The Mystery Behind India's Narrow Nifty

The stock market index (Nifty) has been buzzing around though, despite the lousy numbers and the downgrades.

However, India’s growth has been declining, and recently, Moody’s has downgraded its rating.

The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing. - Phillip Fisher

India’s premier stock market index, the Nifty (made up of 50 large cap stocks), was down in the dumps post Budget 2019, but started zooming up from late-Sept. 2019 after the government announced corporate tax cuts, making the Nifty quickly retrace its losses and form a triple top on the weekly charts.

The Nifty’s rise is a mystery because India’s economy has been faltering badly, and the outlook does not look rosy. As emerging markets are doing well, it makes sense to dig deeper into the disagreement between the Nifty and the Indian economy.

Problems Plaguing the Indian Economy

The problems started late-2016 onwards when the Indian government demonetized its 500- and 1,000-Rupee notes, and then followed it up with a clunky and complicated GST in 2017.

The damage kicked in with high velocity after a lag, and the impact on the economy has been devastating. Consider what the Indian economy is currently passing through:

India’s GDP has been tumbling since the last 6 quarters, and it clocked 4.55% growth (a number that is questionable) for the Sept. 2019 quarter, the lowest in 6.5 years. A prominent private bank’s research team is of the opinion that the slowdown in investment, demand and consumption is unlikely to pick up in 2020. The same report estimates that the government has limited fiscal room to do things that will spur economic activity. Direct and indirect tax revenues have fallen, and the outlook for the next year is not looking hot. India’s current account deficit is rising along with its inflation, consumer confidence is decreasing, and unemployment is rising. All bad omens.

I can go on and on about other negatives, but these should be enough to convince you that India’s economy is not doing well.

Why then is the Nifty shooting up with all guns blazing? Have investors sensed a turnaround?

Nifty v/s The Broader Market

On 20 May 2019, when the Nifty blazed to 11,828, the number of stocks advancing was 6.57 for every 1 stock declining.

And, guess what! On 10 Dec. 2019, when the Nifty was 11,857, only 0.3 stocks advanced for every one stock that declined. Though the ratio jumped to 2.10 on 13 Dec., it is still way below the May 20 number.

That tells you a story – it tells you that the Indian market is extremely narrow, driven up by a few Nifty heavyweights.

A Narrow and Shifting Nifty

Let’s analyze the movement of two heavyweights – Reliance and ICICIBank. Every INR 1 rise in Reliance propels the Nifty by 0.83 points, and every INR 1 rise in ICICIBank makes it jump by 1.57 points.

Now, Reliance was INR 1,360 and ICICIBank 416 on 3 June 2019 when the Nifty hit a high of 12,100+. As on 13 Dec. 2019 though, the Nifty is still hovering around the same level (12,100), Reliance is INR 1,583 and ICICIBank 538, a gain of INR 223 and 122, respectively.

A quick calculation shows that both these stocks added a massive 377 points to the Nifty during this period. Step back and think about it – On 3 June 2019 Nifty touched 12,100+ and on 13 Dec. 2019, it is at about the same level, despite most of the Nifty’s constituent stocks falling substantially during this period. This can only mean that the actual fall has been entirely cushioned by a 377-point rise in just two heavyweights.

Aside from the narrow range, Nifty’s constituents keep changing. Non-performers are regularly chucked out and replaced by buzzing large-cap stocks. For example, solid underperformers such as Lupin, Hindustan Petroleum and Indiabulls Housing have been excluded and replaced with price and volume buzzers – this shifting goes on regularly.

Hmm, I smell something fishy. May be something I’m cooking…

Downgrades

In Nov. 2019, Moody's downgraded India's outlook from stable to negative. The agency took into account the increasing risks to the economy and lower government efficiency.

On 12 Dec. 2019, S&P Global ratings warned that India’s debt may be downgraded if the economy keeps slowing. It added that economic recovery should take a few years.

The questions are simple – why would an investor hunt for growth or value in an economy that is like a falling knife? And, why should the Nifty continue to rise despite such a negative outlook?

I have no answers.

Summing Up

The mystery divergence between India’s Nifty and its economy is due to its narrow range and shifting of stocks.

As I conclude this piece, there’s news that the Indian government has passed a Citizen Bill that has caused massive unrest in North East India and a couple of other Indian cities. Kashmir, a newly created state, is under lockdown since Aug. 2019. It is but natural that when trouble breaks out in quite a few states, demand for goods will suffer and corporate revenues will take a hit going forward.

Like I said, something smells fishy, and as far as emerging markets go, there are plenty more fish in the sea…

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.