General Motors: Dips Are Not Hard To Find

The struggle with restructuring is old; look for something new.

The company that once was the definition of a fast-growing enterprise went into the mud.

You want to know whether we're better off? I've got a little bumper sticker for you: Osama bin Laden is dead and General Motors is alive. - Joe Biden

The road to stardom

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a century-old automobile giant that has played a big part in shaping the US automobile industry and has played a significant role in the economy. The company thrived the great depression because of its substantial presence in other countries. It has grown over the 20th century at a pace higher than the rest. Its strategy included acquiring brands like Cadillac and produced a range of iconic automobiles under the Chevrolet brand.

Post WW-II, GM was the largest company in the US and the biggest employer in the whole world. It was later declared as the most profitable company in the 1960s. The company was leading the auto manufacturing industry.

Early downfall

Around the 1970s, GM saw a downturn in consumer trust due to issues with the company's vehicles. It saw its first losses in 1980. The next few decades were hard for the company. While it survived the downturn, this was accompanied by shutting down plants and laying off workers by incorporating greater automation in plants.

The company strived to capture the booming SUV market in the '90s, and the stock price reached an all-time high of $90 in 2000. But the 2000s have been mainly about a downfall.

Riding down the hill

It went down the throat of the 2008 recession, filed for bankruptcy, and managed to keep afloat on taxpayers' money. The government chose to fund the biggest US automakers - GM, Ford (NYSE:F), and Chrysler.

In recent years, General Motors has closed down operations markets like Europe and India in the name of focusing on select markets, but it still is not as pretty as it used to be.

The trade war has caused prices of imported steel to rise, which has put additional costs on GM by about $1 billion last year. The same trade war has caused the sales for the whole industry to fall.

The resurrection plan

The company has been restructuring the business from head to toe. The company has pushed to optimize the product portfolio across segments and geographies, and also tried to infuse greater efficiency into the assets it holds.

General Motors released a plan last year outlining the path to margin growth which looked like this:

Close down three plants in the US and Canada

Close down two plants outside North America

Move production of its Chevy Blazer in Mexico

15% reduction in salaried employees

Reduce annual Capex by $1.5 Billion from 2020

While the plan was not pretty for the employees of the company, it is not pretty for the shareholders as well. The idea invited $1.8 Billion in non-cash asset write-downs and $2 Billion in additional employee-related expenses due to severance packages.

The dream turned into a nightmare

These costs could be spread out over a couple of years and reduced the impact, but the plan has seen some disruptions, most recently by the union strikes.

The six-week strike started from September 16th and lasted till October 25th this year, the longest strike since the 67-day strike back in 1970. The strike gave GM $2 Billion in lost production and $1 Billion in lost wages. Talk about saving money now!

That is not all. The agreement to shut down the strike comes with additional blows to the restructuring plans of the company:

Guaranteed pay-raises every year and removal of the cap on share in profits

Detroit-Hamtramck factory that was supposed to be closed down will continue operating

$1 Billion to be invested in two factories in Tennessee and Michigan

Temporary workers will have a chance to become permanent now, and the wage cap has also been increased

The company was able to save upon one of the plans by holding on to the Mexico plan, but perhaps, the rest of the hit was enough for investors to keep crunching.

Recommendation

In recent times, the market does not appear to have decided as to where to take the stock. It has been a struggle to resurrect the stock price, just like the company itself.

The ambivalence of the stock price poses a danger as well. Technically, the stock does not show signs of any upside, but if we forecast the downside in earnings for the last quarter, then we might just be waiting for a dip. But the stock seems to have taken its share of beating and seen the worst times.

Restructuring is nothing new; the market needs a lot more.

