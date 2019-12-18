Treasuries Break Key Support (Technically Speaking For 12/18)

So far, this week's US economic news has been positive. According to the Census Bureau, housing permits increased again: 1-unit building permits rose 0.8%, sending this leading indicator still higher: Industrial production (emphasis added):

...rebounded 1.1 percent in November after declining in October. These sharp November increases were largely due to a bounceback in the output of motor vehicles and parts following the end of a strike at a major manufacturer. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, the indexes for total industrial production and for manufacturing moved up 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

The index is still mired in a sideways movement pattern for now, however: Overall, the data points to continued economic growth.

Global equity markets have caught a bid: Above are 2-month charts of 11 ETFs that track most of the globe. Since the beginning of December, seven indexes have caught a very strong bid, with several hitting 2-month highs. This is the direct result of the phase 1 tariff deal between the US and China along with the conservative victory in the UK which will (hopefully) give us Brexit clarity. As equity markets are leading indicators, these charts indicate a bullish mindset has taken hold among equity traders around the globe.

International conditions are still weak. The following is from the latest Meeting Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia (emphasis added):

Weak trade outcomes had continued to restrain growth in output, particularly for export-oriented economies. Survey indicators of manufacturing activity and export orders had stabilised, although they remained at low levels. Surveyed conditions in the services sector had declined as weaker external demand conditions had spilled over to sectors other than manufacturing. Members noted that even though geopolitical tensions had lessened recently, ongoing uncertainty had adversely affected the confidence and spending decisions of businesses ... Slower growth in China and India, largely unrelated to trade tensions, had also continued to be a feature of the recent pattern of global growth. In China, indicators of activity had been weaker in October. The real levels of retail sales and fixed asset investment had declined in October and the output of a broad range of industrial products had remained subdued. Members noted that, in response to slowing growth, Chinese authorities had eased minimum equity capital requirements for a variety of infrastructure projects (including port, road, rail, logistics and ecological protection projects). In India, the extended monsoon season had exacerbated existing weakness in the economy.

This meeting occurred before the UK vote and announcement of a US-China Phase 1 deal.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: This was more or less a nothing day in the markets. The large-caps fluctuated around 0%; smaller-caps made modest advances. Notice that, once again, the long end of the Treasury market sold off. Sector performance was mixed. Five rose; of those, three were defensive, with real estate leading the way today. At the bottom, we have industrials, which are still hurting from Boeing's announcement that it would halt production of the 737.

It's been a modest week for the SPY Prices gapped higher on Monday morning, but have since been trading in a very narrow range.

There is, however, an important development in the major indexes involving the Treasury markets: The IEF has broken below the support of the trend line that started in the Spring. The TLT made the same move today.

The Treasury market is a slower-moving market, so don't expect a major downside move from here. But the Treasury market rally has been a big story since the start of the year. This trend break means that story may be at an end.

There are a few key developments in the sector charts to note. The VNQ has broken below a trend line that started in the late Spring. Industrials are a bit lackluster right now. Remember that this is against the backdrop of four months of sub-50 ISM Index readings and the latest Boeing news. Finally, consumer discretionary is right at key resistance levels.

Overall, it appears the markets are falling into a standard, end-of-the-year quiet trading situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.