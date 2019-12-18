Live E-Mini Special Red Alert

We are looking at the E-mini S&P, which is producing a short signal from the Sell 1 level based on the daily data at 3199. The first time it touches this level, it activates a setup in the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). Do not buy above the Sell 1 level because, if you do, you only have a 10% probability of the market going up from that point. The highest probability is to identify the short signal, which is on a close below 3199. The first time the price touches that level, it is an alert. The second time it closes below, it activates the trigger point to go short.

The E-mini activated the trigger point several times since last night. We finally got in at about 11:15 am PST. We are short the market at the average price of 3198.25. The stop is 3199. One of the things we teach our subscribers is not to use straights stops. We have a methodology for stops, depending on the individual client's portfolio and risk profile. For conservative traders, put the first stop on a close above 3199 on the 15-minute bar. That is the most conservative stop. The second stop, which we recommend, is a catastrophe stop. It is a dollar amount that you can comfortably afford to lose. If you come to the floor with that already in place, you can manage the trade depending on volatility.

The artificial intelligence provides the flexibility to do that, because when the price reaches the Sell 1 level, there is a 90% probability that the market will revert back to the mean. From the Sell 2 level of 3227, there is a 95% probability that the market will revert back to the mean. However, waiting for the market to reach 3227, might be a little painful, so we got in at 3199.

Look out for supply. Look out for possible sellers to begin to show up in this area. The higher the price goes up into the Sell 2 level of 3227, the higher probability that we will find more sellers. Wait for the price to reach that level, crosses it, and then when it closes below, that is your short trigger point.

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.