Bitcoin's Correction May Soon End

Nevertheless, Bitcoin is still within its correction phase, and increasing accumulation may highlight that a steady bounce is expected for the long-term, albeit with some volatility in the short-term.

The premier cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, corrected below the $7,000 support line, down around 5% to around $6,800, marking a new low since the flash crash on November 25th, and nearing the.

"Bloody Monday" (December 16th) has struck, as cryptocurrency markets have flashed red once more, with altcoins bleeding the most.

Investment Thesis.

As per my previous article, I maintain that Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) price at below $8,000 is a strong entry point for a long-term investment going into 2020 and beyond. This opportunity is better presented now, as Bitcoin's price have gone into the sub-$7,000 range.

Despite the possibility for further pullbacks and volatility in the short-/mid-term as mentioned in my previous article, the long-term outlooks remain bullish, with Bitcoin currently in a correction phase, as we're starting to see a consolidation of factors that points towards a steady growth.

Source: Coin360

A rundown Bitcoin's recent correction.

Having been rejected sharply at the key resistance point of $7,800, Bitcoin then corrected downwards back to the $7,400 support, before breaking past that to stabilise around $7,100-$7,200.

Then, the psychological support level at $7,000, which held for some time before giving way due to heavy selling pressure, allowed for Bitcoin to continue its drop to $6,800, where it stands at the time of writing.

This has been expected, as Bitcoin has been trading in a downwards range since its 2019 high at $13,800 in late July, and has further shown weaknesses after being rejected at $7,800. As a result, the overall cryptocurrency market cap dropped to $183 billion, near the levels seen during early-May 2019.

On the Weekly chart, Bitcoin's technical indicators are showing potential downsides could be expected in the short term. Both the MACD and the Squeeze Momentum indicators are showing bearish signals, while the Stochastic RSI puts Bitcoin firmly in the oversold territory.

Looking closer into the Daily Chart, Bitcoin is trading in a tight Bollinger Band squeeze, resulting in a downside breakout. The 1D MACD can clearly show a bearish crossover.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin's correction stayed above the support level of its historic trend-line.

Sources: TradingView (ZackNorman)

What caused the correction?

The most prominent reason for the recent market correction, is the cause and effect by a recent blog post by cryptocurrency analytics and tracking firm, Chainalysis. Accordingly, the probable cause may be due to liquidation of ill-gotten gains by individuals related to PlusToken, a China-based cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme, which remained in operation until June 2019, when 6 individuals were arrested, while some remain at large.

Based on reports, it was estimated that between $2-3 billion were scammed from mostly Chinese investors, becoming one of the largest cryptocurrency scams to date. Chainalysis have managed to track approximately 180,000 BTC, 6,400,000 ETH, 111,000 USDT, and 53 OMG (OmiseGo) tokens, which were in the possession of wallets controlled by PlusToken.

Source: Chainalysis

They have opined that the recent unloading of assets by PlusToken related wallets have further depressed Bitcoin's already fragile price, and may have been a factor in its descending trend since its 2019 highs.

Source: Chainalysis

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin's bulls are keeping themselves away from regular trading, as they begin to average in further as we head towards the block-reward halving around May 2020.

Where Bitcoin could go next

Source: Chainalysis

Due to low trading volumes, any volatility in Bitcoin's price could be exacerbated by the PlusToken cashouts, as according to Chainalysis, they have tracked 20,000 BTC and 790,000 ETH that have not yet been touched, with a combined worth of around $250,000,000 (at the time of writing).

Assuming there is a continued unloading of PlusToken's assets, there could be strong reasons for a bearish short-/mid-term, as it continues to depress Bitcoin's prices further amid waning volumes from investors and traders.

Making matters worse, the price depression caused by PlusToken is also causing heavy liquidations of leveraged long contracts on margin platforms such as BitMEX. Based on data from Skew, we can see that $5.8 million worth of longs were liquidated at the same time as we're seeing large sell orders, possibly from PlusToken-controlled wallets.

Note: the primary focus is the large tick on December 17th, Kuala Lumpur Time (December 16th EST). Sources: Skew

Consequently, a further drop to the mid-$6,000 region remains open for Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

On a positive note, the long-term metrics are still signaling a bullish outlook for mid-/late-2020, as Bitcoin continues to hold its key historic trend-line, boosted by strong accumulation and hodl'ing (holding) by investors, as they anticipate for the halving season. It's worth mentioning however, that post-halving bull-runs are usually gradual, usually taking at least 6 months to fully manifest.

Despite the ~5% correction on December 16th, Bakkt's BTC Futures recorded $7.02 million in open interest, with a trading volume of $19.90 million; an +11% and +87% increase respectively from Friday, December 13th.

Source: Twitter (BakktBot)

Source: Skew (Bakkt BTC Futures)

Moreover, despite prior liquidations from BitMEX, we're still seeing record high long contracts on Bitfinex, as investors are doubling down on Bitcoin's future growth. According to data from CryptoSlate, there exists a seemingly disproportionate volume between long ($299,784,000) and short ($44,239,000) contracts.

Source: TradingView (ZackNorman)

This may point towards increasing confidence among investors and traders, as they continue buying the dip following the recent correction showing a more positive sentiment for Bitcoin's long-term outlook.

On a more cautious note, this disproportionate amount of long contracts may also point towards a possible long squeeze, and any further downsides for Bitcoin's price could potentially liquidate these contracts, thus exacerbating any further losses.

Source: Alternative.me

Closing thoughts.

Following my analysis, it can be seen that many Bitcoin investors and traders are within an accumulation phase. This is causing low trading volumes, which is only taken advantage of by large sell orders pushing the prices further down, which may be attributed largely to PlusToken accounts liquidating their ill-gotten gains on the open market.

Overall, a solid break below the $6,800 support line could allow for Bitcoin to retest its recent lows of $6,500, and $6,000 next. To solidify an upwards recovery, Bitcoin must break and hold above $7,000, and then towards the resistance points at $7,400 and $7,800.

Without a push from the bulls, a breakdown of Bitcoin's price means we could potentially revisit the low-/mid-$6,000 region. Thus, while I maintain that sub-$7,000 presents an incredible opportunity for long-term investors, any accumulation should be done gradually and steadily, as we could see more downsides for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.