Crude Tanker Supply Side Outlook Best In Decades

The structural market balance of crude tankers continues to improve and forward projections are the best in over a decade.

News lately has focused on these short-term shocks but lost in that mix is the long-term outlook, which is shaping up nicely.

Overview

Earlier this year the crude tanker market was thrust into the limelight as tanker attacks, oil facility attacks, and sanctions on some COSCO subsidiaries all roiled the market, leading to radical swings in spot rates.

These short-term shocks made some great headlines and trading opportunities. But lost in all the noise is a market that is undergoing a profound shift, the likes of which haven't been seen in over a decade.

Following the latest short-term shock (COSCO), which saw the VLCC market hit new records, things settled back down to what would be considered appropriate rates.

The long-term chart above shows rates before the onset of the Great Recession, just in case some were wondering where we are compared to the last great bull run.

We also saw a bit of a run in 2014 and 2015 which fizzled out in 2016.

So what did 2009 and 2016 have in common to end their bull runs?

Of course, it's impossible to gloss over the Great Recession. But why then when crude volumes recovered shortly after the downturn (which didn't really drop off that much to begin with because of the inelastic nature of crude demand) didn't rates rise back up to those lofty levels?

Because, in both instances the market was overwhelmed with vessel supply which outpaced demand growth in a very significant way. In other words, the demise of both markets can be traced to the simple concept of supply outpacing demand.

This wasn't hard to see coming if we look at ordering trends leading up to those years.

The building of a VLCC, which can transport 2 million bbl of crude is not a quick or easy task. This lengthy build time allows us quite a bit of forward visibility ranging from 2 to 4 years.

In 2005 and 2006 the writing was on the wall as tankers on order represented a grotesque percentage of the fleet, well over 40% at its peak in 2008. The same held true for 2014 and 2015 when the order book became too thick which proved to be 2016's downfall.

Here is a very important point. This forward visibility works in both directions. Yes, the bear markets were easy to call based on this massive supply influx, which kept coming by the way as rates continued to plummet. Conversely, bull markets are equally easy to spot based on these supply side shifts.

Of course, the risk remains that as rates rise owners may respond by ordering more newbuilds. Many might recall a report I published not too long ago regarding how I expect the market to behave during an upswing. In short, historical evidence and economic rationale back up the premise that second hand vessels will gain the most attention during the onset of the bull market as owners position the most tonnage possible on the water to immediately capitalize on this cyclical window.

As second hand sale candidates shrink and prices rise owners will then be pushed into the newbuild market which could be sometime down the road, thanks to an ample number of vessels currently in that attractive 5 to 15 year window for the S&P market.

It's also noteworthy that shipyard capacity has been rationalized to support the new normal, and yards are already busy through 2021 at this point.

Additionally, let's not forget about how expected regulatory changes are negatively impacting ordering (as legislative clarity is currently lacking).

So here we are on the verge of a very exciting time for crude tankers. In this report we will take a closer look at these supply side developments and touch on other factors which should propel this market forward.

Vessel Supply

Here we will look at the three major classes of crude tankers; VLCCs, Suezmaxes and Aframaxes.

VLCCs

2019 was a very busy year for VLCC deliveries with 65 deliveries hitting the water as of December 2. This has passed 2011's peak deliveries by a single ship with 14 more projected to hit the water before the year's end.

Heading into 2019, there was indeed cause for concern. However, the November 2018 decision by the US to reimpose sanctions on Iran effectively took the NITC (National Iranian Tanker Co.) fleet out of service which controls 38 VLCCs and represents approximately 5% of VLCC tonnage. That supply shift alone altered the dynamic in a highly favorable way and basically negated the impact of this newbuild influx.

With Iran growing increasingly defiant toward US objectives it seems reasonable that these restrictions will stay in place for quite some time.

Of course, just recently we saw COSCO subsidiaries targeted by the US which has created yet another supply shift, with December 20 now being declared as the end to a grace period allowing the completion of previously scheduled cargoes.

Newbuild orders have been subdued in 2019 for a variety of reasons; prices have come off their extreme lows, regulatory guidance is lacking heading into the next decade, and some suggest that long-term forward crude demand expectations, which have been called into question lately by both the IEA and OPEC, are being factored into the picture.

One issue I am watching here is that there could be a bit of an influx of newbuild orders in 2020 once economic clarity is gained regarding IMO 2020.

IMO 2020 provides several different methods of compliance and various owners have selected different routes. Once a clear winner is crowned in terms of economic efficiency that clarity could lead to owners hitting the shipyards to order those particular vessels. However, as pointed out earlier, build times are long, shipyard capacity has been rationalized and yards are mostly booked. Owners might have to wait a bit longer than they would like for their new toys.

Turning to retirements, as many know there is a direct correlation between charter rates and demolitions. Low rates (current and projected) tend to inspire more vessel retirements while higher rates (and projections) can lead to owners holding on to their vessels for an extended period of time.

This has played out perfectly over the past couple years as 2018 saw the cyclical low lead to the most demolitions in years, 29 in total. But 2019 has witnessed just four retirements so far, all in the first half of the year.

Will demolitions remain subdued? As long as rates remain high we will likely see a lackluster demolition market.

However, what happens when rates do come back down? Fortunately, we have a significant number of scrapping candidates which can act as a sort of relief valve to keep the market balanced.

As IMO 2020 draws near, many might recall that some analysts suggested that everything 15 years of younger in the VLCC class would be scrapped. I have maintained that it's not that simple and that the degree of retirements induced by this mandate will be directly related to the cost of bunker fuel and older vessel maintenance balanced against any rise (or fall) in charter rates.

My stance on IMO 2020 remains unchanged; there will only be regional shortages of bunker fuel which will be solved quickly through astute arbitrage players, bunker prices will not spike to the stratosphere, and any retirements induced by this mandate will be carried out in more of an ebb and flow manner rather than a collective knee-jerk reaction. Finally, since 2018 rate expectations for 2020 have been high, leading owners to factor in a future bull market into their equations.

Going forward, I expect that this dynamic will hold and as long as rates remain high we will be hard pressed to retire any vessels other than those which desperately need to be scrapped either for economic or safety reasons.

But now, let's take a step back and think about the age profile a bit more. If rates do turn south for whatever reason, there is a significant number of scrapping candidates. For starters, 20 VLCCs are over 20 years old which is pushing the life expectancy for these vessels in a trading sense (storage is another story). Behind them a whopping 147 vessels are between 15 and 20 years of age which is definitely in that retirement window.

Of the 783 VLCCs currently on the water 167 of them, representing well over 20% of the fleet, are old enough to be considered retirement candidates. Remember, this comes against an orderbook that is just 8.3%. Even if newbuild orders pick up today the lengthy build process will more than allow for many of these vessels to eventually hit the beaches.

Finally, let's take a look at how forward deliveries stack up against recent trends. Over the course of the next few years, just 78 VLCCs are projected to hit the water. That's is an incredibly low number. Remember, in 2019 alone we have already seen 65 deliveries. That means over the course of the next few years we will see just 13 more deliveries than we have in just the past 11 months.

Again, looking at the past five years we witnessed 235 deliveries. Through 2022 we expect just one quarter that number.

This is the most bullish supply-side setup in over a decade!

Suezmax

Let's now briefly turn to some quick facts and figures for the Suezmax class.

For a while the Suezmax class had by far the biggest overhang in vessel supply thanks to the 2017 round of deliveries which crushed the market.

A reasonable flow of deliveries since that time has allowed the market to recover. Future projections are for this pace to continue which will provide some badly needed stability for a class that has seen its fortunes live and die through supply side adjustments.

Gross vessel additions of 8.8% in 2017 were far more than the market could handle but that has since settled to 4.7% in 2018 and 4.8% in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 we anticipate gross vessel additions of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively.

For a brief moment in 2018 and 2019 the Suezmax orderbook was the most attractive out of all the tanker classes. But a fresh round of orders in 2019 has now relegated that class to the back of the line, relatively speaking.

Though 2019 really didn't need to see this many orders the fact remains that it is indeed something the market can handle at this point. While this class does have the thickest order book of the three, the nearly 10% order book is not only manageable but well below the 12-15% order book needed to keep pace with retirements and expected growth. Meaning the market here will likely tighten as well over the coming couple years.

Following a very busy 2017 and 2018, Suezmax retirements are again taking a breather.

Ample demolition candidates are present if the market requires but the age profile for this fleet is a bit more balanced compared to that of the VLCC class.

Just a quick comparison from what's transpired and what's to come. Notice that over the past five years 149 Suezmaxes have been delivered into the fleet. Looking ahead we expect just 54 over the coming 3 years.

The build times on these vessels are shorter as they transport about half the cargo of a VLCC, 1 m/b vs. 2 m/b, respectively. Therefore, it is entirely probable for us to see 2022 deliveries rise as we move through 2020. However, it's reasonable to assume the market can handle another 25 scheduled deliveries for 2022 without doing any damage to the structural balance.

Aframax

The headline here is sub 3% gross fleet growth in 2020.

Anytime we have gross fleet growth come in under expected cargo mile demand growth, the market will tighten. Additionally, any retirements during that year would further that tightening as net fleet growth would register even lower.

If trends hold, 2020 will see cargo mile demand growth outpace supply growth in a big way. The last 12 months have seen 3.04% cargo mile demand growth for the class. But Q4 of 2019 is already witnessing a 6.34% cargo mile demand jump compared to last year. More than a few analysts have cited LR2s and Aframaxes as potentially the biggest winners in IMO 2020 and early results look to be furthering that premise.

Newbuild orders for 2019 are the highest since 2015, though still very manageable.

So far this year 25 Aframaxes have been ordered with the vast majority of those scheduled for 2021 delivery.

To put things in perspective, with 689 crude Aframax tankers on the water, the 25 orders this year represent a 3.6% increase in vessel numbers.

It's also noteworthy Shell Shipping & Trading has agreed to charter-in 10 ice class LNG-powered (dual fuel eco engines) Aframax tankers from Sinokor Petroleum upon delivery in 2021.

Demolitions for the Aframax crude class have been slow this year to say the least, with just one vessel sent to the beaches. This comes in stark contrast to a very busy 2018.

The demolition pattern above for Aframaxes really shows the impact of charter rates on the demo market. As the market strengthened in 2015, demos fell off a cliff. At the recent cyclical low in 2018 demolitions were the highest this decade. As rates and forward expectations became more bullish in 2019 demos again dropped off.

This would obviously lead to the conclusion that Aframax demos will likely be subdued going forward and the age profile of the global fleet looks to support that trend.

Retirement candidates in the 20+ year range are a bit scarce with just 45 of the 689 vessels on the water falling into that category, representing just 6.5% of the fleet.

However, the good news here (like in other classes) is that the rate of deliveries looks to be slowing down. Over the past five years, 131 Aframaxes have been delivered into the global fleet. But through 2022 we are expecting just 57 vessels. That represents a slowing of deliveries by approximately 28%.

Risks

First, let's start with the obvious. This market benefited from a supply shift based on several different factors. Aside from aforementioned geopolitical inspired shifts - we now have tankers now being used for compliant fuel storage (unknown temporary removal from trading), some are currently bogged down waiting for compliant fuel (delayed trading), and some are at shipyards installing scrubbers which is taking longer than anticipated (ongoing removal from trading through 2020).

These are short-term issues which will be corrected over the course of the coming weeks/months/year. I would estimate this is impacting approximately 3.5% of the fleet, which is not a number to dismiss lightly. In the short run, if we see some of these issues corrected during our upcoming seasonal weakness it could play into a more pronounced downturn from current rate levels. Specifically, the issues to watch are an end to bunkering delays and fewer vessels being used for storage. Scrubber installs will be continuously removing a percentage of the fleet through 2020 as vessels cycle through the shipyards, representing about a 1% shift as this continues in full stride.

Other factors to watch include the unlikely return of the NITC to global trading, but things seem to be moving in a counter-productive manner on that front.

An end to COSCO's subsidiaries being sanctioned, but with trade war rhetoric ratcheting up lately and President Trump floating the idea that a solution may not occur until after the elections, this also seems a bit far off. Although, a resolution here allowing the return of these tankers would likely accompany or foreshadow increasing trade between the nations, which would benefit crude tanker cargo mile demand as US exports light sweet crude (a beneficial feedstock considering much of China's latest refinery capacity increases) to import reliant China. The return of these tankers vs. increasing cargo miles would tend to offset one another to a degree.

Continuous downward revisions to crude demand as we have seen lately, though projections for 2020 and 2021 seem to indicate an end in sight. Additionally, IMO 2020 requires greater crude throughput so that should benefit the market.

Declines in US exports which have powered cargo mile gains as of late. Though with new infrastructure to support exports being recently introduced, the notion of export increases seems more likely.

Finally, the notion of pent-up orders which are waiting in the wings for economic clarity (following the implementation of IMO 2020) remains a chief concern here. Of course, there are a few things to guard against that as noted earlier such as shipyard capacity rationalization, an already busy schedule through 2021 for yards, and a probable preference for second hand tonnage over newbuilds in the short run.

So yes, there are short-term issues to watch that are known and could play a role in some sort of correction. But they appear less than probable and unless they somehow collectively form into a perfect storm the structural fundamental outlook for this market should remain intact.

Bonus Question

The same question from a couple different readers prompted this section about peak oil demand.

Recently the IEA proclaimed peak oil demand is in sight. This now brings into focus something that owners must now consider when ordering a vessel with a 20-30 year life span.

Until about 2025, the IEA said, global oil demand will expand by about 1% annually, exceeding 100 m/bpd and reaching 105.4 m/bpd. After that growth will shrink substantially and demand will reach a plateau in 2030.

No matter if you think this is too aggressive, as I do, the notion of peak oil demand is something to consider. Yes, oil majors like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and OPEC have their forecasts extending out to 2040 with growth still intact (albeit slowing after a certain time), but are they just talking their book?

Fleet renewal and growth are predicated upon a long standing trend of crude oil demand growth. Without adjustments made to the supply side in anticipation of this demand shift, things could get ugly.

So here I want to put out a worst case short-term scenario. Taking right now as a starting point, let's say the market booms. Second-hand sales are exhausted and owners turn to shipyards around 2021 as economic clarity is achieved and they have lots of money in their pockets from the year plus bull run. We see another round of over ordering which isn't a surprise, in fact, it is expected. But as these vessels begin to hit the water in 2024 and 2025, they encounter a shifting market where the new normal is slowing or even negative demand growth. The market would be under attack from both sides and a catastrophic bear market could ensue based on the degree of both supply and demand shifts.

As I said, I think calls for peak oil demand this early on are a bit premature. But how, and when, the supply side cycle eventually falls into this expected demand shift will be a very interesting story to watch over the long run.

Should owners curb their ordering? IMHO, only to a very, very slight degree as of now with small incremental adjustments over the longer run. But any stall or drop in volumes might not be as bad as many expect since the trade flow shift over the long run (next decade) looks to favor increasing flows from Norway, Brazil, and the USA over that of OPEC+. With China and India expected to lead demand growth, this paints a healthy picture for cargo mile demand. Theoretically, in some scenarios, we could lose short haul volumes and still gain in cargo miles (by introducing new longer haul volumes) leading to continuing demand growth for crude tankers over the longer run. Given where crude demand is stalling and expected to retreat vs. where it is expected to grow, this is a legitimate possibility.

Conclusion

The crude tanker supply outlook is the best in over a decade with VLCCs leading the bullish outlook. This isn't something to gloss over as the larger vessels typically set the tone of the market and are responsible for the majority of the market volatility due to their more pronounced demand elasticity.

The VLCC market handled the influx of vessels much better than expected, but external factors contributed to this success. The removal of the NITC and COSCO tankers created a supply shift and they are now at the mercy of political gamesmanship. With rhetoric and tensions increasing, this might not be solved anytime soon.

Having absorbed the majority of 2019's deliveries, the VLCC market is facing a downright thin orderbook where deliveries pale in comparison to previous years. Suezmaxes and Aframaxes are also set to benefit from thin orderbooks which will also see deliveries slow in comparison to previous years.

Newbuild orders remain subdued in the more capital-intensive VLCC class and will likely remain that way until we see some sort of economic clarity regarding IMO 2020. After that, a possible ordering spree could emerge, however; the market would benefit greatly by owners exhausting the second hand market first and foremost.

Demolitions are a function of economics. As long as rates are high and OPEX costs (increasing bunker costs) are able to be covered with profit to spare retirements will wane. Let's also not forget that older vessels are typically unencumbered.

While few demolitions are not really great news in the short run, we can look at it like the market is building up its insurance policy for the future. These older vessels, if rates take a dive, can act as a relief valve for the supply side. The older the overall age profile of the fleet - the greater the relief valve.

The lengthy nature of the shipbuilding process, especially for the VLCC class, has the orderbook through 2022 pretty firmly set in stone, and it looks very bullish.

With a bullish supply side setup now in place our attention should now turn more toward crude demand, trade flows, stockpiling, and owner's ordering patterns as potential main disruptors for the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNK, NAT, EURN, DHT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.