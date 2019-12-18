Corn's Prospects Brighten Considerably

After a rather sharp six-month decline, corn is in the process of establishing a major low. Commodity traders have long since turned a cold shoulder to the coarse grain, and both sentiment and fundamentals suggest that a lively rally could be ahead in the coming weeks and months. In this report, I'll make the case for an optimistic intermediate-term (3-6 month) corn outlook based on an improved trade outlook, as well as a supportive currency factor.

For much of 2019, U.S. corn producers were faced with headwinds in the export market. Strength in the corn export market in Brazil, Argentina and other major corn growers relegated the U.S. to a tertiary role in the export market. There are now signs, however, that this dynamic is changing to favor the U.S.

To begin with, continued economic strength in Brazil - the world's third-largest corn exporter - has resulted in increased export prices for that nation. Other major corn growers, including Argentina and Ukraine, are also experiencing higher export prices. As Chad Burlet of Third Street AG Investments recently observed, the U.S. corn price disadvantage has dropped from $15/metric ton to roughly $4/MT into Asia in response to this development. "Not surprisingly," he wrote, "U.S. export sales are slowly starting to pick up."

Also supporting corn prices in the near term is the fact that U.S. growers have experienced one of the worst harvests in recent memory. Most of the domestic corn harvest is now complete, according to USDA, but is below the 5-year average. Farmers in several Midwestern states struggled to bring in the crop.

A bad start to the 2019 planting season, coupled with poor conditions during the fall harvest, made 2019 a year most growers and grain traders would like to forget. This year's corn harvest ranks as the fourth slowest in history due to weather-related harvesting delays, according to a report from Successful Farming. What's more, a number of corn growing areas, most notably North Dakota, have reported below-average test weights.

The trade war between the U.S. and China was another factor which had a negative impact on domestic corn producers. However, with many points of the trade dispute now being resolved, the U.S. agricultural export outlook suddenly looks brighter. CNN reports that China has agreed to suspend tariffs on imports of corn and other farm goods from the U.S. China has also agreed to purchase grains and other products from the U.S. under the terms of the trade truce.

Another factor which supports a corn price rebound is the latest developments in the global currency market. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) in which corn is priced has weakened after peaking in early October. The dollar has since established a downward stair-stepping pattern of lower highs and lower lows and has also decisively violated its widely-watched 200-day moving average (below). Dollar weakness is good news for corn prices and other commodities and should boost U.S. exports.

Source: BigCharts

Moreover, the currencies of several key corn producing nations are starting to strengthen, which will help stabilize foreign markets. In particular, the Brazilian real currency (below) is staging a much-needed turnaround that can only help the competitiveness of the U.S. market by reducing Brazil's corn exports. With the likelihood of reduced exports by Brazil and other South American corn-growing nations thanks to stronger domestic currencies (and a weaker U.S. dollar), the corn supply glut of recent years is likely to be reduced. This in turn will help boost prices in the intermediate term.

Source: BigCharts

On a technical note, my favorite vehicle for tracking corn - the Teucrium Corn Fund (CORN) - has confirmed an immediate-term bottom per the rules of my trading discipline. This requires a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average while the 15-day MA gradually turns upward. These basic technical conditions have been met in CORN, as can be seen in the following graph. What's more, the recent test of its early September low was a successful one. This increases the odds that a classic "double bottom" is now being established in the corn ETF. I am currently long CORN and am using the Dec. 11 low of $14.22 as the initial stop-loss on an intraday basis.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, corn prices are poised for a rebound in the coming months thanks to the convergence of several favorable variables. Increased demand from China for U.S. corn after the recent trade truce will help boost prices, as will the diminished supply from the most recent harvesting season. A weaker U.S. dollar will also go a long way toward stabilizing and eventually lifting corn prices, as will a stronger Brazilian real. Traders are accordingly justified in adopting a bullish intermediate-term posture on the corn market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.