GeoPark: Colombian Asset Build-Up Sets Stage For Next Phase Of Growth

I believe GeoPark has risen, to a large extent, to the challenge of securing a growth runway following the recent postponement of the Morona project.

GeoPark is committed to drilling 16 gross wells over the next 3-4 years in, or spending $30 million per year on average on, these new blocks.

The Putumayo operational camp has a total net acreage of 3.73 million, excluding the Morona Block in northern Peru.

The Llanos operational camp now has a total of 639,000 net acres with the flagship LLA 34 in the center.

GeoPark added four new blocks to its asset portfolio, three in the Llanos Basin and one in the Putumayo Basin, both in Colombia.

On December 17, 2019, GeoPark Limited (GPRK) announced a slew of asset acquisitions, setting the stage of an ambitious E&P program in the new year and beyond.

In this article, I review these new land additions in an effort to update our investment thesis as to GeoPark.

New blocks

In the second cycle of ANH's Permanent Process for the Assignment of Areas (aka, PPAA), GeoPark, in partnership with Hocol, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ecopetrol (EC), was awarded Llanos 123 and Llanos 124, two blocks in the Llanos Basin. Final contracts are expected to be signed in December 2019 or early 2020.

GeoPark also signed a farm-in agreement with Parex (OTCPK:PARXF) to enter the 89,175-acre Llanos 94 block, in exchange for funding its 50% pro-rata share of existing commitments, with no carry (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The landholdings of GeoPark in the Llanos Basin, Colombia. Source.

Through Amerisur Resources Plc, which it acquired a month ago with an expected closing in January 2020, GeoPark was awarded the PUT-36 block in the Putumayo Basin (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. The landholdings of GeoPark in the Putumayo Basin, Colombia. Source.

Work commitments

How much work and financial commitments do these new blocks entail?

For Llanos (aka LLA) 123, the commitment includes reprocessing existing 3D seismic and drilling two (2) gross exploration wells during the first exploration phase over the next three years, i.e., from 2020 through 2022, which amounts to $7.5-10 million.

For LLA 124, the commitment includes acquiring and reprocessing existing 3D seismic plus drilling three (3) gross exploration wells during the first exploration phase over the next three years, i.e., from 2020 through 2022, which amounts to $12.5-15.0 million.

For LLA 94, the commitment includes acquiring and reprocessing existing 3D seismic plus drilling three (3) exploration wells during the first exploration phase over the next three years, i.e., from 2020 through 2022, which amounts to $15.0-17.5 million.

For PUT-36, the commitment includes reprocessing existing 3D seismic and drilling two (2) gross exploration wells during the first exploration phase over the next three years, i.e., from 2020 through 2022, which amounts to $25.0-30.0 million.

Table 1. The specifics of the newly acquired blocks in Colombia. Source.

In Colombia, GeoPark is committed to acquiring and reprocessing 3D seismic and drilling a gross total of 10 exploration wells or spending a net total of $60.0-72.5 million over the next three years. On average, that equals an additional capital investment of $20.0-24.2 million per year between 2020 and 2022.

In neighboring Ecuador, GeoPark is committed to drilling of a gross total of six (6) wells plus 3D seismic acquisition and reprocessing with a net capital investment of $30 million over four years (see here).

As compared with its base-case 2020 capital budget of $130-145 million, the new financial commitments resultant from these new acquisitions reflect a 19-24% increase. With a positive free cash flow of more than $130 million in 2018 and probably no less than that in 2019, GeoPark should easily fund these additional financial commitments.

Two core districts of land positions

GeoPark has quickly assembled two operational camps in the Llanos and Putumayo basins, after the disappointment in the Morona Basin in northern Peru (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Two operational camps in the Llanos and Putumayo basins, modified from source.

The Llanos camp. With the addition of LLA 86, LLA 87, and LLA 104 through an ANH bid round, of CPO-5 through the acquisition of Amerisur, and of LLA 123, LLA 124, and LLA 94 as of late, GeoPark consolidated landholdings total approximately 639,000 net acres (Fig. 1; Table 2).

Table 2. A summary of blocks of GeoPark in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Source: Laurentian Research compiled from company released information.

These blocks surround the flagship LLA 34 block, from which the company has a 100,000 bo/d-capable flowline connected to the Oleoducto de los Llanos (aka, ODL) pipeline.

The newly acquired blocks are surrounded by multiple producing oil and gas fields. The LLA 123 and LLA 124 blocks are immediately adjacent to, and LLA 94 and CPO-5 are on trend with, LLA 34 (Fig. 1). GeoPark is currently conducting geoscience evaluation with field operations expected to start in 2020.

The Putumayo camp. In the Putumayo-Oriente-Marañon Basin in the neighboring areas in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, GeoPark assembled another operational camp with a total net acreage of 3.73 million, or 1.37 million excluding the Morona Block in northern Peru, by the participation in the Ecuadorean bid round and through the acquisition of Amerisur (see Fig. 2; Table 2).

Investor takeaways

Long-term growth runway. With the new land additions, GeoPark significantly expanded its asset portfolio in Colombia. With two operational camps each in the Llanos and Putumayo basins, the company replenished its landholdings, paved a long runway of growth, and positioned itself for long-term growth in the 2020s.

With the work commitments scheduled for 2020-2022, I believe the company is well-positioned to boost reserves and production in the next few years. With regard to capital investment, the company is committed to spending on average approximately $30 million per year. I believe the company can easily fund the additional capital requirement within cash flow, without having to resort to debt or equity issuance.

Near-term catalysts. In the near term, the acquisition of Amerisur will add approximately 6,865 b/d of light oil production with a substantial upside from low-cost field development and synergy (Fig. 4).

Fig. 4. Production of Amerisur by block, acquired by GeoPark. Source: Laurentian Research based on company financial releases.

I reckoned that the acquisition of Amerisur adds roughly US$5.9 per share of NAV to GeoPark, which translates to a revised 12-month price target at $24.2 per share, up by $0.7 per share. As compared with its share price of $19.70 as of December 17, 2019, GeoPark stock traded at a 21%, 51%, and 75% discount to the 1P, 2P, and 3P net asset value even prior to factoring in the Amerisur acquisition (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. The per-share net asset value of GeoPark prior to the acquisition of Amerisur. Source.

Technically speaking. GeoPark's acquisition of Amerisur helped assuage investor's concern over its medium-term growth outlook. Consequently, the stock broke out of congestion to the upside. As of December 17, 2019, the stock sits near a post-breakout sweet spot of entry for investors who are interested in establishing a position in the best-performing independent E&P company in Latin America (Fig. 6).

Fig. 6. Stock chart of GeoPark, modified from source.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.