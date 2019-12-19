Dril-Quip's Valuation Belies Logic

Subsea has shown signs of life, but could falter if oil prices do not remain between $65 and $70 long term.

The Source: Offshore Energy Today

The oil and gas sector is cyclical in nature. Over the year, OPEC supply cuts have buoyed oil prices and given oil companies the confidence to keep drilling. At some point, demand for oil has to drive prices, and that could be foreboding for the economy and companies like Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ). Dril-Quip reported Q3 revenue of $108 million, up 16% Y/Y, and up 4% Q/Q.

The subsea sector has lagged the North America land drilling market for a few years but is now showing signs of life. In Q3, subsea equipment revenue was $68 million, up 37% Y/Y. The company's non-subsea equipment revenue was $40 million, and it fell 8% Y/Y.

Subsea equipment revenue was 63% of total revenue, up from 53% in the year-earlier period. Historical subsea equipment represented over 70% of the company's revenue, but Dril-Quip has made a concerted effort to diversify its revenue stream. Those other revenue streams are now faltering and making Dril-Quip more dependent upon subsea equipment. Of note was that leasing revenue of $9 million fell over 30% due to decreased rental tool utilization driven by lower product sales in the past.

Brent oil is around $65. If oil prices do not remain in the $65 to $70 range for an extended period, then subsea exploration could falter. In that scenario, Dril-Quip could struggle to maintain revenue growth over the long term.

EBITDA Margins Are Paltry

Gross margin was 30% versus 24% in the year-earlier period. Increased activity and improved product mix helped margins. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $76 million, up 7% Y/Y. SG&A & engineering/product development costs were a combined $32 million, down about 2% Y/Y. Management had to cut into costs in order to preserve EBITDA margins. Cost containment efforts allowed Dril-Quip to generate EBITDA of $9 million and an EBITDA margin of 8%. Margins were paltry, but it was an improvement over prior-year results. In Q3 2018, EBITDA was -$5 million. In my opinion, still Dril-Quip lacks scale, and margins could turn negative again if top-line growth falters.

Its revenue backlog has already taken a hit. The backlog was $270 million in Q4 2018 and rose to as high as $322 million in Q2 2019. The backlog was reduced by (1) the $108 million in revenue recorded in Q3 and (2) $68 million in cancellations/revisions. The backlog provides a buffer against a downturn in market conditions. With that backdrop, Dril-Quip's buffer appears to be declining, and the company will have to rely more on new business to generate revenue.

The Valuation Is Untenable

DRQ has an enterprise value of $1.3 billion. It trades at over 34x run rate EBITDA (Q2 2019 and Q3 2019 results annualized) of $38 million. The stock is thinly traded and has likely benefited from the incessant melt-up in financial markets. However, the valuation belies logic. It is particularly robust for a cyclical name.

Conclusion

DRQ is up over 65% Y/Y, yet its valuation is too robust. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.