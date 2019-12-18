CarMax Earnings Preview: Huge Short Position Could Push The Stock Higher

Sentiment toward the stock is skewed to the bearish side, especially the huge short position on the stock.

Who would have thought that a publicly traded used-car dealership could become a top-performing stock? That is exactly what CarMax (KMX) has become in recent years-a top performing stock. The company ranks very highly in a number of categories, both fundamental indicators and in terms of price performance. According to Investor's Business Daily, the stock's price performance has been in the top 6% for the past year. That's based on the company's relative price strength rating of 94. The company scores a 93 in the EPS rating system and it gets an A on IBD's SMR rating scale.

Of course CarMax isn't your typical used car dealership. The stores, of which there are approximately 200, look and operate more like big luxury new car dealerships. They have nice, clean showrooms and the lots are typically large and filled with late model cars.

The company is set to report earnings before the market opens on Friday, and investors are looking for the company to maintain its positive momentum. Analysts expect CarMax to earn $1.15 per share for its fiscal third quarter. The company earned $1.09 in the third quarter of last year, meaning analysts expect earnings to grow by 5.5%. Revenue is expected to come in at $4.54 billion for the quarter.

Over the last three years, the company has seen earnings grow by 19% per year while revenue has grown at a rate of 7%. In the second quarter, earnings increased by 13% while revenue increased by 9%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 11% for the year while revenue is expected to increase by 9.5%.

The company's management efficiency measurements are mixed. The return on equity is above average at 25.3%, but the profit margin is below average at 6.1%. CarMax is currently trading with a trailing P/E ratio of 19 and a forward P/E of 17.2.

The overall fundamental picture for CarMax is really good-good solid earnings growth, solid revenue growth, and an average P/E ratio. The lone mark that I would consider a concern at all is the profit margin.

The Stock is Overbought Heading in to the Earnings Report

Over the past year, CarMax has seen its stock climb over 64%. The stock did fall in the fourth quarter of last year, but it seemed to stabilize a few weeks before the overall market did. Through the first few months of 2019, the stock consolidated around the $60 mark, but it took off in the second half of March and that rally moved the stock up over 50% through the end of July.

The big rally has put CarMax in overbought territory based on the weekly stochastic readings and the 10-week RSI.

Something that jumped out at me on the weekly chart was how the highs from the last three years connect nicely to form a trend line. Unfortunately, the lows haven't really done the same thing. We see that the stock found support at the $55 level in 2017 and again at the end of 2018. The $50-$60 range is a key support level, but that is almost 40% below the current price.

One area that could act as support on a pullback would be the $80 area. The stock topped out there twice in 2018 and when it pulled back in the summer, it found support in the $80 area in August.

There is a Huge Short Position on CarMax

I was really surprised when I started looking at CarMax's sentiment indicators. The one indicator in particular that shocked me was the short interest ratio. The current reading is at 15.9 and that is one of the highest readings I have seen lately. There are 18.47 million shares sold short at this time and the average daily trading volume is in the 1.13 million range. From a contrarian perspective, seeing such a huge short interest ratio on a stock and company that has been performing well is a good sign. If the stock continues to rally, the short sellers can add buying pressure to the stock as they have to cover their short positions.

Analysts aren't nearly as bearish as short sellers, in fact they are moderately bullish on the stock. There are 16 analysts covering the stock with 11 "buy" ratings, four "hold" ratings, and one "sell" rating. This gives us an overall buy percentage of 68.75% and that falls in the normal range when compared to other stocks.

Looking at the options for CarMax, we see a put/call ratio that is slightly higher than average. There are currently 23,015 puts open and 19,461 calls open for a ratio of 1.18. Because the company is announcing on the traditional expiration day (the third Friday) of the month, I broke the December options out separately and saw 6,804 puts open and 7,437 calls open. The put/call ratio for the options that expire on Friday is at 0.915.

The overall sentiment picture is skewed toward the pessimistic side, mainly because of the huge short interest ratio. Again, as a contrarian, this is a good thing. When you see a stock that has been trending higher and a company that has performed well on a fundamental basis, seeing pessimism toward the stock is encouraging. It means there is still money on the sidelines that can be flipped to the bullish side and that can help push the stock even higher.

My Overall Take on CarMax

It's hard for me to not be attracted to CarMax. The fundamental indicators meet my requirements, the technical performance has been good, and the sentiment is skewed to the bearish side. My only concerns are the overbought levels on the weekly chart and the trend line connecting the highs.

For the long term, I am bullish on CarMax, but I'm not sure this very moment is the best time to buy. My philosophy has always been that the fundamentals tell us what to buy, but the technicals and the sentiment tell us when to buy. The fundamentals are definitely there and so is the sentiment. The chart is my only problem. I have always had a hard time buying a stock that is in overbought territory.

I would love to see CarMax beat its earnings and revenue estimates, but then pull back a little. The company has beaten estimates in each of the last six quarterly reports and in most cases the stock has moved higher after the reports. The stock did fall following earnings in September '18, but the overall market fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2018.

What I would really like to see is the stock move out of overbought territory and it would be great if it pulled back to the support at $80, but I just don't see that happening anytime soon. A pullback to the $90 level would be enough to get the oscillators out of overbought territory and it could possibly act as support as well-the stock topped out that area in July.

My overall view for CarMax is bullish, I would just like to buy the stock off of its highs and with the overbought/oversold indicators not in overbought territory.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.