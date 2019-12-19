AGNC Investment Corp.: Significant Outperformance Leads To Questions

Their fundamentals outperformed peers, but not by enough to justify the difference in price-to-book values.

AGNC share price outperformed most of its peers over the last year.

We frequently cover mortgage REITs and Scott Kennedy covered AGNC Investment Corporation’s (AGNC) latest earnings release.

We will be going over our current thoughts on AGNC’s valuation at recent prices.

AGNC

AGNC Investment Corp. has outperformed most of its peers on the change in book value over the last year. Its outperformance may come as a surprise to some investors. AGNC is unique in its dedication to a portfolio of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities also known as Agency RMBS.

Source: AGNC

Over the last year, we witnessed a dramatic decrease in interest rates. While very small declines in interest rates can be positive for Agency mortgage REITs, a large movement in interest rates is difficult. When interest rates move by a large amount, it usually causes book value to decline. The challenge for the mortgage REITs comes from the prepayment characteristics of Agency RMBS.

When interest rates decline, it gives homeowners the opportunity to refinance into lower rates. That is a risk for the owner of the mortgage. An Agency mortgage REIT owns a large portfolio of those mortgages.

Hedging

The mortgage REIT needs to use hedges to protect against an increase in interest rates.

Source: AGNC

Those hedges go up in value if interest rates go up. However, they create a loss for the mortgage REITs if interest rates go down. When interest rates fall significantly, the gain on the mortgage-backed securities is usually smaller than the loss on the hedges.

Even though homeowners can refinance out of a higher interest rate mortgage, they are far from being perfectly efficient in making those decisions. Consequently, the value of the Agency RMBS moves higher as rates go lower even though the odds of prepayment go up. When a mortgage is prepaid, the mortgage REIT receives the face value of the mortgage.

For instance, the homeowner may have a mortgage for $300,000. They could refinance their mortgage by taking out a new loan for $300,000. The mortgage REIT would only receive the $300,000, but they would be reinvesting into purchasing new mortgages at a higher price. For instance, they might pay $306,000 or $309,000 to purchase a new mortgage. That $6,000 to $9,000 premium on a $300,000 mortgage needs to be amortized over time. Because interest rates fell so significantly, investors became more concerned about prepayments and the gain on the value of the mortgages was lower than it might otherwise have been.

Relative performance

Several of AGNC’s peers also invest in non-Agency RMBS. Over the last few years, non-Agency RMBS have performed much better than Agency RMBS. Despite the relative weakness for Agency RMBS, AGNC was able to outperform many of its peers.

Source: AGNC

One advantage for AGNC comes from its internal management and economies of scale. As a large internally managed mortgage REIT, its operating expenses take a smaller portion of shareholders' equity in each year.

That means AGNC doesn’t need quite as much net interest income per dollar of equity to maintain its earnings. The lower expense ratio enables AGNC to take slightly less risk in generating the same amount of income. Having slightly less risk was extremely positive when interest rates became so volatile.

The challenge of outperforming

When we consider the price chart over the last year, we see AGNC has significantly outperformed its peers.

That is a bit of a challenge because the company only moderately outperformed its peers on book value.

Source: The REIT Forum

When a mortgage REIT outperforms significantly on price but only moderately on book value, it means the price-to-book ratio for that mortgage REIT is increasing relative to the ratios for peers. This creates an interesting scenario where the peers are offered at a better price even though their performance was not as strong over the last year. The larger decline in the peers’ share price more than offset for the difference in performance over that same period.

Currently, we view AGNC as a hold:

Source: The REIT Forum’s common share spreadsheet

Our current price to estimated NAV is 0.98:

AGNC is the 2nd largest mortgage REIT. AGNC is trading near its 52-week high and rallied nearly 20% since its 52-week low:

Final thought - AGNC preferred shares

AGNC also has a few preferred shares.

Source: The REIT Forum’s preferred share spreadsheet

Because management has focused so much on keeping its risk level low, the preferred shares can be quite attractive. All three preferred shares also have years of call protection on the calendar:

We had positions in (OTC:AGNCO) and (AGNCN). They were 2 of the largest positions in our portfolio. When we combine those 2 positions, our total allocation to AGNC preferred shares is larger than our allocation to the securities from any other single REIT. AGNCO and AGNCN are currently just outside of our buy range.

Note: On 12/18/2019, shares of AGNCO continued to rally and took gains on the position at $25.956. The return was just over 4.2% for 82 days, better than 18% annualized and it came with very low volatility. We are still long AGNCN.

The common stock of AGNC is within our neutral range, but it is closer to a sell than to a buy.

