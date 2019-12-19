Income Lab Ideas: Analyzing Fixed-Income CEF Distribution Sustainability

Co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published on November 19th, 2019.

Closed-end funds have two main draws to them; they can be purchased at a discount to their net asset value and they have higher than typical payouts. Today, I wanted to cover the various metrics we can look for to try and gauge the safety and sustainability of CEFs' distributions. High payouts are great, but they can leave a nasty sting when cut. It is important to remember that there is no guarantee that a distribution will be maintained. The topics discussed should act more as a guide than a certainty. There will be examples of funds that don't stick to these guides included.

I believe that it is important to point out that even if a fund cuts its distribution, an investor shouldn't immediately panic. Chances are that shares will gap down drastically when the market opens next. A large gap downward is especially true the larger the cut. Remembering to use limit orders or even perhaps waiting a day or two before making a move can be beneficial. At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory we have previously explored this topic more in-depth in another piece. Readers may find it beneficial to look back at that publication if a fund you own does announce a cut.

Fixed Income

Starting out with fixed income-producing investments are probably the easiest to analyze for sustainability purposes. That's because they are more straightforward. An investor will primarily be looking at the coverage ratio of net investment income [NII]. NII is just simply what the fund is collecting in interest and dividends on the underlying portfolio. In the case of bond funds, this would be interest payments and for preferred stock, this would be referring to dividends.

Different CEF sponsors report different reports at varying periods of time. For example, PIMCO gives investors a monthly update on UNII and coverage ratios. These can help determine if the fund is moving in the right direction. Other fund sponsors give quarterly "earnings" updates for their fixed-income funds, which I think is the most common frequency. There are also those that only report during their required semi-annual and annual reports. These twice a year reportings are much more frequent with equity-based funds, compared to more frequent reports on fixed-income funds. That is because quarterly reports of NII aren't necessarily useful for equities in the same manner that they are for fixed-income oriented funds.

PIMCO's monthly report is positive. However, one must consider that not all interest or dividends are paid out on a monthly basis. This means that from month to month there may be 'ups and downs' that one must consider. In some cases, this is where a quarterly report can be more ideal as we can get a smoothed out reporting. Although, the PIMCO report gives rolling coverage statistics that you will see can be very beneficial.

PIMCO's UNII report can be found towards the bottom of their website on any of the CEF pages. We can use PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) as an example - this is a holding at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory in our Income Generator portfolio.

(Source - PIMCO UNII Report)

This was their reporting for the month ending October 31st. As alluded to above, the rolling coverage ratios are quite beneficial. If we merely looked at the 3-month rolling coverage one might be very concerned that a distribution cut is imminent. But in this case, we can take a quick glance at the fund's 6-month rolling period that is much more positive.

For an example of what a quarterly report looks like for the most part, we can take a glance at Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (HYI). This is another holding in one of our portfolios at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. HYI is in our Tactical Income- 100 and Income Generator portfolios.

(Source - HYI Press Release)

This press release was for the period ending August 31, 2019. This easily shows us what the fund has been pulling in as far as NII. It also presents what its last quarter reported and finally, the prior-year quarter. This is important for trying to look for a trend in coverage. Of course, one can always look back through the fund's annual reports to find a longer-term trend. This is usually what I do, looking back several years to get a bigger picture.

This report shows us that the fund had NII of $0.29 for the whole quarter. We can then calculate what the last 3-months of their distribution were. Of course, the last 3-month period doesn't line up with the reflected period above. Which, on a side note, HYI increased its distribution for the second time this year. So, we can calculate what the fund paid out during June, July and August months and see how it compares. For that period, the fund paid out $0.267, giving us a coverage ratio for that quarter of 108.6%. The last quarter will see us paid out a total of $0.2715, still well covered by the latest NII earnings of the fund.

There are also times we have to go into the semi-annual and annual reports to find out the coverage ratio. We can take a look at Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH).

(Source - BGH Semi-Annual Report)

When looking into their latest available report, we can see that the fund had more than ample NII to cover what they were paying out. For the full year ended 2018, the fund had 107% coverage. For the period ending June 30, 2019, the coverage comes in at 105%. This was still ample coverage of the distribution. However, I chose BGH since they just recently announced a distribution cut starting January of 2020. They maintained their current distribution for November and December though.

I think this is an important point that the above discussion on NII coverage is only a guide and doesn't necessarily reflect the path a fund will choose. In the case of BGH, the board of directors was probably considering other factors than just NII. This could include the fact that the Fed has been reducing interest rates. For a fund like BGH that has a shorter-term maturity focus, this leads to a higher turnover of their underlying positions at now lower rates. Additionally, the fact that they are heavily invested in junk bonds may make them cautious going forward. If there is continued slowdown in the global economy, this could send their holdings into bankruptcy and end up defaulting on their debt obligations. Thus, BGH has considerable risk and their NII could take quite the hit. Perhaps, they are attempting to circumvent a massive cut later, by putting in a small cut now. BGH is still looking at a 10%+ distribution rate regardless.

Another important consideration for many CEFs is that they utilize leverage to potentially enhance returns. The fact that the Fed had been on a hiking spree prior to 2019 means that for several years the interest on this debt began getting more and more expensive for the fund. Interest is deducted as an expense, thus, it is taken out before we get to the NII number.

Not adjusting distributions also works the other way as well - funds that don't cut distributions even when they aren't earning enough. PIMCO is a prime example of this. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it will generally end up in a fund having to fund its payout through a return of capital [ROC]. Over long periods of time, this is unsustainable. However, over short periods of time, it can be appropriate. Additionally, not all ROC is created equally as we explored in a prior publication that ROC isn't always bad!

We can take a look at PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), a fund that famously continues to pay out in excess but waiting long periods of time before cutting. They cut just earlier this year though. Another PIMCO fund that does this is PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP).

(Source - PIMCO Consolidated Report)

Many people will probably point out the fact that a fund can utilize capital gains to continue funding such a distribution. However, that is more relevant for equity-focused funds. There, capital gains will inevitably make up a significant portion of the total distribution. We will be covering the relevant metrics for equity-based funds in another writing. For a fixed-income investment, we don't generally want to rely on capital gains in the underlying portfolio to consider for sustainability purposes. It is true that some managers can be great, like PIMCO, and continually seem to find success for long periods of time with such a strategy in the fixed-income space.

We can take a look at BGH's "unrealized appreciation" from their latest report.

(Source - BGH Semi-Annual Report)

From this image taken from their latest available report; we can see several items of interest. First, the topic at hand. The fact that the fund has depreciation on its underlying assets. Further reinforcing the fact that the fund cannot rely on capital gains to fund its distribution. Second, we see a line just below this of "undistributed ordinary income." This is UNII or undistributed net investment income. This is retained income that can act as a buffer for future distributions if the fund becomes short of its payout. In the case of BGH, this is very minimal. If the above 6-month period was broken down into a monthly distribution it would equate to the fund paying $2,972,573. The UNII in the case of BGH is less than the 1-month payout. However, their coverage is over 100%, so this amount should be increased by their next report if they are still paying in a similar amount. The third item of interest here is the capital loss carryforward. If the fund does experience capital gains in the future, these capital losses can be used to offset those gains.

Preferred Stock

This is also applicable to funds that hold a majority of preferred shares as well. They will rely significantly on NII to fund their distribution. We covered the John Hancock funds that just recently went through a round of distribution cuts.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund (FFC) is another holding in our Income Generator portfolio. As of their latest report, the fund is invested in approximately 80% preferred stock and the remainder in various types of bonds. This is a fund that has had several cuts to its distribution over the last few years. Does this make it a bad fund? Not at all! These were small cuts to align with management expectations of sustainability. I just want to use it as an example of looking back several years for a trend in NII.

NII Distribution Year $58,221,215.00 $60,977,662.00 2018 $62,045,074.00 $66,139,162.00 2017 $69,279,315.00 $71,522,259.00 2016 $70,151,629.00 $71,209,477.00 2015 $71,566,341.00 $72,921,312.00 2014

(Source - FFC Annual Reports, author compiled)

As of their latest 6-month report, they are showing $28,741,702 in NII. They have also distributed $29,831,034 for the 6-months ended May 31, 2019. If we double these numbers we can get an estimate for where 2019 could possibly end up. This works out to NII of $57,483,404 and a total distribution of $59,662,068. We can see that the pace of dropping NII is slowing, as well as what could potentially end up being paid out of the fund total. This is further reinforced since the fund only cut $0.002 starting January of this year. FFC works as a perfect example of management trying to find a sustainable rate close to what the fund is earning.

Conclusion

The bottom line here is that NII is the go-to for fixed-income and preferred stock CEF investments for distribution sustainability. Watching out for trends over several years can help an investor make a better decision on finding out if their CEF can continue paying such a distribution.

Websites like CEFConnect and CEFData have a helpful section for earnings on funds. However, keep in mind that the best source for information comes from a fund's main website directly and their filings. An investor can find historical reports from the SEC website. The SEC filings are very helpful for finding NII from years past and charting a trend.

A basic rule I follow for any distribution, in general, is looking at their current distribution rate. I have noticed that distributions of around 8% or below, seem to be generally sustainable in the CEF world. A distribution of 10% needs to be watched a bit more carefully. Finally, a distribution rate of 12%+ needs major scrutiny. It doesn't necessarily mean that it isn't sustainable. In fact, it can stay at that level forever possibly. Some people even have great luck in investing in nothing but these ultra-high payouts. However, a 12% rate does mean that the fund has to earn that year after year in order to maintain it. That is, without dipping into destructive ROC.

To reiterate, not all ROC is destructive though, there is also constructive ROC. We highlight this in a prior publication that return of capital isn't always bad!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGH, FFC, HYI, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.