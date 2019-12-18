SkyWest: Great Past Performance But May Be Fully Priced For Now

SkyWest: Investment Thesis

SkyWest is in a different category to the eight other airlines I have covered recently. SkyWest is a regional airline operator for other airlines who do the sales and ticketing, so it is not retail customer facing. I believe SkyWest has a very good approach to looking after its airline customers, including aiming for 100% completion factors, and being a dedicated training ground for pilots.

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, SkyWest is of interest as a sound business for investment. Shareholders have earned outstanding returns over the last four to five years. A large part of that has come from strong earnings growth. But a part also appears to have come from the share price getting ahead of itself. Too much momentum continuing to push the share price up despite earnings growth predicted to decline rapidly over the next few years.

Buying at the current share price of $63.06 could provide returns, a little above mid-single digits. Given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy below the current share price, maybe ~$56. That would set up a patient investor for possible rates of return ranging from low to high double digits, which appears quite satisfactory for a well run business such as SkyWest.

About SkyWest

Source: SkyWest Website

From the SkyWest Q3-2019 10-Q Report, paraphrased for brevity:

2,770 daily departures to destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Substantially all flights are operated as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle or Alaska Airlines flights under under long‑term, fixed‑fee, code‑share agreements.

fixed rates for operating the aircraft primarily based on the number of completed flights, flight time and the number of aircraft under contract plus reimbursement direct operating expenses (including fuel expense). As of December 31, 2018 596 aircraft in scheduled service consisting of the following:

The following are brief but relevant excerpts from the Q3-2019 earnings call also paraphrased for brevity:

Our employees just did a remarkable job delivering a solid 99.9% adjusted completion for the quarter and continuing to improve our on-time performance

pilot hiring and recruiting is still running more than 20% above last year’s levels. about half the current hiring is from our existing pipeline, up from 10% of that pipeline just five years ago.

Source: SkyWest website

An agreement with Delta to operate six used E175s under a multiyear contract scheduled to begin in the early 2020...

SkyWest to purchase and operate seven new E175s for Delta, instead of operating seven new CRJ900s financed by Delta and scheduled for delivery in 2020....

taking delivery of five new E175s for Delta during Q4, six new E175s in the first half of 2020 and six used E175s by mid-2020.

American partnership... agreement to add 10 additional CRJ700s throughout 2020.

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - SkyWest: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for SkyWest were positive for all nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. For the nine investors, positive returns to date range from 14.8% for investor G to 43.0% for investor H. In considering which investor in Table 1 has achieved the best investment returns, we must take into account not only the percentage rate of return but also the "duration" of the investment. Investor H has the highest rate of return at 43.0%, and the investment has grown in absolute terms by $1,286 from $3,000 to $4,286. If investor H continues to hold, but the SkyWest share price remains around current levels, the percentage rate of return will decrease the longer the shares are held due to the effect of duration. Investor A's average yearly rate of return at 37.9% is less than that of investor H. But, due to duration, investor A's investment has grown by $11,596, $10,310 more than investor H's investment. Of course, investor A has had their funds tied up since Q4 2014. Investor D has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q4 2014 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return above 37% to match investor A's investment performance. Long duration and high rates of return are very powerful allies for investors. The rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 16, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the huge impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Ratings

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of SkyWest providing an overall quant rating of "Bullish" for share investment at current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for SkyWest as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the value grading per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for SkyWest. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS TTM estimates indicate declining year-over-year growth rates of 17.5% for 2019, 7.1% for 2020 and 4.5% for 2021. These growth rates compare to EPS growth rates of ~25% to 55% for the previous 3 years. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in SkyWest at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Note: Analysts' estimates only available to end of FY 2021.

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide modest indicative rates of return of 7 to 8% for exits at end of years FY 2020 and FY 2021. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant P/E ratio of 10.32. The P/E of 10.32 is based on SkyWest's current P/E ratio (share price $63.06 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $6.11). This is 7.91 below the sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 18.23 (see here). Note that share price at end of FY 2019 is projected to increase by ~2% to $64.38, consistent with estimated Q4 EPS increasing to $6.24 compared to Q3 EPS of $6.11.

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 2 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 and FY2021, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of $0.02 per share quarterly dividend increase, in Q1 each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, SkyWest stock goes ex-dividend on Dec. 30, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by ~2% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 and FY2021 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year. The P/E Ratio assumption for FY 2020 and FY2021 are assumed to remain constant at the present level of 10.32.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

Past returns (as per TABLE 1 above) are no guarantee of future returns. The results in TABLE 2 indicate an investment in SkyWest at current share price will not provide any where near the returns achievable over the past 4 to 5 years. If analysts' consensus estimates for EPS growth rates are to be believed, the only other way the share price can grow at a faster rate than indicated in TABLE 2 is for there to be P/E multiple expansion. If this is not thought likely, there is another way to achieve higher returns - wait to buy at a lower share price. The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may not become cheaper, or they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - SkyWest Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

Data by YCharts

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,191, well above a year ago. SkyWest shares are also trading well above a year ago. In between, SkyWest share price has shown considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500. Over the last 12 months, and even over the last three months, there have been opportunities to buy SkyWest shares ~$55 and lower. In fact, the shares could have been bought for ~$53 to $54 as recently as August.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards™ set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. SkyWest's share price has been below $54 as recently as August. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$56 per share to see the potential effect on returns.

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $56.00 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential return for FY 2020 increases to ~19% and for FY 2021 is close to 13% compared to the range of ~7% to 8% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above.

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 4:

A range of estimates included - In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 4 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $30.12 and with the P/E ratio for FY2020 and FY2021 at the historical low P/E ratio of 8.37 per Fig. 3 above. For the consensus case, the multiple results in projected rates of return of negative ~8.3% for FY2020 and negative ~2.3% for FY2021. The high case shows returns of negative ~7% for FY2020 and positive less than 1% for FY2021. The low case shows negative returns of ~11% and ~9% FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. On that basis, SkyWest does not stand up very well to stress testing.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for SkyWest going out two to three years. Having said that, there are a considerable number of analysts (see Fig. 2 above) providing estimates for SkyWest, so the consensus estimates are broadly based. For small-cap stocks of interest, but with limited analyst coverage, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as SkyWest.

SkyWest: Summary And Conclusions

SkyWest is in a different category to the 8 other airlines I have covered recently. SkyWest is an airline operator for other airlines who do the sales and ticketing, so it is not retail customer facing. There was an interesting exchange in the Q3-2019 earnings call Q&A. The question, "... you guys are running like near 100% on a completion factor on an adjusted basis, 90 – almost 99% on the raw flight. I was always on assumption that was incredibly expensive to run near 100%... The answer, " it is expensive but it’s an investment that yielded tremendous return... we know it’s not cheap. We try to find levels of efficiency to do it, but it is certainly an investment that yield a strong return for us." When your customers are airlines wanting to please their passengers that seems an incredibly wise approach. The other thing I particularly like about SkyWest is their role as a training ground for pilots in the process of progressing from the smaller aircraft used in regional routes to larger aircraft. I see that as providing a special relationship with their employees that should translate to good industrial relations, so important in the airline industry.

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, SkyWest is of interest as a sound business for investment. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have earned outstanding returns over the last four to five years. A large part of that has come from strong earnings growth. But a part also appears to have come from the share price getting ahead of itself. Too much momentum continuing to push the share price up despite earnings growth declining rapidly over the next few years. Buying at the current share price of $63.06 per TABLE 2 above would provide returns, a little above mid-single digits. Given the volatility of the share price, there could be opportunities to buy below the current share price, maybe ~$56. That would set up a patient investor for possible rates of return ranging from low to high double digits, which appears quite satisfactory for a well run business such as SkyWest.

Additional Considerations

As per summary below, there is a wide disparity between the P/E ratios for these eight US-based airlines.

Summary Table - Eight US-Based Airlines

It is not certain why there is such a wide range of P/E ratios for these eight airlines. Uncertainty brings risk, but it also brings opportunity. At Analysts' Corner, we are currently undertaking a more in-depth look at these eight airlines to see if there is any mispricing in the marketplace that would make an investment in one or more of these airlines advantageous over the others.

