Akamai: Boosted By Cloud Security And OTT Pipeline

I was positive about Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) back in June because it was a name that benefited from cloud security demand and improving operating margins. After 3Q's beat and raise, much of that still holds true. The stock has also steadily traded higher since then, but recently, there has been a pullback, which I believe is a buying opportunity as its OTT pipeline in 2020 should continue to be rich.

3Q results wrap

Akamai reported 3Q19 revenue of $709.9m, which was higher than Street's $701m. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 also handily beat Street's $1.00.

Security division driving the upside

Revenue for security achieved $216 million, up 29% yoy in constant currency. Bot manager and its enterprise security solutions continue to lead the way in Q3, with revenue growing by more than 50% yoy.

Not limited to selling its enterprise security services directly to major corporations, Akamai is also now equipping its carrier partners with services that they can sell to SMEs to defend against malware and bot attacks by embedding its technology in the carrier products such as the recently released Comcast Business Security Edge. A much larger number of enterprise customers, large or small, can now be reached efficiently. This helped drive growth in the web division, which delivered a revenue of $390 million in Q3, up 10% yoy in constant currency.

Traffic remained robust in the summer lull

Typically, the summer is seasonally softer in traffic without any major events, but this year traffic has been robust even in regions like Europe where it is usually light. According to the color provided by the management, traffic has been strong across all businesses, including OTT, gaming and software downloads.

Akamai grew traffic in Q3 faster than the published growth rates for the Internet as a whole, which hints at traffic share gains. The company set a new record for peak traffic on October 15th when it delivered 106 terabits per second, 66% larger than the peak in 18Q3. This is solid evidence of the enormous capacity of the Akamai Edge platform.

Media and carrier division soft

Media and carrier revenue reached $319.7m, which increased 2.2% yoy, slightly missing Street estimates of 2.5% yoy growth. The reason behind the letdown might have been that it faced tough comparisons for media revenue last year, which was really strong. In addition, there have been consolidations in the media industry which saw a few extraordinarily large renewals with Akamai that were priced lower than expected.

OTT pipeline is rich in 2020

Both Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are launching their OTT streaming in 4Q19. I believe other services like HBO could follow suit with their OTT streaming. HBO Max is slated to launch in May 2020, which will be marketed with AT&T (NYSE:T). According to AT&T, the target audience is about 50M U.S. subscribers by 2025 and to expand into Europe and Latin America in 2021. Global subscriber targets are for 75-90M by 2025.

I expect Akamai's high-quality CDN services to be the key factor in driving its forward success. Akamai has both U.S. and international presence.

U.S. elections should also boost viewership in 2020.

Operating margins continue to expand

In 3Q, operating margins reached 29.3% driven by lower R&D and sales & marketing expenses. The FY20 target is 30%, which I believe is easily achievable.

Valuation: Attractive

Akamai's stock is trading about 18x forward earnings, which is one standard deviation below its mean of about 21x. I think current levels are attractive to have a long position for a high single-digit revenue and EPS growth company.

