Rollins: Bullish Flag Following Stunning Performance

Bugs are a great pest in Colorado. They come out of the Earth, infest the wooden walls, and cannot be got read off by any amount of cleanliness. Many careful housewives take their beds to pieces every week and put carbolic acid on them. - Isabella Bird

No need for such extreme measures as using carbolic acid to get read of pest - Rollins (NYSE:ROL) wrote history in the pest control market, in the last two decades, expanding globally at a fabulous pace. Investors rewarded the visionary management as shares multiplied 20 times since 2000. The 2008 financial crisis is barely visible on the Rollins chart. The rally so far is nothing short than amazing - but is there room for more?

According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global pest control market is about to grow at a 5.2% CAGR until 2025, expected to reach $27.6 billion. The demand is mainly driven by the agricultural sector in countries like Brazil, China, or Russia. Also, climate change leading to a rise in temperatures leads to an increasing pest population - good business for pest control companies like Rollins.

A recent Lead-Lag Report I wrote mentioned that the growth in developing economies in Asia continues to weaken. According to the Asian Development bank, the growth in these economies will dip to 5.2% in 2019 and 2020.

But that's unlikely to affect Rollins. In fact, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for Rollins, as the pest control market expands in China, India, and other emerging economies. All segments are expected to increase by 2025, with a plus in the chemical sector.

Obviously, competition is aware of the trend. Companies like BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Syngenta (OTC:SYENF), Rentokil Initial (OTCPK:RKLIF) or Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) compete on the same markets, invest new products, (e.g., BASF Seclira WG - a colorless, multisector insecticide recently approved in Australia) in a sector where mergers and acquisitions are the norms (e.g., Rentokil Initial acquiring Vector Disease Acquisition).

But Rollins executed the management plan accordingly so far. This is a company posting almost 90% three-year-average growth operating income and pays a yearly annual dividend that grew 3.82% per year in the last three years.

The technical picture reveals a potential bullish flag in the makings. In fact, it seems to be the only meaningful correction on Rollins' chart in the last two decades.

A bullish flag has two possibilities to consolidate - on the horizontal or against the main trend. In Rollins' case, it seems the flag goes against the underlying bullish trend, providing multiple entries for the bullish investor.

First, the current $33 level is the dynamic support on the move lower. The lower and upper edges at $28, respectively $38, are great entries to add on the long side. Courageous investors not afraid to buy strength into a dividend-paying company and a growing industry will add at $44. Target? Twice the flag's poll which is about all the rise in the last twenty years - giving a target above $80 while the price won't dip below $21.

As a global consumer and commercial services company with 200+ franchises and over 2.4 million clients, Rollins aims to become the best service company in the world.

Its stellar growth so far indicates it is on the right track. Why not taking advantage of the only significant pullback in the last twenty years?

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.