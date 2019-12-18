Zoom More Attractive But Still Pricey

But the margin of safety is not there. If 2020 guidance disappoints analysts, shares could get crushed again.

The company has reinvented the video conferencing industry and is introducing new solutions to expand and solidify its relationship with preexisting customers.

Thesis

Zoom (ZM) reported a stellar Q3-20. Revenue and EPS growth crushed expectations and the company raised full year guidance. Despite the good news, shares sold off, presumably due to the steep valuation Zoom had going into earnings.

As of this writing, the stock is 40% off its highs but is still trading at nose-bleed valuation. The company has gained traction in the market by providing a video conferencing solution that is more robust and user-friendly than solutions offered by traditional vendors like Cisco's WebEx.

While 2019 revenue growth and potential revenue growth are impressive, Zoom does not have a monopoly on the video conferencing market and it remains to be seen how the technology in this market evolves now that Zoom has shaken up the landscape. I am not an investor, but would consider a position at a lower valuation.

Source: Zoom.us

Q3-20: Strength Across The Board

Zoom's core service is a videoconferencing platform that is used by tens of thousands of companies. In Q3, client count for customers with at least 10 employees totaled 74,100, up 67% yoy. Client count for customers with at least $100,000 in revenue totaled 546, up 97% yoy.

Zoom didn't invent videoconferencing. It entered what had been a stale market dominated by Cisco's WebEx and Microsoft's Skype for Business and simply created a solution that worked better and was more user-friendly than those legacy solutions.

Zoom revenue growth was 85% in Q3 and the company posted a profitable quarter with an EPS of $0.01. Both of these metrics beat consensus estimates. The company also raised Q4 and full year guidance. Q4 revenue growth is expected to be 65% and full year revenue growth is anticipated to be 84% with a full year non-GAAP EPS of $0.27.

Free cash flow generation grew again in Q3, totaling $54.7 million vs. $17.2 million a year ago. The company had also posted free cash flow in Q1 and Q2, and was up sequentially in Q3 compared to those two quarters.

Source: Zoom.us

From a sales perspective, Zoom has been on a tear. Its videoconferencing solutions have resonated with customers and the company is successfully upselling to its client base. Ancillary solutions include Rooms and Workspaces and an Enterprise Cloud Phone System. The company, started in 2011, believes it is in the early stages of a multi-year growth story.

Competition

Zoom started in 2011 with the goal of improving the user experience that seemed to be languishing with prominent solutions offered by Cisco's WebEx and Microsoft's Skype for business. Zoom appears to offer several competitive advantages as a video conferencing solution and the company believes it offers the highest quality solution at the best price.

That said, it's hard for me to believe that Cisco and Microsoft won't start pushing back with innovations of their own. Zoom entered the market with fresh ideas on how to improve user experience (better video quality, more conferencing features that accommodated a greater number of users, etc.), but I don't think it would be difficult for behemoths like Cisco and Microsoft to revisit their solutions and come up with new game plans to fend off Zoom's encroachment into the market.

Valuation

Zoom is free cash flow positive and is on pace to grow revenue in excess of 80% this year. The stock IPO'd at $36 and nearly tripled before a recent selloff following Q3 results. On a forward price/sales basis, Zoom looks pricey, despite the recent selloff.

Growth is decelerating rapidly on a sequential basis. Growth was 103% in Q1 and is expected to be 65% in Q4. The company hasn't issued 2020 revenue growth guidance, but if we assume the company can grow revenue 60% in 2020, that gives us a forward P/S today of 19, which is still pretty lofty if you compare it to other high-flying tech growth stocks.

Having never used Zoom, I don't have an intimate understanding of the true value proposition of the product, or how far the gap is between what Zoom offers today vs. what Cisco or Microsoft could quickly do to bridge the divide from a competitive standpoint.

Zoom is still priced to perfection. If the company's 2020 revenue growth guidance disappoints analysts, we could get another sharp selloff and a more attractive entry point for 2020. Despite the selloff following Q3, I'm uncomfortable buying in at current levels ($67).

Conclusion

Zoom appears to be in the early stages of a multi-year growth story in professional videoconferencing. My uncertainty about valuation coupled with the long-term competitive advantages of the company keep me on the sidelines for now. If the guidance disappoints for 2020, I might consider a position at a lower valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.