Raising The Fair Value Of Booking Holdings After A 15% Gain Since My First Call

There are various macro-level developments helping the cause of Booking Holdings and the management is actively pursuing growth opportunities.

The scale of a company is a poor indicator of whether growth opportunities are available or not.

(Source)

I first paid attention to Booking Holdings (BKNG) when the management lowered their guidance for the year in February. As investors might remember, the share price fell 10% in after-hours trading when this happened. I saw this as an opportunity and recommended investing in Booking shares. Also, I assigned an intrinsic value estimate of $2,169 per share reflecting an upside of 26% at that time. Not surprisingly, investors moved on from the lower guidance scare and the company continued to perform well, which helped a partial convergence of the market price with my intrinsic value estimate.

This is how the performance of my previous call looks like.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I thought it's best to revisit the company to see how the performance is stacking up and ended in raising my fair value estimate for Booking Holdings shares.

The scale of a company is not an indication of future growth opportunities

Investors, at times, tend to believe that large companies would not be able to grow at attractive rates in comparison to their small-cap peers. While I'm a huge fan of investing in small companies with attractive growth profiles, the sheer size of a company is not an indication of whether growth opportunities are available or not. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is an ideal example of a company that continues to grow despite its size. A more prudent technique is to use a top-down approach to analyze how a company is addressing market opportunities and whether there is room for a higher level of penetration.

For Booking Holdings, I see growth opportunities from two fronts. First, global travel spending will rise along with the rising income levels of both developed and developing countries. Second, the market share of online travel agencies will improve in the next few years as providers of these products and services address the key requirements of travelers.

The global spending on travel will rise

The direct contribution of travel and tourism to world GDP has steadily risen over the last decade, and in the next decade, this momentum is expected to continue.

Source: World Travel and Tourism Council

There are multiple reasons behind this expectation, including the continued growth of the global economy, higher household income in developing regions of the world, and the growth of the gig economy which allows professionals to allocate more time to spend with their loved ones. While this is good news for the travel industry, not all companies will enjoy the benefits of this projected growth. Traditional travel agencies might find it difficult to stay relevant in an increasingly digitizing world. Online travel agencies, on the other hand, look prime to benefit from this growth and improve their market share.

'Convenience' remains a priority of consumers

Today's consumers value convenience more than ever. Companies that address this need have been able to grow their revenue and earnings exponentially over the last decade. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is an ideal example of a company that added a layer of convenience and personalization to the entertainment industry, which, in return, helped them become a billion-dollar giant. STR Consumer Travel Insights reports, published in March, surveyed more than 2,000 engaged global travelers and determined that online travel agencies are building on their leading position as the most-preferred booking method used by travelers.

Source: STR Consumer Travel Insights reports

When asked for reasons behind this preference, 55% of respondents cited the ability to see all accommodation options in one place while 48% confirmed it's the convenience of using an online travel agent.

Source: STR Consumer Travel Insights reports

Being able to see all the options available itself can be categorized as the expected convenience level of travelers, and this secular trend of embracing products and services that provide a higher level of convenience would prove to be a catalyst for Booking Holdings in the future. I believe this would enable Booking and other leading companies operating in this industry to penetrate more into the global travel market.

The growing internet and smartphone penetration

The online travel booking industry is centered on the availability of internet facilities to travelers. Fixed broadband subscriptions per capita have increased steadily in the last few years and will likely grow even further in the future. Average internet speeds are also on the rise on a global scale, which would prompt travelers from emerging regions such as the Asia-Pacific and Latin America to consider using online platforms to book hotels, vacations, and experiences.

Source: Statista

The expected growth of smartphone usage in developing countries will also be a tailwind for the online travel booking industry and would help them improve their market share of the global travel industry. While many developed countries boast of a smartphone penetration rate of above 70%, the densely populated China, which many consider would become the leading economy in the world by 2050, has a much lower rate of penetration.

Source: Statista

The global average is also 44.9%, which indicates significant room for improvement. The rising income levels in emerging countries will boost the smartphone penetration rate, presenting a massive target market for online travel agencies.

Companies that provide tailored solutions to travelers in China, India, and other developing countries will see a surge in their revenue and earnings over the next half a decade.

All these developments point to one outcome; continued growth in online travel bookings

The expected growth of the industry and the sweet spot the online travel agencies are in, will result in higher revenue and earnings for these companies. Global online travel booking revenue, which is inclusive of package holidays, hotels, and vacation rentals, is projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% through 2023.

Source: Statista

From a geographical perspective, China is expected to lead the charge with growth rates that exceed 10%, whereas the United States and Europe will grow at below 5% rates in this period. The below innovative diffusion curve for 2018 is also an indication of the room available for the adoption of online travel bookings to grow.

Source: Statista

The leader of the industry is set to grow

While there could be winners and losers both in a growing industry, generally, the industry leaders tend to benefit immensely from favorable macro-economic developments. In our case, Booking Holdings is in a strong position to drive its earnings higher in the next 5 years. There are a few things working for the company at present.

First, the sheer scale of the company provides competitive advantages. Hotels and resorts prefer to partner with a leading name in the industry as it provides the best opportunity for them to get more bookings. As the leader of its industry, Booking Holdings enjoys competitive advantages stemming from this brand recognition. While there was fierce competition from Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Booking Holdings managed to account for the bulk of revenue in 2018.

Source: Medium

Second, the brand network of the company, which addresses various requirements of travelers, will help grow the network effect. Most of these brands, which are illustrated below, have a leading presence in their respective business segments.

Source: Company presentation

The management is looking at various ways to improve the services offering under all its partnering brands. For instance, Agoda launched a flight booking service recently with a focus on selected Asia-Pacific markets. These complementary services all add up to the network effect as customers can view the platforms operated by Booking Holdings as one-stop-shops to cater to all their requirements.

Third, the unprecedented global presence of the company provides competitive advantages and helps benefit from the expected growth in developing regions. Countries in which Booking Holdings has a presence are colored in blue in the below map and brand headquarters are marked as stars. As evident, the company operates in almost all parts of the world, which could turn out to be a catalyst in the future.

Source: Company website

As we found out in the earlier segments of this analysis, emerging countries including China would be at the center of industry growth in the future and Booking Holdings is in a great position to translate this growth into higher revenue for the company.

The management is focused on partnering with regional companies to improve the services offering as well. For instance, the company has partnered with Grab, one of the leading personal mobility services providers in Asia-Pacific, to provide access to ground transport facilities to travelers. As of now, Booking.com users can access Grab services in Singapore and the services will be available in Indonesia and Thailand by the end of this year. As confirmed in the third-quarter earnings call, the management plans to expand into other regional countries by early 2020.

The global presence in developing regions and healthy partnerships with leading companies in those regions will be a catalyst for Booking Holdings' growth in the next few years.

Shares are still a bargain

While the share price appreciated steadily over the last decade, the earnings multiple has contracted in the last 3 years. Diminishing growth prospects in investors' eyes could be one of the reasons behind this development.

I expect the P/E ratio to expand when Booking Holdings emerges as a winner from the developing trends in the global travel industry, which were discussed above. The success of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China would also help the company as economic growth in Asian countries would receive a boost with this as trade fears subside.

Considering these, I made a few adjustments to the model I used in my previous article to valuate Booking shares. With the new assumptions for growth, I increase the fair value of shares from $2,169 to $2,270, which is an upside of 18% from the current market price of $1,973.

Takeaway for investors

In this follow-up analysis of what I published in February, I found that Booking Holdings is, in fact, even more attractive than it was back then, despite gaining 15% in this period. The favorable macro-economic environment and the initiatives the management has implemented to benefit from those developments are at the core of my thesis. I raised the fair value of shares on the basis that Booking Holdings will continue to enjoy competitive advantages and that the industry will show oligopolistic characteristics in the next 3-5 years. While the company does not pay any dividends at the moment, the share repurchase program will provide an additional income source for investors as well. I would not be surprised if I have to raise my fair value once again when I come back to analyze the company in a few months.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

We provide portfolio strategies and investment ideas to investors interested in generating portfolio income. Our asset allocation strategies guide investors on where to find the best income generating ideas and we provide individual security coverage on REITs, Dividend Stocks, MLPs, Preferred Equity, ETFs, Closed End Funds, and Bonds. Get access to our 5 Income Portfolios and research including Stable Monthly Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Dividend Growth Portfolio

Portfolio High Income Portfolio

Portfolio Tax-Exempt Income Portfolio

Income Portfolio Income Safety Portfolio Additional benefits: BlueLeaf Account aggregation software to consolidate all of your accounts

Right Capital Financial Planning Software

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.