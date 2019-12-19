Apple: Chance For Blowout Earnings But Trading Above Fair Value

My guess is there can still be stock momentum though, based on accelerating fundamentals.

The stock has run and is above fair value.

Based on iPhone 11 success and "easy comps" next quarter's report could be huge.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been reporting strong quarters. Thanks to "easy comps" the numbers could start to get much better. I think it's possible guidance is way too conservative. That all said the stock even at best case is trading above fair value.

Easy Comps

I like looking at the two-year revenue growth rate. That tells me underlying trends. Companies will often have one timers up or down in quarters. The two-year helps smooth that out to spot that underlying trend.

Let's look at Apple's two-year.

Source: Elazar Advisors models pulled from Apple earnings reports.

You see the last three quarters showing a two-year acceleration. 10.5% goes to 18.3% to 21.4%. I love that.

Their guide though assumes a massive slowdown in that two-year run rate. Yes, they said there are timing differences where they had some launches in the December quarter last year vs. this year, having more launches in the September quarter.

But the December year-ago numbers get much easier than Apple had to face in the September quarter. I've been doing this for two decades. I used to follow retail for many years. In retail year-ago numbers ("comparisons") very much matter. Comparisons are the growth rates last year that we have to go up against this year. The bigger the quarter that we lap last year the potentially "tougher the comp" is this year. The worse the quarter was last year the "easier the comp" is this year.

I think tech investors under appreciate the value of understanding year-ago comparisons.

We have a massively easy comp coming, starting in this December quarter. Business fell off a cliff this time last year.

So the company's guide assumes a massive slowdown implied in that two-year.

Source

Apple's guide for this quarter implies a massive slowdown in that two-year run rate. That guide assumes a 22-23% two-year slowdown. But that's when they couldn't be happier about the iPhone launch. I think the guide is too conservative.

This is what the numbers would look like if the two-year growth rate continued. I'm not saying we get a continuation of that two-year acceleration but typically two-year run rates do have importance. My subscribers have learned that when a company has a two-year acceleration it gets pretty exciting for the stock price.

This is what it will look like if the two-year keeps up.

Source: Elazar Advisors models

I'm not calling for a $20B upside quarter. I'm saying that the risk/reward is to the upside.

Let's compare that to the Street numbers.

Source

If Apple were to keep up that two-year acceleration they would absolutely shatter Street estimates.

Can it happen? I think the risk is to the upside but I don't expect that type of upside in the December quarter.

There's been a couple of recent reports. One saying business has been on fire. One saying China has been weak.

But the report on a weak China business also was due in part that Apple had a big launch in China last year at the same time. Here's what the analyst said on that:

Source

That also speaks to Apple saying there were more launches in last year's December quarter than this year's December quarter. I'm less concerned and think the guide and the momentum give Apple room.

So if the launch schedule does hold back the revenue growth this quarter, I think the March and June quarters can potentially see a less disturbed continuation of that two-year accelerating trend.

And it looks like the very low guide allows for those type of China numbers based on apples-and-oranges launch comparisons (pun intended).

With China I also think the trade truce can drive demand and free up some economic tension.

Valuation

Source

I try to keep my process pretty simple. To value a stock I use my 12-month EPS number and a midpoint of the last few years where a stock's traded.

If the stock has traded there in the last few years I feel good about expecting that midpoint going forward.

Here the midpoint is around 16-17x.

If the company were to keep up that blow out two-year revenue trend earnings can get to $16 next year according to my numbers (paywall: model). I'm not modeling that best case scenario but that would be pretty good vs. the Street's $14.92 next year (the official Christopher Columbus estimate).

If I put 16.5x P/E on a best-case $16.42 in earnings I get 16.5X16.42= $270.92 target price. The stock's trading above there currently.

Conclusion

I respect fundamental momentum. Apple has that right now. The stock is fairly valued but I think the stock can still work based on the accelerating two-year revenue growth. But it makes sense to wait for some dips if there are any.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.