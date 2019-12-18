Lululemon Continues To Dazzle

Introduction

Lululemon (LULU) shares spiked to $235 following our last article on the company and have since fallen slightly to $223. The company reported Q3 2019 earnings results at the beginning of this month, which showed accelerating top-line growth, improved margins, and huge growth in comparable sales.

We believe that some investors are hesitant to buy LULU shares at current levels due to concerns about expensive valuation, ability to broaden its target audience to men, and intense competition. We believe that these concerns are legitimate but overblown and that LULU has a long growth runway ahead of it. We are bullish on the company and will explain why in this article.

Business Overview

Lululemon is a Vancouver-based apparel retailer which specializes in comfortable, casual apparel for men and women. Long seen as a women's yoga retailer, the company has successfully branched out into men's apparel and has branded itself as a general "athleisure" company.

LULU generates ~90% of its revenue in the United States and Canada (page 74 of 10-K), although management has expressed interest in expanding internationally and looks poised to do so in the coming years.

Lululemon has very high margins which are attributable to the company's pricing power and premium branding. The company has also been growing its top-line by ~20% annually, spurred by secular tailwinds including growing popularity of casual athletic apparel and management execution.

Financial overview (in millions USD)

Shares Outstanding (in millions) 130.975 Share Price 223.55 Market cap 29,279.46 Debt 0 Cash 586.15 Enterprise Value 28,693.31

(TIKR)

Q3 Earnings

Lululemon reported excellent Q3 earnings results, which showed both top and bottom-line acceleration:

Net revenues increased by 22.5% YoY to $916 million. This brings YoY sales growth for 9M 2019 to 21.7%.

Comparable sales increased by 17% YoY on a currency-neutral basis.

Gross margins increased by 70 basis points to 55.1%, a positive sign of increasing pricing power (despite steep competition and already-high prices).

Operating income came in at $175.8 million for the quarter, representing an operating margin of 19.2% (100 bp higher than the prior year quarter).

Management guided for $3.9 billion of revenue for 2019 and full year EPS of $4.75 to $4.78 (implying a P/E multiple of 46.8x).

Lululemon shares dropped slightly following the publication of its earnings results because it guided slightly lower than analyst expectations for the Q4 period. We think the drop is mainly a reflection of the strong optimism and growth expectations already priced into LULU shares.

International Growth Potential

As you can see from the below graph, LULU has grown revenues quickly in recent years and is on track to gross ~$3.9 billion for fiscal year 2019 (guidance provided in Q3 earnings press release).

(TIKR)

However, LULU generated just 12.5% of its revenues in regions outside of North America during the first 9 months of 2019:

(Page 20 of 10-Q)

We believe that Lululemon will successfully expand internationally using the same formula that have made it a hit in North America: manufacturing and selling high-quality, aesthetically appealing apparel that have appeal both as performance-oriented workout gear and casual attire for everyday use.

Management reiterated its goal to quadruple its international business by the end of 2023 on the Q3 call, which would imply annual international revenues of ~$1.9 billion. We multiplied 12.5% by expected 2019 revenues in order to estimate LULU's international sales for 2019 and multiplied this figure by 4. This would add ~$1.4 billion to LULU's top-line, over and above revenue growth from its North American operations.

Men's Growth Potential

Our research indicates that some investors remain skeptical that LULU can grow its men's business into a substantial part of its business. This cynicism likely hinges on several points: one, Lululemon has historically marketed its products towards women (its logo is a silhouette of a female); two, we believe Lululemon products are perceived by consumers as feminine; and LULU currently generates more than 70% of its sales from its women's business.

However, recent results indicate that consumer demand for men's LULU apparel is skyrocketing. Men's revenue grew by 38% YoY in Q3 2019, which represented its highest quarterly growth rate thus far in 2019.

Search interest for the term "Lululemon men" has gradually increased and has reached all-time highs.

(Google Trends)

Management spoke at length on the call about the importance of its men's business as a growth driver for the company and the momentum that the company has been experiencing in that side of the business:

Shifting to men's, one of our key growth pillars, total revenue increased 38%. We saw strength across the board with outerwear, pants, second layers and underwear, all standouts. Performance in outerwear was particularly encouraging, with comps up 100%.

Lululemon has employed the same strategy in men's clothes as it has with women's: create functional, comfortable, and simple (subtle branding and logo) apparel that sells for a premium price. Although some may complain that LULU clothes are too expensive, there is clearly a large market for the company's product: sales of men's apparel currently account for close to a quarter of the company's net sales, which implies annual men's sales of close to $1 billion.

Management also noted in its April 2019 "Power of Three" presentation that it plans to double its men's business by 2023, which (if successful) will add another billion to LULU's top-line.

Valuation

Lululemon shares appear expensive at current levels and are trading at multiples far higher than those of most of its peers:

(CapitalIQ)

LULU's valuation makes more sense when one takes into consideration its growth potential. LULU is on track to generate $3.9 billion for FY 2019, a 19% increase from 2018. We believe that top-line growth of ~20% going forward is not unthinkable considering that the company has a long international growth runway, strong consumer demand in North America, and the potential to make its men's business a substantial part of its overall operations.

Growing its top-line at 20% annually for the next two years would allow LULU to post ~$5.6 billion of revenue in 2021, which at current EBITDA margins of 25.4% implies annual EBITDA of $1.43 billion. Implied net income would be ~$840 million. This leads to implied EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples of 20x and 34.6x, respectively. These are still fairly high multiples (which demonstrates just how much enthusiasm is priced into shares) but not egregious when one considers LULU's long-term growth potential.

However, we wouldn't be surprised by a short-term correction in share price as investors take profits following a large run-up in share price over the past year. We would advise investors looking to initiate a position in Lululemon to add to their position gradually and conservatively in order to average down.

Risks

An investment in Lululemon contains a number of risks.

Risk One: As we've alluded to several times, Lululemon shares are trading at elevated multiples relative to historical levels and compared to those of its peer group. Shares are trading at higher multiples than those of Canada Goose (GOOS), a high-end winter apparel company. LULU is "priced for perfection" which means that anything short of excellent performance will likely send shares sharply lower.

Counterpoint: Shares are indeed expensive but valuation has always been a concern for Lululemon even as its share price continued to climb. The company has thus far managed to grow into its valuation and will be able to do so in the future provided management can continue executing.

Risk Two: Revenue growth accelerated in 2018 and 2019 due to surging demand for LULU products but sales growth may decelerate as the company faces increasing competition from both established and start-up companies, which include EOMIK, Gap's (GPS) high-end Athleta brand, and offerings from sportswear giants Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Nike (NKE). There is also the risk that Lululemon's pricing power may be reduced due to competition and consumer dissatisfaction with LULU's high prices, which would dilute margins.

Counterpoint: LULU has always faced competitive pressure yet has managed to continuously accelerate sales and expand margins, a positive sign that the company has enough brand loyalty and a compelling product offering that should prevent competitors from slowing LULU's growth or reducing its profitability.

Risk Three: Given the expensive and premium quality of LULU's products, it is uncertain how successful the company will be at expanding overseas to countries that are not as wealthy as those in its home base of North America. Lululemon is also still largely perceived (in our view) as a women's brand, which may make it difficult for management to grow the men's side in the long-run.

Counterpoint: This is a valid concern and it's too early to definitively say whether Lululemon will be able to successfully grow beyond its home base of North America. However, recent international sales growth and management plans to quadruple overseas revenue by 2023 are positive indicators that international growth will be a meaningful contributor to LULU's future growth.

Conclusion

Although there are a number of legitimate risks that investors should be cognizant of, we believe Lululemon shares represent a compelling long-term investment opportunity.

We will continue to monitor the company's progress and will keep readers updated via articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any comments or questions either via the comments section or through email (email address is in our Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LULU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.