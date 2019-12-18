Cummins: Management Flip Flop

Broadly speaking, as you know many of our markets are either at or near cyclical peaks in our view, which means that inevitably we will start to see some of these markets decline.

I think it is highly unusual to see the CEO of a major large-cap firm explicitly telling investors that revenue and earnings are set to fall. In a vacuum, that is to be lauded. Honesty is a breath of fresh air in markets and it makes my job as an analyst a lot easier when I do not have to combat the bullish rhetoric, and I will be the first to give props to the Cummins (CMI) team for doing so, but at the same time, the approval of a new $2,000mm share repurchase program flies right in the face of that correct admission.

It is unusual to see a stock price hold firm in the face of an earnings cliff that should send the share price lower. Skeptical? Look towards insiders. Thus far this year, none have acquired any shares in the open market and capital allocation policies have shifted, causing slower share repurchases: down from $389mm in the first half of 2018 to $100mm this year. With actively-managed institutional investors being net sellers in recent quarters as well, strength in the share price means funds have flowed in from everyone's favorite flavor of "dumb money": retail. As a whole, I think the group has a preponderance to buying cyclical companies at peak earnings: the classic value trap. Despite some bullish points to latch onto, Cummins has roughly 30% downside to normalized trading multiples given likely 2020/2021 earnings.

Business Overview, Counterbalance To Bears

At a high level, Cummins as an investment is incredibly appealing. Generating tens of billions of annual revenue with high margins for a commercial equipment/automotive parts supplier, the company has long taken advantage of its reputation in the diesel and natural gas engine space. It is the only truly independent engine builder that sells in scale to multiple companies domestically, creating a foothold. This is an operating model that has worked for a while; Cummins is lapping its one hundred year anniversary this year and it has acquired significant expertise and built a massive network over that timeframe - so much so that this has often created a tug of war in power between the vehicle manufactures ("OEs"), most of which earn substantially lower margins, and Cummins itself. In most of these cases, the OE has very little choice but to grin and bear it: sales of equipment that are not Cummins-powered quite often trail that of even alternative cheaper options. The reasons for that are simple yet have strong implications. The Cummins name has become associated with "bulletproof" construction and longer-than-average useful lives; customers are willing to pay up for it because they spend less on maintenance over the life of the engine and the motors see lower downtime.

I think this is incredibly important to the bull thesis because the existence of a moat in the automotive/parts supply business is rare, never mind one that is predicated upon brand equity. For instance, I would argue that several Tier 1 automotive suppliers have a moat, including my own personal holding Lear Corporation (LEA). However, there is a difference between a moat predicated upon economics of scale and a stellar reputation as a supplier and one that transcends that and embeds itself into customer purchasing decisions. As an example, consumers in your hometown are not buying BMWs because they know Lear Corporation manufactured the seat - even if they find it comfortable. On the other hand, many consumers are willing to make purchase decisions based solely on what is found under the hood.

*Cummins X15 Engine on display at a trade show

While the above purchasing example focuses on light-duty truck applications like your neighbor buying a Dodge Ram, this concept is true throughout the product portfolio and applies to commercial business purchases as well. That portfolio is a vast one, including manufactured engines that range from small, light horsepower diesels with as little as 50 horsepower to heavy-duty applications used to move vehicles weighing tens of thousands of pounds. As an integrated provider with a network of 600 wholly-owned and independent distribution locations and thousands of dealers, Cummins also has the supply chain to manufacture and distribute accessory parts (turbochargers, emissions equipment, filtration, transmissions) and also provides support services for these engines. This web of holdings is organized within Cummins via five complementary operating segments: "Engine", "Distribution", "Components", "Power Systems", and "Electrified Power". Much of the EBITDA booked in the Components or Distribution segments tie directly back to new engine sales which help support the total serviceable base. While the expectation should be that revenue and EBITDA from these segments will be supported via aftermarkets parts and service even if sales slip, they do correlate with one another. This will become apparent later on as we talk about the guidance cuts that have become the norm for Cummins this year.

*Source: Author Calculations.

In 2019, Cummins will book $3,750mm in revenue from heavy duty engines and $2,750mm from medium-duty truck/bus applications. These sales are all commercial in nature, primarily powering tractor trailers, pick-up/delivery vehicles, school buses, and transit vehicles. In total, this makes up roughly two thirds of engine sales. Off-highway engines (construction, mining, rail) constitute another 20%. This is important as the light-duty truck space that most are familiar with - the Dodge Rams and Ford F-150s that we all recognize on the road - make up a fraction of the business. Commercial demand is much more important than consumer. Going forward from here, Cummins will have to deal with slipping sales and decremental margins before seeing earnings bottom out in 2021. Based on my forecasts, consolidated EBITDA has 25% downside from here without baking in a recession as sales slip and decremental margins impact the business. But why?

Three Reasons Cummins Is A Short

North American Class 8 Truck Orders Roll Over

Class 8 Trucks are classified as any vehicle with a gross vehicle weight rating over 33,000 pounds. This is typically made up of big rigs, cement trucks, and dump trucks, all of which are vehicles that make up a core end market for the heavy-duty engines that make up the largest portion of Cummins sales ("Heavy-Duty Truck" referenced in the 2019 - 2021 model). A rule of thumb would be any vehicle with three or more axles is generally going to be Class 8. There are a few exceptions as some make it into Class 7 (garbage trucks, street sweepers) but the order books for those vehicles tend to be smaller than Class 8.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Orders for this class recently bottomed off levels not seen since the Great Recession. In fact, many are calling this the " Transportation Recession 2.0", an event that from late 2014 to the middle of 2016 helped cause the stock price of Cummins to fall by more than one third. While orders spiked in late 2017 and into 2018 based on a red-hot freight market, many of these orders were speculatory in nature and now the industry is woefully oversupplied. At the time, the worry was that the United States would run out of trucks to haul goods produced domestically as the United States shifted away from being reliant on other countries for imports. While net demand would remain the same in this situation, actual road miles needed to haul goods would increase. Instead, the Cass Freight Index, a measure of freight shipments, has seen year over year declines (see EIA short research on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) which overlaps with this idea). This has caused a wave of cancelled orders for new equipment, an event that decreases industry backlog and pressuring sales. While purchases have rebounded ever so slightly in recent months, the summer months have traditionally always marked a bottom and the recent rebound is less than many expected. As seen in the above chart, Cummins stock price has historically correlated extremely tightly with Class 8 net truck orders. That correlation has been broken despite clear signs that demand is falling into 2020 and 2021 as there is plenty of relatively new equipment in inventory sitting idle.

Timing is important here. While bulls might reference strong North American truck demand guidance from Cummins - in stark contrast to the problems being seen internationally - it takes time for orders to translate into deliveries. Orders made today, for instance, would generally be for 2020 models that would not be delivered until early Spring. This means that the collapse in orders that began late last year had no impact on Cummins in the first half of the year and is now only starting to work into numbers. This is why heavy-duty truck sales were up 5% in Q2 to $970mm (Source: Cummins, Q2 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 16) but are forecast to slide into the end of the year: $900mm by Q4 before inventory is worked through. While aware of the hit to Class 8 truck orders, I think even management was caught by surprise by the depth, leading to the guidance cut in Q2 2019 that saw engine sales, which were once guided to being up between 1% and 5%, to now being guided to flat at the mid-point: a 300bps fall. And, as expected, this had the consequence of impacting the guidance of both the Components and Distribution segments as well:

Electrification Narrative Is Busted

Any part of the automotive/trucking industry related to the internal combustion engine ("ICE") has become a story of two distinct forward outlooks based on the "electrification of vehicles" shift. This has broad meaning but, in a nutshell, if a company has exposure to parts sales that revolve around the move towards hybrid or full electric powertrains, that is viewed as a positive. Less valuable would be any company benefiting from tighter emissions regulations or a more autonomous driving experience: think a manufacturer of sensors, wiring harnesses, and the like. Lying at the bottom, companies with heavy concentrations of sales in legacy ICE businesses with poor outlooks like axles, older technology transmissions, fuel systems, or the like have largely been discarded by the market. While the margins between a supplier manufacturing legacy technology might not be all that different from one producing cutting edge products tied to electrification or autonomous driving, the former is viewed as a non-sustainable business model with a limited shelf life. This has created a situation where investors are balancing two distinct situations:

No short-term industry growth. Both commercial and consumer automotive is likely to be in the process of peaking and will, at best, slide along at current levels. This is a reflection of the late stage of the economic cycle coupled with a variety of industry-specific headwinds creating a peak demand scenario. The secular shift in the industry towards hybrids and electrification. As operating earnings and margins slide because of Point 1 above, these companies must fund research and technology into new products and end markets to deal with this shift. Some firms are better positioned than others for this reality.

Cummins is actually in a good spot when it comes to Point 2. It has the size and clout to invest heavily in new markets and has an "Electrified Power" segment that designs, manufactures, and sells fully electric and hybrid power systems such as Cummins PowerDrive, a system used in the commercial vehicle markets for both tractor trailer and bus applications. However, this is currently a money-losing segment and will continue to be so. Credit Suisse, the investment bank which has a Street-high target of $203.00/share for Cummins, currently only expects $200mm of revenue contribution from this segment in 2021 alongside $100mm in negative EBITDA contribution within their model. While that is certainly an improvement from the $130mm EBITDA loss this year, it still does not make for a viable business. I think investors will have a hard time ascribing any value to a business with no positive free cash flow outlook over the next three to five years. This is currently not a forward-positioned play, no matter how many positive press releases the firm puts out or the number of joint ventures it enters.

This ties back to valuation. At 7.2x 2019 EV/EBITDA, many view the firm as cheap. However, it is not out of line with traditional legacy ICE businesses and is even expensive in comparison. Magna International (MGA), Lear Corporation (LEA), Delphi Technologies (DLPH), Dana Incorporated (DAN), BorgWarner (BWA), and American Axle (AXL) all trade at between 3.9x and 5.0x EV/EBITDA. I think there is an excellent case to be made for multiple compression and not expansion from current levels given the outlook; remember many/most of these companies will see lower levels of EBITDA shrinkage in 2020 than Cummins, primarily because the outlook for consumer auto is better than commercial vehicles due to the late 2017/2018 overbuild in the latter.

Traton/Navistar Partnership: Dark Horse

Ever so often, concerns arise related to a couple of key counterparties for Cummins, generally related to either Navistar (NAV), PACCAR (PCAR), or Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF). Together they represent more than one third of total sales for the diesel manufacturer and all three have some form of internal diesel engine development program that provides a loose form of competition. Remember that Cummins is generating EBITDA margins in the high teens; these three generally see the high singles or very low double digits. Most end market sellers do not like to see their suppliers earning stronger margins than they themselves do. Such a situation highly incentivizes bringing production in-house because returns on invested capital are theoretically higher than in the base business to do so.

All three have failed to some degree in trying to build their own engines or force Cummins into lowering its prices. Navistar has historically had the weakest engine development program, perhaps most highlighted by the recent class action lawsuit over its faulty Maxxforce engines. Inclusive of the settlement, Navistar has paid more than $1,000mm in warranty costs related to reliability, fuel economy, and emissions-related problems with these trucks. This does not even factor in the $700mm development cost on the engines. Much of the market share gains Cummins has reaped in recent years has come directly at the expense of Navistar do this blunder and Caterpillar (CAT) exiting the market right around the advent of the Great Recession.

However, in Class 7 and Class 8, there are four major OEs: Navistar, Volvo, PACCAR, and Daimler - not three. Volvo has had massive success in its own engine program; Cummins engines are only used on 6-8% of Volvo truck builds. This compares to more than 50% share in Navistar and PACCAR (Peterbilt, Kensworth brands). Volvo trucks are highly regarded and hold great market share, making it definitely possible to "beat" Cummins at this game. This is important as Navistar is slowly positioning itself to do better in this regard.

There is change afoot in the industry. Volkswagen recently spun off its trucking business, Traton, onto the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stockholm in a dual listing. Traton holds a 16.9% stake in Navistar which it acquired in 2016 - any more would require a formal takeover bid. This is a large holding and management has expressed interest in competing more directly with market-leaders like Volvo via Navistar in North American.

Volkswagen had a long history of internal engine development that has cascaded over into the primary brands of Traton, Scania and MAN Truck & Bus, both of which develop their own engines. While CEO Matthias Gruendler walked back some of his prior commentary that the company was "not interested" in a full acquisition of Navistar in July, most on Wall Street simply are not buying it. David Leiker, analyst at Baird, recently said that "we firmly believe Traton will eventually acquire Navistar to maximize the synergies and financial returns on its investment". That is a sentiment I agree with as well. Given Traton has virtually no presence in North America, an outright acquisition of Navistar makes the most economic sense for Traton to go global.

An acquisition by Traton opens the doors to another try at engine development. Volkswagen/Traton bought in after the Maxxforce fiasco - they had nothing to do with that error. While Navistar has little hope of ever really growing share of its captive engine program after the Maxxforce problems, a Traton buy-in would solve that. Remember that Volkswagen has always focused on internal development; I would expect Traton would bring that ethos to Navistar and encourage it. Even if this is a long-winded process, as a standalone entity Traton will have much more flexibility to pursue a higher level of cooperation with its partner. Taking a long term view, I do not see much hope of increased market by Cummins if we fast forwarded the clock to 2025. Navistar is best positioned to gain incremental share.

Takeaways

Shares of Cummins are in spitting distance of all-time highs despite being on the brink of a 30% EBITDA collapse in 2020 and further weakness in 2021. This does not even bake in potential recession. Truck orders, which Cummins benefited from over the past eighteen months, are tanking. Management is calm in the face of this, believing that the fall can be managed. I think it is fair to point out that this team, while overall a solid one, has had a tendency to underestimate the cyclicality of its business. Late in 2014, still-current CEO Tom Linebarger gave initial revenue guidance of between 2% and 4% growth for 2015. Fast forward one year, the company actually saw revenue contraction over the prior twelve months and ended up giving dismal 2016 guidance, forecasting a 7% revenue collapse. This number was also missed to the downside (9% contraction in 2016). This was a massive miss and shook a lot of investor confidence. It took a trucking bull market that had not been seen in decades to drive shares to the levels they are at today. I think the downside in this cycle will be even worse than the last.

Historically, the company has traded between 6x and 9x EBITDA. While on the low end of that figure today on a trailing basis, by 2021 I believe Cummins will trade at nearly a 10x EBITDA multiple at current prices. This is despite healthier Tier 1 suppliers trading at multiples of half that level. As the weakness in the Electrified Power segment becomes clear, capital will likely continue to rotate out of legacy names like Cummins into better positioned and more nimble players. My price target is based on a 7.0x EBITDA multiple on my 2021 estimates, yielding a price target of $130.00/share, representing more than 30% downside.

Are you an investor looking for sustainable high income? The energy sector is filled with opportunities to do just that. At Energy Income Authority, the focus is on finding high quality companies with the asset footprints necessary to throw off dividends for years to come. Tired of lackluster coverage that barely breaks the surface? Deep dive analysis forms the cornerstone of the platform. Hundreds of companies fall under the coverage universe, from pipelines to refiners to the producers themselves. Members receive actionable research to keep their portfolio thriving. Sign up for a NO OBLIGATION FREE TRIAL today to find out more.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.