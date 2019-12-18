Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/16/19

|
Includes: EPD, GTT, KMI, PBF, PLCE, WDAY
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Marketplace
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/16/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes will stay strong through the third week of December. We're in high season for using insider data in the investing process. Even so, insider activity is much lighter than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand-over-fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell-off last December.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Children's Place (PLCE);
  • PBF Energy (PBF), and;
  • GTT Communications (GTT).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and;
  • Workday (WDAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT);
  • Del Taco Restaurants (TACO);
  • Majesco (MJCO);
  • Boston Beer (SAM);
  • Liberty Media (LSXMA);
  • Independent Bank (IBTX);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • CarGurus (CARG), and;
  • Burlington Stores (BURL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • SEI Investments (SEIC);
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and;
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Majesco

BO

Majesco

MJCO

JB*

$15,940,000

2

Venrock Healthcare Capital Iii

BO

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

CNST

JB*

$13,800,000

3

Spruce House Partnership

BO

GTT Communications

GTT

B

$6,676,723

4

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$5,999,274

5

Mitchell Noah Malone Iii

CEO,DIR,BO

TransAtlantic Petroleum

TAT

JB*

$2,769,244

6

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$1,201,054

7

Williams Randa Duncan

DIR,BO

Enterprise Products Partners

EPD

B

$1,036,028

8

Elfers Jane T

PR,CEO

Children's Place

PLCE

B

$1,005,274

9

Aptman Eileen A

DIR

Del Taco Restaurants

TACO

B

$717,996

10

Joly Hubert

DIR

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ

B

$706,399

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Duffield David A

DIR,BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$28,105,842

2

Gormley Mark K

DIR

Independent Bank

IBTX

S

$21,623,280

3

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$8,785,024

4

Maffei Gregory B

CEO,DIR

Liberty Media

LSXMA

S

$7,040,072

5

Kingsbury Thomas

CB,DIR

Burlington Stores

BURL

AS

$5,604,906

6

West Alfred P Jr

BO

SEI Investments

SEIC

S

$5,575,150

7

Block Keith

CEO,DIR

Salesforce.com

CRM

S

$4,197,365

8

Koch C James

CB,DIR,BO

Boston Beer

SAM

AS

$3,713,200

9

Harris Parker

F,CTO,DIR

Salesforce.com

CRM

S

$3,357,924

10

Steinert Langley

CEO,CB,BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,912,421

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.