Natural Gas - Weather Models Diverge On When The Cold Blast Hits

Welcome to the diverging view edition of Natural Gas Daily!

For the week ending 12/13, we have a storage draw of -100 Bcf.

Weather Models Diverge On When The Cold Blast Hits

Natural gas prices are grinding lower today on the back of a more mixed outlook. Both ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS show more neutral conditions towards year-end, which is not what the bulls wanted.

The difference between ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS at the moment has to do with when the stratospheric warming takes place.

GFS-ENS 15-day

Source: WeatherModels.com

ECMWF-EPS 15-day

Source: WeatherModels.com

For example, in the GFS-ENS 15-day, it's showing the classic Greenland ridge, combined with the Alaska ridge, to produce a very bullish outlook for heating demand in the Northeast.

But for the ECMWF-EPS 15-day, it's showing that the polar vortex is staying right above Alaska, and no stratospheric warming takes place just yet.

Timing is truly everything in natural gas trading, so the difference of a week here may keep prices volatile until a bull trend appears.

For the traders we surveyed, they've kept long exposure unchanged at +80%.

Traders are giving the model updates a few more days before deciding on what to do. For example, ECMWF-EPS does show a much colder-than-normal pattern to show up in the South, but whether that translates into a much colder Northeast remains to be seen just yet.

Traders do believe that the market is about as short as it can get making it very vulnerable to any short squeeze risks.

Our take is then to stay long for now. We think the conditions are ripe for prices to rebound, but the key is for ECMWF-EPS to start trending more bullish.

