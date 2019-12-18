Teva Avoids Bankruptcy, Huge Upside

***This article was first released to readers in my Marketplace service***

Investment Thesis

Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is the biggest generics manufacturer in the world. It makes strong free cash flow and is very cheaply priced. Meanwhile, it has two significant problems:

Debt profile. Overhanging opioid scandal litigation, which bearish analysts estimate to approximate $4 billion.

But I'm incredibly bullish this stock. Although I've made mistakes before and will do so again. But here is my thinking on why it may work out positively for shareholders at approximately $11 billion market cap.

(Source)

Front and Center: Debt!

Earlier this month, I wrote an article on Teva where I noted its huge debt overhang (remember, Teva has net debt of $25.7 billion and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.62):

Then, less than two weeks' later, came my answer:

So, this implies that Teva is pushing back some of its 2021 stack. This is the figure I used earlier this month:

By my calculations, I believe that Teva's operations are capable of generating $2 billion of free cash flow per year.

Given that it carries $1.2 billion of cash on its balance sheet, together with this $2.1 billion debt offering, this means that its 2019, 2020, and 2021 stacks are sorted.

Thus, Teva may have problems, but let me assure you that no matter what its share price is, its debt profile is not a problem (in fact, ironically, Teva's share price actually closed the day down (!) on the back of this news)

Opioid Scandal

I have absolutely no idea how this will unfold. But two things I can confidently declare.

Firstly, it will be of finite/quantifiable amount, with some very bearish analysts putting the opioid scandal at $4 billion. While Teva for its part has thus far accrued $1.2 billion towards these lawsuits (but Teva acknowledges this is the absolute minimum expected).

As I mentioned last time, this is non-cash accrual, meaning that when there is clarity Teva will have to restrict this sum of cash on its balance sheet, making it not-debt serviceable.

Secondly, Teva's legal team is arguably one of the strongest. For example, Teva managed to pry open Pfizer's (PFE) Viagra drug and make it into a generic drug before any other generic player. Consequently, I'm confident that Teva's legal body is first class and will do everything in their power to fight the opioid lawsuits.

I don't how whether Teva will succeed, but I'm sure at a minimum, they will work to push back on the date of the cash that will ultimately be deployed to service these lawsuits.

Teva's Turnaround Picks Up Momentum

In the previous article, I showed this graph:

Teva revised its guidance to non-GAAP EPS of $2.30-2.50 (up from $2.20-2.50). Hence, the figure I've used for the full year is $2.35 of non-GAAP EPS. You can see this below:

***author's estimates

If, in 2020, Teva's EPS number was to grow by just 5% compared with full-year 2019, this would put Teva's non-GAAP EPS at close to $2.47. I can't foresee a scenario where investors would not minimally be willing to pay $15 per share or 6x to non-GAAP EPS for a company growing its bottom line - right?

Valuation - Large Upside +50% Potential (at least)

Teva's trailing twelve months' cash flows are being depressed and gives a very misleading 19.2x multiple.

Please use Teva's FY 2019 guided free cash flow of $1.8 billion. From this perspective, Teva presently trades for 6.1x to free cash flow.

As you can see, the whole sector is out of favor as investors become irrationally fearful of getting involved with any generics player. But investors sentiment ebbs and flows and the time to get invested is exactly when others are not willing to do so.

I continue to believe that there is no reason why Teva can't be priced somewhere close to 1x P/Sales or much closer to $17 billion market cap versus the $11 billion its currently trading at.

Thus, for now, there is a minimum 50% upside potential, but I suspect that this figure will be revised up soon as we get the new guidance during its Q4 2019 results earlier in 2020 (a few months away).

The Bottom Line

Teva has been caught in a perfect storm of lawsuits, generic headwinds, and an overleveraged balance sheet.

But this is very important: as I've tried to demonstrate, for many investors they look at Teva today and they just see one nebula of problems and they are unwilling to stretch their mind to peel back the layers.

I've attempted to show how one by one, how each problem can be singled out, quantified and fundamentally tackled.

Teva has problems, but its valuation has already priced in way too much. In essence, I believe the market is too pessimistic this stock and that it carries a very favorable risk-reward profile.

Why You Should Join My Marketplace? Teva is the type of investment I seek. By being extremely selective and investing in smaller contrarian stocks, your upside potential substantially improves. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt. Sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS! Always know which stocks I'm LONG and why.

Regular updates.

Honest service aimed at both novices and professional investors.



Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.