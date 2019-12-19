Buy NuStar Energy Before Its Port Of Corpus Christi Terminal Becomes The Largest U.S. Crude Export Hub

For everything I long to do, no matter when or where or who, has one thing in common too: It's a NuStar!

No matter where you look, or what you examine, it's clear that since 2018 this partnership has changed course, for the good, and it keeps improving dramatically into 2020.

However, with the stock retreating about 10% recently, and due to the bright future that we see for this MLP, it's time to hit the buy button.

We hold few of NuStar Energy's securities, but we haven't yet took a bite into the partnership's common units.

Background

NuStar Energy LP (NS) ("NuStar" or "NS" hereinafter) is a midstream MLP, and like all midstream MLPs, it mainly engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of petroleum products (and anhydrous ammonia in the case of NS).

Although 2019 hasn't been such a great year, to say the least, neither for the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) (under performing the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by circa 21%!), nor (especially not) for the MLPs' segment (as measured by the negative YTD total return of the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)), it's a fantastic year, thus far, for NuStar.

With almost 37% total return year-to-date, the performance of the stock isn't only eclipsing the nice total returns of 2013 (+31.80%) and 2014 (+22.22%), but it also threatens to leave the record performance in 2016, with its +37.55% total return, behind.

Recall that 2016 was a rebound year, following the energy prices/stock collapse in 2015, so to a certain extent it's a bit unfair to use it as a reference. Yet, NS might beat this tough reference this year, if things won't reverse during the last 11 trading days of 2019 (including today, Dec. 16).

Bright Future

With the US becoming the largest producer of oil/energy products worldwide, more and more of the "black gold" needs to run through the midstream MLPs' pipes. This means that in spite of the market's lack of appreciation for these MLPs (mostly due to the legal structure of these entities and the involvement of K-1 tax schedules), there's a bright future for many names across the segment, especially those who are more efficient on one hand, and focusing on the right areas, on the other hand.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

(Note: Unless another source is specifically stated, all slides in this article relate to the above-mentioned company's presentation).

NuStar fits both sides of the definition - operation and location alike. The partnership's main facilities are not only located in the "hottest spots," but the level of efficiency has been improving over the last couple years, and it's expected to keep improving in the foreseeable future.

From a location hot spot perspective:

From an operational efficiency perspective:

Recovering from a Troubled Past

From late 2010 until early 2018, the company went through a rough period that saw its stock price losing about 70% of its value.

However, in 2018, the partnership has took few drastic, though much needed, decisions (including a 45% cut to its quarterly distribution) that have paved the way for a new era.

A new area characterized by much more responsibility predominantly aimed at improving the credit profile/quality of the partnership, dramatically (improving), we dare say.

If 2018 was the "inflection point" year, strategically, 2019 is the "inflection point," financially. NuStar has met, and in most aspects exceed, its own targets, delivering not only fantastic results, but also and most importantly (for the first time, in a long time) a peace of mind to its unit holders.

With great responsibility (expressed by the management team) should come great power (performance of the stock). Nonetheless, this is yet to be the case. We can only assume that after many years of disappointments, investors are somewhat suspicious and doubtful when they hear the name "NuStar" - and (most probably) rightly so!

Over the past 19 months, the unit price has certainly stopped the long-term bleed, and it also started a still slow, yet steady, push higher.

That's especially a result of continuous improving operation results.

Recent Operational Results

Although there's little growth when looking at the top-line (Q3/2019 revenue came in -0.5% Y/Y), income from continuing operations in Q3/2019 came at $53M, an increase of 20% year-over-year, compared to the $44M in Q3/2018.

EBITDA also increased by 10% Y/Y in Q3/2019 ($169M), compared to Q3/2018 ($154M).

Most importantly (for such an operation), distributable cash flow ("DCF") was up 15% Y/Y, to $88M in Q3/2019 vs. $77M in Q3/2018.

As such, the distribution coverage ratio ("DCR") to common units limited partners came in at 1.36x for Q3/2019, and 1.23x for the first nine months of 2019. DCR for both Q3/2018 and the first nine months of 2018 was 1.19x.

Credit quality also improved thanks to the sale of the partnership's St. Eustatius facility in July, which took the debt-to-EBITDA ratio down to 3.96x in Q3/2019, compared to 4.52X in Q3/2018.

The company now expects both metrics to remain, more or less, the same for the entire year.

The results were mostly a result of higher production volumes from both the good-old Permian Crude System (233% growth since acquisition!) as well as the new Taft 30-inch pipeline utilized for crude exports out of the partnership's Corpus Christi North Beach terminal.

And the good news continues. Here's what NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron had to say regarding both Q3 (results) and Q4 (update):

During the month of October, the Corpus Christi Crude System saw aggregate volumes increase to 591,000 barrels per day (BPD), double our receipts in July, before our Taft pipeline projects were in service. Additionally, during October, we moved 169,000 BPD into the Corpus Christi refinery market and over 422,000 BPD over our docks, which more than doubles the amount moved over the docks in July. We continue to be pleased with the performance and growth of our Permian Crude System. The Permian has proven itself the fastest-growing and most resilient shale play in North America, and NuStar’s Permian Crude System has consistently outperformed the basin since our acquisition. In fact, since we acquired our system in May 2017, our system throughput has now grown by an amazing 233 percent, far outpacing overall Permian Basin throughput, which has grown 98 percent.

Source: NuStar, Q3/2019 Earnings Results

2020 Supposes to be even Better than 2019

The real good news is that in 2020, the company now expects things to get even better!

As a mater of fact, as you can see below, significantly better, simply due to better operational projected results out of more volume/production going through the partner's system:

The reduction above "strategic capital" has nothing to do with neither lower volume/production (the contrary), nor reduced investments in the system, rather a move back to the median following a couple of years that have seen increased capital-expenditure numbers.

Source: Nustar, December 2019, Presentation

Simply put, the future looks bright for energy, capacity-related*, businesses.

*Volume-based (practically), less price-sensitive (at least theoretically), not pure E&P plays that are much more price-sensitive than volume based!

That's true not only for the US and MLPs as a whole...

... but also for NuStar specifically.

Distribution

As we already mentioned above, on Feb. 8, 2018, NuStar slashed its quarterly distribution by no less than 45%, from $1.095 to $0.60.

Until then, the company had a perfect sheet that saw its distribution growing dramatically every since the company went public.

However, the past in the past, and if we disqualify NuStar solely because its distribution got cut (even if abruptly), we may find it hard to invest in many MLPs that the 2015 oil debacle left some deep scars on their operations, consequently distribution sheets.

Investing is all about learning from the past, analyzing the present, and projecting the future.

You don't need to be a Fortune Teller in order to see that NS is now offering investors:

Significantly better operational results on both top and bottom lines

Exceptionally encouraging volume/production prospects

An improving DCF and DCR, expected to reach 1.5x (at midpoint) in 2020

An operation which is set to deliver more value for less money

Bottom Line

To some, 9.16% distribution yield may not sound like a lot for an MLP, especially when a K-1 schedule is part of the deal, and when higher distribution yields and better DCR can be obtained by investing in much bigger and safer (?) MLPs such as Energy Transfer LP (ET) and MPLX LP (MPLX).

As far as we're concerned, this is not a question of "or," rather an opportunity of an "and." We like these (ET and MPLX) and we like that (NS) too.

The main difference/edge, in favor of NS, might be that while the market is perhaps being too spoiled, getting used to the stable DCF and high DCR offered by the giant MLPs, this is a completely new, most welcome, set up when it comes from NS.

It's easier to surprise (positively) and to benefit from (investors') affection when you're the small underdog, coming from behind, well behind in the case of NS, and this is probably one the partnership's strongest cards it can play among the crowded, undervalued, midstream MLPs squad.

Remember the hit from the 1980s "It's A Sin" by the "Pet Shop Boys?" Using part of its lyrics (emphases ours, adjusted for the investing world):

For everything I long to do, no matter when or where or who, has one thing in common too... It's a NuStar!

We're confident that going long NuStar's common is certainly not a sin!

As such, you wouldn't be surprised knowing that this is what Wheel of Fortune's subscribers have received a couple of days back:

BUY (to open) NS @ $26.21 Risk rating: 3-3.5 >>> Maximum allocation*: 4%-5% * Note: "Maximum" doesn't equate "suggested!" This is a MLP that generates a K-1 schedule for tax purposes! (Please also note that on this occasion, we're also upgrading the risk-rating on the company's prefs - NS.PA, NS.PB**, and NS.PC** from 3-3.5 to 3. We keep the risk rating of the baby bond, NSS*** at 2.5-3.

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, December 16th 2019

Disclosure: I am/we are long NS, NS.PB, NS.PC, NSS, ET, MPLX.