The Fate Of Vodafone's Foray Into India Has Yet To Be Settled

Vodafone Idea will continue to weigh on Vodafone Group, but there’s a reasonable chance the worst will not come to pass.

The Indian government has shown a willingness to come up with a solution that could help Vodafone Idea and the rest of the telecom industry.

Vodafone Idea is facing a host of challenges on several fronts that many think it will not be able to recover from.

Vodafone Group has made some progress recently, but the company is being held back by what is happening at Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) is encountering strong headwinds in India. So much so that the future of the company in India is being questioned by top executives. While shutting down in India may seem like the most probable outcome, there is reason to think that the matter has yet to be settled. Why that is will be covered next.

How Vodafone got to this point

Vodafone entered the Indian telecom market in 2007, which at the time was expanding rapidly. The company established a local subsidiary, Vodafone India, by acquiring Hutchison-Essar for $11B. Initially, the venture had some success. For instance, Vodafone India managed to grow its subscriber base from 26M after the acquisition to 394M at one point.

But the company has been much less successful in terms of profits. In fact, Vodafone India needed seven years to record its first profit. In addition, Vodafone India has been beset by legal problems. For example, it got involved in a $2.5B tax dispute with the Indian government in 2011. Fortunately, the matter was resolved in favor of Vodafone India.

However, the fortunes of Vodafone India took a drastic turn for the worse starting in 2016. That was the year Reliance Jio entered the market and started a price war. Competitors had no choice but to match the free voice calls and very low rates for data offered by Reliance Jio. As a result, Vodafone has been losing money in India for the last three years.

The intense competition has forced telcos to consolidate in India. This includes Vodafone India which merged with Idea Cellular in 2018 to become the number one telco in India in terms of subscriber base. The new company was renamed Vodafone Idea. Vodafone Group owns a 45% stake in this company.

The Indian telecom market is facing a myriad of problems

While Vodafone Idea has been losing subscribers recently, it remains number one with a market share of about 31.7%. Reliance Jio is in second place with a 30.2% market share. Bharti Airtel is in third place with a 27.7% market share. However, in terms of revenue, Vodafone Idea market share stands at roughly 28%.

Vodafone Idea is under a lot of stress. The company posted a net loss of over INR50,000 crore in Q2FY20, which is about $7B. This is the biggest quarterly loss ever reported in India. Revenue declined by 3.8% QoQ to INR10,844 crore in Q2FY20. Average revenue per user ("ARPU") declined from INR108 in Q1 to INR107 in Q2FY20. The number of subscribers fell from 320M in Q1 to 311M in Q2FY20.

The competition is not doing that much better. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Telecom reported the second-biggest and fourth-biggest quarterly loss ever reported in India. Together, the three companies lost about $14.5B. These unprecedented losses are driven in part by the decision of the Indian Supreme Court to broaden the scope of adjusted gross revenue ("AGR"), which means that Vodafone Idea will have to pay billions to the government of India.

Vodafone Idea has been ordered to pay INR27,610 crore for license fees and an additional INR16,540 crore for spectrum fees to cover past dues that go back over a decade. Together, that's INR44,150 crore or about $6.2B. A huge sum for Vodafone Idea, especially for a company that's already $14B in debt.

With interest and other penalties, Indian telcos may have to pay as much as INR147,000 crore or about $21B. These demands for payments are coming at a time when the telecom industry in India is dealing with shrinking revenue.

In response, Vodafone Idea is raising prices and may sell some local assets to raise capital. Vodafone is also asking for relief from the government of India.

"Vodafone, which owns 45% of Vodafone Idea, wants a two-year delay on spectrum payments and lower license fees and taxes. It's also calling for the spectrum payments demanded by the court to be spread over 10 years and is asking for a waiver on interest and penalties."

Vodafone Idea's top executive even said that:

"If we are not getting anything then I think it is end of story for Vodafone Idea. It does not make sense to put good money after bad. That would be end of story for us. We will shut shop"

The CEO of Vodafone, Nick Read, concurs by saying:

"If you don't get the remedies being suggested, the situation is critical. If you're not a going concern, you're moving into a liquidation scenario -- can't get any clearer than that."

Vodafone Group has also gone ahead by writing off the carrying value of its share in the loss-making joint venture. This is an indication of the seriousness of the matter.

However, Vodafone retains the desire to continue operations in India.

"I look forward to continue to engage with the Indian government … you have my word that Vodafone wishes to continue its long history in India given the right conditions ... we strongly believe in the potential of the country … we remain invested in India growth story and it remains a key market for us."

The company remains hopeful that the Indian government will provide some sort of relief in the interest of the telecom sector as a whole. The Indian government has let it be known that it's working on a relief package. Payment of spectrum-related dues may be delayed for several years. Other ideas floated around suggest reducing the annual license fee from 8% of AGR to 5%.

Nevertheless, the stock of Vodafone Idea has felt the impact. Vodafone Idea listed in March 2017 at INR59. It peaked at INR69, but has now lost about 88% of its value. Even though the stock has recovered somewhat in recent weeks, the stock now trades at around INR7. In contrast, the Sensex in India has gained 38% during the same period.

Vodafone Group is being held back

The troubles at the Indian unit have affected its parent company. Vodafone Group is trying to get back on track, but the issues at Vodafone Idea are holding it back. In Q2, revenue returned to growth. H1 revenue increased by 0.4% YoY. Most markets performed well. Especially Germany and the U.K.

(Unit: thousands of euros) H1 2018 H1 2019 YoY Revenue 21,848M 21,939M +0.4% Profit (loss) (7,802M) (1,891M) -

Nevertheless, Vodafone Group ended the period with a €1.9 billion loss. The primary driver was Vodafone Idea.

While Vodafone's CEO has not given up on the Indian unit as he is waiting for what the government of India will do, he is withholding further investment. He seems to think that Vodafone has invested more than enough. If this holds true, then Vodafone Idea will find it harder to recover. From the H1 2020 earnings call:

"Turning to India. Following the Supreme Court AGR ruling, on top of the financial stress already present, the situation of the telecom sector in India and Vodafone Idea is critical... However, for avoidance of doubt, given the significant capital already invested, we will not inject further group equity into India."

Investor takeaways

Vodafone Group is facing a tough situation in India. The issues in India are weighing on the company. The problems at Vodafone Idea look almost insurmountable, and an argument can be made that the unit in India has never really been successful in terms of profits despite heavy investments. On the other hand, India has the potential to become the crown jewel in Vodafone, and it will be hard to let go off that. Especially with the time and capital spent.

Other companies have decided to call it quits in India. For example, Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF) and Reliance Communications are no longer in operation. A number of telcos have been merged or acquired. Of all the remaining telcos, Reliance Jio seems to be the only in reasonable health. But that is mostly due to the fact that it hasn't been around that long.

Few would blame Vodafone if it decided to follow in the footsteps of Telenor. The challenges it faces in India are so extreme that it may be best to pull the plug. A final resolution would benefit Vodafone Group by bringing clarity to something that is holding back the company and removal of what can be considered the rotten apple in the basket.

However, Vodafone Group has faced similar demands for payments in the past. It had to pay $2.5B in India, but the matter ultimately did not go through in 2012. This could happen again. It's likely that the government in India will backtrack and bring down its demands to a more reasonable level. If it doesn't, the future of the entire telecom industry in India is in question.

Vodafone will thus wait it out and give the Indian government time to come up with a solution that is in the interest of all parties. The burden of Vodafone Idea will continue to weigh on Vodafone Group in the meantime. But there's the potential for some positive gesture on the part of the Indian government that could give the stock a boost.

For now, I am neutral on Vodafone Group. Vodafone Idea has already been written off. It seems like a lost cause, and that perception has been priced in. But the government in India has the power to change all of that. History suggests there's a good chance that they will do just that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.