistics show that China's GDP is declining and they are potentially heading into a structural downturn. The political unrest in Hong Kong certainly isn't helping the issue. No matter how many people "need" their daily coffee fix, it's still a discretionary spend, and a decline could certainly affect Starbucks' growth and expansion in the region. Obviously, the same could be said for a recession in the US. Anyhow, Starbucks doesn't seem phased, as they're investing heavily in opening more Starbucks Now locations across major cities in China in 2020. These "modern" stores feature digital ordering screens to improve speed and efficiency. The flagship opened in July in Beijing. They've also seen a 45% jump in Loyalty Rewards membership throughout China in 2019, which has been aided by exclusive gift offers and experiences for customers.

With that said, the biggest threat to Starbucks dominance in China is now Luckin Coffee (LK). LK launched in late 2017 and has been on a tear ever since. Their rapid expansion plan put SBUX on notice right away. Shortly after Luckin entered the market, Starbucks vouched to open a new store in China every 15 minutes to reach over 5,000 stores by 2021. LK has been busy, opening 717 new stores in Q3 2019 alone. They recently announced high revenue growth, lower store costs, and re-affirmed their strategy to overtake Starbucks as China's largest coffee company. On the surface, this raises many concerns. But looking deeper, I don't see Luckin as posing such a major threat to Starbucks as many are fearing. If anything, they just re-affirm that the Chinese people are embracing specialty coffee, and tapping into a population of 1.4B people bodes well for Starbucks.

Photo Credit: The Street

Luckin's business model is different from Starbucks. They have much less to offer in terms of experiences or customer service. Purchases are made solely through an app, mostly in advance, which isn't as appealing for drop-in customers. Their stores are much smaller, with very limited seating and food options. This is why they've been able to increase store count so fast. I'm not saying this is bad. There is definitely a need for this "grab-no-go" model. However, Starbucks offers both. They're improving and expanding mobile ordering and delivery, while still emphasizing visitor experience and customer service to those that appreciate it. Luckin won't tap loyal Starbucks clientele that are seeking a nice place to sit down, meet a friend, pull out a laptop, do some work, and get served a snack and a Frappuccino with a smile.

Starbucks Current Valuation = Fairly Priced

Blue Chip DRiP - SBUX Cheatsheet 12/17/19 Current Price 88.13 Estimated Fair Price 89 My Target "Buy" Price 80 10% < Fair Price 52-Week Low 60.42 52-Week High 99.72 % Below 52-Week High 11.84% Prefer > 15% P/E Ratio 30.4 Prefer < 15 5-yr Avg P/E Ratio 28.55 Prefer > Current Payout Ratio 54% Prefer < 60% Div. Yield 1.85% Prefer > 3% 5-yr Avg Div. Yield 1.6% Prefer < Current Yield Div. Growth Streak 10 Years Prefer > 10 Years 3-yr. Div. Growth Rate 24.74% Prefer > 5% 5-yr. Div. Growth Rate 24.29% Prefer > 5% Mkt. Cap (Prefer >2B) 104B Prefer > 2B

So, What Does This All Mean?

There is a lot to love about Starbucks, and there has been for a while. They will continue to grow, and they will continue to improve and refine their business model. But I don't think they'll keep growing as fast as we've become accustomed to over the last couple of decades. The market is already starting to get saturated in the U.S. However, there is a loyal global customer base. They continue to focus on customer experiences, streamlining the workload for their staff, and improving overall service. At the current price of $88/share, I feel the stock is fairly valued. Personally, I'd like to see a greater margin of safety with slowing growth and the recent deterioration of the balance sheet (mainly the high debt). I will add when the price drops to around $80/share or when I see improvement on the books.

What do you think of Starbucks? I'd love to hear your comments below.

