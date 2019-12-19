Las Vegas Sands: Delivered Alpha In 2019, Expecting Less In 2020

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to discuss Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) as an investment option at its current market price. LVS has seen a strong gain this year, and the casino/gaming sector as a whole has risen due to continued economic growth, recent positive trade news, strong employment figures in the U.S., and the outlook for new opportunities in the Asian market, such as in Vietnam and Japan. Looking ahead to 2020, the momentum is certainly on the side of the bulls, and LVS' dividend income helps cushion against potential downside going forward.

However, there are reasons to be cautious. The market is sitting near all-time highs, and appears complacent in the face of risks related to global trade, slowing growth, and flat-lining corporate profits. With the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world having cut interest rates markedly in 2019, that leaves little room for additional support next year. With that in mind, I am shifting away from cyclical holdings like LVS, and into more defensive options. Further, Macao, which represents a key source of profit for LVS, has seen revenue growth turn negative this year, on a year-over-year comparison. While mass-market gamers are driving gains, a sharp drop in VIP traffic is hurting overall profitability for casinos in the region. With competition in the Asian region looking to intensify in the near future, this is a big concern for the companies that have relied on Macao for bottom line growth.

Background

First, a little about LVS. The company is a developer and operator of integrated resorts that feature luxury hotels, gaming, retail, dining and entertainment, catering to both tourists and business clients. Premier locations exist in Las Vegas, Singapore, and Macao. Currently, the stock trades at $68.10/share and has an annual yield of 4.46%. I covered LVS at the beginning of the year, and recommended the stock as a long-term buy. In hindsight, this was a good call, as the stock has outperformed the broader market this year, as shown below:

Clearly, LVS has been on fire this year, with a return just under 30%. However, given how strongly the market as a whole has performed this year, I am reexamining all the stocks and funds I cover to see if I should update my outlook for 2020. After review, I am shifting to a "neutral" rating on the stock, and I will explain why in detail below.

Performance Inline With Sector, But Better Valuation

To start, I want to emphasize that I am not "bearish" on LVS, but rather I simply believe out-performance over the broader market is less likely as we begin 2020. However, there is plenty of bullish momentum in the casino/gaming space, so that could help the sector push higher as we start the new year. In fact, while the major players in the sector are all up handsomely this year, there has been a sharp jump in the short term, likely due to positive trade developments between the U.S. and China. To get a sense of how the sector has performed, the graph below displays the year-to-date return of LVS against the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (BJK), Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN), and MGM Resorts International (MGM):

As you can see, these stocks have traded very much in-line with each other over 2019 with WYNN being the most volatile. While MGM has the top share price gain, LVS's return is only slightly less once the dividend is considered. Therefore, all of these options would have worked out quite well this year.

With this in mind, I want to highlight a reason why I believe investors would be well served to use LVS if they remain optimistic on the gaming sector. Specifically, it comes down to relative value, and LVS has it. While LVS is nowhere near a "cheap" valuation, it does sport a current P/E below the sector average, and also has the largest dividend yield of the other options I looked at, as shown below:

Stock Current P/E Current Yield LVS 20 4.5% WYNN 52 3.1% MGM 35 1.6% BJK 24 2.9% S&P 500 24 1.8%

As you can see, LVS appears to win out in terms of cost to own, as well as dividend yield. Importantly, its current valuation is markedly below the S&P 500, and its dividend yield is almost 1.5% higher than the next highest option from WYNN. This quick chart tells me, if I was going to remain long this sector, LVS would be the way to play it.

However, there is no getting around the fact that the market is expensive right now. Therefore, being cheaper than the S&P 500 may not be enough of an incentive and, with a P/E of 20, LVS will have plenty of room to fall if the market turns against it. While its yield is still a big positive, I liked it more in the 5% range, which is where it was when I recommended it in January. Personally, I would wait for a bit of a pullback, or an announcement of meaningful dividend growth, before putting capital to work at these levels.

Macao Has Been Feeling The Pressure

I now want to touch on one of the primary headwinds facing not just LVS, but the casino/gaming sector as a whole right now. Specifically, this concerns gaming activity in Macao, which has been a key source of revenue and profit over the past decade for the major casino operators. As Macao quickly became a major destination hub for gamblers, revenue figures in the territory grew at a robust pace, even during the U.S. financial crisis. However, the tide has been turning over the past few years, on the back of a slowing global economy, negative trade developments between the U.S. and China, and political unrest in territories like Hong Kong, which has a spillover effect into Macao.

To put these figures in perspective, consider that 2019 has seen negative gross gaming revenue growth for the Macao region, on a year over year comparison. This comes after relatively strong years in 2017 and 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, as shown below:

As you can see, over the past 15 years, Macao has only seen negative growth four times, so this is not an encouraging sign. Further, the outlook is not very bright looking ahead to 2020 either. While the region is expected to see growth, it is forecasted to be quite modest, at only 3%. Simply, this data predicts next year will be difficult for casinos, and that makes me cautious.

Digging deeper, it is important to understand the why behind this weakness. In fairness, negative 3% growth is not a terrible figure, when we consider how fast the sector had been growing in the short-term. It would be easy to overlook this metric if strong growth was expected going forward. However, there is a worrying trend behind this reality. Specifically, VIP gaming revenue in the region in down sharply in 2019, and has fallen to levels not seen since late 2016, as shown in the graph below:

Clearly, this is not a good sign, as VIP gamblers represent an important source of profitability for Macao in particular. Given the sharpness of the decline, I would not expect a robust turnaround any time soon.

However, there is a positive to the revenue figures as well. While VIP revenue is down sharply, the mass market demographic appears to be making up for it, for now. The growth in this segment has helped stem the loss of VIP traffic, which is the reason why the revenue drop is not worse than the 3% figure. The growth in the mass market consumer is especially welcome, not just because it is making up for the VIP slump, but because it highlights Macao's success in becoming a popular destination, not just for gambling. As the territory diversifies and offers more entertainment options, these consumers will continue to play an important role in the growth story, as they will spend their time and money on more than just gaming. Therefore, while I see the decline in Macao revenues as a concern, the data behind the move shows there is opportunity as well.

Q3 Earnings - Weakness In Revenue, Income

While I just discussed what is going on in Macao, that was a broader, macro event that is relevant for all casino operators in the region, not just LVS. However, it is indeed having an important impact on LVS specifically, so highlighting the weakness in that region is critical for the proper evaluation on this stock. And the impact has been clear in recent earnings. According to the Q3 earnings report from LVS, there was a marked drop in both revenue and profit for LVS as a whole, as shown in the chart below:

Metric (millions) Q3 2019 Q3 2018 Y-Y Growth Net Revenue $3,250 $3,372 (3.6%) Net Income $669 $699 (4.3%) Operating Expenses $2,351 $2,450 (4.0%) Earnings Per Share $.69 $.73 (5.5%) 2018 2019 Y-Y Growth Dividend $.75/share $.77/share 2.67%

As you can see, these figures demonstrate bottom-line weakness, and can be directly contributed to the decline in revenue from Macao. While the good news is that LVS managed to cut operating expenses pretty much in-line with the drop in revenue, this quarter does not give me a lot of confidence going into the new year. Importantly, revenue from three of LVS' Macao resorts were down last quarter, on a year over year comparison, which resulted in a lower total figure for the region as a whole. To illustrate, consider the two charts below, which highlight the revenue from each Macao property from Q3 2019 and Q3 2018, respectively:

As you can see, while some properties held up well, the overall weakness resulted in an almost 2% revenue drop in the region, which is clearly not a positive. In fairness, on the bright side, revenue at the Marina Bay Sands was up a healthy 3.5% year-over-year. This resort is located in Singapore, and helps illustrate that other regions are capturing some of the revenue being lost by Macao. With LVS operating in both areas, the company is positioned fairly well to hedge against further weakness in Macao. However, as the total revenue and income figures show, Macao is vital to LVS' overall success, so a turnaround in that region is very important, even if Singapore is helping to smooth the ride.

Trade Deal Lacks Any Certainty

My final point also deals with a macro development, specifically related to trade relations between the U.S. and China. As investors are likely aware, the on-going dispute between the countries has created some volatility in the market over the past few years. This has impacted the gaming sector as a whole, especially because of the slowdown in the Macao region, as I noted above. Fortunately, there was some positive trade news out last week, as the U.S. and China appear to have agreed, in principle, to a "Phase 1" trade deal. This helped push both country's equity markets higher in the short-term, and was particularly beneficial for cyclical stocks, including the casino/gaming sector. This bullishness has extended to LVS, with the stock being up almost 6% over the past five days, while the broader S&P 500 has risen only 2%.

While any progress is good news and a welcome sign, in my view the reaction has been a bit too positive. This makes me cautious, especially considering where the equity markets are currently sitting, and makes me think the market is being too complacent when it comes to risks down the road. For sure, a "Phase 1" agreement is a positive for equities, but now investors need to focus on what "Phase 2" will mean, and the likelihood of its success. And there are reasons for caution. Specifically, according to a report from Reuters, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow was quoted on Monday:

Phase Two and its outcome will depend in some way on the success of Phase One. The two are going to be linked"

This tells me that "Phase 2" is not going to come easily, and likely not quickly. If trade negotiators are going to wait for confirmation that agreements in "Phase 1" are being adhered to, that is going to take some time. Furthermore, "Phase 1" has not been signed yet, with speculation that it may be signed in January. As we have seen over the past few years, trade sentiment can derail quickly, and a setback is truly only one "tweet" away.

My takeaway here is investors may be wise to lock in some profit on positive trade news when it happens, because bad news could be right around the corner. Given how trade-sensitive casino/gaming stocks are, due to reliance on the Asian market, this is a trade that faces some headwinds going forward.

Bottom Line

A play on LVS worked out this year, delivering some alpha over the broader market and rising in the short-term on positive trade news. While the stock offers a strong dividend and a better valuation than the sector average, I am less confident on the outlook than I was at the beginning of the year. With the market at all-time highs, I am moving away from my cyclical positions, and the trade headwinds that face LVS is another reason for caution. While the slowdown in Macao could reverse next year, the weakness in the VIP segment particularly concerns me. While I think LVS is well-positioned to take advantage of new gambling opportunities in countries like Vietnam and Japan, those are longer-term opportunities. Therefore, I will wait and look for a better entry point to take advantage of the potential in those regions through LVS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.