Emerson Bracing For A Slowdown And Considering Its Options

Valuation looks more or less on par with the peer group, though I think Emerson has better company-specific drivers and still has some relative appeal.

I don't think Emerson needs to break up, but management seems more committed to automation than the other businesses and those businesses could be attractive to others.

Management and the board are undertaking a more comprehensive review of the business; another cost restructuring initiative is highly likely and a break-up is certainly possible.

Emerson has braced the Street for barely any revenue growth in 2020, and end-markets like oil/gas are looking more problematic, but process automation should stay positive.

Back in May I thought that Emerson (EMR) looked undervalued, as I thought the Street was underestimating the full-cycle potential of the process automation business (particularly its petrochemical leverage), as well as the Climate segment. Since then, the shares have roughly doubled the return of the larger industrial sector, as cautious guidance from management has been offset by the involvement of an activist investor and investor enthusiasm for potential restructuring up to and including the break-up of the company.

I’m fairly indifferent about a break-up; I don’t think the Commercial and Residential Solutions adds a lot of value, but I also don’t think it really hurts the company all that much. As management seems far more interested in investing in the Automation Solutions business, perhaps it makes more sense to spin off the CRS segment or sell it in parts to other companies. Either way, while I do think process automation markets will slow in 2020, I don’t think they’re going to go negative and I like the long-term pipeline.

Unfortunately, the share price appreciation has pretty much soaked up the undervaluation I saw before and Emerson is valued on par with other high-quality industrials. Granted, with Emerson’s strong leverage to LNG liquefaction and chemical sector capex, as well as its growing discrete/hybrid business, I think you can make a “best of the rest” argument.

Will Rattling The Cage Lead To Much?

I’m not going to go into much detail on the activist investor proposal that Emerson received a few months ago, other than to note it was pretty typical of such proposals – slash costs anywhere possible (likely underinvesting in the future) and to whatever it takes to buy back as much stock as possible. That’s admittedly a harsh assessment, but I’ve seen too many of these proposals to have any real faith that they have the best long-term interests of the company, its employees, and its shareholders at heart relative to a quick cash-out opportunity for institutional investors.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t some opportunities to change at Emerson. I disagree with the idea that Emerson’s expense structure is problematic. For starters, the company’s 40%-plus gross margins are quite attractive next to many peers in automation (including ABB (ABB), Flowserve (FLS), Honeywell (HON) ) and almost on par with Rockwell (ROK) and Yokogawa (OTCPK:YOKEY). Likewise next to peers in climate and tools including Ingersoll-Rand (IR) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). So on with SG&A, though the company is admittedly much closer to the pack here.

While Emerson doesn’t have a bloated cost structure, management has used past demand downturns as an opportunity to restructure costs, and that’s on tap again this time around as detail is likely to wane in 2020 (management is looking for barely any growth). Management didn’t go into a lot of details, but did indicate that a $200M to $300M project was likely reasonable, and unlike many companies, there’s good reason to believe that Emerson will execute on it.

What about a bigger move? Breaking up conglomerates has come into vogue, with investors increasingly questioning the real synergies and returns on capital of non-strategic combinations. To be sure, there’s not much synergy between Emerson’s AS and C&RS businesses, other than some leverage from shared operational costs. What’s more, even though Emerson has a very good HVAC compressor and control business, management seems much more interested in building up the automation business (including expanding into hybrid/discrete automation).

I don’t know if C&RS makes sense as a stand-alone company – there aren’t a lot of obvious synergies between HVAC compressors and controls and plumbing tools, garbage disposals, or wet/dry vacs. Given the quality of the individual pieces, I think Emerson could probably get pretty good bids for the individual segments if they put them up for sale (the tool business could, perhaps, be of interest to Fortive’s (FTV) upcoming NewCo among others).

2020 Won’t Be Great, But I Don’t Think Process Goes Negative

I didn’t think fiscal 2019 was going to be a banner year for Emerson, and it wasn’t – original hopes of 4% to 7% organic growth turned into the reality of 3% growth as the C&RS business slowed significantly, while the automation business management the bottom of management’s range.

Looking at 2020, I don’t think it will be a great year. Onshore oil/gas spending in North America is looking quite weak, and even if company’s like Weir (OTCPK:WEIGY) are right about it being a rough patch in an upward trajectory, it’s still a big business for Emerson. Likewise, while Yokogawa has been relatively bullish on downstream chemical capex in Asia, I see a risk that more projects get delayed and the chemicals sector rolls over. I don’t think process automation goes negative for Emerson for the full year, but it could on a quarterly basis and I think full-year growth will be somewhere in the 2%’s.

On a more encouraging note, I think offshore markets are improving and international onshore oil/gas is still healthy, though Emerson isn’t as leveraged to those markets. I expect refrigeration to start recovering in 2020, and although I like the climate market on a long-term basis, I think non-resi construction is likely to slow in 2020 (but, like process automation overall, not go negative). As far as professional tools go, I don’t expect much positive news until around the second half of the year.

The Outlook

Emerson is concerned about the weak numbers for G7 global fixed investment (up just 1%) and the risk of delays in large projects, and I’m in agreement. On the other hand, I’m still bullish on the long-term prospects for LNG projects and chemical capex investments in Asia and the Mideast, as well as HVAC (including controls).

Next year won’t likely see much growth, but I still think Emerson can be a 3% to 4% grower on the top line over the longer term. I likewise still see some upside potential in margins and asset efficiency, driving FCF margins into the mid-teens and supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth. These expectations are broadly similar to what I see for other high-quality industrials like Honeywell and Ingersoll-Rand.

Valuation is more problematic. Discounted cash flow suggests a prospective return in the mid-to-high single-digits that is on par with those aforementioned high-quality industrial names. Margin and return-driven EV/EBITDA can support a fair value into the mid-$70’s, but that’s about as far as I can go unless I assume much more significant margin improvements.

The Bottom Line

As a standalone idea, Emerson looks more like a “hold” now, but I like the company-specific drivers here more than I do for many industrials. I think there’s an argument that it’s one of the better ideas among those companies that are more “middle of the pack” as far as valuation goes, and it’s a name I’d definitely reconsider on a pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.