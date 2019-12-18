Don't Ignore The Children's Place

Image source

Specialty apparel retailer The Children's Place (PLCE) has been absolutely hammered this year. Shares crested $155 as recently as November of 2018 - just thirteen months ago - but go for just $58 today after a year of terrible performance. I've liked The Children's Place in the past because of its moat and dominance in its subsector of retail, but that certainly hasn't saved it in recent months. The company's recent results, including a sizable guidance cut for Q4, saw shares make new lows and then some in the past couple of weeks, but have shares fallen too far, too quickly? I certainly think so, as it looks like yet another case of the market overreacting to the downside for a small retailer. The Children's Place is worth a look from the long side given the high level of pessimism baked into the current share price.

A history of growth, but the company has sputtered a bit recently

I've been attracted to the stock in the past because The Children's Place is huge in its subsector of children's apparel and accessories, but has managed to grow fairly consistently anyway. Below, we have the company's revenue in millions of dollars, as well as its year-over-year growth rates since fiscal 2011, and the story is fairly favorable.

There were three years of revenue growth between -2% and 0%, but since fiscal 2016, The Children's Place has managed to boost revenue by at least 3% annually. The company kept its store base largely stable during that time frame, so revenue increases have been reliant upon comparable sales gains. Of late, management has put into motion a store rationalization plan that will see it close underperforming stores, add stores in strong markets, and even resurrect the Gymboree after that chain went bankrupt, and its rights were sold to The Children's Place.

So far this year, sales momentum has trailed off meaningfully, as total revenue is down 3.5% during the first three quarters of the year, as retail comparable sales have fallen 2.3%. Management also guided for weaker than expected sales for the critical Q4, so revenue should be down in the low-single-digits for the full year.

Looking forward, analysts expect revenue to tick up around 2% annually for the next couple of years, which certainly seems reasonable given the store rationalization plan, but this year hasn't gone to plan, so clearly, some caution is warranted. However, I think it is critical to understand this year is one of transition given the store rationalization plan, so seeing the stock crater based upon a bit of weakness seems over the top, at least until we given the rationalization plan a chance to work.

Apart from sales momentum slowing, investors have also been spooked by the company's declining margins. Below, we have gross margins and operating margins, both as a percentage of revenue, in order to illustrate the relationship between them.

Gross margins have moved around quite a bit for The Children's Place in recent years, but in fiscal 2019, gross margins fell sharply, declining from 38% of revenue to 35%. That ~3% in revenue that was lost in gross margins came directly out of operating margins, which declined by about a third to 6%.

Unfortunately, this year is shaping up to be weaker than last year with the first nine months showing a 100bps decline in gross margins, and coupled with deleveraging of SG&A costs, operating margins have fallen 200bps so far this year.

Given that sales guidance for Q4 was weak, I expect we'll see more markdowns, which will harm gross margins, and since weak sales generally lead to SG&A deleveraging, I don't expect Q4's operating profit performance to be particularly strong. However, given the way the stock has performed, it looks to me like these factors are already priced in. Plus, The Children's Place has a lot more going for it than the hopes and dreams of a store rationalization plan.

Capital returns smooth out the noise

There are three basic ways a company can grow earnings-per-share over time. The company can boost its revenue, it can boost its margins, and it can reduce the share count. We know that revenue growth is likely to be fairly modest for The Children's Place - perhaps ~2% annually - and that margins are a problem, at least for now, until the store base is fixed and the widespread markdowns stop. With those more or less out of the equation in the near-term, we're left with float reduction as a primary driver of EPS expansion. But as we can see below, that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

This chart shows - in millions of dollars - the excess capital The Children's Place has returned to shareholders in recent years. The company has always spent meaningfully on share repurchases, but those dollars have ramped higher in the past few years. That includes not only hundreds of millions of dollars of buybacks, but also a strong dividend, which currently yields nearly 4%.

What has the company gotten in return for all of this spending?

This is the number of shares - in millions - the company has had outstanding at the end of the fiscal year, and the year-over-year change since fiscal 2011. The smallest reduction in the float during this period was 4%, but we also saw double that amount in 2017, so The Children's Place is very serious indeed about shrinking the float over time. The company has bought a further 1 million shares thus far this year, so the party certainly isn't over yet. This helps smooth out some of the noise when it comes to EPS growth, as EPS can grow even if the actual business doesn't.

The stock is too cheap

I get that investors are spooked by the company's uncharacteristic weakness in revenue and margins, because The Children's Place has been so good for so long on both of those critical metrics. However, we've seen stops and starts from this company before, and as I mentioned, this year is one of transition, so expecting perfection makes no sense. I think we'll see a strong rebound in earnings next year, followed by a return to the steady mid-single-digit or better growth we're accustomed to as revenue moves slightly higher, margins reflate, and the float is continuously reduced.

Indeed, I'm not the only one, as analysts are still quite bullish looking forward as well.

With shares at just 9.1 times next year's earnings, the stock is way too cheap. This company has executed far too well over the long-term to receive such a low multiple, and when you couple the value with the fact that shares are yielding nearly 4%, it is too good to pass up.

The Children's Place has a unique combination of growth potential, value, and yield that makes the stock very attractive. Once the rationalization plan begins to work, we could easily see the stock return into the low-double-digits in terms of earnings multiple, and then higher from there assuming all goes to plan. For now, the stock is just way too cheap, and I think it is a buy.

