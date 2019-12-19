Magellan Midstream Partners: Our First MLP Buy In A Long Time

We'll explain what makes Magellan a unique income producing investment as well as our valuation framework which resulted in the execution of a buy alert in mid-November for subscribers.

Magellan has earned its position at the top of the MLP hierarchy through prudent asset growth, disciplined balance sheet management, and an investor-focused model.

"Cash is King" applies to more than used motorcycle sales on Craigslist. Magellan recently increased its quarterly distribution to investors for the 70th time.

We are in the process of producing an "MLP series" for Marketplace subscribers and are sharing a truncated version of the third piece: An analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP). The second component was an in-depth analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Outside of diversification, we include multiple stocks in our model portfolio's MLP sleeve because each provides a differentiated business model and risk profile. As a quick example, despite Magellan's position as the most conservative MLP in many facets, it will achieve approximately 1.35x distribution coverage in 2019 while Enterprise Products Partners, L.P.'s number is closer to 1.7x - a material difference in safety.

Show Me The (Reliable) Money

Source: Magellan

Cash distributions from Magellan to investors have increased from $1.27 in 2007 to over $4.0 per share in 2019. This encompasses very difficult times for MLPs and the broader energy sector. Oil crashed and credit dried up in 2008/2009 yet Magellan managed to add at least a penny to its quarterly distribution throughout. Oil recovered quickly only to collapse again in 2014; a move it has yet to recover from. Very few MLPs managed to stay the course and maintain distributions over this period.

Source: Macrotrends Crude Oil Spot Prices 2010-Current

This led to a credit and overall funding crisis among junk-rated oil and gas companies that was, in many ways, more severe than the Great Recession. The shock waves are still being felt by lower rates companies which can no longer borrow to fuel growth like in years past.

Source: Macrotrends Henry Hub natural gas prices

Natural gas has arguably been worse with highly depressed prices in many geographies for most of the current bull market. The old days of massive spikes for natural gas during cold winters seem to be fading into history. The very long list of bankrupt MLPs and nearly as long list of defunct or struggling upstream drillers, which includes the likes of once giants but recently resuscitated Oasis Petroleum (OAS) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), is perhaps the best evidence to support how remarkable Magellan and Enterprise's distribution growth has been in the last five years.

Structure And Assets

Magellan, like Enterprise, does not have incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") which create a drag on distribution growth long-term (it is not coincidence several of our MLP picks have this in common). Magellan has eight independent board members out of the nine total which is favorable.

As a percentage of annual operating margin, the firm consists of 59% refined products, 34% crude oil, and 7% marine storage. This is a very different structure than the more diversified Enterprise which has a heavyweight toward natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs"). Magellan's focus in petroleum and refined products has led to its network becoming the longest in North America at 9,700 miles with 53 terminals. Enterprise's natural gas and natural gas liquids ("NGLs") infrastructure is comparatively larger. Magellan touches approximately 50% of all refining hubs in the U.S. which gives it unique flexibility only a couple other MLPs enjoy, Enterprise being one of them.

The fee arrangements associated with Magellan's network provide reliable protection against inflation. For example, tariffs increased 4.4% by mid-year 2018 and another 4.3% by July 2019 due to changes in the Producer Price Index.

Source: Magellan December Presentation

Let's tackle the less understood and smaller pieces of the pie.

Crude Oil And Marine Segments

Magellan's 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines are backed by long-term volume commitments with few exceptions. Crude oil storage is also an important part of the business with over 33 million barrels of storage with two-thirds on contract. Magellan is diversified across the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountain, Midcontinent, and Gulf Coast oil regions, reducing sensitivity to any single play.

Magellan's marine storage has been a reliable division with 90%+ capacity utilization historically. Similar to oil, facilities are diversified across Texas, Louisiana, and the East Coast.

Growth Projects

Source: Magellan December Presentation

The firm's strategy is to maintain a constant pipeline (no pun intended) of at least $500 million in growth projects. Looking back to 2009, you'll see the company has executed in line with that outside of a couple years. The annual average, which easily exceeds its target, is more relevant as the real world does not work on exact 12-month periods. Magellan tends to shift its focus from one area to the next as the opportunity set and market environment evolves. 2012 through 2016 saw mostly crude oil pipeline development in response to better margins and imbalances in that area. As those have been alleviated, Magellan has shifted toward refined products. Done properly, this disciplined but steady process has enabled underlying cash flow to grow over time.

Let's review several of the more critical projects currently underway. The Pasadena Marine Terminal Joint Venture already has one million barrels of operational capacity with four more million on the way. This was done as a 50/50 JV with Valero Energy (VLO), another one of our top energy picks and a stock that has treated our subscribers well. Magellan is allocating $410 million over multiple phases with a 9x EBITDA multiple expected by the company. If the JV is able to successfully obtain additional commitments, Magellan believes another 10 million in storage capacity alongside five docks is feasible. The $700 million potential outlay for the expansion has a similar expected return at 8x EBITDA. Pasadena, Texas, located on the outskirts of Houston, has been a focal point for refining activity in the U.S. for many decades.

Another is a refined petroleum pipeline stretching from East Houston to the relatively unremarkable town of Hearne, Texas. The additional 85,000 barrels per day of incremental capacity is aimed at taking advantage of Magellan's strong Midcontinent markets. The 135-mile pipeline that connects to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport, one of the busiest in the nation, is backed by long-term volume commitments from customers with durable credit profiles. Initial operations started in September of this year.

The West Texas Refined Products Pipeline expansion connects from Hearne to Odessa, Texas, which is the second farthest green dot from the right in the above map. This project is yet another project in the ~$500 million range with a targeted 7x EBITDA multiple.

The Seabrook Logistics JV with LBC Tank Terminals reinforces Magellan's crude export as well as storage capabilities. There are several more expansion or new development projects increasing flows between existing Magellan facilities or connecting new markets for the firm such as Cushing to Houston. In all cases, Magellan underwrites a minimum of 6x EBITDA multiples. If we start to see the firm struggle to execute at that minimum level, we have a problem.

Distributions

Source: Magellan December Presentation

It's hard to argue with 12% compound annual growth ("CAGR"), particularly with Magellan's coverage ratios consistently above 1.2x and retained cash flow for 2019 of approximately $300 million or 60% of the planned CapEx. The increase in the cash distribution since the firm's initial public offering is provided below.

Source: Magellan

We believe the firm will hit its 5% distribution growth target for 2019 but are not underwriting past growth going forward indefinitely. The point of recognizing these numbers isn't to assume they'll happen going forward but rather respect and understand what the firm has done in the past.

We do think Magellan will maintain at least 1.15x coverage for many years with an average of 1.20x and distribution growth of 3-5% annually without sacrificing other metrics. The $300 million in retained cash flow for 2019 supports the majority of spending without heavy reliance on debt or equity markets. 12% CAGR is among the highest earned by any company in the S&P 500 with a similar or larger market capitalization compared to Magellan. It's total return profile has also easily exceeded and usually doubled the S&P 500's total return over all medium and long-term time periods.

Credit Profile

It's difficult to understate the changes to the MLP sector in the last 10 years. These firms competed for investor capital through paying out all cash flow minus maintenance CapEx and tapping the equity and debt markets for growth CapEx. In addition, management was paid handsomely to maintain and grow the distribution at the potential expense of the balance sheet and long-term viability of the firm. The structural conflict of interests in this business model eventually came home to roost and the markets began seriously questioning if MLPs made sense. As their upstream counterparts disappeared at a rate that would give Thanos caution, the midstream firms began exploring ways to make their businesses more sustainable.

First, management needed to be incentivized through owning shares rather than receiving a component of the distribution. Second, MLPs needed to retain cash flow from operations to pay for CapEx like everyone else. The never-ending cycle of borrowing money and issuing units had to end. Magellan and its better quality peers did just that albeit with different levers and complications.

Source: Magellan Presentation

Magellan has not issued equity since a $260 million tranche in 2010 (shown in blue). We see retained cash representing varying amounts of CapEx spending with debt making up the majority.

Source: EPD RBC Conference

The gray area above represented retained cash flow for Enterprise net of extraordinary gains and other non-recurring items. Magellan started to set aside significantly more cash flow about eight years ago while Enterprise didn't accelerate in this area until 2017. Enterprise did begin from a more conservative payout ratio, however.

The focus for investors is leverage which stands at 2.8x as of 9/30/2019. Magellan's long-term maximum leverage is 4.0x providing significant cushion. The firm estimates this as the line in the sand to maintain its favorable BBB+/Baa1 credit rating. Our independent analysis of creditors' commentary aligns with this. From a debt-to-equity ratio, Enterprise is structured with significantly less leverage but both are at very manageable levels and in the bottom 90% of the oil and gas sector.

From our perspective, we see little net benefit from exceeding 3.0x during "normal" times; it's best to reserve the extra capacity for when things do not go to plan and or distressed investing opportunities arise. Although the firm has issued significant debt, the aforementioned $260 million tranche is the only equity involved in the $5.8 billion in CapEx over the last decade. Magellan is also on record stating it expects no further equity issuance going forward.

Call it a "coincidence," but Magellan bought out its General Partner in 2009 (at favorable prices we might add), and outside of an already planned equity issuance in 2010, there hasn't been one since. Funny what happens when incentives are aligned.

Per the latest 10-Q, net long-term debt has increased from the end of 2018 through the end of Q3 2019 from $4.21 billion to $4.71 billion.

Source: 10-Q

We highlighted the changes over the period which include paying down 2019 notes and adding debt with maturities in 2049 and 2050. Magellan is smart to take advantage of the extremely flat interest rate term structure. Below are the specifics on the transactions we highlighted:

On August 19, 2019, we issued $500.0 million of 3.95% senior notes due 2050 in an underwritten public offering. The notes were issued at 99.91% of par. Net proceeds from this offering were approximately $494.4 million after underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general partnership purposes, including expansion capital projects. On January 18, 2019, we issued $500.0 million of 4.85% senior notes due 2049 in an underwritten public offering. The notes were issued at 99.371% of par. Net proceeds from this offering were approximately $491.5 million after underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The net proceeds from this offering along with cash on hand were used to early redeem our $550.0 million of 6.55% senior notes due 2019 on February 11, 2019. In connection with this offering, we recognized $8.3 million of debt prepayment costs that were recorded as interest expense in our consolidated statements of income.

Note how much more favorable the credit terms were in 2019 versus January. Magellan also has a cost-effective $500 million untapped revolving credit facility at LIBOR+ 100 to 125 basis points with an unused capacity fee of 10 basis points.

The firm also had two commodity futures contracts outstanding as of 9/30/2019 totaling 6.0 million barrels of refined products, crude oil, butane, and natural gasoline. The maximum liability, which includes the highly unlikely event that counterparties did not uphold their end of the contracts, was relatively small at approximately $44 million.

Other risks to the balance sheet include litigation and environmental which apply to all midstream companies. In 2017, Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals L.P., a privately held company in Houston, sued Magellan and Powder Springs Logistics, LLC claiming it infringed on patents related to butane blending at nine Magellan facilities. Magellan does not believe the claim has merit nor that the ultimate resolution will have a material impact on its operations, financial position, or cash flows.

The lawsuit involves enough facilities to put a dent in Magellan's revenues, but it's unclear what portion of the facilities' operations have anything to do with the claimed patent infringement. It'll be something we follow closely. The firm also maintains $15 million to $20 million in reserves for environmental liabilities. In the past two years and on a quarterly basis, the liabilities have ranged from $0.8 million to $10.8 million so the reserve amount seems acceptable. Magellan maintains substantial insurance against environmental issues as well; these contracts have paid out between $1.5 million and $5.0 million in recent years.

We also confirmed that management's long-term incentive plan has not caused the number of LP units to rise meaningfully.

Source: 10-Q

The final component to this section is one we discussed in detail in Part I of the series.

Midstream firms utilizing fee-based and or differential-based pricing have a low sensitivity to commodity prices short-term, moderate sensitivity medium-term, and highly sensitive long-term... Midstream MLPs, on the other hand, are paid on volumes rather than the value of the underlying commodity... Drilling activity, and subsequently production, is tied to the financial incentive to drill and produce hydrocarbons. If oil and gas prices are below what companies consider sufficient to drive economic returns for several years, production will decrease, all other things equal. In the U.S., due to the heavy utilization of hydraulic fracturing methods, this is even more pronounced as projects have short lifespans. Lower volumes cause tariffs on volumes to decline.

This incorporates legislative and regulatory risk as well. Unless you are living under a well-insulated rock, you've heard about plans to ban hydraulic fracturing by multiple Democratic presidential candidates. While the president can take creative measures to make hydraulic fracturing extremely cost prohibitive or troublesome, even that is unlikely in the near-term. The U.S. economy and electrical need - not simply want - power from existing combined cycle natural gas plants. It is feasible, however, that an extremely anti-fossil fuel regime could cause a steep decline in equity valuations for all firms with direct or indirect exposure to commodity prices and production volumes. This includes MLPs.

In addition, the manipulation of taxes and financial incentives could cause the perception about future production volumes to change drastically. While immediate cash flows would likely be unchanged, equity multiples and perceived return on invested capital ("ROIC") for MLPs could decline substantially. Most MLP assets have productive lives of several decades; a consensus that we'll have a primarily renewable-powered electrical infrastructure in 15 or 20 years, regardless of its accuracy, will hurt MLP valuations. Offsetting this risk is the fact the U.S. is the only major power to meaningfully reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the last 10 years (Japan, Germany, and a few other European nations managed to decrease them slightly) most of which was achieved through using a higher percentage of natural gas for electricity. The incremental natural gas production making this transition possible was solely due to implementing hydraulic fracturing in hydrocarbon rich reservoirs that cannot be economically produced through any other means.

Now that we have a strong grasp on the firm's operations, past financial performance, and risks, let's evaluate forward projections and determine what level represents a favorable valuation.

Estimates And Valuation

Assuming a $4.15 distribution, 1.25x coverage, and the underlying financials that support them, the firm is likely to generate approximately $5.20 in DCF in 2020. That's a 9.0%+ cash flow yield at the point our buy alert was executed in November and an 8.2% yield today. Outside of big tobacco, there are very few investment grade rated firms with dividend track records in the same ballpark as Magellan generating similar yields with similar coverage ratios.

On a trailing twelve month basis ("TTM"), the firm's $1.3 billion in EBITDA is over three times the level 10 years ago and higher than any calendar year in the same period.

Source: 10-Q

A conservative estimate of $1.30 billion in DCF for 2020 equates to a 11.1x multiple at today's levels and approximately 10.0x at our buy alert. Using a cash flow multiple, which incorporates the cash yield adjusted for distribution coverage, our target entry point represented the bottom 10% of its historical range.

Given the extremely resilient cash flow generation and distribution policy, the opportunity to buy a firm like Magellan at this valuation, especially given the S&P 500 is not only at all-time highs but in the upper range of its historical valuation range, is exactly what we work to find and capitalize on.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Enterprise has 25% greater distribution coverage than Magellan and produces approximately $3.0 per share in annual cash flow at the current run rate or a 10.6% "true" yield. Enterprise yields 6.2% versus Magellan's 6.4%. The latter, however, has also delivered approximately double the growth as its bigger brother ($14.5 billion market capitalization for MMP and $60 billion for EPD) and that is more likely to continue in the next few years than not.

The lower growth and slightly lower cash yield of Enterprise comes with a more conservative payout ratio and higher cash flow yield. Additionally, particularly in mid-November when our buy recommendation was made, Magellan was recently trading deep in the lower range of its historical range while Enterprise was just a "good" not a "great" buy. We do not think one is clearly better than the other from a fundamental or financial point of view. Instead, both are solid, proven income-generating vehicles and the key is obtaining favorable entry points relative to comparative and historical valuation ranges.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. -WER

