Weyco Group: Improved Tariff Outlook Makes It A Buy

Weyco Group (WEYS) is probably not well known to most investors. But the company sells the well-known men’s shoe brands of Florsheim, Stacy Adams, and Nunn Bush, the BOGS waterproof footwear brand, and Rafters sandals and water shoes. The stock price is down about (20%) since early-May. Much of the pressure on Weyco’s stock price is related to tariffs and the negative outlook for department stores and national shoe chains. Shoes are already one of the most heavily tariffed imports to the U.S. The possibility of additional tariffs on footwear created an overhand for the stock. But recent news has indicated that a trade deal was agreed to in principal although the details are yet to be fully worked out. This is positive news for Weyco as most of the footwear it distributes is manufactured in China. Furthermore, there are three other upside factors including Weyco’s top line is growing again, margins are improving, the dividend is very safe and yielding ~3.7%. This combination makes Weyco a buy.

Source: Weyco Group

The Tide Turns for Weyco and Tariffs

Weyco imports the great majority of its footwear that it sells from China. The company does not manufacture any of its own shoes relying on overseas contract manufacturers. This is essentially industry practice in the U.S. as most shoe manufacturers have transitioned to a design, import, and distribution business model. This is out of necessity due to high much higher labor costs in the U.S. relative to China and other Asian countries. The Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America or ‘FDRA’ estimates that

99% of all shoes sold in America are imported, 70% of all shoe imports are from China

Almost all of the footwear that is imported is subject to existing tariffs. The addition of more tariffs would mean that costs to importers and thus customers will be higher. Again, the FDRA states:

Footwear tariffs are already some of the highest on any consumer good, averaging 11% but reaching upwards of 48% and 67.5% on certain footwear types. Adding an additional 10% on top of these tariffs mean higher prices for consumers. In 2018 alone, consumers paid $7 billion more than needed at checkout. Another 10% on top of that means consumers would pay nearly $10 billion more for their shoes each year thanks to tariffs.

On August 23, 2019, the U.S. announced an additional 15% tariffs on footwear sourced from China. The tariffs on leather footwear took effect on September 1st. This primarily impacts the Florsheim, Stacy Adams, and Nunn Bush brands. The tariff on rubber and other non-leather footwear, which would impact the BOGS brand, would have taken effect on December 15th.

Weyco has dealt with the additional tariffs and possibility of future tariffs in the following manner:

In an effort to mitigate the overall impact of the tariff cost increases the company negotiated wholesale price increases with many of its customers and price reductions from many of its Chinese suppliers.

This means that Weyco has already planned ahead to mitigate the impact of tariffs. The recent news of a trade deal indicated that tariffs on Chinese imports will be rolled back. The fact that the December 15th tariffs will not be implemented and the ones from September 1st will be rolled back should benefit Weyco. Recent news reports state:

U.S. canceled plans to impose fresh tariffs on $156 billion in annual imports of Chinese-made goods—including smartphones, toys and consumer electronics—that were set to go into effect Sunday. The U.S. will also slash the tariff rate in half on roughly $120 billion of goods affected on Sept. 1, from 15% to 7.5%.

Importantly, we are not back to the tariff levels before the current administration imposed new tariffs. But with that said, Weyco’s already negotiated price reductions from suppliers and wholesale price increases will likely not be reversed in the immediate future. This will likely have a positive effect on Weyco’s gross margins as sales prices have increased and supplier prices have decreased. In turn, this should eventually show up in Weyco’s bottom line.

Weyco’s Top Line Is Growing Again

Weyco’s top line is growing again since it bottomed in 2017. In fact, both the North American Wholesale and North American Retails segments grew sales from 2017 to 2018 on the strength of the Florsheim and BOGS/Rafters brands and expanded distribution.

Weyco is now also selling the Florsheim brand through Amazon.com Inc (AMZN), Zappos, and the company’s own websites. This is important since about 7.7% of U.S. consumers now shop for footwear on Amazon. This number is likely to grow with time due to convenience, faster shipping, and improved return options. The BOGS/Rafters brand is also benefitting from this trend to shop on Amazon and Weyco’s own online stores. But importantly BOGS is also being sold through growing outdoor retailers such as privately held L.L. Bean and REI, and upscale department stores such as Nordstrom (JWN) increasing distribution. The expanded distribution for the Florsheim and BOGS brands should continue to push sales higher.

Weyco is also pushing its brands into adjacent categories. For example, Florsheim is now selling casual lifestyle shoes as well as dress and dress casual shoes. The BOGS brand is diversifying into lighter active footwear and work boots. These efforts should also help drive the top line.

To date, it looks like 2019 is shaping up to be a decent year for sales and earnings growth. Again, this is on the strength of rising North American Wholesale revenue, particularly for the Florsheim and BOGS/Rafters brands, which are growing at a double-digit rate. Even North American Retail sales are growing. Currently, the U.S. economy is performing well with high employment. This should continue to be a catalyst for higher sales of men’s dress, dress casual, and casual shoes.

Weyco Q3 2019 and 9M 2019 Sales Growth

Source: Weyco Group Q3 2019 Form 10-Q

Weyco Q3 2019 and 9M 2019 Brand Sales Growth

Source: Weyco Group Q3 2019 Form 10-Q

Weyco’s Margins Are Improving

Weyco’s gross margins have recovered and are now between 39% and 40%. This is partly due to discontinuing the Umi Brand of children’s shoes and closing underperforming retail stores. But gross margins are also increasing due to the rising top line. Operating margins and net profit margins are also rising after the bottom in 2017. Weyco’s sales and margins experience seasonality since the majority of sales are in the second half of the year. But Weyco is generally profitable in each quarter. So far to date, margins seemingly will be on par or slightly higher than last year depending on the success of Q4 2019. But with the tariff outlook now improved for importers of footwear, Weyco should be more profitable on an operating basis than last year.

Weyco Group Revenue and Margins

Source: TIKR.com

Weyco Is A Dividend Champion with a Very Safe Dividend

Weyco is a Dividend Champion having raised the dividend for 38 consecutive years. The forward yield is ~3.7%. The dividend is well covered by earnings, free cash flow, and one of the strongest balance sheets out there for a retailer.

I conservatively estimate $2.07 EPS for 2019 based on 6% EPS growth. The forward dividend is $0.96. This gives a forward payout ratio of ~46%. This is a good value and below my criteria of 65%. But if sales momentum continues into Q4 2019 then my estimate for 2019 earnings may be low. In turn the payout ratio will be lower. In any case, the point here is that Weyco’s high yield is well covered by earnings and that will likely not change in the foreseeable future.

In 2018, the dividend required $9.21M in cash. Operating cash flow was $13.05M and capital expenditures were $1.41M giving free cash flow of $11.64M. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~79%. This is above my criteria of 70%. But with that said, 2018 had low operating cash flow due to a write down in assets and a reduction in inventories. In 2017, operating cash flow was $33.52M and capital expenditures were $1.58M and the dividend required $8.88M giving a ratio of ~28%.

Weyco typically carried almost no debt. However, the company is a little less conservative with debt these days. At the end of Q3 2019, short-term debt was $16.86M and short-term operating leases were $6.82M. Long-term debt was $0.34M and long-term operating leases were $14.46M. Debt was offset by $9.06M in cash and cash equivalents and $6.54M in marketable securities that were mostly municipal bonds. Excluding the operating leases, the company’s debt and cash and securities almost equal each other. Interest coverage is healthy at 89X in the most recent quarter. The company can meet its obligations and excessive debt is not an issue from the perspective of dividend safety.

Weyco’s Downside Factors

Weyco’s top line and earnings faces risk from additional unpredictable tariffs. Since Weyco sources most of its shoes from China, additional tariffs add to input cost that must be passed on to customers. Although, shoes are seemingly simple, it is unlikely that Weyco can rapidly switch to other manufacturers due to established relationships and supply chains. If the recently announced Phase I trade deal does not work as expected, then previously rolled back tariffs may return.

Weyco faces a few other downside risks with the main one being the secular decline of department stores. Most retailers are struggling due to intense competition from e-commerce. Weyco is no different. The company suffered from several years (2014-2017) of sales and EPS declines due to challenges faced by its business model. Specifically, Weyco has historically been dependent on sales at bricks-and-mortar retailers including department stores and national shoe chains. Many of these chains, e.g. Sears, Bon-Ton, Payless Shoes, have declared bankruptcy due to the onslaught of e-commerce sales. Those that did not declare bankruptcy closed some stores. The net effect on Weyco was a decline in net sales from ~$320M in 2014 to ~$284M in 2017.

It is possible that more department stores will close stores since some such as Kohl’s (KSS) and Macy’s (M) are still struggling with generating growth. However, others such as Nordstrom’s (JWN) have recently reported better earnings. But with that said, as of 2018, no single customer was more than 10% of sales somewhat mitigating risk. It is likely that the brand that faces the most risk is Nunn Bush, which tends to be focused on dress casual, comfort and value. The brand is arguably not as well-known or differentiated as Weyco’s other brands.

The other major risk is that Weyco’s brands do not stay current. Shoe preferences tend to change with time like most fashion. Increasingly, the workplace has evolved so dress is now more casual. In turn this means that dress or dress casual footwear may be in less demand. But with that said, the update cycle in men’s footwear is arguably not that fast when compared to sneakers or other fashions. Hence, there is risk here but it is low and should not significantly impact the top line.

Weyco’s Valuation

Weyco’s stock price has trended up recently due to positive news about tariffs. But with that said, the stock is still trading at a low earnings multiple of ~12.7 based on estimated 2019 EPS of $2.07. If we use a conservative price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0, which is below the trailing 10-year average of 17.3, then we get a fair value estimate of $31.03. So, there is still some upside based on multiple expansion. The upside is even higher if the stock returns to its historical valuation multiple.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $28.96 $31.03 $33.10 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 91% 85% 79%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

But if Q4 2019 earnings come in better than I conservatively estimated then the stock is arguably even more undervalued. If, earnings come in at $2.13 per share assuming a Q4 that at least matches the prior year then the estimated value is $31.95. This also compares well to Morningstar’s discounted cash flow estimate of $31.14. Based on the two valuation models the stock is clearly undervalued. Based on valuation comparisons to Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) and Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW), Weyco can also be considered undervalued. These stocks trade at higher earnings multiples and higher EV-to-EBITDA multiples.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Weyco Group Deckers Outdoor Wolverine World Wide Price-to-earnings ratio 12.7 17.8 14.65 EV-to-EBITDA 9.00 12.51 11.98

Source: Dividend Power and Seeking Alpha

Overall, we see that Weyco is undervalued on an earnings multiple basis relative to historical valuations and the S&P 500, the stock is also undervalued based on a discounted cash flow model, and the stock is also undervalued based on technical comparisons to two competitors. There is roughly a 10% upside if one adds the yield, multiple expansion, and assumes 6% growth in earnings per share for the next several years. This is a decent return in a generally overvalued market.

Weyco is a reasonably safe stock when one considers the conservative balance sheet. The trailing 5-year beta is 0.77 so the volatility is low. But note there is likely no moat as the barriers to entry are low. Morningstar gives the stock no moat. Value Line only gives it an average safety rating of ‘3’ and a financial strength of B+, but the earnings predictability is 85. The stock is a Dividend Champion so I have recently generated a Dividend Power score of 8.92 for Weyco Group. This is below baseline of 9.0 but still, the stock is in the top half of the Dividend Champions. The main reason the stock ranks low is that the trailing 5-year earnings growth is low, and the company only raises the quarterly dividend $0.01 per share resulting in low dividend growth rates.

Final Thoughts On Weyco Group

Weyco is not the most well-known stock since it designs and distributes shoes and it is a small cap stock. This probably keeps it off the radar for most investors. The stock does face some risk in that it has no moat, tariff policies have been unpredictable, and department stores are facing secular decline. But Weyco is a Dividend Champion, has a high yield that is well covered, and little debt. The company’s top and bottom lines and margins are growing again after a few difficult years. Overall, I view the stock as a buy.

