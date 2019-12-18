OPEC's Data: Still Bullish

As the year draws to a close, OPEC continues to surprise oil market investors and participants. In a prior article, I detailed the group's decision, alongside its non-OPEC partners, to cut production further beginning next year. That move should be bullish on the whole, but in its latest monthly report, the group showed signs that it's already on its way to reducing output in preparation of next year (whether that was intended or not). This serves as yet another bullish sign for investors who are fearful of a glut and it's more evidence that the bullish argument for investors is still strong. Perhaps stronger than it has been in years.

Mixed but bullish results

The month of November, which is the latest month the group has data for since December is still in progress, was rather mixed. Some nations in OPEC saw production increases for the month, but the bigger picture was bullish. Though not as bullish as it initially looks. In the image below, you can see the output of each OPEC member over the three months ending in November, as well as some other select data related to the group.

*Taken from OPEC

There were some nations that saw surprising upticks in production. The two most notable ones were Ecuador and Kuwait. Ecuador's production for the month came in at 0.53 million barrels per day, an increase of 73 thousand barrels per day over the 0.457 million barrels per day seen in October. This is a significant move considering how small the nation's production is, but this simply looks like a rebound from the prior month when output fell 93 thousand barrels per day. Kuwait, meanwhile, saw a smaller increase of 58 thousand barrels per day from 2.648 million barrels per day to 2.705 million barrels per day. Though not a large increase at only 12 thousand barrels per day, Venezuela surprised the market as well with its second sequential production rise.

While some nations did report production increases for the month, more of them reported declines. The biggest of these was Saudi Arabia. During November, its output fell 0.151 million barrels per day from 10.001 million barrels per day to 9.850 million barrels per day. This drop is probably the kingdom preparing for early next year when it's supposed to produce around 9.744 million barrels per day if it intends to follow through on its promise to overdeliver on its production cuts to the tune of 0.40 million barrels per day.

Though Saudi Arabia's output drop was the largest, there were other sizable ones too. Angola, for instance, saw output fall 74 thousand barrels per day. Behind it was Iraq with a decline of 59 thousand barrels per day. The fourth-largest decline came from Iran, which saw its output drop 45 thousand barrels per day. Iran's production falloff is not terribly surprising when you consider continued tight sanctions against the nation.

On the whole, the data shows that OPEC's production during the month of November was lower than it was in October to the tune of 0.193 million barrels per day. This is really bullish, but it's also a bit misleading. You see, as the image below illustrates, last month's report showed October's output at 29.65 million barrels per day. This month's report shows it higher by 94 thousand barrels per day at 29.744 million barrels per day. This disparity is simply a revision, whereby last month the group thought that its production was lower than it really was. The actual effective decline, then, if you were comparing this to the prior month's report, would be about 99 thousand barrels per day. This is still excellent, but it's smaller than previously anticipated.

*Taken from OPEC

This picture is still bullish

*Taken from OPEC

No matter how you slice the data, the picture moving forward looks really attractive. Take, for instance, a look at the image above and the image below. In the images, you can see production and supply assumptions calculated by OPEC for this year and next year. The balance figure provided by the group is how much oil they believe will be demanded of them by the market to see a fully balanced market exists.

*Taken from OPEC

As an example, in the first quarter next year, the market should require 29.13 million barrels of OPEC's crude per day. What's exciting for oil investors, though, is the fact that if the group follows through on all of its promises, matching full compliance, and if we ignore the prospect of its non-OPEC partners cutting production by 0.131 million barrels per day beyond their quotas, then OPEC will produce 28.98 million barrels of crude per day in the first quarter. This implies a deficit of 0.15 million barrels per day, or 13.65 million barrels for the quarter. If applied to the entire year, their deficit would average 0.60 million barrels per day, or 219.6 million barrels for the entire year.

It's also important to keep in mind that these figures completely ignore Russia cutting output at all. Just like in last month's report, OPEC is forecasting first quarter production from Russia to average 11.34 million barrels per day (down from 11.41 million barrels per day in the current quarter), while full year production is unchanged at 11.50 million barrels per day. Technically the country should see output of 11.121 million barrels per day if it ends up complying with cuts fully (which is unlikely). This disparity, if full compliance is achieved, would increase the deficit in the first quarter by 0.219 million barrels per day (or 19.93 million barrels for the quarter). If extended for the full year, this would grow to 0.379 million barrels per day, or 138.714 million barrels for the entire year.

Takeaway

Absent something totally unexpected occurring next year, the picture here for oil bulls is looking quite nice. OPEC will see to it that the market at least balances in the first quarter, and possibly may produce too little oil in order to push prices higher. Only time will tell the full impact here, but the data tilts heavily toward the bullish side of the argument and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.