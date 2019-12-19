Boeing To Suspend 737 MAX Production; Look Out Below

In this article, we cover our discounted cash flow analysis, and why Boeing could trade down toward the low end of our fair value range estimate.

We are following up on our October 23 article covering Boeing to reiterate that we are still staying far away from shares of BA.

Image Shown: Shares of Boeing Company have underperformed the S&P 500 index substantially since late-October.

By Callum Turcan and Brian Nelson, CFA

Back on October 23, we published an article on Seeking Alpha (link here) highlighting why we were staying away from Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Our reasoning was simple: shares of BA already traded near their estimated fair value at the time (based on our discounted cash flow analysis), and mounting problems concerning the restart of the 737 MAX production schedule indicated Boeing had asymmetrical downside risk, in our view. Since then, shares of BA have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 index, and we think that this underperformance could continue given recent events regarding the 737 MAX. We are following up on that article to cover why we are maintaining our stance on Boeing.

As our followers know, we use an enterprise discounted cash flow model to value shares of operating companies in our coverage universe. At the low end of our fair value estimate range of Boeing ($255-403), which we'll cover in just a moment, we value shares of BA at $255 each. Stock valuation should always be looked at through the lens of a range of fair value estimate outcomes, however. So, it is worth emphasizing that while our pessimistic-case valuation comes out at $255, our base case fair value estimate of Boeing stands at $329 per share for now (per image below), about where shares are trading. You can read more about how to think about fair value estimates in the book, Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation.

Image shown: Valuentum's rating history of Boeing, revealing ongoing price-to-fair value convergence over time.

Why are we emphasizing the view that Boeing should be evaluated through a process that considers a cone of fair value possibilities? Well, we think we're finally starting to see future fundamentals of Boeing tangibly shift ever lower, making the pessimistic case scenario more likely than before. Please note that the $255 number is the estimated fair value of shares of BA should the company underperform our base case scenario, and fundamental underperformance now seems more likely. However, Boeing's long-term outlook remains quite promising, and we respect that, but what were previously likened to near-term problems have since grown into major hurdles that may stymie its medium-term performance going forward. By using enterprise valuation and a range of fair value outcomes, it offers a framework to help think about valuation.

The Big News

On December 16, several news outlets reported that Boeing was considering cutting or suspending production of the 737 MAX, given uncertainty over when deliveries would resume. It was later revealed that Boeing will suspend 737 MAX production in January.

Such a decision has a material impact on Boeing's profitability, given how important scale is in this business (it could also cause large accounting adjustments regarding program accounting, too). More importantly, the ramp-up and plateauing of 737 MAX production represented a large chunk of its expected free cash flows in the coming years. The 737 is the workhorse for many airlines across the globe.

If those expected cash flows aren't to be recognized when the markets had originally thought, and instead Boeing would need to incur substantial costs to continue to work to get the 737 MAX back on track (which it appears is the case), the downside scenario with our $255 per share fair value estimate may be growing more and more likely. Look out below!

There's more to the story, too. The Federal Aviation Administration ('FAA') is pushing back on Boeing's timetable and likely won't certify the 737 MAX for a while longer. The FAA plans to review each 737 MAX individually before allowing deliveries to resume, which is a lengthy process. Airworthiness certification is being put on hold after numerous safety oversights came to light in the wake of two terrible tragedies in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

If the FAA intends on taking its time, which arguably it should, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency ('EASA') will be in no rush either. The EU agency already does not intend on simultaneously allowing 737 MAX deliveries to continue if the FAA signs off on the 737 MAX, and instead is pursuing its own timetable. In our view, the EU will take a considerable amount of time reviewing the changes Boeing made to the 737 MAX before allowing deliveries to resume.

Should both the US and the EU take significantly more time evaluating the safety, engineering, and other changes Boeing has made to the 737 MAX, which appears to be the case, management is put in the tough position. The suspension of 737 MAX production could start to strain resources considerably. There's still a lot of uncertainty, but given that Boeing is trading near the midpoint of our fair value range estimate as of this writing, yet serious headwinds are building and building, and we are staying away from the company.

Valuing Boeing

We'll say right away that Boeing is still about much more than just the 737 MAX. The aerospace giant's defense contracts (KC-46 Pegasus, F/A-18 Super Hornet, V-22 Ospery, and much more) along with its other commercial aerospace offerings (777, 777X, 787, and more) are extremely valuable operations. Problems at Boeing's 737 MAX, however, represent why we think shares of BA may trade down toward the low end of our fair value range estimate, not completely fall off a cliff.

In the upcoming graphic, from our 16-page Stock Report covering Boeing, we highlight the valuation assumptions we use in our base case scenario. Under these assumptions, we model out the expected enterprise free cash flows to the firm (generally earnings before interest less net new investment) into perpetuity. To justify trading around $329 per share (our current fair value estimate as of this writing), Boeing would need to get its 737 MAX production schedule back on track fairly soon. Winning over the necessary regulatory approvals and working with airliners to change public perception of the 737 MAX is part of this process.

Image Shown: Boeing would likely underperform our base case assumptions should production of the 737 MAX get halted indefinitely.

That said, most of the value of equities comes from the mid-cycle and the perpetuity part of the value equation, meaning short-term headwinds can have less of an impact than investors think on the fair value of an equity. However, as Boeing has reported, it plans to suspend production of the 737 MAX in January that impacts both its forecasted free cash flows over the next five years and a portion of its mid-cycle performance as well.

In the next graphic, also from our 16-page Stock Report, we visually highlight our fair value estimate range for Boeing. Please note that, to justify trading at the upper end of this range, Boeing would need to outperform base case scenario assumptions and to justify trading at the lower end of our fair value estimate range, Boeing would need to underperform base case scenario assumptions. We see the latter as far more likely at this point in time.

Image Shown: Shares of Boeing may approach the lower bound of our fair value estimate range due to near- and medium-term headwinds, but the strength of its other businesses provides a floor to its stock price, in theory.

Concluding Thoughts

Boeing has a promising long-term outlook, but near- and -medium-term headwinds are only starting to be fully reflected in its share price as of this writing. This has helped drive price-to-fair value estimate convergence, as we expected, but things are getting worse. As investors begin to evaluate what ongoing troubles mean for Boeing going forward, risk continues to be skewed to the downside, in our view.

What's worse, even if things improve and 737 MAX deliveries resume in a reasonably estimated manner, Boeing is already trading near our estimate of its fair value. The risk-reward is skewed against the investor, and while we love Boeing, the company, there are better stock opportunities out there, in our view. Risks to the dividend are only mounting as resources continue to be strained, too. Be careful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

