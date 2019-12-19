My Top Sleep Well At Night REITs For 2019, Revisited

In a few days, I’ll put together my list for the top 10 SWANs for 2020.

Despite all the hoopla about a recession earlier in the year, we’ve had some amazing reports in 2019.

It’s that time of year again. The time of year when we stress out over the holidays:

How to decorate (and which light strands need to be completely replaced)

Who to buy what for

When to visit who…

And similar frustrations. No doubt, you know exactly what I mean.

That’s not to say there aren’t wonderful things about this time of year though. As I’ve noted in more than a few past publications, there’s:

Spending time with family

Fostering connections with loved ones

Reminiscing about past memories, making new ones, and building toward plenty more to come.

It’s also the time of year when we start to think about new things… specifically new years, which makes perfect sense considering how quickly such things are coming.

2020 is right around the corner at this point. Not just a new year, but a new decade too! (Shameless plug: We are posting our property sector forecast on the Marketplace later this week.)

What will it bring? What will it hold? What doors will shut and windows open and opportunities cross our paths?

That’s why this also is the time of year when I publish my “top sleep well at night REITs” for the new year. It’s not as good as a crystal ball, I’ll admit. But it’s based on extensive experience, careful analysis, and a sincere desire to see you succeed.

Let’s see what makes the cut this time around…

Photo Source

Mistakes Were Made – but Most of Them Don’t Matter

Here’s how I began last year’s article about gazing into this year:

“Who doesn’t like ‘sleeping well at night’? “I don’t know about you, but there are plenty of things that keep me up at night, ranging from snowstorms, to a stuffy nose, to newsletter deadlines (which I'm suffering from now).” Incidentally, I’m suffering from them right now again. It truly is just that time of year… “In fact, I’m constantly stressed out over worldwide events such as trade wars with China, decelerated inflation, and a looming government shutdown. “(But) when it comes to picking out stocks, I have always been a big believer in owning the safest REITs and, specifically, the ones that are least likely to experience a loss of principal.”

Now, a lot has changed since I wrote those paragraphs. For one thing, the market has shot up intensely. When I published the last SWAN forecast on Dec. 18, 2018:

The Dow had closed at about 23,676.

The Nasdaq closed close to 6,784.

The S&P closed near 2,546.

As of December 17, 2019:

The Dow closed at about 28,267.

The Nasdaq closed close to 8,823.

The S&P closed near 3,192.

Clearly then, 2019 didn’t shape up the way many Wall Street experts expected, myself included. I’ll fully own up to another segment I wrote in the aforementioned article:

“It’s somewhat obvious that the U.S. economy will see deceleration in GDP growth in 2019. But I’m confident that equity REITs can stay the course with broader equities and beat the S&P 500. How do we prepare for volatility?

To be sure, we did have some volatility. Look no further then a chart of the past year to see some dips and even drops. But overall?

It was nowhere near as bad as I expected.

Source: Yahoo Finance – Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

A Good Thing Going On

Really, the American economy overall is doing just fine. Despite all the hoopla about a recession earlier in the year, we’ve had some amazing reports in 2019.

And while the full 12-month numbers aren’t in yet, of course, I can’t say I’m concerned on the subject. We’ve got a good thing going on right now.

So yes, I was wrong about some of my big-picture predictions for this year. Working with the data I had, I made logical assumptions that didn’t all turn out to be correct.

Fortunately, when it comes to SWANs, that doesn’t matter since they’re not big-picture picks. They’re long-term picture picks. And that makes all the difference.

Their stock prices might – and no doubt will – go up or down in the moment. Naturally, we’re always happier when they’re headed higher. Yet we don’t have to worry when they take downturns.

That’s because they’re still going to be solid companies with solid management teams that dole out solid dividend payments. They’re reliably run, and so they produce reliable gains.

That then leaves us plenty of time to stress out over less important things, such as:

How to decorate (and which light strands need to be completely replaced)

Who to buy what for

When to visit who…

And so on, all in preparation for much more important activities, such as:

Spending time with family

Fostering connections with loved ones

Reminiscing about past memories, making new ones, and building toward plenty more to come.

We’ve got a whole new year up ahead of us to explore and invest in. Let’s make the most of it by making wise financial decisions that allow us to truly sleep well at night.

The Top 10 SWANs in 2019

This time last year, I wrote an article summarizing my top 10 SWANs to buy in 2019. And now it’s time to provide you with the results.

In a few days, I’ll put together my list for the top 10 SWANs for 2020 and, needless to say, there will be some new names on the list (and some returning champions).

Keep in mind, our core REIT portfolio is called the Durable Income Portfolio, and it’s comprised of 55% SWAN picks. Since inception (August 2013) it has returned an average of 19.5% per year – compared with the VNQ, which has averaged 8.85%.

SWAN Pick #1: Ventas Inc. (VTR)

Shares have pulled back by around 22% since the Q3-19 earnings results. We acknowledge muted SHOP (senior housing operating properties) net operating income (NOI) growth. However, the other cylinders (MOB, Life Science, and Net Lease) are providing durable sources of income. Ventas has become a lot cheaper, and we consider this S&P 500 blue-chip to be a worthy SWAN to own.

YTD Total Return: 1.2%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 3.18%

Current Price: $56.27

P/FFO: 14.7x

Dividend Yield: 5.63%

Payout Ratio: 82.7%

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.2

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #2: Kimco Realty (KIM)

Kimco was a terrific REIT to own in 2019. And while it’s no longer a Strong Buy, we believe that there’s more meat left on its bones. The balance sheet is in great shape, and management has an attractive pipeline of value-adding development projects. In short, kudos to management for debunking the idea that the “retail apocalypse” takes all!

YTD Total Return: 46.6%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 3.52%

Current Price: $20.40

P/FFO: 13.9x

Dividend Yield: 5.49%

Payout Ratio: 76.7%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.7

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #3: W.P. Carey (WPC)

WPC has pulled back by 15%, thanks in part to its top 10 tenant, Pendragon. It leases 70 car dealerships from the company within the U.K., and 10 of those have been subleased so far. WPC expects an additional eight in the coming months. We recently upgraded WPC from a Hold to a Buy.

YTD Total Return: 26.1%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 3.47%

Current Price: $77.61

P/FFO: 17.6x

Dividend Yield: 5.34%

Payout Ratio: 90% (based on FFO)

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.0

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #4: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

Tanger is, unfortunately, the worst-performing SWAN on the top 10 list. However, we stand behind our Strong Buy conviction nonetheless. While market sentiment is heavily weighted toward the bears, we see signs of life related to improved fundamentals and positive supply and demand attributes. Most importantly, we have confidence in its dividend and the fact that management recognizes the importance of safety and growth.

YTD Total Return: -18.1%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 2.22%

Current Price: $15.20

P/FFO: 6.7x

Dividend Yield: 9.34%

Payout Ratio: 63%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.9

Current Recommendation: Strong Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #5: American Campus (ACC)

American Campus appears to be back on track with satisfying growth (5% in 2019) and income (yields 4.13%). As the only pure play campus housing REIT, there are limited alternatives in the REIT sector, and one of the things we like about ACC is the experienced management team that has superior deal sourcing capabilities. The company has maintained competitive sources of capital (rated BBB by S&P) that makes this pick a compelling alternative for housing.

YTD Total Return: 16.0%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 2.41%

Current Price: $46.24

P/FFO: 19.1x

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Payout Ratio: 76.9%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.6

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #6: Public Storage (PSA)

PSA has recently pulled back by 12%, triggering our recommendation from Hold to Buy. While oversupply remains a concern in the self-storage sector, we couldn’t resist the upgrade. This king of storage manifests its dominance through supreme scale and cost of capital advantages. We consider PSA best-positioned to deliver above-average returns as supply normalizes.

YTD Total Return: 5.6%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 0%

Current Price: $206.18

P/FFO: 19.2x

Dividend Yield: 3.89%

Payout Ratio: 74.4%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.5

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #7: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

This REIT has pulled back ~5% over the last week, and shares have under-performed the broad REIT market YTD. All the same, we remain bullish with this necessity-based pick and still consider its 5.1% dividend yield attractive comparatively speaking. We continue to add more exposure.

YTD Total Return: 18.8%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 3.9%

Current Price: $18.16

P/FFO: 18.1x

Dividend Yield: 5.10%

Payout Ratio: 92%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.8

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #8: STAG Industrial (STAG)

STAG has been a solid pick for us since the company listed shares. It has grown its portfolio size by around 25% annually, while decreasing general and administrative (G&A) expenditures and cost of capital. The dividend is well covered now – the result of its highly disciplined management team. We are waiting on a pullback to buy more shares.

YTD Total Return: 27.5%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 4.73%

Current Price: $30.35

P/FFO: 16.6x

Dividend Yield: 4.71%

Payout Ratio: 78.1%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.4

Current Recommendation: Buy Watch

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #9: Simon Property Group (SPG)

This mall REIT was a Strong Buy last year and it’s an even stronger buy this year. While most of the peers have struggled to maintain a safe dividend, Simon has succeeded at delivering consistent results in spite of the challenging retail market it operates in. We have recently increased exposure, limiting capital to only the most defensive business models.

YTD Total Return: -9.1%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 2.88%

Current Price: $144.66

P/FFO: 12.0x

Dividend Yield: 5.81%

Payout Ratio: 69%

R.I.N.O. Score: 4.3

Current Recommendation: Strong Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

SWAN Pick #10: CyrusOne (CONE)

To round us out, CyrusOne has returned over 31% annually since our first purchase. We would be adding more capital now if it weren’t for the fact that we already own more than 6% of total shares (in the Durable Income Portfolio). CONE is forecasted to grow by around 10% in 2020 and 2021, and we believe this REIT could indeed deliver such strong performance. It’s very likely you will see this name on the upcoming 2020 SWAN list.

YTD Total Return: 22.5%

% Owned in Durable Income Portfolio: 6.14%

Current Price: $62.92

P/FFO: 17.6x

Dividend Yield: 3.2%

Payout Ratio: 53.6%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.9

Current Recommendation: Buy

Source: FAST Graphs

In Closing…

In a few days, I’ll be writing an article titled “REIT Resolutions For 2020.” But I’ll go ahead and provide you with one of my valued tips now. In the words of Sir John Templeton:

“Diversification should be the cornerstone of your investment program. If you have your wealth in one company, unexpected troubles may cause a serious loss; but if you own the stocks of 12 companies in different industries, the one which turns out badly will probably be offset by some other which turns out better than expected.”

To be perfectly clear, stock market success has nothing to do with market timing. Instead, it’s truly about spending time in the market and familiarizing yourself with how it and the individual stocks within it operate.

It’s been a year now since I penned the 2019 SWAN List. And our value-focused strategy of selecting sound stocks trading at safe margins has allowed us to optimize our results, as shown above.

In addition, our diversification strategy includes sector-based, SWAN-based, and lease-based rules that have allowed us to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

That’s called “alpha.” And we want more of it.

Source: iREIT / Sharesight

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, CONE, DOC, KIM, PSA, SKT, SPG, STAG, VTR, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.