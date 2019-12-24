2 Overpriced REITs To Avoid And 1 Better Buy

We discuss two REITs to avoid and one that's poised to profit.

When you overpay, you have no margin of safety and a single hiccup can lead to significant losses.

Over 80 million Americans invest in REITs whether it is for high dividends, long term appreciation, inflation protection, or diversification.

REITs have historically generated high rates of return with lesser risk than most stocks. In fact, over the past 20 years, REITs handily beat the returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) and most other market indexes:

Therefore, it's a no-brainer to invest in REITs. The more difficult question to answer is in which REIT should you invest?

After a 10-year bull run, it is getting increasingly difficult to uncover bargains in the REIT sector. And the fact that REITs are up by another ~25% in 2019 surely does not make it any easier.

From my experience as a REIT investor, the biggest mistake that most investor make is that they buy overpriced large-cap REITs simply because they are well-known and regularly covered on Seeking Alpha. Just because a REITs has a lot of articles written on it, does not mean that it is a good opportunity. In fact, you could easily argue that if a lot of articles are out there, it probably means that you are too late to the party and buying into an opportunity that is already known to others.

Today, the mainstream large cap REITs trade at 20x FFO. In comparison, the smaller and lesser known REITs trade at just 12x FFO – or a 40% discount for each dollar of cash flow.

Investing in large cap REITs is simple. They are regularly covered by analysts. And there are a lot of free content on them online. On the flip side, this comes at a cost: you are buying real estate at a big premium to NAV. So many investors are investing in these companies that valuations have been pushed to historically high levels.

We believe that it sets many large-cap REITs for a less compelling returns going forward. Below we present two large caps that we would avoid, and finally, we discuss one better BUY that we are considering at High Yield Landlord.

Public Storage (PSA): Risks are on the Rise

Storage real estate has historically generated the best total returns of all property sectors. From 1994 to 2019, US self-storage REITs generated 15% annual total returns on average with less price volatility than most other REITs. This exceptional performance gets us interested, but as the saying goes "past results are not an indication of future performance".

Today, the fundamentals of the sector are deteriorating and most companies trade at high valuations. Overbuilding is already an issue in a number of markets and new development projects get delivered, there will inevitably be more pain ahead.

Recently, Dane Bowler put out a great article highlighting the risks of Public Storage. He argues that the future prospects for growth will never be the same – and yet – the company trades today at a hefty price tag and pays only 3.8%.

Overbuilding, deteriorating growth prospects, and a high valuation do not mix well together. We expect Public Storage to underperform going forward. It has already dropped by over 20%.

Ventas (VTR): Risks are on the Rise

Now, I already know that I will receive a lot of heat for saying that Ventas is overpriced. It has dropped significantly over the past two months and many are arguing that it is now undervalued.

We believe that VTR was very overvalued in October and it is now more reasonably priced, but there are better opportunities out there.

VTR is heavily exposed to senior housing which is severely overbuilt right now. Will this issue eventually resolved itself? It sure will. But in the meantime, VTR is suffering from declining cash flow that may well continue into 2020 and 2021, the balance sheet safety is deteriorating and the dividend is poorly covered.

VTR continues to trade at 15x FFO. That is not particularly expensive on an absolute basis. But relative to some of its peers, it is pricey when you consider that VTR is currently bleeding. Simply put, there are better picks out there. If this was a smaller and lesser known REIT, VTR would probably trade at closer to 10x FFO.

A Better Opportunity to Buy for 2020

Because many large cap REITs are overpriced, they will typically pay out a very small 3 to 4% dividend yield. For a real estate investment, this is not acceptable for us.

Real estate is supposed to provide high and consistent income within a diversified portfolio. Even putting total returns aside, many investors would rather target a higher - yet sustainable - dividend yield for meeting passive income needs.

At High Yield Landlord, we recognize that real estate should be an income-driven investment first and there are many lesser known names that pay 6-8% dividend yields that are well-covered and even growing.

High Yield Landlord - Ideal Investment Example

To put theory into practice, we present one 7% yielding REIT that we are currently eyeing for a future potential investment: Kite Realty (KRG)

KRG is a high-quality REIT that we expect to return to positive growth within 12 months. Yet, due to the market's excessive focus on short-term results - the company is today priced at just 11x FFO, a hefty 30% discount to NAV and a well-covered 7% dividend yield.

This is the ideal type of REIT investment that we like to target because:

(1) We get to buy quality assets at a deep discount to fair value.

(2) There is significant value creation potential within the portfolio.

(3) We get paid handsomely to wait for long-term appreciation.

It is by targeting this type of REITs that we aim to outperform large cap REITs and REIT ETFs (VNQ).

Our Core Portfolio currently has a 7.75% dividend yield with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

Note that other active REIT investors have been implementing similar strategies for decades with great success. The annual outperformance after fees has been 100-200 basis points per year on average, with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year compared to "just" ~10% for indexes:

But most importantly to us, we generate high income while we wait. It gives us the feeling of being a "Landlord" collecting rent checks, rather than a stock market trader who speculates on appreciation. Large caps and their low yields do not satisfy the needs of retirees and other income-driven investors.

