Alliance Resource: Coal Miner's Blues

Coal production and consumption trends will dictate the future of this stock, and these, along with key highlights of the Q3 2019 earnings call, are analyzed in this post.

Competition from renewable energy has been breathing down its neck, but low production costs and operational efficiencies have helped it tackle difficult periods.

ARLP has been in a bearish trend since 2018, and its fall intensified in 2019.

It's not as though we can keep burning coal in our power plants. Coal is a finite resource, too. We must find alternatives, and it's a better idea to find alternatives sooner than wait until we run out of coal, and in the meantime, put God knows how many trillions of tons of CO 2 that used to be buried underground into the atmosphere. - Elon Musk

Alliance Resource (ARLP) is a producer-marketer of coal to utilities and industries. And guess what, its stock price is moving exactly per its business model of coal mining. It seems like it has been furiously digging itself into a hole since 2018 and has recently peeped out for a coffee break.

The stock has been downgraded by Zacks to a strong sell. According to consensus estimates, analysts are looking at below-par returns from the stock and have, therefore, ranked it as an underperformer.

Here are the reasons why ARLP may remain an underperformer in 2020:

Renewable Energy Fires Coal

Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), energy generated from coal dipped to 20% while energy generated from renewable sources jumped to 23%. This is per data as of April 2019 - however, it is plain to see that this trend will continue, given the concerns that are being voiced about climate change and fossil fuels being the prime pollutants.

Coal Demand Outlook

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that coal demand will remain stable till 2023 because the fall in demand in the U.S. and Europe would be compensated by increased demand in India and S.E. Asia. Climate policies, coal mine disinvestment, falling renewable energy costs, and excess supply of natural gas are seen as key dangers to coal demand.

The 2018 report bets on a large increase in coal demand from India. However, we are at the end of 2019 today, and India's electricity demand has been declining since the last four months because its economy is not doing too well. So that demand growth is in a state of flux.

India is a populous country with tremendous energy needs, and if its economy remains shaky, it will impact coal demand going forward. By the time demand revives, it may be too little and too late because, by that time, renewable energy would have almost washed away a lot of coal power.

Dark and Pessimistic Notes from Q3 2019 Earnings Call

Here are the negatives mined out of the earnings call:

Demand for coal fell in the international coal markets. The Europe market was crippled by falling power demand, aggressive discounts by Russian producers, and abundant supply of LNG. The company expects to lose out 7.4 million tons of coal exports in 2019. ARLP expects that though coal's long-term fundamentals are intact (a view that is at a massive divergence to what the IEA estimates), it will take a couple of quarters for international prices to stabilize. Even demand in the U.S. fell because of a glut in natural gas supply. The management team admitted that these are difficult times and all that the company could do is "adjust" its production downwards. What saved the company from this massive headwind is the fact that it is a low-cost coal producer. The low demand jacked-up ARLP's coal inventories to 2.5 million tons, which was an increase of one million tons over the last quarter. The company also produced 4040 barrels of oil a day, and since oil prices have jumped, it may help the company bump up sales a bit for this segment in Q4 2019. However, with mass EV usage around the corner, oil cannot boil forever. ARLP admitted that it is now focusing on the domestic market and will continue to do so until the international market stabilizes. The problem, however, is that coal consumption is on a slippery slope even on the domestic front.

Summing Up

ARLP has faced downgrades and even the management team said in its Q3 2019 earnings call that 2020 will be a "correction year."

There's so much pessimism about the stock that there's nothing much left to say. It's in a business that is slowly fading, and unless the company sharpens its business model (perhaps by getting into mining of rare-earths), investors will not give it a second glance.

