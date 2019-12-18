Sony Pictures Acquires Silvergate For Children's Animation Push

Parent SNE's stock has performed quite well in the past 12 months but may be fully valued at its current level.

With the deal, SPT will use Silvergate spearhead its push into children's animated content.

Silvergate has developed several hit animated television programs and has more under development; it has a joint venture with China's Wanda Group.

Quick Take

Sony Pictures Television (SNE) has announced the acquisition of Silvergate Media for $195 million.

Silvergate has developed several children's animated media series for television programming.

SNE’s stock has appreciated sharply in the past 12 months and may be fully valued at its current level, so my bias is NEUTRAL.

Target Company

London, UK-based Silvergate was founded to develop a variety of animated television productions for children.

Management is headed by co-founders CEO Lord Waheed Alli and Chairman Viscount William Astor, who has been with the firm since co-founded the firm in 2011.

Below is an overview video of an Octonauts program:

Source: Octonauts

Silvergate’s primary offerings include:

Octonauts

Hilda

Peter Rabbit

Monkey With a Tool Belt

Sunny Day

Create Cases

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchandMarkets, the market for European animation and visual effects is expected to reach $46.2 billion by 2020.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of *total growth rate 1.3% from 2018 to 2020.

The main drivers for this expected growth a shift in viewership demand away from traditional content to streaming video.Animation demand has also expanded 'with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video.'Augmented reality and virtual reality technology improvements will also increase demand for those elements.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Sony Pictures Television disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $195 million.

Management didn’t provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the transaction.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, SNE had $6.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $160.4 billion in total liabilities of which $4.9 billion was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 was $8.6 billion.

In the past 12 months, Sony Pictures Television’s stock price has risen 38.9% vs. the U.S. Consumer Durables industry’s rise of 37.2% and the U.S. S&P 500 Index’ rise of 27.3%, as the SNE chart indicates below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has varied widely and dropped sharply in its most recent earnings call, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $83,520,000,000 Enterprise Value $99,750,000,000 Price / Sales 1.08 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.26 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.76 Earnings Per Share $4.76 Total Debt To Equity 38.28% Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$4,390,000,000 Revenue Growth Rate -1.98%

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $70.26 versus the current price of $67.72, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

SPT has acquired Silvergate for a combination of its hit media properties and its projects in development.

In addition, included in the deal is Silvergate’s 49% interest in a JV with China’s Wanda Group.

As Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins stated in the deal announcement,

We are excited to extend our capabilities and gain valuable children’s IP to bolster our entry into the kids’ space. Silvergate gives us a great building block to expand into this genre in a meaningful way.

SPT is a subsidiary of a subsidiary of a subsidiary within Sony Corporation, so the deal itself will likely have little impact on SNE’s stock price.

However, SNE’s stock has performed well in the past 12-month period and according to inputs in the above DCF, SNE may be close to fully valued at its present price level.

SNE has many business segments as a large and diversified conglomerate. With revenue growth in the low single digits, my assumption is that the stock’s rise over the past 12-months may be more due to multiple expansion rather than earnings acceleration.

Investors would be wise to be cautious at the current level. My bias is currently NEUTRAL.

