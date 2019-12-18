Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/16/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/16/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Children's Place (PLCE);

PBF Energy (PBF), and;

GTT Communications (GTT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Kinder Morgan (KMI);

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;

Workday (WDAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT);

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO);

Majesco (MJCO);

Boston Beer (SAM);

Liberty Media (LSXMA);

Independent Bank (IBTX);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

CarGurus (CARG), and;

Burlington Stores (BURL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

SEI Investments (SEIC);

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and;

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Majesco BO Majesco MJCO JB* $15,940,000 2 Venrock Healthcare Capital Iii BO Constellation Pharmaceuticals CNST JB* $13,800,000 3 Spruce House Partnership BO GTT Communications GTT B $6,676,723 4 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $5,999,274 5 Mitchell Noah Malone Iii CEO,DIR,BO TransAtlantic Petroleum TAT JB* $2,769,244 6 Kinder Richard D CB,DIR,BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $1,201,054 7 Williams Randa Duncan DIR,BO Enterprise Products Partners EPD B $1,036,028 8 Elfers Jane T PR,CEO Children's Place PLCE B $1,005,274 9 Aptman Eileen A DIR Del Taco Restaurants TACO B $717,996 10 Joly Hubert DIR Johnson & Johnson JNJ B $706,399

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $28,105,842 2 Gormley Mark K DIR Independent Bank IBTX S $21,623,280 3 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $8,785,024 4 Maffei Gregory B CEO,DIR Liberty Media LSXMA S $7,040,072 5 Kingsbury Thomas CB,DIR Burlington Stores BURL AS $5,604,906 6 West Alfred P Jr BO SEI Investments SEIC S $5,575,150 7 Block Keith CEO,DIR Salesforce.com CRM S $4,197,365 8 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $3,713,200 9 Harris Parker F,CTO,DIR Salesforce.com CRM S $3,357,924 10 Steinert Langley CEO,CB,BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,912,421

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.