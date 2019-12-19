Trulieve: Fear And Panic After Fraud Allegations, But I'm Buying More

Source: The Growth Operation State-By-State Cannabis Sales. Based on data from the State of Florida.

Summary

Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) shares fell as much as 22% on Dec. 17 due to a report from a short seller. Shares recovered part of this decline later, closing with a 13% loss. Among other allegations, that report suggested Trulieve is a fraud in its title, although the word "fraud" only appears in the document in two other places and never in the context of calling Trulieve a fraud.

After reviewing the claims against Trulieve, I see little meat on the bones of these claims. In my view, this is a weaker short report that Hindenburg's discussion of Aphria last December which led to the departure of Aphria's CEO.

I expect Trulieve to be more volatile in the days and weeks to come as the market digests this report and its ramifications. Many members of The Growth Operation have sold their stakes in the company to avoid this turmoil and any potential fallout. I do not question those decisions, as this report makes Trulieve a riskier investment over the next few weeks while the market evaluates its claims.

For my part, however, this is a risk I am willing to take. I added to my Trulieve position on the morning of Dec. 17 at C$12.70/share and I continue to be very bullish on Trulieve.

Action and Reaction

On the morning of Dec. 17, an entity known as Grizzly Reports posted a strongly-worded opinion piece on Trulieve entitled Trulieve Cannabis Corp: Why we believe the Company is a Fraud (PDF link). Among other allegations, the report suggested that Trulieve was growing low-quality cannabis, tied Trulieve to an ongoing FBI investigation, suggested Trulieve had undisclosed related party transactions, and suggested the Trulieve's profit came primarily from "mark-ups on their growth product."

TRUL stock price in Canadian dollars. Source: TMX Money.

The market took notice of this report and reacted swiftly. After closing at C$15.69 the previous day, Trulieve shares fell as much as 22% on the day before recovering part of these losses to close at C$13.67, down 13%. Volume was much higher than usual. Canadian-traded shares were temporarily halted on this volume and loss, but resumed trading five minutes later.

"We ask that our investors be aware that the Report reflects the opinions of an acknowledged short seller, whose sole interest is in profiting from a decline in the price of the Company’s shares. I have full confidence in our management team and their abilities to continue to serve our customers without being distracted by these baseless allegations. Trulieve reserves all of its rights to take appropriate legal action against those responsible for the Report." "Trulieve sells high quality flower, cultivated in our indoor facilities, and was recently recognized by an award from the Cannabis Business Association of having the best flower in Florida. We stand behind the quality of our products and have a long-standing no-questions-asked return policy. Trulieve set a record for flower sales in Florida just last week, capturing over 51% of the market." Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO, December 17, 2019

Trulieve responded to some of the claims in Grizzly's report later in the day, issuing a press release in the early afternoon. The company called the report "slanderous and misleading," pointed to Trulieve's 230,000 customers as evidence of product quality and planned legal action against Grizzly Reports which "has no history or credibility in assessing cannabis companies."

At least two analysts have opined on the report. PI Financial concluded that the report "makes many large leaps to reach conclusions that have no basis or states information that is not net." Robert Fagan at Stifel GMP came to a similar conclusion, summarizing that the Grizzly report is "largely rehashing old information, and misleading less sophisticated investors over the company's actually very strong fundamentals." Fagan also noted that Trulieve's dealings with J.T. Burnette were not a positive company attribute, but that Trulieve had been compliant in reporting these associations in their filings.

For my part, Trulieve is my largest cannabis holding prior to and after these reports. In the wake of these reports, I purchased more Trulieve shares at C$12.70/share on the morning of Dec. 17. Because of that, I'm predisposed to a positive bias towards Trulieve, but I will review these allegations as fairly as possible.

The Allegations

Grizzly's report on Trulieve is 26 pages, so I will not comment on each and every suggestion in the report. Instead, I will focus on the allegations which I see as more significant and credible. Others will likely vary in their assessment of each of these allegations, as we've had very lively discussions on this report in the chat room of The Growth Operation, my subscription service.

As summarized by Seeking Alpha, some of the primary allegations in the report are:

Due diligence suggests most of the company's cultivation space comes from hoop houses producing low-quality output prone to infestation and weather damage; [T]ies between the company and FBI probes into corruption in North Florida; and [T]he company's initial license approval "stinks of corruption."

Grizzly also alleged that Trulieve's fair value adjustments were distorting the company's financial results.

1.Hoop houses and poor quality: Nothing new

Grizzly Reports suggests that Trulieve's cannabis is low quality as a majority of their cultivation facilities are "hoop houses" which are prone to insect infestation and weather damage. The company includes a photo of a cannabis flower which was allegedly sold by Trulieve with mold on it as anecdotal evidence of low quality.

This is among Grizzly's weakest claims.

Grizzly's reporting is referring to Trulieve's experimental greenhouses. I described these greenhouses in my prior coverage on Trulieve in August:

"Expanding capacity/experimental greenhouses: Last quarter, Trulieve announced capacity of 34,956 kilograms and a footprint of 686,000 square feet. Those figures are up to 1,612,408 square feet (+135% QoQ) and 54,609 kilograms (+56% QoQ): Massive growth in a single quarter. This growth is a one-time effect caused by Trulieve now including their "experimental greenhouses" which were previously not included in these figures. After a year of growing in these greenhouses, Trulieve is ready to call them a success and begin counting them. Basically, Trulieve is adding cannabis biomass production through the addition of lower-cost greenhouses. This biomass will be used for oils and other extracted products. This will enable Trulieve to use its top-quality indoor facilities for dry flower production, letting Trulieve rapidly grow its cultivation footprint while being able to grow the best dry flower possible. This also will help Trulieve prepare for additional sales opportunities from (1) wholesale sales and (2) recreational cannabis sales, when each are legally permitted." Trulieve: Unappreciated Success, August 21, 2019

As described four months ago, these are low-cost facilities which are being used for extracting THC and CBD for oils, vapes, and other products. Trulieve experimented with these facilities for a year to determine whether it would be economical and viable to grow this low-cost cannabis for extraction. The company determined that this system worked, so they were able to use these facilities for their extraction-based products while using their pre-existing indoor facilities to grow cannabis sold as dry flower.

Source: The Growth Operation State-By-State Cannabis Sales. Based on data from the State of Florida.

The best source for information on Trulieve's product quality are the customers. As of the week of Dec. 12, Trulieve leads Florida in flower sales by far, selling 10,289 oz last week while their nearest competitor sold 2,637 oz. Last week, Trulieve owned 20% of the dispensaries in Florida but sold 51% of the dry flower and 47% of the THC-based extract products (vapes and oils) in the state.

Put simply, if Trulieve was selling bad product for expensive prices, their customers would go elsewhere. Trulieve has 20% of the stores in the state and customers that go to those stores are picking Trulieve over other local dispensaries. This short-seller suggestion is reminiscent of last December's short report on Aphria. As with this report, that document called Aphria's cannabis "low quality" and told anecdotal stories while ignoring that customers were actively purchasing and using Aphria's products over those of its competitors.

The legal world has something called the best evidence rule. That rule states that if a superior piece of evidence is available (e.g., the original of a document rather than a copy), it must be used. If we are judging the quality of products sold by a company, the best evidence is going to be the products themselves and not the reports of a financially-vested party. Rather than relying on third-party short-seller reports, I suggest it's more useful to try the product, to ask customers who use the product, to look at reviews of the product, and to look at how well the product does in a competitive marketplace.

2. Ties to FBI Probes: Still troubling, but nothing new

Grizzly's report notes that Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers is married to a Florida real estate developer named John Thomas ("J.T.") Burnette. Burnette and others in his circle have been under investigation and indictment from the FBI over the past couple years. These claims relate to corruption and bribery in Tallahassee, Florida's capital.

These claims are not new. Back in May, I discussed the FBI's case against Burnette. During the investigation, the FBI asked information of Kim Rivers via subpoena. Rivers complied with this subpoena and is not a target of the FBI investigation. Trulieve is not a party to that investigation and the charges in the case do not relate to Trulieve. Back in May, Trulieve's board investigated the case and its connections to Kim Rivers and Trulieve and found no reason to remove Rivers from her position as CEO:

"In 2015, the United States Grand Jury for the North District of Florida began an investigation in to alleged corruption by local officials in Tallahassee, Florida. In June 2017, the grand jury issued subpoenas to the City of Tallahassee and the Community Redevelopment Agency (the "Agency") for records of communications, bids for proposals, applications, and more from approximately two dozen business entities and individuals, including Ms. Rivers, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, her husband, J.T. Burnette, and Inkbridge LLC, a business associated with Ms. Rivers. The grand jury also directly subpoenaed Ms. Rivers for information related to her involvement with the Agency, a specific commissioner of the Agency, and political contributions Ms. Rivers made through an associated business. Ms. Rivers timely complied with the subpoena. Ms. Rivers has not been charged with any crime. No information was requested of Ms. Rivers in her capacity as an officer, director or employee of the Company. Ms. Rivers promptly disclosed the subpoena to the Board and agreed to notify the Board of further developments. Upon disclosure, the Board met independently to consider the matter, the allegations raised thereunder and Ms. Rivers' response to same. In addition, a member of the Board retained counsel to investigate the matter. Based on such review, counsel to the Board member concluded Ms. Rivers was not a target of the investigation. The Board considered the impact of any potential liability in allowing Ms. Rivers to continue as Chief Executive Officer of the Company in the face of the investigation and determined that no independent, formal investigation or further action was warranted at the time based on its understanding of the facts as represented by Ms. Rivers. The Company remains confident the investigation does not relate to the Company or Ms. Rivers' conduct as a director, officer or employee thereof and believes that Ms. Rivers has complied with all requests made of her to date pursuant to the investigation." Trulieve Final Short Form Prospectus, filed May 15, at p. 51.

Grizzly's report does not appear to contain any new information about this case. The best reporting on the case is being done by Jeff Burlew at the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper. His most recent report, from Nov. 20, suggests that Burnette's lawyers are seeking a delay in the trial from its current Jan. 21 start date.

This legal matter is very serious. However, it's also quite advanced and Burnette's co-accused have already accepted plea deals. This late stage suggests that the scope of the case is unlikely to expand to include either Trulieve or Kim Rivers. In my view, the case against J.T. Burnette is an ongoing risk to Trulieve investors, but it appears unlikely that Trulieve will be pulled into that case.

3. The initial approval "stinks of corruption": Potentially troubling, but not Trulieve-specific

Grizzly's report further suggests that the initial approval process for Trulieve's cannabis license stinks of corruption. The report notes that the "Tallahassee political mafia has done everything it could to skew the process so that they can reap the greatest benefits, the while hurting consumers and producers."

Among other suggestions, Grizzly suggests that lobbying associations representing private growers was successful in amending the licensing rules to limit the number of granted licenses and the maximize the advantage of members of the Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association. One of the state representatives who voted on the cannabis legalization bill is also said to have ties to nurseries and was a childhood classmate of J.T. Burnette.

Grizzly's case on this point is reasonably strong that lobbyists affected the legislative drafting process. However, their claims do not appear to implicate Trulieve in any illegal activities or wrong doing. Instead, they simply point out that limited licenses states tend to favor entrenches parties who are able to secure those few licenses. Nothing Grizzly points out here is new, although lobbying will continue to be an issue in Florida and elsewhere.

4. Fair value reporting skewing results: Irrelevant to the results analysts/investors use

Among other issues, Grizzly also questions why Trulieve has so many biological assets given their revenue. Specifically, Grizzly believes that Trulieve has an abnormally large amount of biological assets on their balance sheet relative to their revenue, suggesting that the company is overvaluing their biological assets.

In my view, this claim is irrelevant.

Fair value adjustments are required under IFRS accounting. Fundamentally, this means that agricultural products are held on the balance sheet at their "fair value" rather than at the cost to grow the plants.

Trulieve's large biological asset adjustments over the past few quarters are related to their growing inventory. However, skilled analysts and investors in the sector do not typically use metrics which include fair value adjustments, so these biological assets are largely irrelevant when analyzing Trulieve's profitability. For example, the most frequently-used metric for profitability is adjusted EBITDA, which specifically excludes these fair value adjustments:

Source: Trulieve third quarter management's discussion and analysis.

Fair value is determined by estimating the value of the biological assets and inventory on the open market and by "adjusting" their balance sheet value up to this fair value. When that inventory is later sold, the adjustments are then removed from the cost of goods sold - separating out the actual costs of producing the products from the adjustments used to hold these assets at fair value.

Source: Trulieve third quarter financial statement.

Here, we see that Trulieve sold $71 million worth of cannabis in their third quarter. The costs of goods sold is their cost before any fair value adjustments: It cost Trulieve $27 million to grow this cannabis, leading to $44 million in gross profit with 62% gross margins. These margins are the best in the U.S. cannabis sector:

Source: The Growth Operation Cannabis Company Comparison.

After this $44 million in gross profit, we then see two lines of fair value adjustments. The fair value adjustment on the growth of biological assets is adjusting the value of growing plants based on an estimate of their market value - as cannabis grows, it becomes more valuable, since it's larger and closer to harvest. Because Trulieve is growing a lot of cannabis, their biological assets are worth $89 million more than they were last year.

However, the biological asset investment is undone by the line above it - adjustment on inventory sold. These fair value adjustments remove the prior fair value adjustments when the inventory is sold. Here, Trulieve is deducting $23 million from their inventory as this was the "fair value adjustment" that was previously added to that plant when it was growing.

Grizzly is correct that this $89 million in biological assets is adding significantly to Trulieve's reported IFRS net income. These fair value adjustments are a fundamental reason why investors and analysts do not use IFRS net income when evaluating Canadian-listed cannabis companies - because the metrics include a lot of non-cash activity that skews the numbers. Instead, investors and analysts typically look at adjusted EBITDA and at cash flow. Neither of those metrics are impacted by Trulieve's fair value adjustments.

Conclusion

The Grizzly Report rocked Trulieve's share prices but contains very little new information.

As a pre-IPO company, Trulieve was primarily funded through loans from friends and family. Some of those loans were made using newly-formed companies, likely to limit the potential liability of the lender in a federally-illegal and very risky industry. Because J.T. Burnette is an accused criminal and many of his associates were involved in the alleged criminal activity, some of these early loans have ties to potentially unsavoury figures. However, nothing in the Grizzly Report appears to show errors in Trulieve's reporting of related party transactions.

Similarly, the Grizzly Report does not appear to raise any new issues relating to J.T. Burnette's well-publicized case. I suggest that investors follow Jeff Burlew on Twitter for the latest on that case as his reporting has been top notch.

The Grizzly Report questions Trulieve's product quality and its financial results but misses the mark on both measures. Based on current sales figures through Dec. 12, Trulieve's product quality is sufficient to continue to command a dominant share in Florida's growing cannabis industry. Similarly, Trulieve's financial results are best reviewed using either adjusted EBITDA or cash flow, neither of which includes the IFRS-required figures which Grizzly questions.

In my view, the market overreacted to this short report. For this reason, I purchased more Trulieve shares on the morning of Dec. 17 at a price of C$12.70/share.

So far, that transaction is profitable, but I do not necessarily recommend others follow in my footsteps: I'm willing to risk taking a loss on these shares if I'm wrong, and willing to put money at risk in what is likely to be a volatile stock moving forward.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRULIEVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.