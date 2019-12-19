TrueCar - TRUE Good To Be True - 40% Downside

TrueCar (TRUE) is an online guide for consumers about the fairness of prices they get at auto dealerships. The company has hooks into auto dealerships software systems and can show consumers what prices have been paid locally for the cars they are interested in. TrueCar was the first player in the market with this type of product although it has now been copied by many others including Edmunds, Kelly Blue Book, Cars.com, NADAguides, Carsdirect.com, Cargurus, Invoice-pricing.com, and others.

TrueCar’s revenue comes from no-haggle coupons it issues to consumers to purchase cars at specific auto dealerships. Once the car is purchased, then the dealer shares its profit with TrueCar, usually coming out to about $350 per car for the company. Sometimes the dealers argue with TrueCar over whether TrueCar was responsible for a specific sale or not. The dealers do not love this relationship as they do not make much profit per car and they are loathe to share it with TrueCar. In fact, a number of dealerships in California sued TrueCar in 2015 for this method of doing business. This tense relationship with its dealer partners was the first reason we became negative on the company.

Second, TrueCar was growing revenue at a 30% clip a few years back driven primarily by increases in the number of dealers in its network. The company specifically told investors that the maximum number of dealers it could sign up in the US was 10,000 and any beyond that would begin to cannibalize each other. At the time of our initial short position the company had 9,800 dealers and was rapidly closing in on 10,000. We were right in this thesis as growth slowed dramatically soon after, causing a severe decline in the company’s share price. The company has continued to add dealerships beyond the 10,000 mark and the number currently stands at 12,711 as of the end of the 3rd quarter. Dealer growth has slowed down this year with 1.3% growth year-over-year in Q3. We feel that incremental dealers brought on now are cannibalizing the base and will lead to further productivity declines going forward.

What is the bull case for the company? Expectations and multiples are lower given recent underperformance of the company. The company is growing in the used car market. Affiliate partner USAA is trying to improve its contribution. So given these tailwinds, why short the company? Two main reasons: first, dealer growth is terminal and that has been the main growth driver for the company. Second, the competitive landscape has become dramatically more crowded over the past few years. The firms we listed above have been aggressive in advertising their products and TrueCar’s position as the only player in the space has been eroded. The company had a good Q3 and that actually ratcheted up expectations and the stock price, from $3 to $5, a large move. We are betting that it can go back to $3 or below as business underperforms over the next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TRUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.