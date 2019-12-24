MIE: 9% Yield With Double-Digit Upside In 2020

Investing in Midstream is one of the best opportunities for 2020.

The Midstream MLP sector has been hated and bid down to very low levels.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

At High Dividend Opportunities, our primary goal is to find opportunities that lead to an immediate and high stream of dividend or interest income. Often, the best opportunities can be found in sectors that are out of favor with the general market.

While we do not set out to be contrarian, we often find ourselves in that camp as the market bids down the price investments so low, that even with some warts the risk/reward is very attractive. It is when the market is the most bearish that we can obtain the best yields. We can lock-in high yields and have capital gains when the market warms back up to the sector.

One sector that has been bid down is the MLP sector. Compared to the S&P 500,

Data by YCharts

A few weeks ago, we highlighted our general outlook on the sector and potential catalysts for future gains.

We concluded,

The end of tax loss selling which would be in late December could very well result in a big rally for the sector, fueled by both the super high yields that the sector currently provides, and short covering. We are bullish on this sector where many higher quality companies yield well over 10%.

We have highlighted many individual picks in the energy sector such as the 14% yielding Vermilion Energy (VET) and the 8.4% yielding Occidental Petroleum (OXY). When undervaluation is sector-wide, another option for investors is to use a closed-end fund or CEF. These funds focus on a particular sector and are actively managed, providing exposure to a diverse array of opportunities with a single investment.

We frequently recommend CEFs as an option to diversify and quickly add exposure to a sector that might otherwise be underweight in your portfolio. When it comes to energy, especially MLP's, it is also an opportunity to best leverage the "rising tide lifts all boats" effect that can occur when a recovery is hitting an entire sector.

When it comes to energy CEFs, there is one that is our clear favorite. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) is currently yielding 9%.

So Why MIE?

There are a few significant benefits to investing in MLPs through a CEF like MIE. A major one for many investors is that MIE issues a 1099 tax form and not a K-1. Many investors avoid or limit their investments in MLPs because of the potential tax implications and the headache of dealing with K-1s.

A second benefit is diversification, MIE currently has 139 holdings. That provides us far more diversification than we would get through our own picks.

Finally, CEFs are actively managed. This means that Cohen & Steers is using their expertise to obtain the best results for investors. We can see the difference comparing MIE to AMLP over the past three years. While the sector has been tough on both of them, MIE has demonstrated consistently better results.

Data by YCharts

Since MIE uses leverage, and AMLP does not, we would expect leverage in a generally down sector would work against MIE. Instead, MIE outperformed anyway and we can see on the spikes up that MIE dramatically outperformed.

Data by YCharts

For example, in the first half of the year when MLPs were doing fairly well, MIE returned 33.5% while AMLP returned only 17.6%.

When the MLP sector recovers, as we believe it will in 2020, we expect MIE to outperform AMLP again. Leverage cuts both ways, in a falling sector, it can increase losses, in a rising sector, it amplifies gains. Cohen & Steers' active management and the leverage that MIE uses will work in our favor in 2020.

The Portfolio

Here is a look at the broad strokes of MIE's portfolio:

Source: Cohen&Steers

MIE is well-diversified between diversified MLPs, crude/refined products and gathering/processing MLPs.

Here is their current top 10 investments list:

Source Cohen & Steers

Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD) is an excellent MLP and represents the fund’s largest holding at just under 16%. Followed by Energy Transfer Partners (ET). Both are very high-quality MLPs which have seen their share prices sink with the entire sector.

Dividend

As income investors, we are willing to tolerate some volatility, our primary focus is on the income that is generated. MIE pays $0.077 per month, which has been maintained since 2016. The dividend was cut from 2015 to 2016, and that might cause some concern.

The 2016 cuts were primarily caused by the crash of oil and gas prices in 2015. Prior to 2015, many MLP usage contracts had at least some dependence on the price of the product being shipped. With high priced oil and gas, that was very lucrative for them. However, that resulted in a large reduction in cash flow when oil and gas prices crashed.

That resulted in most MLP’s cutting their distributions, combined with share prices crashing which resulted in MIE having to cut as well. MIE has kept distribution constant since March 2016.

Today the situation is very different than it was back in 2015. Most midstream companies carry much less leverage and are much less dependent on the price of oil. Take or pay and other fixed types of contracts have become the standard. This helps provide greater stability in cash-flow for MLPs.

One of the major concerns today is the stability of their customers, who have spent the past several years adjusting to lower commodity prices.

Data by YCharts

The buildup of pessimism has pushed prices down throughout the sector. This has created a unique opportunity in the sector, and we believe there is great upside potential in addition to the high dividend yield.

Price and Valuation

MIE recently announced a reduction in the dividend, from $0.077/month to $0.06/month. It is ironic that this reduction comes at the same time that the MLP sector has started rebounding from the bottom.

While we love income, and we prefer that most of our returns come from income, it is important to remember that for CEFs the distribution has a direct impact on NAV.

Each distribution is a headwind to NAV. The fund needs to either pay the dividend out of cash-flow, or sell holdings in order to generate the cash. If a CEF distributes less, then NAV will increase faster as more funds stay invested.

MIE has recently traded at a slight premium to NAV.

Source: CEFConnect

With the dividend reduction announcement, we anticipate that MIE will start trading at a discount to NAV, meaning that we can get the benefits of an MLP portfolio at less than the price we would have to pay to build it ourselves. We took advantage of a similar dynamic with Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP), which has outperformed their peers since their dividend cut.

Immediately following the cut, we believe that MIE will likely trade at the steepest discount to NAV among their peers.

Data by YCharts

Allowing us a short window to benefit from its relative value and buy MIE when the price is lower than their peers.

So why did MIE decide to reduce their dividends by 22% if They Did not Have To?

As stated above, MIE could have very well kept their distributions at the same rate since they had enough gains to cover the same distribution for a very long time. They could have kept selling MLPs, realizing gains and passing that cash to shareholders. There are two reasons we can think of:

To be more conservative, MIE management reduced MIE’s distributions to be equal to the net dividend income received by MIE from their underlying holdings. This way MIE does not need to use any of its capital gains as distributions. This would result in no erosion of NAV, and with time, as NAV climbs, the price of MIE goes up more significantly than other CEFs who pay distributions over and above their dividend income. More importantly, it seems that MIE management sees opportunity in the midstream space, and would rather re-invest part of the dividends into purchasing more stocks to maximize shareholders returns over the longer term, as today, it is a great opportunity to buy Midstream stocks.

The bottom line is that MIE did not have to reduce its dividends, but management took this decision to maximize the gains of MIE over the long term. MIE’s management seems to think that it should not use their capital gains as dividends at a time when the sector trades near multi-year lows. We believe that this is a wise decision from MIE management. This way, MIE will not have to sell any of its underlying stocks and ride the waive of the sector higher as we are seeing a strong upward momentum. This means that MIE is able to capture future appreciation in the midstream sector better than the vast majority of other Midstream CEFs, and thus are maximizing returns to shareholders.

MIE remains one of the best managed CEFs in the midstream space. While a lower dividend may result in some shareholders selling their holdings, the current shareholders are set to gain over the long terms if they keep they do not sell.

Conclusion

The biggest advantage that MIE brings to the table are the managers Cohen & Steers (CNS), which are one of the best CEF managers. The midstream sector has underperformed since oil prices crashed in 2015 and 2016. It has continued to fall out of favor, even as oil prices and fundamentals have stabilized.

Despite falling share prices, MLPs remain a source of enormous cash-flow. Eventually, investors are going to realize the potential and move back in. With the economy and energy production, growing, the midstream MLPs should do very well in 2020.

This is perhaps one of the most undervalued sectors in the high yield space. Between OPEC cutting production, and the possibility of a trade deal between the US and China, we expect 2020 to be more bullish for oil prices and MLP share prices. MIE is well-positioned to benefit and should experience significant capital gains in addition to offering a fat 9% dividend at current prices.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our unique Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MIE, ET, VET, OXY, AWP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.