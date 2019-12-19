Cars.Com: Is A Great Investment

This article was first released in my marketplace.

Investment Thesis

Cars.com (CARS) has fallen on some tough times as a victim of the innate cyclicality of car ownership and its ebbs and flows.

Nonetheless, despite this poor progress during 2019, it continues to ooze free cash flow and starting H1 2020 Cars.com is going to start to generate $150 million of annualized free cash flow.

Seth Klarman's Baupost Group recently bought 4.5% of the company.

Background To Cars.com

Cars.com is a business that has been on my radar for a while now, starting with 2 years ago, back in November 2017. At the time, I believed the company to have been undervalued and today it trades at nearly 50% lower price than then (ouch!). In actuality, Activist Shareholders Starboard must also have had a bruising.

So What is Cars.com? And Why Now?

Cars.com is essentially a website that sells advertising products to car dealerships, advertising agencies, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

If you have ever considered buying a car, you will immediately understand that the competition in this space is beyond cutthroat. Cars.com competes with everything and everyone: Facebook, Craigslist, Google, AutoTrader.com, eBay Motors, Edmunds.com, KBB.com, CarGurus.com, and TrueCar.com. It even competes with Costco Auto Program.

Having said all that, despite a very challenging 2019, Cars.com is reiterating its full-year 2019 revenue to be down 6% to 9%.

Affiliate Conversions

For 2019, asides from attempting to sell itself and failing, Cars.com has had the goal of converting all its affiliates under its own control. This dampened its free cash flow power for 2019. But this effort is now completed in October 2019.

By my estimates, Cars.com's free cash flow for 2019 will only hit $80 million, which is 50% less than in 2018.

But looking out to the second half of 2020, once payments to recently converted affiliates stop, this will cause a $50 million free cash flow to uplift to Cars.com.

Note: This boost to free cash flow is only expected to start to become reflected in the second half of 2020. So for the whole of 2020, the impact will be half at $25 million. But investors should consider the annualized free cash flow as $50 million.

Slide 18 below explains this.

You don't need to get caught in the details, you just need to understand that there will be a $50 million free cash flow tailwind starting H2 2020.

But What About Its Long-Term Prospects?

Cars.com believes it has improved its website's visibility and is now thought to be taking market share from competitors (slide 7):

Back in Q2 2019 when its go-private sale fell through, Cars.com offered some guidance for 2020:

return to revenue growth in 2020 and double-digit EBITDA growth.

It did this in an effort to lessen shareholders' frustration towards the company. When asked during the Q3 2019's earnings call, management avoided the question and responded that at the end of Q4 2019, it would resume giving guidance at its regular time.

I have attempted to be conservative and used the most conservative aspect of its guidance:

You will hopefully agree that for 2020, its revenues are not so grim?

Applying the same conservative estimates to EBITDA, I believe this to be a reasonable assumption:

Consequently, for a company being priced at less than $900 million, with some semblance of a growth story, I believe that paying less than 9x to free cash flow is reasonable.

Consider this: If indeed Cars.com is able to show that its EBITDA and free cash flow can improve from the trough of 2019 by double digits and close to 25% on the free cash flow line, is this a business that has no business worth?

I fail to see how this implies that Cars.com today is reasonably valued? Investors love growth. But even more than growth, they want a stable and predictable enterprise. I believe that throughout 2020, Cars.com will reassure investors that it is truly a stable business once again.

What About Its Debt?

It is true that Cars.com has a significant debt load. It has net debt of $650 million and it's leveraged by 3.4x. But this debt was taken not because the business needed this cash infusion, but it used this debt as a one-off dividend to the parent company post-IPO. It was a one-off, nonrecurring event.

Significantly Shorted

Cars.com's float is approximately 16% shorted. This is not the highest figures available, but it's not nothing either.

Personally, at this valuation, I truly fail to see the potential short thesis. I believe that the risk-reward here is very negatively skewed towards the shorts.

I do not believe that in this instance, being short is synonymous with smart money. I believe there was once a short argument, but shorts may have overstayed their positions.

Valuation - Large Margin of Safety +50% upside potential

As a reminder, Cars.com's Cash Flow from Operations does not include any capex requirements. But given that its Cars.com is predominantly a website, these are not substantial. Overall, I believe that readers would do well to use my 2020 free cash flow assumptions for $100 million.

Thus, paying up just 9x free cash flow in my mind appears to be a strong bargain potential.

And if Cars.com continues to tick along in 2021, it may actually return to posting closer to $130 million of free cash flow. At that point, putting a 12x multiple to this stable, growing and less leveraged operation, investors would be happy to pay closer to $1.5 billion for Cars.com

The Bottom Line

Cars.com is not facing any significant troubles or existential headwinds. It is, in fact, a fairly boring enterprise that is ticking along. Cars.com is very cheaply valued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.