Albemarle Corporation (ALB) CEO Luke Kissam Hosts 2019 Investor Day (Transcript)

Dave Ryan

Good morning, and welcome to Albemarle 2019 Investor Day. First, thank you very much for your time this morning. We really look forward to spending the morning with you. Thank you for joining us if you're here with us live in the room or if you're joining us via the live webcast.

My name is Dave Ryan. I am the Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations for Albemarle. Just in terms of a brief background on myself, I have about 28 years of general industry experience. I joined Albemarle about three and half years ago, first as the Corporate Treasurer and I've been in this role now for about 18 months. Also, prior to joining Albemarle, I spent about 10 years in the specialty chemicals industry with a company by the name of Injectivity, who I think many of you are also familiar with.

What we'd like to do today and what we're going to do today is take a deep dive into the Albemarle business. We're going to talk about our current marketing position, but also the actions that we're going to take over the next five years to continue to strengthen that market position. So when you leave here today, I hope there's four things that you can take with you. And these are four things that are in addition to the wonderful items you got in your Albemarle gift bag when you came in, so kind of consider this the bonus round.

First, I hope you just have a deeper knowledge of the businesses that are a part of the Albemarle portfolio. I hope you also have an appreciation for just the quality of leadership that is leading the Albemarle business, and that you'll get to hear from and interact with today. Third, I hope you have a better appreciation for our strategy, and really what's going to drive our profitable growth going forward. Finally, I hope you can leave here with a similar level of excitement about the opportunities for Albemarle. I think you are going to hear that excitement level from all the different speakers today. So I hope you share that when we exit.

Before getting into the agenda just a couple of housekeeping items.

Secondly, please check your cell phones and make sure that they're all put in the silent mode. And then also for those that are in the room today, just be aware that today's event is being both recorded, as well as live broadcast on the internet. And finally, in the first couple pages of the presentation material, if you can just take note of some of the commentary on forward-looking comments and non-GAAP measures.

So now, let's get into the agenda. This morning, first, you are going to hear from Luke Kissam, our Chairman and CEO. Then Luke will be followed by presentations from our three business unit presidents, first, Netha Johnson, who heads our Bromine business and then Raphael Crawford, the President of our Catalyst business. After Raphael speaks, we're going to take the -- we're going to pause and have the first of two Q&A sessions that going to occur today.

During that session, Luke, Scott Tozier, our CFO, Natha and Raphael will take your questions. We'll then take a short break. When we come back to, Eric Norris, the President of our lithium business unit will speak with you. Eric will also be joined by Dr. Glen Merfeld who is our Chief Technology Officer for the lithium business. Then the formal presentations will be wrapped up by Scott Tozier, our CFO. Scott will review our current financial performance, as well as the five year targets that we're laying out today.

When we're done in the here, we'd invite everyone to join us for lunch, which will occur just out in the lobby where you had some breakfast. At that time, you'll be able to have some additional interaction with senior leaders of the team, as well as many of other leaders from the Albemarle business that are here with us today.

All right. So with that, I'll turn it over to Luke Kissam, our Chairman and CEO.

Luke Kissam

Hey. Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everybody. Thank for joining us here today. We're really happy and excited to be here with you today to share the Albemarle story, and where we see the opportunities and how we're going to try to capture those opportunities to drive shareholder value today and well into the future.

The last time we were together I guess was in March of 2017. And as I was reminded by a good buddy, it was terrible weather that day as well. So maybe we need to do is in July instead of the winter, we will look at that. Our goal today is, we have got some people that are new to the story, and we have got some people who have been with us so long, you can probably give this presentation. Our goal today is that everybody walks away with here today with a little bit better understanding about Albemarle, our strategy and our opportunities.

So let's get started. Albemarle is an industry leader in a lot of competitive businesses across the globe. You're going to hear directly from the GBU leaders or what that specific advantage is for their GBU shortly. But each business is really well positioned to capture growth in great secular trend markets, whether that's the adoption of a new technology, whether that's the growing global middle class, or whether it's a regulation that's going to drive something that needs to happen in the marketplace. Our products and our innovation are the catalysts that help to drive those secular trends. Yet, we are a very, very, very small portion of the cost of that solution.

When you look at those secular trends and the value that our products deliver combined that you're going to hear about our absolute focus on cost to drive significant adjusted EBITDA growth over the next five years and in 2024, should allow us to generate anywhere from $800 million to $1 billion of free cash flow. Sorry, I went too fast there.

Take it back one please. There we go. You're going to hear a lot from us today about our emphasis on product quality, you're going to hear about our people, our focus on sustainability and our relentless focus on managing our resources and assets as efficiently and effectively as possible. I'm going to share some findings that we have from a materiality assessment that we did on sustainability with key stakeholders, and how we're embedding that into our strategy. And finally, as you know, none of this would be possible without the strength and financial flexibility that our strong balance sheet provides us.

Now for those of you that are new to the story just a quick recap. We're a diverse business. We're in 100 -- over 100 countries in every region around the world with different but interconnected high margin secular growth businesses. Each segment has a role in our future, helping us achieve the profitability, growth and free cash flow that we expect over the next five years. We've got a strong legacy. We're 132 years old for heaven's sake. Now to be around for 132 years, companies got to do a couple of things. One is you've got to be a leader in whatever businesses you're in. Secondly, you've got to be able to execute effectively. And third and most importantly, you've got to be able to adapt over and over and over again.

Now for those of you that know us, and we're here the last time it was snowing in New York in 2017, this should look familiar. This is our long term strategy that we rolled out in the four buckets in 2017. That overall strategy remains intact. But as we've done over 132 years, we've adapted the execution to account for rapidly changing environment in the lithium business, and we'll talk about each one of those.

First growth, we remain committed to smart investments in lithium to allow us to capture that organic growth. And as you're going to hear from Dr. Merfeld, the demand outlook for lithium remains robust and we're uniquely qualified to capture that growth. If you look at our resource page that Eric is going to talk to you about we've already secured. We have enough lithium to serve our share of the demand -- enough resources, for the next 10 to 15 years.

And we're now focused on generating strong free cash flow across our businesses to support that growth and give us the option, if and when the economics meet our hurdle rates to buy or build additional lithium conversion assets. The capital intensity of any those additions need to be lower than what they are today, and we are going to talk to you later about what we're doing in our engineering department and our planning department to allow us to be able to do that.

If you look at maximize, across the businesses, Bromine and Catalysts are solid businesses in their own right. They possess strong customer relationships. They're market leaders. They have solid profitability, margins and throw-off significant cash flow. Across our portfolio we need to expand what we're doing in those businesses to Lithium to reduce our cost, where we have got three main pillars in Maximas that we are going to walk through and talk to you about later today. The first, we've recently implemented an ERP system that should be a game changer for us in terms of efficiency of our business model. Scott Tozier will talk to you more about that.

We've started an initiative to reduce spending in a sustainable manner by $100 million by 2021, and this is not -- and I want to understand. This is not a $100 million that I said go find $100 million, we didn't do it that way. What we did was we got together a group of employees around the globe, because they know where the efficiencies are better than anybody else. They're living with it. That came back to a group of projects, initiatives and opportunities that we have.

So this built from the bottom up by the people who are there and doing it. So I'm confident in our ability to capture this $100 million of savings by 2021. And third, we're in the process of implementing the multiyear plan to reduce our costs and then increase our yields in our lithium manufacturing process, and Eric is going to talk to you about what our plans are there going forward.

If you look at the assessment, I think we've proven that we're active portfolio managers, through the actions we've taken over many years to get it where we are today. We actively evaluate our portfolio and review that with our Board of Directors on a regular basis. That review led to a decision recently to pursue a potential sale of two business, Fine Chemistry Services and our Performance Catalysts Solutions business.

I expect here to be strong interest in both those businesses. But if we don't get offers that meet the valuation that we expect, we will keep businesses and run them. Assuming we do receive offers that meet that valuation, I would expect those transactions to be possible sometime in 2020.

And finally, invest. We're committed to investing in our businesses, but will remain disciplined in how we allocate our capital. Scott will address that in more detail later. But at a very, very high level, our investment grade rating and our increasing our dividend annually, are critical priorities for Albemarle.

We remain acutely focused on organic growth, which has largely been focused on building or buying lithium conversion assets to position us for future growth if and when the economics makes sense. We've also had a number of smaller capital projects that allow us to be more productive, or get higher yield from our manufacturing sites, and those usually have very, very quick to paybacks. And when it makes sense, we look at stock repurchases.

Now turning to our leadership team, those are really good pictures except that guy on the top left hand corner. I look a little older in that one than I thought I was. But anyhow, one of the strength to this leadership team of Albemarle was our leadership team. We've got some long tenured Albemarle employees and we've got some who have recently joined us. But you can see that team brings a diverse set of experiences backgrounds, and I'd point you to the CVs in the appendix to see the diversity across businesses and experiences that this leadership team has.

You've heard from Dave and you're going to hear from others today a little bit later. But I want to introduce you to some of the rest of my leadership team. And when I call your name, I'd asked you to please stand. DeeAnne Marlow is our Chief Human Resources Officer. Her focus is on talent acquisition and development. And then also she has played a huge role in the Albemarle values and purpose, and driving the culture that we need in order to execute our strategy over the next five years.

Next is Tom Thomas. Tom is in-charge of our Integrated Business Operations, and has been instrumental and carry real heavy weight in our ERP implementation, because most of that fell on his group. Thanks Tom. And he's been focused on productivity improvements in our business processes year-over-year.

Michael Brown. Michael Brown has a long career in plan operations at Albemarle. I think he served as a plant manager at three separate sites. He brings a practical hands-on approach to driving our safety performance in our plants and our continuous manufacturing improvement.

Jac Fourie. Jac joined us a little over a year ago and has driven a much improved project execution on our capital spend around the globe. He's doing a great job and I continue to expect improvements going forward with his processes.

And finally, Karen Narwold. Karen Narwold is our General Counsel, our Chief Administrative Officer and generally makes sure that trains run on time. She is the glue that holds all of us together. Anytime there is a problem, we send it to Karen and she usually takes care of it. So thanks, Karen.

We've got a number of the members of Albemarle management here today. So I'd ask all of you to please stand.

All right. So you've seen this, you've got questions you know who to go to. All right, you all thank a lot. This is a seasoned business team who has experienced various points and lived through that business cycle. And they've demonstrated an ability to succeed no matter where they are in the cycle, which is exciting for where we are today. I also believe that our Board of Directors is a strength at Albemarle. We have a diverse engage, and sometimes too engaged, and accountable board. Each Director brings a relevant in market are functionally experienced our board interaction. And collectively, we've got the skill sets and experiences necessary to oversee the execution of our strategy and that's been very intentional on our part.

Our policy is that a Director doesn't stand for re-election in the year, which he or she turns 72. So we're going to lose three Directors in May of 2020, which will result in a Board of 10 people, none of whom will be independent. We like that size Board and when we look at that 10 and look at the skill sets that we believe we need, we believe we've got the diverse experiences and skill sets that are going to enable this Board to continue to be an integral part as we execute our strategy.

Today, we've got two Board members with us. Kent Masters. Kent, will you please stand, is our lead Independent Director, and Doug Maine. Doug is a member of our Audit and Finance and non-Gov communities. We're really happy they could join us here today. And it's also a real pleasure for me that today we have the Chairman Americas of Albemarle Board of Directors with us.

Mr. Floyd Gottwald is with us today. Floyd started all this 50 years ago when Albemarle Paper Company acquired Ethyl Corporation. He was the mastermind behind all that. And even today, if you look at the values, if you look at our focus on technical expertise, if you look at the increasing of the dividend on an annual basis, if you look at how we go about running our businesses around the globe, Floyd still has huge impact not only on our businesses but also on the people that run them. So we're excited that he's here with us today.

If you look at some of the skill sets on our Board of Directors, you can see 50% of our Board joined us recently. We took a very skills based approach when we were speaking directors to ensure the Board had the skills necessary to oversee our strategy. Universally, our Board has global and emerging markets' experience. 85% have been in operational roles responsible from P&Ls. 70% have manufacturing and operations experience, as well as a strong R&D and innovation. And importantly, in today's environment and a global world, fantastic supply chain experience.

Nearly 40% were public company CEOs or COOs, and we have two former public company CFOs on our board as well. And you can see from the experience levels, the exposure to lithium and the industry served by lithium in our most recent additions. I'm really -- we're all proud of our government statistics, including a low average tenure, our diversity and the fact that all, except for me, are independent. So we see that as a true asset for Albemarle.

Now let's shift this a little bit, and this is another slide that you saw in 2017. I want to provide an update, because since '17, we've been busy, a lot going on. As you can see, we've launched new products in the Catalyst segment, including Granite and Celestia. Those are driving value to our customers and higher margin opportunities for us. And Raphael will talk to you about those in his presentation.

We completed tetrabrom expansion at Jordan Bromine Company, further utilizing the world's low cost production facility for Bromine, nobody else lower cost than we are out there. And Netha will talk to you about the advantages that brought us over the last several years. And as you know, we've expanded our lithium capacity by building and buying lithium conversion assets.

From a resource standpoint, we recently closed on that MARBL joint venture with mineral resources that gives us yet another key lithium resource for the future. Finally, while we've invested a lot in our portfolio, we've also been on the selling side. In 2018, we sold our Polyolefin Catalyst business. And now we're exploring strategic options for our fine chemistry service and our performance catalyst solution business, which I discussed a little bit earlier.

We like the portfolio we have and we believe we're well positioned with this portfolio to deliver above industry standard profitability and growth for the future. Now, you don't last 132 years without being able to adapt and adjust. And I think this slide is evidence that the ability to adapt and adjust is just in our DNA, it's what we do.

One more slide before we get into the future. It's always good to look back and say what you said, and see she actually did it. So this was a slide from 2017. At that time, we laid out targets for 2021 that we're still tracking toward today. From a consolidated revenue and EBITDA standpoint, as well as from a GBU standard on top line growth, we're well on our way to deliver or over-deliver what we said we're going to do in 2017.

We're also on track for our lithium capacity expansions of about 165,000 metric tons. We're slightly above our long-range targets for net debt-to-EBITDA, but we are confident in managing at level and expect to reduce that over time as we generate significant cash flow in the future. Where we expect to fall a short is our free cash goal. Now, we will generate positive cash flow in 2021, but we're going to short of what we forecasted back in 2017. So the question is what happened, why do we shortfall. And really, it's pretty simple. Demand for lithium accelerated much faster than we anticipated in 2017. And 2017 we were talking about 0.5 million metric ton market and that's accelerated further than we had. And we tried to accelerate our capacity addition plans to meet that demand. We probably started some projects a little too early.

In addition, the capital intensity of those conversions additions to-date have been higher than we anticipated in 2017. Now, we're working to reduce that capital intensity going forward, and Jac and his team are doing a great job in allowing us to have some real breakthrough opportunities to do that. And I want to remind you that by the execution of this plan in 2024, we will generate somewhere between $800 million and $1 billion of free cash flow.

So let's jump, that's enough about the past. Let's jump and talk about the future and focus on what we are going to do. We believe that we've built a competitively advantage position across four segments or pillars that we plan to strengthen even further as we go forward; the first is our people and a sustainable approach to everything that we do; the second is best-in-class assets; our third is technical expertise that helps drive quality and productivity; and fourth, operational excellence that leads to low cost operations.

So what I want to spend some time doing over the time I have left is drill into each one specifically. First, our people. I spoke at the beginning about the purpose. You saw that. Making the world's safe and sustainable about powering the potential of people, that's not just the tagline that I followed up, that came from focus through around the world, with talking our employees about what their purpose was in coming to work, what the road have been and what they did at Albemarle, and that's what they felt good about.

We expanded that by talking about our culture, which is based on that core values that we have; care, curiosity, courage, collaboration, humility, and integrity and transparency. Now, what do those things meaning really. I mean it sound like, mom and apple pie. We didn't invent any of that. At all of you know what that means from kinder or playing in the sandbox. But what we tried to do is make sure our people understand how that applies to a business segment.

So let me give you an example. What's courage? What's courage mean? To us, courage means we're comfortable being vulnerable. When we make a mistake, we're courageous enough to admit that as mistake. We adjust. We adapt. We re-access. And we move forward. We've tried to do that in the way we approach our business and the way we approach our communications. We do that, whether we engage with our colleagues, whether we deal with customers, vendors, community leaders, shareholders, potential shareholders. We want to operate with these shared visions in mind, these shared values in mind.

Employee engagement is obviously a critical piece of having a successful culture. And we conduct culture surveys to understand what's on our employees' mind. We just recently had one in January, and we had some good results and some opportunities for improvement. Where we identified strengths was a focus on safety. Open carry environment that promotes different and diverse views and opinions and importantly, a Net Promoter Score of 85%.

Now, we also had some opportunities. We're currently focused on trying to improve those. But the biggest one that we saw, the biggest opportunity for is our people feel the pace of change is a little much. So we've got to help our organization prepare for and adapt to the pace and change that's necessary at a company like Albemarle, and we're working to do that. We've also, you'll see a common theme there about enhancing our processes. You're going to hear us talk today a lot about how we can enhance our process and how that will help us reduce costs and drive efficiencies across our organization.

The reason that we spend so much time on culture surveys, the reason we spend so much time about our values with our employees is this. We want to help them fulfill their full potential as a person and as an employee. And if we do that then I'm confident they're going to help our businesses do the same, which is going to create significant shareholder value for everyone.

Within this first pillar is also sustainability. When we look at our business segments, and you look at the products that we do in sale, there are number of products that we have that enable sustainability around the world. Let's look at lithium. Without lithium, there are no electric vehicles. Period. The Wall Street Journal had a article just last week where they're going to invest $225 billion in the EV supply chain between now and '25. And guess what? None of them will move an inch without lithium. It is the enabler of the entire EV revolution.

It also enables more effective grid storage and the possibility of significant expansion of renewable energy in the long-term. In Catalysts, we're reducing emissions, helping people create cleaner transportation fuels. And we're also, in FCC as Raphael is going to talk about, allowing that refinery to be more profitable and use more of that barrel crude to higher uses.

In bromine, the focus is on flame retardants, greater fuel efficiency and reduction of emissions. But we're also focused on sustainability and what we do internally in our internal operations. You can see in Bayport, Texas, this is one of our refinery catalyst units. We were able to reduce the energy uses per output by 9%, that's a significant savings. And we need to be able to spread that across our units.

As you look at the Salar de Atacama and if you look at La Negra and Antofagasta, our plant there, many of you know we're taking that plant from around 45,000 net tons of capacity to 85,000 metric tons of capacity. In doing that, we're not going to use anymore water. We're going to use the same amount of water for 85,000 metric tons that we use for 45,000 metric tons. And a couple of years ago, maybe five or six years ago when we expanded Jordan Bromine Company with our bromine production there, we did the same thing. Because we know water is a critical raw material and a critical natural resource for people in those communities, and we've got an obligation to do that.

We understand the obligations we have in the communities we operate. Our 2016 agreement with indigenous communities in the Salar de Atacama was a landmark agreement when it was signed. And it has -- the funding under that agreement has allowed significant improvement in the quality of life for those people in those communities. And as long as Albemarle is operating in the Salar de Atacama, you're going to see those type of projects continue.

And finally, on the governance front, we can never do enough. But we want to continue to find ways to make our code of conduct more accessible, more understandable and easier to use for our employees and our vendors.

Now, let me close out this first pillar, to talk a little bit about sustainability. In 2019, we conducted the materiality assessment to identify sustainability topics most relevant to Albemarle strategy and our future. That assessment came from employees and leadership but more importantly, it came from our customers, our vendors, our shareholders, our potential shareholders. And from that feedback, we developed this customized framework. It focuses on four critical quadrants.

First of all, people in the workplace, focus on safety, diversity, inclusion and talent development, natural resource management, essentially, how do we minimize our footprint and how do we do more with less of earth's resources; community engagement, having a positive impact on the communities where we live, work and play; and finally, a sustainable business model, which creates long term stakeholder value through commitment to quality, innovation, financial stability, and reliability, and ethical business conduct.

So we're on a journey and we've got a lot more work to do. But doing the right things and being profitable are not at odds with each other. We expect to do both equally well. And we're going to continue to monitor these quadrants, and we will start reporting on metrics and only improvements to those metrics in our 2021 annual plan.

Moving to the second quadrant, best in class assets. We look at these in two buckets; the first are the resources that we have. And you can see the resources up here on the plane; its actual quality and size of our resource; Salar de Atacama, the Dead Sea, Greenbushes and Wodgina, the minefields in Magnolia, Arkansas. I don't care what any other expert or any other CEO tells you. When you consider concentration levels in sheer size, there is not another company in the world serving these industries that can match this collection of high quality low cost resources.

The second bucket that we look at, from an asset standpoint, are our world scale low cost manufacturing units. When you combine highly concentrated large resources with the technical expertise necessary to operate these world scale plants more efficiently year after year after year, that results in a global low cost production model across all of our businesses. And in all the businesses that we serve, performance, plus technical expertise, plus low cost, is always and always has been and I believe always will be, a winning formula.

When I look at the last quadrant -- the third quadrant is our technical expertise. As we talked about before, we've got 132 year legacy in large part to our technical expertise. It's what has always served to differentiate us. When Mr. Gottwald came back and spoke to the management team a little before we came out here, he spoke to everybody. But the one question he had was for Glen from a technical standpoint. That's been a hallmark of Albemarle for years and it's one that we've got to foster and continue.

So whether it's extensive applications knowhow, applying our product to a need that the customer has, or working with customers on next gen technologies, or new applications for an old technology, or problem solving around increasing yields, nobody -- we've established ourselves as a business leader and a partner in each of the segments where we operate.

We've also got deep process engineering expertise with a focus on safety, reliability and costs. And finally, we're leveraging a growing ecosystem of third-party experts and collaborators, because we know we can't know it all. And in a market that's moving as fast as these markets move today, we need to understand what others are doing out there. So we need to partner with experts and with our customers even more openly and more collaboratively than we're doing today.

We got strong relationships across those. And what it really does is it allows us to know more sooner about the changes that are come in the marketplace that allow us to further adapt our model and our processes to meet and anticipate that demand, so we're there with the solutions, either from a technical standpoint, a technical expertise, or the product. And that's critical as we look for the adoption that we need going forward.

If we look at the last quadrant, it's really all about operational excellence. That's the key that I think we need to focus on as we go forward. It's critical to maintaining low cost position and improving our cost position. And while we've always focused on continuous improvement, there's opportunities with new tools to accelerate that even further. That includes rolling out lean across our operations, especially in lithium. And Eric will talk to you about some efforts there. Deploying capital and even more efficient manner, and enhancing our processes and technology, with a focus on sustainability.

We're also rolling out new and this is on commercial excellence. Meaning that is enabled by the ERP implementation that Scott will talk to you about soon. But that includes an integrated customer experience. We're going to focus on local reach in service and expertise. And you'll hear Raphael talk to you about what we're already doing -- in catalysts to be able to do that. And we must continue to optimize and make our global supply chain more efficient.

Finally, we're in competitive markets. And if we're going to maintain a leadership position in those competitive markets, we've got to consistently deliver a best in class customer experience is mandatory. We remain focused on those relationships by ensuring security of supply. And we have not been able to supply some people over the last three years in lithium. We're addressing that now. So it's clear expectations that we will always be there with our security of supply to be able to supply anyone who needs it at a price that we're happy to sell.

We got to continue to deliver industry leading product and service solutions that. And we've got to set the standard for quality and reliability. And while that's not new, what is going to be new and continue to be a focus for us, is an intensified focus on those business elements that will give us a competitive advantage as we move forward. So many times we've focused on what we're doing in our manufacturing assets, and not in our business processes. We got to bring the same to each. And when we do that, we're going to be tough to beat.

So let me wrap up here. That was a lot. So as you listen to the rest of the presentation. I hope that you hear a couple of themes. First of all, we participate in marketplace supply chains that have strong secular growth trends and many other really good characteristics from a business standpoint. In all of our sectors, our product is absolutely critical to the functionality of the OEMs product, or the customers yield a profit. Yet, we are very, very, very small portion of the overall cost of that solution.

When Raphael talks about, pay particular attention when he goes into that case study, and shows the yield improvement and the profit impact that a Southeast-Asian customer was able to achieve, was enabled by our FCC catalyst and our technical expertise working with them. Bromine flame retards and essentially enables electrification of the Internet of Things. And finally, there's no EV revolution without lithium.

Third, in bromine and lithium, no other company can match the collection of resources that Albemarle now controls or has access to. And you'll see it in, as Eric and Glenn go through their presentations, so you look at supply and demand. But I have a hard time seeing how supply meets demand in lithium over the mid to long-term without Albemarle's lithium resources being utilized to meet that demand.

Fourth, we're going to relentlessly focus on operational excellence to ensure that we are the low cost producer in the world. Fifth, from the Board, to management, to the factory floor, our people are dedicated and committed to driving stakeholder value in a sustainable manner that's consistent with our values and purpose. And six, we've got the financial flexibility and balance sheet strength to create value for our stakeholders today and well into the future in a myriad of ways.

In closing, I'm very excited about opportunities, as well as the challenges that we see before us, and the value that I believe Albemarle is going to create for our stakeholders with the successful completion of this five-year strategy. So thanks for listening. I'll talk to you again when we get to the questions. And now, I want to turn it over to Netha Johnson, the President of Bromine Specialties.

Netha Johnson

So good morning everyone. My name is Netha Johnson, and I'm responsible for Albemarle's Bromine business here today. So with I want to talk a little bit about myself. I have over 25 years of industry experience, and not only in the domestic U.S. market but have also lived and run businesses in Germany, France, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. I’ve been with Albemarle approximately 18 months, and I have joined there from 3M Company worked been about eight years. My educational background, I’m aerospace engineers for USC. I'm a proud Trojan and I have an MBA from Duke.

So the bromine business is a critical piece to Albemarle's portfolio. It's a strong cash flow generating business. And it is also resilient and has the ability to perform across their entire economic cycle. So today, I'll talk to about why we expect that to continue, as well as to go a little bit deeper into our global footprint and our resources, and why that gives us the low cost position.

From a commercial standpoint, I will talk about our markets, where we play, what we expect from those markets and why we're leader there. And then I'll end up with a five year forecast in terms of our EBITDA margin and growth rates.

So looking at our business in a snapshot. The global bromine sales are about $2.6 billion. And in 2019, we'll be about $1 billion of that. So we are definitely the market leader here. We have strong adjusted EBITDA margins of 32% and we have an adjusted EBITDA of $319 million. One of the unique characteristics of the bromine businesses is it is very hard to enter this market. The barriers to entries are high. And with that, we have ability to limit our competitors that come into this market in the future.

On the right hand side, we talk about the market that we play. And you can see some of the markets there and talk about flame retardants. And you can see the flame retardants of applications across electronics, construction and automotive. We also play in the oilfield market and that's really around deep see drilling at around clear brine fluids that allow those fluids to be weighted down to where the drilling actually occurs. We also have solutions in the pharma and also PET business in many other markets. And what that means is because we're diversified, we're stable and we're able to produce consistent results.

And if you look at the growth rates of our markets, you can see that those markets are providing long-term necessary CAGRs for us to deliver to GDP type growth going into the future. So we have an advantaged position, we have stable end markets, and we have strong sustainable cash flow to help Albemarle drive their strategy.

We diligently work hard to make sure we do what we say, we're going to do. And if you look at the bromine team, we collaborate very well together. But more importantly, we know how to execute. And if you look at our performance, we have over delivered on each one of our strategic and operational metrics that we said we would do in 2017. We have a strong team and they know what they're doing.

Let's talk about the bromine business and what is bromine, where does it go, how does it get to where it's going. I'll give you a little bit of overview of how that all works. But first of all, I'll talk about our business model. Our business model is pretty straightforward. And in fact, it's pretty similar to the lithium business model.

We extract the raw material. We derivatize that raw material into higher value products that we sell into strategic key accounts and diversified industries and get long-term contracts, not a complicated model. The complexity is how we use our knowhow, operational excellence and our skills to execute that model with a high level that really drive cash for Albemarle.

So if you look at the Bromine business, we have two fantastic natural resources. And I will talk about that to more in Arkansas and in the Dead Sea of Jordan. And from that, we go through our bromine plant and make aluminum bromine. And as we sell some of that aluminum bromine to the market, but the real value of this business is being able to derivatize that into higher value products that we push into a diversity of markets that gives us stability and consistency and strong cash flow.

So where does it go? It goes into flame retards. So you can see the application here on the slide; automotive, appliances, buildings and telecom; it goes into oil field, heavy deep-sea drilling; it goes into PET, which is textiles and packaging and ag and pharma.

So if we talk a little bit more about those markets, I just listed three here, because it will give you a good snapshot of where we play. The first is brominated flame retardants. The flame retardants market takes about 40% of our volume by application, and we have the world's leading product portfolio in there and a world's leading position. This is backed up by technical expertise of our people who work with our customers to make sure these flame retardants work and really position us well with our customers going forward.

If you look about the flame retardants, and one of our premier products there is SAYTEX-8010, it's a premier product in the flame retardant market. There's a high bromine content, which means it can be reused in high temperature applications. It's thermally stable. It has great UV characteristics, which help our customers provide excellent color properties. And more importantly, it has some very unique characteristics that make it one of the best recyclable flame retardants in the industry.

Moving on to the oil field and offshore industry, there we can make clear brine fluids. And what we see there, is we see that market starting to come back and especially in the Middle East. And we expect as we see rig counts continue to improve that market will provide us stable growth into the year 2023. So we expect that to be a good market for us.

What's unique about our oilfield is where our resources are. We get great value from being where we are in this market. If you think about the Middle East, we have manufacturing facilities in Jordan. If you think about the Gulf of Mexico, we manufacture in Magnolia, Arkansas. We also have strong long-term relationships with these oil services companies, and they count on us to be the vendor of choice to provide the completion fluids for these rigs.

The next market is the polyester market and our PET plastics, and we played here as well. This is primarily a Asian market for us with the biggest growth coming from China and in -- India. And with that, what we see is urbanization, industrialization and increased disposable income, driving the need for packaging, textiles, plastics and the like. So what our bromine does there it actually is the key catalyst in the TPA production. And TPA is what's used to make PET and then all of those plastics and things come from that.

With that kind of urbanization megatrend, we see very strong growth that we plan to participate in from this market. So that's just a nice snapshot of the three of our markets and that you see the markets we play in are good. They're strong. They're stable. And they're going to give us the growth that we need to be successful.

If we talk about our strategy, what is the bromine strategy? To continue to generate cash and strong client value proposition and increase focus on efficiency. What does that mean? It's really about three things. We will absolutely maintain and expand our low cost position. Being the low cost provider, not low price, we see our margins. But low cost providers allows this business to go in any market we want to against the competition and take any account we choose to take, because no one can fundamentally make the product cheaper than us.

The next customer in its intimacy, we are focused on two things. Why our customers buy from us? And how we make money? And when you have a deep fundamental knowledge around those two things, why your customers buy from you and why you make money, you'll be having the strong successful business going forward.

And the last is really around profitable growth and sustainable cash generation. And this is how we operate our model. We know how to operate our business model to drive results consistently across the whole spectrum of the economic cycles. In good times and in bad times, we're consistent.

Well, the first part of our strategy is really about being the low cost provider. And if you look at the two places where we get our brine resources, Jordan Bromine Company is our joint venture with Arab Potash located on the Dead Sea. And the other one is in Arkansas, which is in the brine field in Arkansas, which is the best brine resource in North America.

On the left side, you can see the bromine concentration and this directly correlates with low cost. And what that means is Albemarle is the only company with two resources in the highest concentration of bromine. And what that means if you look at bromine for part per million for every volume we bring out, we have the most volume of bromine within that. And that means we were lowest cost, because we can extract the highest concentration of bromine.

On the right hand side, we have our average production cost by location. So you can see once again Albemarle is the only company in the industry that have access supporting from the Dead Sea and Magnolia and Arkansas, and that really drives our low cost position. So these two world class resources give us the fundamental strength and being able to be the low cost producer in our industry.

Why customers buy from us? This is a big one for us. We are relentless in understanding why our customers buy from us, and it's really an integrated technology platform that we use that allow us to do two things. One, we are absolutely easy to do business with. And secondly, we enable our customers and we're known in the industry to be able to do stable speedy transactions and get our product where customers need it the most. And we do that with really our system, its sales force, is what we use to make sure we can use digital tools and techniques to make sure our customers see our sales people. And our sales people are focused on selling non administrative tasks.

We also have a great knowledge management system provided by our ERP, which allow us to use digital tools to optimize how we go to market, what's our pricing analytics, what are our customer's segmentations, how do we position our product as well. And then we also have a streamlined quotation process, which lets us easy to do business with. When our customers have a job and need a bromine quote, we can deliver quote the faster than industry and it's accurate and they know the price there is going to be the price we can support.

We have decades of experience in the bromine industry backed up by technical people with high degree of skill sets that work side-by-side with our customers to develop new applications for the bromine industry. What does that mean, it means we're sticky. We work with our customers as they develop their new products and they count on us as the vendors of choices to stick with them as they grow their business.

So for us, the last piece really, we've looked at all the things we bring to the table and we've changed our go-to-market strategy over the last two years. So we have decided to go direct with almost all of our customers and eliminate distribution. This way, we can bring the value to our customers that they expect directly without a middleman in between taking value out of the chain. So we are absolutely focused on making our customer successful. And because we are doing that on a consistent basis, we understand why they buy from us, we understand how we make money, we are the vendor of choice in the bromine industry.

And the last piece is profitable growth and sustained strong cash generation, that's what we're about. That's how we contribute to the Albemarle portfolio. We are very disciplined in our capital. And when we deploy capital, we deploy it in three areas; either for productivity, for growth, or for maintenance and continuity.

And if you think about maintenance and continuity, I know Mike was there, that's all about safety. In our business, if you can't operate safe, if you can't operate without risk, you don't have a business. And as you can see, that's the large portion of our capital spent and this is the right place to put it. It's the right place for our people, for our employees and our customers. We operate our plant, what do we look at? We look at OEE. We know how to run a plant and we know OEE improvement and utilization improvement gives us the biggest benefit. We're so able to quantify, for every 1% of OEE efficiency we gain or utilization that translates to over $1.6 million of EBITDA. So we're absolutely focusing on that.

The next is our manufacturing competency. We know how to make bromine. It's what we do. It's what we've been doing for a long time. But what we're doing now is we're using 21st century manufacturing tools to make that happen efficiently, example is 4D-technology in our brine field. We use with oil and gas uses to model and predict our brine field. We know whether we drill vertically, or horizontally, or use fracking, where we need to put that well so it hits the highest concentration of bromine and we can extract the most value at the cheapest cost.

We use Aspen Linear Programming to optimize our factory. We are sold out. So what that means is we use linear programming to optimize what's the right mix of products to push through our factory that maximizes our profits, our sales and our cash. And we continually work that model again and again. We are continuous flow businesses which means our flows happen all the time 24 hours, 7 days a week that we manufacture our product, that means we need statistical process controls so we can monitor the inputs and outputs and variances of the materials that go into our chemical reactors to make our derivatives. This ensures we have the highest quality products at the lowest cost.

And then last is digital analytics. We are all over data analytics. It helps drive not only our manufacturing but also our maintenance to make sure we have uptime. Uptime is probably one of the biggest drivers in OEE, but we know that gives us the biggest bank for the buck. So we are all over our data analytics and our manufacturing site to improve that.

The last piece is sustainability. We are committed, as Luke talked about to reducing our environmental footprint, and we have multiple initiatives in our factories everyday to do that. We see a growing trend, particularly with our largest customers like ExxonMobil, or BASF. If you can't have a reliable, demonstratable sustainability program, they won't do business with you. And we're going to get ahead of that curve. And we promised our customers we will be ahead of that curve. And we use our R&D resources to work on next generation sustainable industry. Sustainability is a big part of what we do.

So we turned to the five-year outlook, I promised I'd give you a five-year outlook. So if you look at just talk some largest markets, we talked about what kind of growth they can do. Those markets are growing and deliver the CAGRs necessary that with our market position and market share, we can sustain GDP type growth of 1.5% to 2.5% over the next five years. And we'll do that at margins at 28% to 32%. And we have the variation there, because we think we can deliver those types of high margins no matter what the economic cycle is.

So key takeaways. First of all, we'll go over again. Global bromine sales $2.6 billion, we're over a third of that. We're absolutely the market leader in terms of this market, and we are seen as the industry leader. We have access to the highest quality bromine resources in the world. We have a great low cost position, which gives us a tremendous competitive advantage anywhere we choose to do business. And we have the operational excellence and services to make our customers successful and really hone in why they buy from us.

We also have the potential for continued growth by solving our customers' most complex challenges, and that's with our technical team. They work very closely with our customers to generate new applications, that's how our customers grow. It's not by selling the same application over and over again, it's finding new applications and new uses for bromine that are root to the market. That's how they grow, because we're with them side by side. We are sticking and our customers count on us as a vendor of choice.

So the bromine business is strong, stable, cash generator. We have a proven track record of economic success and we know how to operate our business model in a way that makes those results sustainable year after year after year. And we look forward to be in a very successful part of Albemarle portfolio going forward. So with that, I thank you for your time. I introduce Raphael Crawford, the President of our Catalysts business.

Raphael Crawford

Good morning. It's nice to see you again. It's been since 2017, since I've seen many of you when I was here presenting for the bromine business. Today, I will be talking about the Albemarle Catalyst business. The Catalyst business that I'll describe today is the business of refining catalysts, that's excluding the PCS business, which Luke commented before is something that we're considering selling. So just wanted to calibrate that as we get into catalyst.

I've already been asked one question twice this morning, and I thought would address that by giving the answer now, because this might be on some of your minds also. And I know that Mike Harrison, who I had coffee with this morning, he wanted to ask me but he didn't for some reason. People like to ask me whether I have a Tesla, or an electric vehicle. I just want to calibrate that even on in the catalyst business and part of Albemarle, I do live in Texas. And I want you to imagine driving to a U.S. refiner in Texas in an electric vehicle and how that might make you feel. And even the Luke mentioned that courage is one of our core values, that much courage I do not have. So just want to let you know, in case you are wondering.

Okay, there we go, the big green arrow. I just want to talk about the Catalyst business and how we're positioned to win the market for catalysis beyond peak gasoline. So a key trend is fuel efficiency. You will hear about electric vehicle. We at Albemarle are positioned to continue to win in emerging markets where gasoline demand is growing, but also beyond that in the markets for durable plastics and that's the key theme that we'll cover today. I also intend to talk about the market trends in our business, what those market trends are, how Albemarle's position to win relative to those trends, as well as I will wrap up with the outlook for the business.

And with that, I’m going to move on to letting you know what's the refining catalyst business is at-a-glance. So this is a quality business. Our refining catalyst business operates with quality margins in the high 20s, and is a stable cash flow generator for Albemarle Corporation. We have leading positions in FCC catalyst, that’s fluid catalytic cracking catalyst, as well as HPC, that’s hydro processing catalysts. FCC catalysts are primarily used by a refiner to determine what the yields are from that refinery, whether it'd be chemical, different fuels, diesel, gasoline, that's the core function of FCC catalyst within a refinery.

Our particular strengths within that market relate to bottoms cracking. So that's really the heavier fee going into an FCC unit. For heavy crews, that’s a distinct advantage for Albemarle, as well as we have an advantage in FCC catalyst in olefins output. Olefins, whether it'd be propylene, either C3 or C4, they are either used in making plastics or making alkali, which is used as an octane enhancer for gasoline. So that's our core strengths in FCC.

In hydro-processing, hydro-processing catalyst is used within a refinery to purify the streams within the refinery. So that might be the intermediate streams. So it's the feed going into an FCC unit or a hydro cracker, or the output, such as diesel, or gasoline, or fuel oil for bunker fields. Those are the three functions of hydro-processing catalysts, and Albemarle has strength in treating those feeds and we have differentiated technologies with high activity, which help our customers be successful within those markets.

Now, if we think back to Investor Day 2017, we are proud of the accomplishments in catalysts relative to what we set out to do. We are meeting our revenue growth and profit expectations that we have set out. We are growing in the markets that we targeted. So as I mentioned, olefins output from refinery is a key differentiator for Albemarle. We are growing and are positioned in olefins output, it's called max propylene, it's the technology that we have.

We are also expanding our business in emerging markets, and I'll cover that later in the presentation. But if you step back and think for a moment, you look at North American fuel demand. Over time, and if it hasn't happened already, it's closed. With peak gasoline output in the United States, so peak gasoline demand because of fuel efficiency, electric vehicles, probably more so for fuel efficiency, but electric vehicles are growing. The world is still expanding in gasoline and diesel demand, but it's not happening here, it's happening in Southeast Asia, India, Middle East and soon Africa. So those are the markets where we put our attention to make sure that we have infrastructure in place, people in place, to be able to address their needs and grow in those markets.

Also, I just want to comment in terms of technology. Since we last were here in 2017, we have a new partnership with ExxonMobile for advanced hydro-treating catalysts. We are working with DuPont on iso-therming technology, which is used in hydro-processing, a lot of great technologies that we partnered with licensors and major oil companies for, that should make us successful going forward.

One of the key strengths of Albemarle is our global presence. So what's pictured on the map, and I don't expect you to see all the little dots. We've tried to map every major refinery around the world and overlay where our businesses are. It's important to note that we have two world-scale manufacturing plants in Albemarle, which are wholly-owned. One of them is in Bayport, Texas and the other one is in Amsterdam. They both make hydro-processing and FCC catalysts.

We also have two joint ventures and emerging, close to emerging markets. So we have a joint venture with Petrobras, which is in Brazil and a joint venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining in Japan, which makes hydro-processing catalysts, which is in Japan. So we have fantastic global reach, as well as economies of scale with our wholly-owned plants, which enable us to service the world effectively with our catalysts.

We also have sales offices strategically located in emerging markets. Since we were here in 2017, we have added sales offices in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and expanded our sales presence as well as with our local office in Saudi Arabia. So we are building local direct connection to customers in the markets that matter for our business. And I just want to give you perspective on the global reach of Albemarle. We have, of the refineries in the world, Albemarle touches roughly two thirds of all the refineries in the world, and approximately 2 trillion miles per year are driven based on the output from Albemarle's refining catalysts.

How HPC and FCC are used within a refinery is really important to the profitability of those refineries. As I said before, FCC catalyst determines the final product state of the refinery. Yields are critical importance. Those catalysts companies that can deliver the highest yields relative to the market demands are those catalyst companies that will be successful. Albemarle has a history of technical service and expertise to be able to help our customers make those decisions, pick the right catalyst and be successful with their FCC units.

Hydroprocessing is used throughout a refinery. There are thousands of HPC units, but only hundreds of FCC units. You would find HPC units throughout the refinery, purifying different streams as well on the front-end and the back-end of the refinery. Those catalysts are indispensable for the refineries. That's how the refineries make money and differentiate themselves and we use Albemarle, with our technology, help them share in the value.

I have to say, it is a complicated sale. It really is. I didn't know, I didn't fully appreciate that before I joined the refining catalyst business. I didn't even go through my background at the onset, as I was coached to do. But I have been in sales or marketing, like essentially my whole career. And then the last seven years have had an operations experience here in Albemarle. I've been selling things forever. Since I was a four year old, I think I was selling cookies to my neighbors.

I could have been able to sell every product that I've ever been part of in my chemical industry career. This one I cannot sell. It requires a level of technical expertise with the customer and an appreciation of refining that is a specific skill set. You can't walk off the street and do it. In Albemarle, we have those people. I am always impressed when I go on sales calls as to like the level of depth of understanding the customers operations.

We back that up with modeling, to be able to help them make good decisions. And I really, when I step back and think about our business, we are successful and will continue to be successful because of the people and the continuous improvement in our models and our understanding, that's how we help our customers generate value and we get to share in that value.

Let's see. Maybe I jumped the slide. Okay, sorry. So I'm going to do a quick deep dive into these businesses. And again, I'm going to talk to you a little bit about how FCC catalyst and HPC catalyst are the same and how they're different because sometimes we get questions as to like the cadence of sales and how that's going to look out into the future. Both FCC catalysts and HPC tattles help our customers improve their yields within the refining, within the refinery, whether it be the yield of low-sulfur diesel or the yield of a specific chemical or fuel, it's similar in that way. It's also similar in the way that both of these technologies help reduce emissions.

The end game is for clean fuels, is lower nitrogen, lower sulfur. We help do that. We also have additives in FCC that reduce emissions. So, emissions reduction yield, and a dive more diverse crude slate is available when you're using Albemarle's FCC catalysts. You can use heavier crudes, lighter crudes, and we can tailor those catalysts to help the refiner be successful. What is different is the way in which the sales cycle works and how they're loaded within a refinery. So it's no worthy to let you know that FCC tattles is a continuous feed into an FCC unit.

You're putting tons of catalysts into that unit every day and it goes in barring some upset you're not adding a large load at once you're adding I know somewhere between 5 and 60 tons per day of catalyst into that FCC unit. It's a predictable business. FCC catalyst working differently within a refinery it is a vessel. It has multiple layers of catalyst within it and that catalyst runs for a period of time and then it's changed out all at once. What that means is that you may sell to a refiner or unit within a refinery one load for multiple millions of dollars and you may not sell to that one unit again four years.

So if you have big customers and small customers and big units and smaller units you could find some degree of variation on a month-by-month or quarter-by-quarter or year-by-year in the business it doesn't mean that the business is outperforming or underperforming it just has this cadence to it, which is different than the FCC business but the fundamental principles are how we create value for the customer are the same. So I like to just turn quick to some of the mega trends that are driving the demand for refining catalysts and just highlight how Albemarle plays within those megatrends.

First, there is a global carpool of over a billion internal combustion engine vehicles. That is driving continued demand for refined products namely transportation fuels. That market is still growing. So there are more vehicles that that vehicle growth is predominantly in Southeast Asia, India in the emerging markets. So it's important for Albemarle to have geographic presence in those markets that's why as I mentioned we have local sales centers in those markets and JVs to also service those markets beyond the Albemarle direct team.

Second, environmental legislation they are increasing fuel standards -- fuel purity standards namely around sulfur content and that's great for the environment and it's also good for the Albemarle catalyst business in hydroprocessing. We have new technologies for hydro process and we will talk in a moment about our partnership with ExxonMobil, which has been successful historically will help us deliver technologies for hydroprocessing to continue to enable us to win in that space.

And lastly, our refining operations are becoming more complex. So refineries in the more complex generally speaking, the more complex the refinery is the more money it's on more profit it's able to generate for their operations because they're able to take advantage of opportunity crews are shift to their outputs. As complexity increases that's where there is more demand for technical service, high performance catalyst from Albemarle. That's a sweet spot for us because of the flexibility of our catalysts and the technology that we bring.

So I'm going to talk a little bit about FCC and why we have confidence in FCC going forward. As I mentioned, the world's is approaching peak gasoline, peak diesel somewhere depending on the estimate between 2013 and 2014 will reach a period of peak gasoline demand globally. To that end, we still have confidence in the growth of this business and why I say that is because a lot of the technology the innovation we bring is to deliver higher chemicals output from a refinery. The refinery is able to -- when they produce, they produce a slate of products, some of them are chemicals and some are fuels. How you use the FCC catalyst determines that? We have a specific strength relative to the competition in propylene output from a refinery. That is properly demand is expected to continue to grow to service the demand of durable plastics in polypropylene.

About 70% of the propylene that's produced goes into polypropylene related applications and 30% of all the propylene required for that comes out at FCC units globally. So, again, it's a major piece of the value and the output from a refinery and we help them succeed in that market. And the emerging trends is which you may have heard of is the trend towards crude to chemicals plants. So if you think about the plants that are being built in new refinery, like new refineries, a lot in China, Asia, Saudi Arabia, there's a lot of trend towards having higher chemical output.

With crude the chemical really means is that you're going from what's normally 20% chemicals output, 10% to 20% chemicals output from the refinery, and you're going to make that something like 40 to 60% from the refinery. There's a lot of invested capacity in refiners around the world. Even as gasoline or diesel demand might tail off overtime, they're still going to want to generate return from those refineries. They will do that by shifting towards chemical outputs. And the technologies that will be used for that higher output of chemicals will look like an FCC catalyst.

We have partnerships with the major license source for that type of technology. We're working with the major oil companies and we are well positioned to benefit from the trends towards higher chemical outputs from refineries, when that trend fully materialized, isn't there's been about 10 to 20 plants right now that are either starting up or getting prepared to start up. And the trend should continue in the future and that would benefit Albemarle's position in FCC with our technology.

In hydroprocessing, as I had mentioned before, certainly the trend is towards lower sulfur fuels. That trend is global. It's already happened in Western markets and now is expanding around the world. As you can see from this slide, certainly to meet that demand, low sulfur diesel will play a major role in the product slate to be able to address the demand for low sulfur fuels, distillate and other words diesel and gasoline, purification is the strength of Albemarle and we're well positioned to benefit from that trend going forward.

We perceive growth or growth all major markets within hydroprocessing. The biggest piece of the growth will come in resist received is from that heavier fraction of namely fuel oil that goes through a hydro trader. That's something that's perhaps not an area of focus for Albemarle as it may be for some other of our competitors. But it's somewhere that we're able to provide solutions for distillates, we participate in reserves to some extent. Either way, we see favorable trends for growth in hydroprocessing.

I've mentioned before most of the, much of the world has moved towards lower sulfur standards. What's pictured here in the chart is really a map of the world and where in the world has yet to reach Western standards for sulfur content. And as you can see Africa, Middle East, Latin America and some parts of Asia have yet to reach Western standards but are moving in that direction. This is a favorable trend for our business in hydrotreating. It's important to note in the chart that it looks as if China is meeting the standard and in some cities they are. But overall they're still great portions of China that don't meet that standard for low sulfur but are moving in that direction. So we still see China as an opportunity for increased demand for increased demand for hydrotreating catalyst.

So I would like to talk now about the strategy. Like what is the Albemarle business going to do to continue to grow, how we support what we do to be successful going forward. The strategy is built upon three themes. One of them is building upon our strengths. We excel as customer value creation. Working with our customers is to identify value, help them capture it and then communicated to them so that we can share the value that's generated. That's a key piece of what we do and we have partnerships with technology providers. We do our own development. We have our own sales force and direct sales force to be able to do that.

Second, its growth in emerging markets, that’s emerging markets geographically. So as I mentioned southeast Asia and India but also emerging markets, meaning the markets for printing chemicals or higher propylene yield or deep hydrotreating for seller crude. These are all things were Albemarle itself, we continue to invest in a geographic expansion. Let me give you an example real quick on the geographic reach. And as Netha has mentioned in his presentation we like the bromine business. We have moved to a direct sales team, so that we can be closer to our customers. It's common and much of the world to use agency distributors to help companies talk to approach in Southeast Asia for example.

We moved away from it because we think that they are having a direct connection to the customer to move that much more impactful. I personally was in Indonesia a month ago, that was head of the large projects for a major refiner and that refiner indicated that to keep pace with demand in Indonesia. They will need two to three new refineries every decade just to keep up with demand and their original intent with building refineries was to reduce imports and they are not even sure that they can do that but they know they have to keep investing and having a direct connection with our sales team to those refiners, to be able to have that dialogue is very meaningful brings us insight and also the connections to be able to win in those markets.

And last best in class so the team across Albemarle. How do we operate better than others efficiency wise, productivity wise to be able to be successful? We're doing that in our sales operations and from a manufacturing standpoint. I now want to just quickly share an example. Luke has alluded to this example. This is an example one of our Asian customers in FCC, the customer that we worked with since 2011 when we initially sold them a high performance it helped them make approximately $20 million more on an annual basis and what they were doing before.

The process of working with them doesn't end there. It's been in an eight year process of reformulation and new product introduction to get to the point we're almost making a differential value of $40 million. It's a long cycle. It takes the technical expertise which I’m not one of them to work with our customers to help them be successful over time. So the duration is important, and the magnitude is value as material to refiner, and this is where we spend our time and this is why we're strong in the market and we have a leading position in Asia as well as the FFC. And we don't do this alone. ExxonMobile for example is a partner of our in hydroprocessing.

So, in the hydroprocessing market recent partnered with ExxonMobile for almost 20 years, in the development and commercialization of high performance catalyst for hydroprocessing, which are unique in the industry. This started at a hydroprocessing catalyst, developed for Exxon's exclusive used in their refineries, and then we partnered with Exxon to bring that technology to other refineries outside of the ExxonMobile family, to help them achieve similar performance, and we do this in partnership with Exxon and our latest wants called Celestia that is a next-generation technology. We are partnering with ExxonMobile to approach other refineries, help those refineries be successful, create tremendous value for them and tremendous value for us.

As I mentioned operational excellence is a key theme within Albemarle and I wanted to just give you few examples. Within our Bayport site in Texas, we embarked on a journey to get best-in-class manufacturing in 2018 to bring us up to the highest standards of operational performance, which is led to increases in yields and higher output from the plant which has been operating at max capacity. From a financial standpoint, we have a process for prioritizing our innovation and our investment projects as well as we have a new SAP system, which is helping us to better point for reductions, sustainable reductions in working capital. And I want to know that this system that we have, the new SAP system is not really about the technology. It's about the processes.

Having a new ERP system has helped us redefine what's the best way to work processes within the Company supported by technology but it's the new processes which are bringing us to a better place for a sustainable performance. So, as we look ahead we think that we have a strong business. We think we will continue to win. Our expectation is that, we will generate margins, which are consistent with what we have today and continue to grow at a rate of transportation fuels and as the market increasingly shift towards chemical output, that will be a supporter of our business going forward.

FCC is in a very strong position with max olefins, bottoms cracking or geographic reach and hydro-processing has differentiated technologies and a strong team to be able to continue to gain position in those markets that are growing. So, I hope you can see that, we have a lot of confidence in our catalyst business. It's a strong business. It had consistence performance, and we're well-positioned to continue to grow in our markets and continued to generate positive cash flow for Albemarle Corporation. Thank you.

With that, I want to welcome our panel for our Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Dave Ryan

All right, I appreciate everybody's attention now so far today. So for the next 20 minutes or so, we will be open for Q&A for the gentlemen on the stage. I think we have two microphones. So Sharon and Bridget will kind of be working either side of the room. So just please raise your hands and they will, they'll come find you. Sharon, why don't we just start over here?

If you can -- I'm sorry, if you could just say your name, the firm you're with, and then stay your question to the microphone.

Seth Goldstein

Seth Goldstein from Morningstar. Thanks for hosting us today. A question for Netha. So, can you discuss the puts in takes of your margin assumption of 28% to 32% based on the mix shift in demand between brominated flame retardants and clear brine solutions, the continued decline in Chinese supply and then your execution in the OEE program?

Netha Johnson

It's a complicated question. I'll see it back and take a shot at it. First of all, providing that spread of margins is to me just responsible things to do, I won't break out where we make our individual products in which markets, but as you can see we're in a diversified market and so we make more money in someone we make others and some are growing, while some are declining. A good example, oilfield, we see recovery. Automotive we see declining, that affects our product mix. So providing that it really gives you the brackets where we take our margins can go, but we are absolutely committed to do the absolute best. And I think you can see over the last few years we've consistently been around 31%, 32%.

A lot of that also has variability in pricing, right? And our ability to get price and that's also based on the macro economic conditions. So, as those get price varies with that. In terms of your question on OEE, OEE is the, that to me, the holistic manufacturing, that we capture so many things, but when you can drive OEE improvement, you're running well in all phases of your operation, and it drops right to the bottom line. And that's the metric we use. I mean, we have all kind of yield and utilizations and productivity and uptime and all those. But when you combine it in OEE, that's the metric we use, that really we found that gives us the best bottom line drop through. That's why we're focusing on it. And use the tool to get that.

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy with Vertical Research Partners. My question relates to Raphael. Sorry, Raphael remarks on crude oil to chemicals specifically. So you've talked about the investments, that's going on in China, India, Saudi Arabia. Couple of questions, how do you see COTC playing out over the next 5 to 10 years? And listening to you, it sounds like you see more of an opportunity than a threat here. My understanding is new catalyst technologies will be required in order to achieve the targeted chemical output from these units. So, how will Albemarle participate? Is it simply through maximization of olefins, other technologies? And what does it mean for your overall profit, relative to the throughput of the refinery? For example, is it more profit per capacity, same, less, how do you see that playing out over the long-term?

Raphael Crawford

All right. Well, Kevin, I mean, I'll try to answer all the pieces and if I miss one, you let me know. So, first, I think it is some of the, as you have indicated, it's our participation with licensors who are working on those processes. A lot of the output will be olefins, but it's not all olefins. So I think you're correct in saying as well. It's a broad suite of chemicals that they'll be looking for out of crude to chemicals process. So of the, let's say 40% to 60% of the desired chemicals output, probably in 20 to 25 is olefins. And the rest of it will likely be mostly aromatics and then other bits and pieces that go along with that. Our technology is very much towards the olefins piece. So, we recognize that there may be an opportunity to be working on technologies that relate to aromatics output.

We're in the early stages of looking at that as an opportunity, but we do see that as an important piece. Because if it's fully displacing gasoline and we're not participating in the full picture of the chemicals output it could be a weight on the business. But with that being said some value generated from the higher olefins is dramatic. So being just a larger share of olefins output has tremendous value for Albemarle with our FCC catalyst. We have worked with some of our customers to already achieve what looks like near 20% olefins output. So and those of lead just like that Asian customer example have led to tremendous value for them and for us. So while it may be lower gasoline we may not be able to participate in all the chemicals I think what we're going to see out of at a minimally olefins piece will be a tailwind for us. If we do it right.

Kevin McCarthy

As a brief follow up, do you think that tailwind that you just alluded to there will be big enough to offset the pressure on gasoline and diesel volumetrically?

Raphael Crawford

Crude chemicals are in the early phases today, but I think that the technology we bring in our expertise in FCC I think will be enough to help us see that as a positive trends for the future. We look at crude chemicals as an opportunity one that we haven't fully solved for one that we intend to be part of for the future, which I think will help us grow FCC overtime not diminishing.

Dave Begleiter

Raphael, in the one third of the refineries, you do not touch that's why not. Is it just pricing? Is it technology? And also in the case -- in the case study where the customer double his earnings thanks to you, were you able to share in the upside or desperation line to do revenues increased over the last seven years to that customer?

Raphael Crawford

So, good questions, David. So the first question is, so what's with the other third? And so on that there are some accounts just like any business where the pricing that they expect relative to what they're trying to achieve does not meet our hurdle for what's attractive business. In the case of when we're growing in new markets and we're growing in the olefins content, we have had to walk away from some accounts, which are just standard max gasoline accounts because the price relative to the value relative to our other opportunities are just not there. So we have to be somewhat selective given how the relatively tight situation we're in with FCC catalyst. Hydroprocessing, I think it shifts. I mean in any given year you could be selling to one refinery and now to another. So I'm not so -- we have positioned in many refineries, but not all and most of it, David is selective. What was the second half of your question?

David Begleiter

Case study you showed?

Raphael Crawford

The case study, yes, we always price for value. That's why our FCC prices. So in that specific example yes as we're reformulating and upgrading the technology we are getting higher margins, higher prices for those new technologies. I would say that if the customer is making $40 million they're getting more of the $40 million than I get because it's a competitive game against the rest of our competitors but we certainly make higher margins and we have a very quality business in FCC because they David we're to do that.

Luke Kissam

And Dave, the other thing I'd add is in particularly HPC, we talked about the resid, a large number of those units are resid and we're not a bigger player in the resilient market and that that is a large number of because we just, we're better than distillates. And that's where the focus has been for us for since we bought the business really. And that had changed. So a lot of that is that we'd like being all of them. So that's the goal, but we're not investing.

Matt DeYoe

Matt DeYoe from Bank of America. So it sounds like you've shifted your go to market strategy and catalyst and bromine to quote unquote, the closer to your customer. So, this comes with a new layer of SG&A. And then what exactly does this mean for Albemarle? Is it stickier sales through better service? Is that a higher win rate? How will we also judge the benefits of your against cutting out the middleman on the distribution side?

Luke Kissam

Yes. So it's the cost, it'll be a higher, I'm not sure, it's going to be a higher SG&A, because we're having to pay those agents and distributors and third parties and now we're concentrating the sales people. Sometimes when you go into break into a country, you've got one big refinery there and you've got a couple of sales people. It makes it hard from SG&A standpoint. But we're working through that and combining some of those offices in Southeast Asia and allows to do that.

And I don't think you're going to see a dramatic change at all in the cost position that we have there. I think that overall, it gives us better insights into exactly what the customer is talking about and our people are no longer managing third parties. They're focused on that customer and that's where we're spending the money. If I started at the front row and whispering something in David's ear by the time, they've got that you would be -- it'd be very different than what it is.

And so is that direct line of communication that direct so that you understand completely with no middle portion within the agenda of what they're trying to do? Because everybody's trying to make $1, right? So we think it's going to give us a better focus, a better understanding, a better relationships and a better focus not only what they need today, but what they're doing well into the future so that we can adapt and change and be ready with that solution. It's not a cost issue. You won't be able to see the cost.

Raphael Crawford

Right, I could just add one thing, I'm sorry, you've got next question. So Dave Clary, who stood up before Dave's ahead of our FCC business, he's sitting in the background. Dave and I were recently in a customer in Southeast Asia, meeting with the without third-party direct talking with the head of a refinery or the head of a group of refineries. And we heard that they had a desire to deal with an iron issue in their feet.

And they said, we have this challenge with iron. Can you help us with that? That's something that they've been having. But until we sat and did it direct, we never heard that. This is the first time we heard that. And that is like the power of doing things direct and not having intermediaries there to change the story and then it enables us as a team to then go back quickly work to solve that problem to create more value for the refinery and for us. So I see it in action. It's not theoretical.

Dave Ryan

Next question is back in the left.

Jeff Zekauskas

Jeff Zekauskas of JP Morgan. In both your businesses in both catalyst and in bromine, your margins are roughly flat over a longer period of time. And you've emphasized how you're a low cost producer in bromine. And you would think that naturally, the incremental margins in both businesses would be higher than the average margins. And in addition to have $100 million cost reduction program, and I think half of the cost of production is coming in bromine. And so that would be $50 million. And it's a $1 billion business. And so you would think the margins would be up a few hundred basis points. So why are the projections so conservative? Shouldn't debate case be? You'd be up 200 or 300 basis points in your margins?

Luke Kissam

So, Jeff, there are couple of things. One is you got inflation built in there. Okay number one, in bromine were at pricing levels that haven't been sustained over a period of time if you look back in the past where it levels and the third thing is we're sold out both in bromine as well as in FCC catalyst. So there is not enough volume for us to get it, we need to do that to be able to at the base case to be able to maintain those type of margins.

But if you look and we're successful from pricing, if pricing held in bromine, it's not a reasonable you won't see a spread in those margins and it's the same thing with FCC and HPC, the only thing that's a little different about catalyst that Raphael talk about was only HPC the lumpiness of it. What products slate we sell into and to whom we're selling it to that can have a significant impact on our volume, but at the hot side of base case, we ought to see some spread.

Dave Ryan

Back in the room.

Laurence Alexander

Laurence Alexander with Jefferies. Two questions, first on, can you talk a little bit about reinvestment levels and CapEx plans for both of these businesses or to the next five years? And secondly, for Luke, you started off talk about adaptation. What are you trying to optimize? So when you think about the volatility in some of the businesses in the way the cycles have not behaved the way you expected, longer trough and so one. What does it take for you to say time to look for different pool to fish in?

Luke Kissam

Yes, I always liked the pool, you like to fish in is where you can catch fish, Laurence. But what on the first question from capital, in both of these businesses, we can operate these businesses at about of a capital of about 6% to 8% revenue on an annual basis that continuity capital, that debottle mix, that’s HSE and that’s a little bit of growth capital in there. Each one of these has a list to capital projects that when we look at them on an annual basis and over five years we look, what's the project, what's it relate to, what's the cost, what's the anticipated returns and there's whole list of projects that they have there.

So from a capital-intensity standpoint, I don’t see anything changing significantly over the period or course of those two businesses, will be able to manage it for that. If there is, it would be for a specialty bottleneck, additional additives, additional chlorines facility or something like that that would pop up and come straight back down but on average 6% to 8% is what were very comfortable to run that way and that includes your brownfield, that includes your brownfield north and south which is a big use of that capital. From where we want to fish, we like the portfolio where we are today.

It is a volatile market and the volatility comes from lithium that's where the volatility comes from. If you look at bromine if you look at catalyst, you don’t see that same type of volatility and I think our shareholders some are little nervous about that volatility as we run in and out put downward pressure on the stock. So as I think through that, we're in the first cycle. We've been through a number of cycles in bromine and people have understanding where bottoms out, where it pops up to and what it looks like they don’t have that in lithium and that uncertainty is creating that volatility. So give us some time. I like the portfolio we have today, but were constantly looking at portfolio, were constantly reviewing with our board. And I won't hesitate if there's a better opportunity out there to trade some things out, if it will create shareholder value.

Mike Sison

Mike Sison, Wells Fargo. Luke, first question, do you think Clemson has any chance against the Buckeyes, I'm joking. So, when I think about the catalyst business, you're going to do a little over a million sales this year. I look back to '14, you were a little bit of over billion in sales and your outlook now is 3% to 5% growth over the next five years. So, it seems to me, like the business has grown or the industry has grown maybe a better way to say it. What you think is going to change in the next 5 years to actually get 3% to 5% growth?

Luke Kissam

Yes. I think you got to look at apple and oranges a little bit, because we have some sales in there, right. We had some sales of performance catalyst solutions. We had the polyethylene catalyst business that we sold. We had a joint venture that we got, so as you look going forward, if you just look at the demand and transportation fields, if we maintain our share and we take our cost out as we say we're going to take our cost out of the bottom-line, you look at 3% to 5%. That's how the math comes up.

And I'm confident of the continued dynamics that you see in catalyst, where the growth is and where our technology fits nicely. I see continued growth there. So, we're confident in what we can do in catalyst. And if we get a good year where we have a great HPC mix with the wide customers, you're going see us over the top of that annual growth and you'll see us come back down when HPC don't have the same type of bids for that year.

Dave Ryan

We have time for one, maybe two more, right here. [Multiple Speakers]

Luke Kissam

We got before the break. He has got the microphone.

Matt Skowronski

Matt Skowronski, UBS. On Slide 14, you provided 2021 targets for EBITDA. Can you rank what are the different buckets how things get there, the things such as price, volume, cost saves anything else that you see is critical to achieving this goal? And then regarding $100 million of cost saves, how much of this $100 million is within businesses that could be part of the divestitures?

Luke Kissam

Yes. So, let me take the first question last. There no part of the cost savings that are in the business that needs to divest. So, they have outstanding cost and we have go get those outstanding costs in addition to getting that $100 million, okay. So, that's not funny math. And of course I don't know what on 14, but I'll tell you on a broad, it was Scott and he can go over that way, okay.

PJ Juvekar

PJ Juvekar at Citi. So, I have two questions. First one that, can you talk about what's happening to growing supply in China? I know that the water table that throws and growing supply away and then you have some environmental regulations. So, give us an update on what's happening. And then I have a question

Luke Kissam

Okay. What we see in China, few years ago, environmental regulations came and really about 30% of global supply went away. Over the past 2 to 3 years, that's been stable and if you look at the import data, bromine is coming at public records. You can see more bromine is coming in the China and that was still there. So, we see that continuing, but we see that market now that 30% is backfilled now, and what will see going forward is more realistic growth rates out of China and you will see that started to temper off from the double-digit growth rates we saw and we experienced our growth in China back to growth rates which is traditional for the bromine business.

PJ Juvekar

And Luke, when you compare bromine to catalysts, in the past years shown inclination to sales some catalyst businesses you sold. So, is it fair to say that may be catalyst is less core than bromine to other markets?

Luke Kissam

Yes, yes. Raphael, do you want to answer that Raphael? No. Raphael's on my right. Netha is on my left. I love them both the same. No, I mean, it's like asking my mother, if she likes me or my brother, the most. If she likes me or my brother the most, she clearly likes my brother the most, but she wouldn't say it publically, no. Here's what I'd say, I like the portfolio we have today. I think all three of them are core. They all contribute in a way to our growth and our profitability. They all contribute in a meaningful way to the overall free cash flow that we're going to have to be able to execute. They all have some stickiness that I like in those businesses, the technological sales that they have in catalyst, we can do a lot better job in lithium that we do there.

From a bromine standpoint, what we've done in the manufacturing side to take that and put it in to lithium, to take that experience and draw down. In November at La Negra, we had the highest production rate we've ever had out of that. And part of it was bringing people from other businesses down there to work with him on things we've already done in other areas. So, I liked it. But at the same time, as a part of that strategy, we're always going to access, and there may come a time where any one of those three businesses, it's time to monetize them in a different way so that we can move in a different direction and continue to adapt, as we have for the last 132 years for the next 132 years, PJ, okay?

Dave Ryan

Thanks for everybody's question. We're going to take a break now just about 10 minutes, but at 10:30 we'll start with the lithium stories. Thank you.

Eric Norris

Thank you for taking your seats. So let me add my good morning. My name is Eric Norris, and I drive an electric vehicle. I drive a Tesla. And my colleague, Dr. Glen Merfeld, who I'll introduce here in a moment, does as well. It doesn't take courage in my industry, in our industry to drive an electric vehicle, but it does take an abundance of care because there's so freaking fun to drive. So where's Raphael, he should tell his Texas friends that. They are awesome to drive.

A little background on myself, I've been in the industry for 28 years, specialty chemicals, that is. I started with Rohm and Haas, there for decades, moved on to FMC, there for a decade and a half. And in the last two years, I've been with Albemarle. I've been in many different roles, operating roles, sales roles, and a lot of selling like Raphael, early in my career. I've been in corporate roles.

And importantly, I've been in and out of lithium industries now for a total of seven years. Some years ago, five years I spent with FMC in their lithium business and now these almost two or two years I've been with Albemarle around lithium. It is such an exciting business as I came back to it. It holds such great potential for growth, given what we all expect to see for electric vehicles, and yet, I'm sure many are here with another thought on their mind is maybe one of concern or anxiety around price, and what that's going to mean to Albemarle in this environment.

So let me start by saying no matter what the environment, Albemarle will deliver strong margins and strong returns. We're positioned to outperform the industry over a cycle. And I want to say several reasons why. One, we have the world's best resources and plenty of them. Luke talked about that. We have like the other GBUs very strong and deep customer relationships across the industry with all the players that are the movers and shakers in this industry and the lithium industry.

Three, we have a relentless focus on operational excellence and cost reduction and that is a platform I'll talk more about as part of our strategy going forward. And four, we have the ability to as the technical expertise to deliver ties and tailor our product to the evolving needs of our customers. So as one item, I did forget I'm going to need this the quicker.

So let me get into talking about our presentation today. I'm going to start our my arm our obligation myself and Dr. Glen Merfeld here is to help you understand that confidence and we're going to start with the foundation. What's the foundation does I'll do that first. Then I'm going to turn the podium over to Glen and he will talk about this exciting market and the technology that's making it happen. Then I'll come back and talk about the resiliency of our strategies both in the current time and over the five year period.

So let's get started. If I can here, here we go kind of hit the right green button with what you'll hear today. Albemarle has the broadest range of resources, manufacturing capability, products customer relationships in the industry period, full stop. You're also going to hear that we are very confident that the industry is going to grow to a million metric tons by 2025. You're further groaning here do we anticipate the current supply access.

And there is an access you'll see that in our supply demand analysis is going to diminish in the midterm and get very tight in fact sold out particularly for hydroxide. You're going to hear that the projected growth that can't happen without the world's best resources and Albemarle has access to the top three. And then finally, as I indicated a moment ago, you're going to hear about a strategy is focused on driving low cost and discipline capital expansion to provide very strong returns.

So, let's start with the foundation. At a glance, lithium a 1.3 billion highly profitable business 41% EBITDA margins playing in three fundamental areas. One we're going to talk a lot about today 60% of our sales in energy storage and we will talk about the range of applications that are won't go to further detail, Glen will handle that. Two and the second is the industrial market these the same analogs of the many products that are used and energy stores have a similar chemistry very often different products form that is used in glass, grease and other industrial applications.

And then those salts can be further derivatives and Albemarle and we've been doing this into metals, organic metallic products in the life that are used in a range of applications like synthetic rubbers, pharmaceuticals ag products across all of these products we are a leader, we are vertically integrated, we have a low cost position and the fundamentals of a growth standpoint are very compelling because they're based on very strong public policy, favorable public policy, particularly in places like China and in Europe and it's based upon significant investment.

Luke referenced that investment earlier the size of the investment 225 billion by some folks to estimates going into this issue of the next five years and none of that happens, none of it is possible without lithium which makes the surety or the security of that supply very important to our customer base. And when you take all this into consideration with our strength we are very well positioned to remain a leader going forward.

So let's talk about the pillars of it. The first pillar, the first foundational component resources, Albemarle has access to the most highly concentrated as well as the largest resources. High concentration, equal generally low cost, there's some other factors I'm going to come out in a minute that are important. But the higher the concentration, the lower the costs. And you can see that with the chart on the left, which is brine, and the chart on the right, which is rock and the green bar to know where I'm wrong place.

Size is also important. Size no scale, the most ability to meet customer's needs and I will dimension later just how much resource we have and how much we're using and how much more we can use. And why we're so confident about what the next decade looks like. But let me just well on the other factors. Yes, in some respects mining, the general term mining seems like a pretty common process. But lithium has a lot of complexity in terms of how you get extracted and we extracted there's varying forms account composition.

There's a term called hydrogeology which affects how brine resources operate in each soup each brine is different from resource to resource to resource as climate to play the role. There is utility requirements, environmental issues, social responsibility issues, which were a leader in as Luke commented on. The size scale and infrastructure required. It's there's a lot of work that goes into it. But we have that operating experience. We have the size and the concentration. We have the largest lowest cost most diversified, both geographically and geologically resources to support our customers growth.

This resource base, in turn, fees a very integrated global footprint for lithium chemical conversion. This is the world we've depicted resources, which is what I just talked about, to the term we're going to use is converse next or conversion next, which is the conversion of that resource into a lithium salt, carbonate, hydroxide or chloride. And then the next step is we simply call it specialist, but it's a further derivatization of that through metal into metal, high-purity metal, battery metal, butyl lithium, a whole bunch of other products.

On this chart, there is probably two main things for you to pay attention to. One, the brine supply chain starts almost entirely, which is Florida, Atacama and Chile and you've seen a lot of pictures you see in a desert area of beautiful sunsets and that's the Salar de Atacama you're seeing today. That then feeds the plant called La Negra, which produces our carbonate makes high quality carbonate, when the largest carbonate plants in the world and supplies our global customer base.

The second supply chain is one it starts with green bushes, or talents and talents is the name of the joint venture. We own 49% joint venture and have 50% of the off take that seeds today are China, France in Jiangsu province in Sichuan Province for high quality hydraulic around the world, increasingly alive in Asia, but a global supply throughout that supply chain.

The carbonate supply chain from La Negra also sees in addition to a smaller resource in the U.S. silver peak into our specialties businesses. That further derivatization, and there are a lot of these plants. There's a number of them, Kings Mountain, which is in the U.S., Langelsheim, Germany, Taiwan, New Johnsonville, U.S. These are all planets that then dramatize the product further.

All-in, a 100 plus different products across a very set of needs for our customers. Who are customers we power the potential of a great deal of many customers about 650 customers overall in multiple markets and 60 different countries. Now, for the stake of convenience, I bracket it in those three groups again, energy storage there, we're talking about battery hydroxide battery carbonate, battery-grade metal.

I've grouped it as industrial. I talked about the glass and grease earlier so they were talking about techno grade hydroxide carbonate and spodumene. And then finally just specialties grades and products, this is the derivatized material I talked about our organometallic and even a pharmaceutical grade department that’s used for treating bipolar disorder. This is all in as I said 650 customers we serve around the world.

Now just as we've done across the rest the portfolio let's step back in time to 2017 and talk about how we did versus what we said we would do. Four many areas we talked about growth and profitability. We talked about double-digit growth in EBITDA and 38% to 44% EBITDA margins. What do we delivered, we delivered 24% EBITDA margins, 24% average growth and EBITDA margins in excess of 40%. We delivered second leading market positions, we said we get to a 165, we delivered there again. We're on progress to deliver, we expect a 175 in 2021 and I'll describe that in the future chart and the elements of where we are on that as we completed 44,011 one or two are now operating at 44,000.

We have another 40 on the way to commission early 2021, In China we have built into a 20,000 metric ton plant and when the process broke ground earlier this year and were the process of building Kemerton for 50,000 metric tons. Thirdly, we said we would build and expand our access the best in class resources, we've done this too. We've expanded with our partners green bushes and doubled its capacity to 160 thousand total of which were we are shares are 80. We have completed the transaction which will allow access to another 100,000 metric tons. We have the resources we need.

Finally, we talked about delivering on cost and operational excellence, large-scale capital execution being important given the growth I just described, as well as low-cost operations. We are making progress and we have further to go in this area. What progress have we made, we talked about the organization Jac Fourie has built and a best in class stage-gate process for capital execution and were making great progress there. We are also earlier this year started operational excellence initiative with outside parties at La Negra, and that’s going to become a platform for what we extent around the world.

Other than our commitments, there is other things that have change since 2017 as well. What's happened in the marketplace, demand outlook stronger than we thought back then and Glen in a moment will talk about that. Supply, we thought project would take longer to come on, cost more, they cost in more, but some of the Australian spodumene projects came to market faster than we thought. And some of the China converters got there product use that rock got their product to market faster as well, and expect faster.

Customers we would have been talking two years ago about deep customer relationships in the energy storage market with cathode companies. Today still cathode but now increasingly battery and the future with the automotive companies being a part of the customer mix directly. Price we would talk about for battery grade being somewhat stable to increasing and today we’re seeing a more volatile market with automotive OEMs wanted see that volatility in a fluctuating price with their contracts with battery customers as opposed to a long-term contracts, long-term fixed price contract.

What is all this mean for us? Means our strategy is to pivot, mean to evolve. If we're going to have any strategy and we have one that I'm going to talk about in a minute, we have to increase emphasis on the operational excellence. We have to increase the emphasis on capital efficiency in order to continue to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.

Before, I get into the details of that however, I want to talk now, pivot from the foundation of our business to the excitement of the opportunity to and had a back Glen come up. Glen has an impressive background 20 years in various energy storage technologies with General Electric, and it's helped us revolutionize our approach to technology in the business with a foundation around data science. And as I said earlier, he does drive Tesla as well.

Glen Merfeld

Thanks, Eric. Thank you Eric and thank you all for the opportunity to talk with you about what we're doing really to drive innovation and use that to expand our differentiation in the marketplace. As Eric mentioned, I spent 20 years with General Electric prior to joining other markets. In that role, I worked on advanced materials. We worked on everything from our new scale on the energy storage for portable x-rays to megawatt scale installations that would fill this room for firming renewable solar generation and wind generation.

My expertise ranges from fundamental materials physics all the way to manufacturing systems. So, I'm thrilled to be at Albemarle. I'm excited to be in a position to help to drive technology leadership. When we talk about innovation, I want to refer to this first slide because it does I think a pretty good job of expressing sort of the breath of what we're talking about here. When we think about innovation, it stands from minerals to all the way to the market, and we can think about this really at the resource level. This includes things like for the hydrogeological models that allow us precisely to pinpoint the location of the highest concentrations of lithium.

It also includes the extraction chemistries. This allows us to recover more lithium for every liter of brine that we process. As you continue across this graphic here, it goes into the conversion plants. It includes the process technology, the process chemistries that helps us to maximize the utilization of our equipment, and thereby the return on investment. When you go all the way to the right of this graphic, it includes all the derivatives of the lithium atom that we used to make hundreds of products, okay.

And this is pretty cool because it includes advanced materials that make medicines more effective. It includes advanced materials that go into the transportation industry that makes them safer. It also increasing now includes advanced materials that are used in batteries that allow EVs to drive longer ranges. But, what I really want to emphasize is across this whole spectrum and use it across the bottom of the start, is what Eric mentioned that we're really introducing new to these technologies is the data science.

There is incredible amount of information out there, and we're building this architecture, this framework to bring it all together and make sense of it, deal with the complexity of this lithium ecosystem and use it to prior to right how we're developing new materials. In the next chart, I want to expand upon that a little bit more deeply about what we're doing in data science. And as I mentioned, this is very broad-based. This really starts with the market, the market demand and this is a framework of deep algorithms where we try to catch that intelligence.

We're working with our customers to understand their dynamics. We learned about things like inventory supply. We capture things like their product roadmaps. Okay. That's important intelligence for us to have. It goes into technology itself just include the materials that we make, as well as the electrochemistry, for example, of our customers products. And within our models, we capture that the first principle physics that relates the value of the materials that we sell to what the customers derive.

It's really important though to emphasize in this full continuum, what we're doing on the supply side because we benefit our company has decades of information about the lithium resources around the world their size, their quality, the cost. And when you bring this all together, we have a very powerful framework to think about how to be faster and smarter than our competition. Okay. And so that's the backdrop of what we're doing with data science to make us more precise about how we do technology innovation. It also helps us to be smarter about emerging trends. It helps us to do scenario planning, it helps us to stress test all these investments.

So in the next chart, I want to highlight, one output of the data analytics is our expectations, our view on lithium demand into the future. And you can see that expressed here in the graphic to the left, it shows a million metric tons lithium carbonate equivalent, some demands out to 2025. Okay. The thing that I really want to emphasize here that we've informed by some of the analytics that I shared with you, is this shaded area, okay. And what we're representing here is an upper and a lower bound on the confidence that we have in this projection.

I think it's really important to point out in an emerging industry like electric vehicles, which really underpins a lot of the growth that we're talking about here. Electric vehicles and other emerging industries are biased towards on your prediction. You have these emerging exponential trends. And it's just within the human psyche very difficult to capture this accurately. You've seen this before in solar, you've seen this before in cell phones, you even if you noticed, we've disclosed our earlier projections back to 2015, '17 and '18. You can see in every instances there's this tendency to underpredict what's happening. Okay?

So what we tried to do is take the emotion out of it and for the upper bound of our range, we've just taken the last 12 years of history. And we trained our models today. And then we let the statistics propagate for it. So that informs the upper end of our range that we're showing here. Now, the lower end of the range that we're sharing is a bit more conservative. It's really more of a bottoms-up view of a lot of the vehicle launches that are anticipated over this next horizon.

So I want to highlight a few of the metrics that you see in the tables on the right hand side here. I think first of all, you see the overall growth rate is 24% CAGR on lithium demand. That represents a 3x growth over the next six years. Specifically in the lithium that goes into EVs, we're going to be going from 35% share of the demand for EVs up to 70%, so doubling a shift x growth factor okay which is pretty profound.

Another thing that you'll notice in this table and I want to point out, this is the first time that we've really gone into demand and we broken it down into real consumption versus inventory changes. And this has been particularly important to do over the last 12 months because we've seen some changes in behavior. Whereas the last six years, there's been this progressive buildup of inventory, in the last 12 months we've seen some drawdown. And that's has an effect on the apparent demand that we've seen in the market.

So you can find the details in the in the report that you have. A couple metrics from the bottom of the of the table here that highlights EVs, we see electric vehicle penetration going from 3% share of new vehicle sales by duty vehicle sales in 2019 up to 18%. So I'd like to change gears right now and start talking a little bit more about what are the material advancements that are going to help enable this growth that you see here and specifically tie that back to the materials that we're going to innovate and then we're going to stop.

So it's helpful maybe just to set the table on this discussion just to generally talk about battery technologies and what it is and fundamentally a battery is just the stories of energy and a chemical reaction. So I'm a chemical engineer and that's a beautiful thing, the fact that if you have a reversible reaction, you can repeatedly absorb and release that energy over and over again, and that's really the simple concept of a battery.

Physically, here is an example on the left hand side of this graphic of a cylindrical shape battery. You can see it in cross section. There is a lot of different pieces of components. But the thing I want to point out is, common to any battery is, are three components. You have an anode, you have a cathode and you have a separator in between. If we zoom in to what's happening really at the atomic level within these materials or you can you can focus on the illustration to the right hand side here. And these orange fears these are representative of the lithium atom iron itself.

And when it's in its charged state it is hosted in the anode side of the battery cell, and you can think about this really analogous lead to water at the top of a dam and that water and these ions naturally want to find their way to a lower state of energy and that's what happens when you discharge the battery it diffuses through or propagates through the separator. And it ends up getting hosted over in the cathode material. And you can drive that reaction back and forth just like you can pump water above the dam and let it go back through again, that's really just the fundamental concept of battery energy storage.

A key point that I want to make on this slide before we move on is that there is hundreds of different combinations of anode and cathode materials that are possible irrespective of those combinations, and I'm going to highlight some of those as we will progress here in the next couple charts irrespective of a different flavors of lithium ion battery technology it's the same fundamental lithium atom that's the workforce that's unchanged. Now what will change and what is currently changing are these materials, and that's what's pretty exciting because it gives us an opportunity to introduce more innovation into this pipeline.

So in the next chart, I want to lay out kind of a simplistic way to think about technology advancements in lithium ion batteries and to do that it's instructive just to break this down into the three categories that I show here you have a legacy, you have advanced and you have these next frontier chemistry. With each of those you'll see a schematic and the schematic is meant to really highlight some of the material innovations that's going to enable each of these types of battery technologies.

So we can begin with the legacy category. These are the mainstays battery technologies that you'll find installed out in the fleet today. These are lithium ion small space, lithium cobalt oxide. These are NMC, nickel, manganese and cobalt compositions that in a relative sense have more cobalt in them. These are great technologies they're not going away they can stick around. But you can see it in the bottom of that graphic there they're not really growing. We see growth today and really over the next 10 years concentrated in the center category the advanced category.

The reason why is it really opens up an opportunity to increase energy density, where you can think about it in terms of driving range 20% to 40%. Okay, that's a big deal. And so there's a lot of incentive to do that. At the same time, there's a commensurate ability to continue to drive down costs. Again, that has big implications for the opportunity.

The enabling technologies here are cathode compositions that have relatively higher levels of nickel, lower cobalt compositions. On the anode, this is interesting as well. Though, they'll continue to be graphite based materials, but increasingly, you're going to find those anodes dope with a little bit of silicon. It's really important as you increase the energy density on the cathode side, you physically got to keep the anode really balanced with it, okay. So that's why you're seeing these parallel advances.

In this case, there's really a great opportunity for new listening materials. I'm going to highlight some of those in the next category. But I want to really focus the attention now on the right hand side this next frontier, because this is incredibly exciting from the standpoint. It opens up the promise to potentially double energy densities from where we are today. And significantly bring down costs and the reason why you can get some cost out is because we're more efficiently using every gram of material that are in these batteries to store the energy, okay.

So there's a lot of economy that's, it's gained from driving to this next frontier. What's exciting for us in particular, it really means materials for example on the analyst side of the battery, where you now remove carbon remove the graphite and replace it with lithium metal. And that opens up tremendous opportunity for us on a cathode these are higher voltage materials. Optionally, it might need and include taking the separators today that are polymer and making them solids, okay? This opens up some great opportunities.

The thing I want to point out on this as you can look at the growth curve in the lower right hand corner there, you might I think this is kind of a sleepy opportunity. There's an outlier and not like going on. But I assure you, every battery company in the world that's a major player has considerable efforts in this space. And here's the reason why. This is kind of like the semiconductor industry now. These companies, if you're not innovating, you're going to fall behind, okay? If you're not shooting for this next frontier performance, you're not going to be in the lead two and three years from now. So this is a space that we're working really closely with our customers to make happen.

So in this next slide, I want to highlight some of specific examples. So the things that we're doing, and as you can see here, this includes advancements on both sides of the battery cells, both cathode and the anode. The fact and even includes opportunities to affect the separator itself. Today and the materials that we sell, there's an opportunity to make our materials pure. Okay, there's opportunity to tailor the structure so that the conversion of efficiency in the hands of our customers is higher, they like that.

On the anode side, there's a tremendous opportunity to introduce lithium materials that the world has never seen before. So I want to highlight a couple of those examples. Then on the bottom, we're working on pre-litigation agents that are novel in the sense that we've made some water stable forms of lithium, that you can drop into conventional anode production processes. Am I doing that immediately gain advantages of 10% to 20% in energy density. That's a big deal to our customers. Technically, that's a big deal. If you appreciate that putting lithium together with water is not something you would intuitively think is possible, so some pretty exciting progress there.

On the right hand side, the lower right hand side. On this next frontier, so we're doing some proprietary things with our lithium metal surfaces that are making them more stable, more amenable to these next frontier levels of performance. That's leading to more stability, safer, longer cycle like materials.

The thing that I want to make sure I emphasize on this and I think that's key to success of how we prioritize a research is in all these areas, we're working with our customers. And in many instances now, we actually have developed close loop feedback projects with our customers, that’s really accelerating our material developments, and it's more importantly perhaps keeping this closely aligned with their multi-generation product lines.

So the next chart I really want to bring these elements together. I want to bring together the ability to think about how technology is going to evolve, and I don’t want to tie it back for you hopefully in a really clear way, what that means to the type of lithium material that we sell and where it's going to end up in the battery. So you can take a look at the graphics here, and what we're showing you by different color codes are different types of looking materials. Some of which we sell today. Some of which we're innovating, and you can see how these are broken down by different battery components whether it's the anode, the separator or it's in the cathode.

The point that I'll highlight here is. You can see that in the cathode today a lot of the consumption is with lithium cobalt forms of our lithium salts. You can see that in blue bars, and as you progress to the right-hand side, you see increasingly that shift over to the red category, the lithium hydroxide. And then ultimately, when we reach all the way over into the next frontier, this opens up even more opportunity to start using lithium in the anode side as I mentioned for as well as potentially even in that separator.

So, we think many of the advancements that we're working on are going to underpin this progress. So, in the last slide that I have, I really want to bring it all together because I share with you some views are on what we're doing to forecast technology advancements, I shared with you how we're projecting demand. So, here is a little bit of look underneath the hood at inside of some of our technology models in the left-hand column. What this really reveals you is that we separately built technology maturation models for the anode materials. We've separately done for the cathode materials. We take our framework now of electrochemistry, but we bring those components together, we predict the performance of these materials; and as importantly, we tune how those battery materials are going to be applied in different applications.

So when you integrate that all together, you get what's shown in the center of this chart and this is pretty profound because now you're able to start thinking about what are the materials that we need to produce and sell to make sure that this industry is successful. And at the highest level, you can see the area under the curve color coded by whether it's a hydroxide or carbonate for example. So today important reference point is that ratio of hydroxide in red to carbonate in blue is 25 to 75, and you can see in our base case of technology maturity rates, that's going to shift to something as closer to 60-40 by 2025.

Now its powerful within this data analyst framework is we can go back and say what are technology matures at a different rate. What are different things scenario playoffs? And so, you can see an example that power in the rightmost column when you look at these different technology scenarios, you can see the potential implications for these hydroxide to carbonate ratio. So I think I really hopefully drive home the value that we create as a company when we have flexibility in our ability to produce these different materials.

So with that I'd like to close again, but by thanking you for this opportunity to share with you hopefully some insight on how we're driving differentiation through technology innovation. I’m excited about what the opportunities means for our company. Hopefully, you have got a flavor also for the fact that it's both broad and deep broad, and that it ranges from minerals to market and deep and then it goes from fundamental materials all the way to customer tailored solutions. Thank you.

Eric Norris

Okay. My job now is to complete the context. I'm going to talk about supply that's going to meet that demand, price and then our strategy. Let's first start with supply. Supply, like demand we expect to grow three times, growing from 325,000 metric tons of production this year to close to a little over a million in 2025.

Now, let me get in a lot more detail, but as you can look at this, you can see a bunch of things pretty quickly. Rock grows faster than brine. Hydroxide grows faster than carbonate. Specialties become much smaller given its limited growth prospects, but what I want to first do is describe methodology. Albemarle has built a proprietary database, using public information, starting with that, taking our own evaluations of resources and in some cases directly and building into our database and understanding of things, bringing our own operating experience and then applying assessments based on all of that of when whether we think the public timeline is going to be hit, the discount rate of what we put on the project for production, capital costs et cetera. And that then informs the supply analysis, I'm about ready to show you, okay.

So, let's first start with cost curves. I'm pretty sure everyone is familiar with these. We're going to do a couple different constructs here to explain the market outlook, cost curves fairly common not to use this as well. The first message at least offer this page, we are oversupplied in this market today, more or so in carbonate than in hydroxide. There's more capacity shown here then there is actual production that's because some of have had the pullback or idle there capacity because they at the right end of this cost curve, the high end or at or above marginal cash cost which is to take it by that dash line.

The next thing you will notice on this is the, steepness of the carbonate cost curve versus hydroxide. The stiffness of the brine, yes, the stiffness of the carbonate versus hydroxide, brine is the driver of that. Brine is the lowest-cost way to get to carbonate. However, if you want to take brine base resources to hydroxide, you have to go another step to hydroxide, so that's then level that cost advantage that leads low cost brine resources have versus carbonate. So, that's one of the issues we have that.

The other thing you see is hydroxide is less utilized, that's largely due to the fact we have seen a lot of growth there recently because of the uptake to higher energy density batteries that Glen talked about. And finally at Albemarle, you see Albemarle's overlaid in these charts in green. I know it's a little hard to read, but those green highlights or green lines around the various resources that are there and you can see we reside at the left-hand side of things, the low end of the cost curve. That allows us -- that's my first sort of true statement if you will around our ability and now matter what the marketplace, to generate strong returns and strong profits in the cycle. We are very well positioned even in oversupplied market.

What I'm going to do the next is continue to dwell in 2019. I'll get to 2025 as you can see the changes that are going to happen. But I want to go first something called a snaky diagram that's basically a mass balance, and here it for brine. Let me explain the chart first and I will get to some of the points on it. What we had here are the steps of production and simplified form, from the resource itself, the brine resource itself to the chemical conversion of that to a salt. In this case, you will note the secondary conversion is required if you want to go to hydroxides. Same color code, as Glen showed you earlier, red is hydroxides, blue is carbonate. And down the left hand side are the resources in increasing cost position.

So in other words the higher, the lower -- the higher quality lower cost toward the top, higher costs lower quality towards the bottom, couple of things that might not leap off the page here, WELL, first of all, the headline. A little less than half of the fly and because of those competitions are for to largely carbonate. The thing that's hard to see on this page is that every one of these producers and this supply chain is integrated. Meaning the same company that operates the product, the resource also operates to conversion and also operates to carbonate hydroxide if they choose to do so. And you'll also see that this is the same supply chain that feeds specialties.

I talked about that when I talk about our supply chain right before Glenn took over. So very efficient carbonate production for brine in 2019, high utilization rates because they tend to be lower cost resources and what today still a very big carbonate world. How about hard rock? We're going to use the expression hard rock or rock to largely refer to spodumene. Spodumene is one form of rock or other forms as well. Spodumene is the predominant form and most of which you see in Western Australia, which is where most of the supply comes from. So, again, same construct, in terms of resources, lowest cost to highest costs, from top to bottom, and the chemical steps, the first thing you notice is there is no secondary set for hydroxide. In fact on any given resource, the cost to get to carbonate is nearly identical the cost to get to hard. The same cost from the same resource position.

The other thing that may not be and as I said, more than half production, the other thing that is not clear from this is, this is where the marginal cash cost producers reside in the marketplace, which is why has lower capacity utilization. So finally, as you go down this chart was not clear on this is that there is not the same degree of integration. Only the first couple, on the top of these are integrated, Albemarle, Tianqi and part of Ganfeng. Everybody below that, for the most part is not integrated. What does that mean? That means the companies that are producing the resource which are largely Western Australia producers are not the same companies that are converting them into a salt that's then sold into the marketplace, which are largely China-based converters.

This is where the distortion comes in the market to. So it's where that marginal cash costs are and it's where the distortions what do I mean by that? In a tight market, the folks in the middle and the bottom who are not integrated, they're buying resource. They're buying spodumene concentrate like crazy. Their customers sold out, their customers need the product. They can afford to be short. They stuck it out. And that's what's happened up through 2018.

In an oversupplied market, things turn rapidly. They start depleting or sitting on high cost inventory in the middle. And the folks that are independent rockers on the left, their apparent consumption drops precipitously. The costs obviously, the price is also drop as well, so many of them are forced to idle production of retail production because it just can't make money. And that's also happening today, there any number and I'm not going to go through them without talking about it before I think to present our website have announcements to talk about producers in that part of the world in that part of the value chain that it has to curtail production.

So let's fast forward, cost curve for 2025, looks different. Now, what happens in this again it's kind of hard you may have to split pages to see this and try to keep it on the same scale. Everybody gets bigger. The low cost producers in both brine and rock tend to keep their share of the market relatively speaking of demand, relatively speaking. There is a little -- I think there is a little bit of erosion, a little bit, and that means that some more high cost production has to come in to meet demand, which boosts the cost curve and boost the marginal cash costs. So there is a greater area under the curve now as well in 2025.

Second thing that's on this chart is as Glen described, we don't have a perfect crystal ball. We do not know exactly what's going to happen with demand. He outlined the scenarios that might happen. He talked about a movement towards a 60-40 split of hydroxide and carbonate, but it could be even greater hydroxide and that's the accelerated technology adoption. If that happens there is not enough hydroxide. Conversely, it doesn't happen as fast as in our baseline model. There isn't enough carbonate. The benefit to Albemarle in this scenario, we're agnostic, we have scale in both resources so we are able to our best customers to construct relationships where we can respond to that scenario in ways that other producers cannot.

So let's look into the details here. This is the brine supply chain. For the benefit of there is some uncertainty, we've lumped with these countries with lumped to Chilean producers, the Argentinian, the rest of the world. And again that's roughly the order in the from a cost standpoint. The same steps we still have some conversion hydroxides. Those who do not have access to rock their way to get to economic hydroxides is through conversion and that's a secondary conversion in the lower cost ones doing very economically. So, it's not a huge penalty to those who are there, and so you still see that, but it remains largely a carbonate chain. What's notable is it doesn't keep up with the market growth. Why is that?

Those facts, when I was talking about resources 30 minutes ago, those resources that are bright are the most complex to bring to market. History is an indicator any number of projects that are coming to the market that are branded today have taken at least 10 years and there is some that have been added for more than 10 years and still aren't commercial yet. They may be promising someday, but they're not there yet and that's because the inherent complexity involved as a result it's harder to bring resources to market fast unless you've been doing it in an existing resource for a long period of time. So again existing Chilean and Argentina producer were able to expand pretty rapidly some do come into the market ultimately in the rest of the world, but it's harder and as a result supply shrinks it shrink on a relative basis, and to walk you about 2025.

Now let's look at rock. Rock is the workhorse of the growth why two reasons. One, rock is easier to bring the market. On some of these operations that are being brought to market the new minds are actually existing mines for tantalum or some other purpose. So, it's easy to get into them. Two, they just don't have the same degree of complexity and complication that's involved in brine based resource to market. The second reason is there not disadvantage necessarily in a cost basis to get the hydroxide, and hydroxide is a growing market. So with those two reasons rock rose -- significant grows more than three times and carbonate actually becomes a smaller component of this, both because of the market opportunities less growth and carbonate and because the brine recourses better students is applying the carbonate from a cost standpoint. So that's what happens in the rock world.

Now, we've taken a look at two very different periods of time 19 and 25. Let's talk about the natural outcome of supply and demand which is price. I'm going to talk first about spot prices. Then we move to contract price. So on a spot basis, this is a depiction. This is one there -- there are other sources you can use to look at this. This is the agent spot market prices from benchmark minerals. You see I dropped out again in the same color code and carbonate. You see the rapid rise based upon shortness in supply, significant demand growth of the dawn of EVs and now you see a drop. And data only goes through the third quarter of roughly of 2019 as it's reported on a lag basis. We're going through the first major cycle in this industry since the dawn of EVs. And we believe prices headed on a spot basis towards the marginal cash cost of production was about $7 in the range of $7. And that producer was talking about in China.

Not $5, if you go back in time, it was lower. Why the difference, the supply curve keeps changing, right. So the supply curve, you saw it in '19, the margin cash costs were lower, they're higher in 2025. The same thing is true take '19 and go back to '12 was lower again still. It was largely a carbonate world, and the marginal cash cost producer was about anybody using rock including Talison at the time. And that cost curve we believe, we'll keep changing going forward as more supply is required. And for the $225 billion worth of investment the automotive industry wants to make and this is going to be required, that cost curve is going to, the average cost is going to grow with time.

How about contracts, we, as you know have been a leader establishing contracts in the market for some years now. At least one of the producers followed us. Others have a mix is that there's no conventional standard. In general, contracts are never as high as the peak and never as high as the trough. We're not able to get into a lot of detail and back in about what our contracts are going to look like, we're in negotiation. This is a new world is the first cycle and there's a lot of value drivers being discussed with our customers as to how we establish that and we just, we're not going to publicly associate that with them with you all. We'll give you that guidance. We've already given you indication where we think it's headed some months ago in our third quarter conference call.

We although expect, we do expect though to continue to have that strong profit margin I talked about. So let's then talk about strategy. How is it in that environment that I've described in a 2019 oversupplied environment and the 2025 growth environments? What is the resiliency we talked about the foundation what's the resiliency to these market dynamics and our strategy and his premise on 4 key points for the next 5 years.

One, we'll continue to manage the world's best resources and that does mean continuing to drive sustainable processes, which we already are leader in. It means continuing to keep the geographic diversity, we already have that built into the as a foundation. And it means continuing to drive best practices we get costs out of those, those resources different lowest costs possible.

Second is expanding capacity with a lot of disciplines. That means reducing our capital intensity. My team spends a lot of team with Jac's team. Working on how we can reduce capacity intensity. I'll give you some examples here in a minute. It means building the customer commitments. We're not going to overbill we will build when a customer commits to us, and it means they're through that providing strong returns. But that's the denominator of the return calculation. The numerator comes from the next 2, comes from how we operate our conversion plants, driving the best cost position and operational excellence in those, lean low cost operation, operating every one of those clients on a world class standards that's consistent across the world and sustaining our leadership and quality, reliability and sustainability.

And then finally, everything rests on the foundation of our customers, right and for long term relationship, differentiated offerings we can bring to them and some of the innovative materials that Glen spoke about a moment ago. All of this is guided by our values and is rooted in sustainability and safety. So let me hit each one briefly. First one, resources, this is depiction of what we're using of our resources in the first column, what is available to us in total and the percent simple math. And we do not have a reserve calculation and anti fiber for the rest we have a pretty good idea what it will look like and we only use, we're using less than 25% of our available resources. We have more than enough resource for next decade to meet the demands of our customers. And every one of these is on that left-hand side of the cost curve that I talked about.

We will have a very disciplined way by which we convert those resources in the capacity. I'll save you the suspense; there is nothing new on this chart. This is the same commercial capacity we been talking about. By 2021 its 175, as we moved from today towards 2024 the middle part of the dictate is increasingly hydroxide. There is a shade difference in the color of red because we will market the product, but we're also sharing some of that business in our joint venture with MRL with the MARBL joint venture. What are we and even with all of this we're still only using 60% of our available resources that’s the key point.

Another key point, now I can see, look at it and say were working together on all of these things on the right-hand side, we are creating standard plant designs consistently throughout the world based on our best knowledge, we don't tweak unless we completely verify the way we can verify in our existing clients we have process technology effort to debottleneck and get incremental capacity as a resource we're already operating and we take that practice incorporate into designing a very deliberate fashion to the process that I describe earlier. And then finally the future and you can think if you look to that far right bar, the future there getting that a last tranche of hydroxide that is going to likely be in China or through an asset we acquire in China.

The notion of being able to build our capital intensity is very well known, very well established in China, and we will build all of this to our customers' needs. So, that’s the discipline then the cost how we operate. We taken the practice of our two sister businesses and incorporated them into our business. We've taken some of the same consultants and we are building operational excellence model that we're going to extent throughout our network. We're collecting that under the leadership Mark Mummert is here with me, my Chief Operating Officer. He joined recently with tremendous experience in this arena and is predicated on three key points HSE, lean manufacturing, service and quality for those of you who have spent your careers in the finance industry may not be obvious that first one HSE.

We have taken our occupational injury rate taking it from, cut it in half in the past 12 months. And we are cutting half again by 2022. That is important because that's foundational without that we don't get the other things to bring us systems and processes and way of operating that is essential to lean which is the next pillar of operating. In lean manufacturing we brought in outside experts, we've implemented this at La Negra and we've already seen significant improvements. We've seen in the past three months three sequential months of record performance at La Negra 1 and 2, A record in September, a record again exceeding in October and record again in November exceeding the month before that. So we're seeing the benefits and we expect in the long run, this to drive a 20% cost reduction in our business and we will extend it across our network.

And then finally, servicing quality, we have been a leader in this area. It's a moving target. Reducing costs means being very efficiently, minimal waste all the way to the customer. That means, excellent quality. It means high service and its improvements in both of those areas. It is the relentless drive for us and we are going to be world-class by 2022. I'll tell you, we are probably way ahead of our peers in this industry but we measure ourselves versus world-class in the chemical industry and that's what we're going to be in 2022.

Finally, the customer, all this rest on the customer, I think given some examples, but let me reiterate them. We for today provided differentiated offerings to our customers. We're going to enhance that across all of these dimensions. One that's notable is our product mix right. We will have an even greater mix of products. We are agnostic at hydroxide. We can offer that value to our customers. We will have more supply points around the world and yet another continent to mix in the coming years.

We have investments we're making to take what we do locally. We operate and think locally with our customers that we are increasing the technical competency of how we interface with them in the field at their plants and we are simultaneously investing in the technology that Glen referred to. By the way, the reason that missing water that go to what, if we did in his room the whole room we would be into pieces. So, it is a remarkable innovation we're doing and that's essential that we are doing. But the backbone of everything is what Luke and Scott have and will talk about sustainable operation, that's a value drive for our customers. We are talking make no mistake, you don't go into the EV business with an unsustainable operation, that is a value drive for us and the other is the customer experience and what we will get from the digitization of that through our ERP and other related systems. We are well positioned to sustain our leadership into the future.

So, let me close with our outlook. Our outlook is for 12% to 17% revenue growth, based on everything I told you that shouldn't be too hard to ascertain based on the growth that the opportunity to have to grow. It is metered in our case regulated by the amount of capacity we bring on. So, we plan to sell out our capacity and when you do the math on that, that's a 12% to 17%. Now, as you talk about the margins, 40% to 45% margin. So, the most important thing for you all to know as we can get to that level without a price improvement, we've indicated.

We've given a lot of detail. We've given a company based detail, the 2020 the trough for us. From that trough, we can get into that range without any improvement in price over this period of time. It comes from volumes, filling our plans on capacity plans that I talked about. It comes from cost, the significant cost reduction. We're going to do through operational excellence. The other thing that we will do, that Luke talked about from a cost reduction standpoint and it comes from differentiation. We have segments and we sell into that are less price sensitive. We have new innovation that Glen talked about.

In all, we're able to outperform we believe through this period of time even in that kind of price environment. So, look, as I haven't convinced I look forward to further questions you may have later. I am extremely excited about what this business can do, and the strength that we have even in what might appear to be a challenging environment today and I just look forward to talking more about our strategy, resiliency of it and our foundation when we get in Q&A.

With that, I will turn it over to Scott Tozier, our CFO.

Scott Tozier

Good morning. I recognized many of you in the room today, but for those that are new to the story. Let me do a quick introduction of myself. I've been with Albemarle about nine years, and I've worked with this team to transform Albemarle from the strong specialty chemical company that is cyclical to one now that is focused on growth.

Prior to Albemarle, I was with Honeywell for about 16 years in various financial roles that actually prepared me for the job that I'm in today. And it's been a dynamic nine years, as you know, but I can honestly say that I'm more excited about our future today than I was back when I joined the Company.

And to complete the story, I've got to talk to about my own transportation, and I've actually split my bets. I've got a car that's internal combustion is a gasoline engine. I also have an electric bike. So I've got that's in both worlds.

And I know you're anxious to get to a Q&A session after that great presentation by both Eric and Glen. But let's spend a little bit of time on a critical part of our strategy and that's maintaining our financial flexibility.

When we think about Albemarle today and tomorrow, for our few key things I'd like to leave with you today and highlight. You've heard from Netha, Raphael and Eric about our strong history of execution. And I'll highlight how our investments will continue to benefit Albemarle in the next five years.

You'll also see we're poised to start generating significant cash flow. We've already announced it will be positive free cash flow in 2021. But the growth from there is going to be impressive. I'll talk about how we're strengthening our organization through operational excellence that will lead Albemarle to having not only the best low cost resources in the world but also the best low cost operations in business processes. And I'll also share our capital deployment strategies and priorities that support our strategy in both the near-term and long-term.

And so with that, let's take a look at our performance history. This shows our five year history of growth in revenue, EBITDA and margin rates. And just as a point of reference, this is the only chart that you'll see in this whole deck that shows our financial performance without adjusting for divestitures. You can also see our expectations for Albemarle's performance in 2024, generally EBITDA that is between 50% and 80% higher than in 2019, and free cash flow that allow us to generate cash of a billion dollars.

To provide a cleaner picture though, I think it's more helpful to normalize the results. This chart removes the impact of the divestitures of Chemetall and the polyolefin catalysts businesses and assumes that we're going to sell the fine chemistry services and the performance catalyst solutions business in 2020. And from this chart, you can clearly see the strength of the three core businesses that we have.

In the five years of history, growth has being driven by bromine and lithium. And all three businesses are delivering strong margins. The future is going to be dominated by growth and lithium. That not only improves the absolute revenue in EBITDA of the business, but also improves our margin rate to get back to Matt's question. In 2019, lithium makes up about just over 50% of the Company's EBITDA.

In 2024 that grows to around two thirds and because lithium has a higher than average margin rate of 40% to 45%, the Company's overall margin will actually improve to 32% to 36%. This mix effect is all good, but we all know we have to stay in front of inflation and that is where we have excelled with our operational excellence programs in our manufacturing organization particularly in catalyst and bromine. But lithium as you just heard is quickly catching up. We now need to leverage that capability and ensure our business processes are also delivering net productivity every year and this is going to help us in the long term, but also the short term.

With a couple weeks ago in the year we're reaffirming our 2019 guidance that we shared on our third quarter call. And as we look into 2020, we continue to expect that the full year company's EBITDA will be down around 10%. This is being driven by lithium price declines as outlined by Eric. That was somewhat offset by mid single digit volume growth as we get the full year benefits from the La Negra II expansion in Chile, and the Xinyu II expansion in China. Plus we get some benefits in 2020 and lithium from net productivity.

Catalyst is expected to be flat to slightly up in EBITDA with growth in fluid cattle they're cracking catalyst offset my less favorable volume and mix in CST or hydro processing catalyst. And bromine is expected to be flat to slightly down with flat volumes due to our sold out to vision and some expected price pressure in the second half of the 2020 year. Clearly the lithium market is more volatile than we expected and we need to adjust our approach to ensure we're positioned to continue to succeed. We already have access to the world's lowest cost resources in both bromine and lithium but to succeed in a more volatile marketplace. We need to have low cost operations and business processes as well.

On our third quarter call, we announced we will be taking out at least $100 million of run rate cost savings in the next two years. And as I talked to investors this quarter, a very common question is how real is this. Is this just a target or is this a stake in the ground or do you have anything behind us. And as Luke talked about, we actually brought together 18 of our top senior leaders some of whom are in this room today with us. And at the end of June and tasked them with recommending structural cost improvements that will be sustainable over time.

So we're not looking for a 10% cut in TAD that he knows is going to be coming back. These are intended to be structural and sustainable overtime. Albemarle spends about $2.3 billion in 2019 in raw materials and supplies, third party support, like freight, warehousing and logistics and people cost, a $100 million is only about just under 5% of that in terms of a target. And the team has developed a actionable list of projects across those two all of those categories that will deliver our target cost savings and we're actively reviewing those right now and building out the plan that will go into our 2020 operating plan.

One of the key enablers that is allowing us to get to these kinds of results is investment and technology. And we've done this over the past 3 years and its technologies such as SAP, workday and ADP. In January, we'll finish the implementation of a single global ERP system for the Company. And for anybody that's been in operations and been in finance, this is a Nirvana, because I'll have access to all the data, from around the world in one place. This will automate many of the activities that required human intervention in the past. It will give us real time access to data and information on a global basis to accelerate decision making.

The system touches nearly all functions and operations of Albemarle from factory scheduling and planning to logistics, purchasing, finance and forecasting. Just as one example, in logistics, we need to track our shipments from our plans to keep our customers informed as to where their order is, and when it's going to arrive at their plan. Because of the multiple systems that we operate today and a lack of connectivity, we actually have a team of people that call our shipping companies to find out where our product is either on the ocean or in the truck.

In the future, we'll actually be able to use this system to do that tracking for us, because we'll have direct connections into their shippers digitally. And eventually, we'll be able to give our customers direct access, so that they'll actually be able to go on and see exactly what's going on. We're expecting similar types of transformations across the Company.

Let me pivot now and talk about another key investor question. When are we going to start generating free cash flow? Our history of past generation, as shown in this chart is clouded by our M&A strategy. Cash taxes paid in 2017 on the Chemetall divestiture depressed cash from operations in that year. And certainly U.S. tax reform in the transition taxes that were pay started impacting us in 2018.

As we look forward, you can actually see the increase in the capital investments that we started in 2018. And that continues into the near term. We expect that our 2020 CapEx will be in the range of $1 billion, 2021 will drop down to around $700 million in 2022, down to about $500 million based on what we see today. And just as a reminder, our continuity capital that we spend on safety, maintenance and a little bit of productivity ranges in the $300 million to $350 million range, about 5% to 7% of revenue.

The rest of the spend is our growth capital focus almost entirely on lithium. And as you see our earnings grow in our CapEx start to slow, you will see the full power of a cash generation capability of this company. We expect our cash from operations in 2024, to be well north of $1 billion in our free cash flow in that year to be at a $1 billion. And in fact, over the 5-year period from 2022 to 2024, we expect to generate nearly $2 billion of free cash flow. This will create significant opportunities for shareholder cash returns and reinvestment.

So, we think, we're in a very good position from a financial perspective. So now let me talk about, how we prioritize spending net cash. Our first priority for capital allocation is to grow our dividends. A close second is to maintain our investment grade credit rating to ensure we have financial flexibility. Third is reinvestment, growing our lithium capacity to meet the market demands and accelerating our productivity efforts. Fourth, we focus on growth through M&A and joint ventures that will accelerate and strengthen our strong global positioning and deliver on our strategy.

And finally, as our last priority and when there is excess balance sheet capacity, we will return cash to shareholders through share buybacks and that now let me just talk through each one of these briefly to give you some more details. We're very proud of our long history of dividend growth. We've raised our dividend every year that we've been public company that's 25 years in a row with a CAGR over that period of 22% and you can expect that growth to continue.

Our dividend policy is to meet the median payout ratio for the specialty chemical industry, and you can see, we currently lag on a net income payout basis but we're head of it on a cash from operations payout basis. Our cash flow growth is going to generate greater dividend opportunities. We're also proud and very happy with our investment grade credit rating. We target a long-term net debt to EBITDA between 2.0 and 2.5 times which puts us right in the sweet spot of the investment grade ratings, and while we've been in a growth investment phase we've been targeting closer to 1.0 to 1.5 times and that's really because we wanted to have some flexibility for both organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

And in fact in the third quarter, we ended with a net debt to EBITDA of 1.6 times, so just over that 1.0 to 1.5 range. With the cash payment that we have made for the marble joint venture we expect to end the year at a net debt to EBITDA at about 2.6 times for just over the long-term range at 2.5 but this is a perfect example of us being and will have the financial flexibility to do the types of transactions that will be valuable for us in the future. We are just in the bond market as many of you know in November to face with that marble joint venture cash payment and restructure the short end of our maturity curve and as a result of that we are able to reduce our annual average interest costs by 70 basis points to 2.7% and get our investment grade ratings reaffirms by all three agencies.

Reinvestment in our businesses is an important part of our strategy as you heard today. In total over the 10 year period in 2015 to 2024, we expect to spend just over $5 billion in capital. Of that just under $3 billion is focused on continuity, maintenance and safety. And around $2.25 billion of that is focused on growth. A bit in bromine with our tetrabrom expansion in Jordan, and the remainder in lithium in Chile, China and Australia, there is still an open question on where we invest for that second phase of the marble hydroxide capacity but we have included capital in this plan in these numbers for that.

We expect our EBITDA in 2024 as you heard already to be around $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion, that's growing from $600 million in 2015. So, off that $1 billion of growth over that 10 year period, two-thirds or $600 million to $700 million of it is actually coming from our organic growth efforts. As we've discussed in organic growth, it's played an important role in our capital allocation as well, particularly where those actions will strengthen the portfolio and accelerate our strategy. The latest moves that we've made are to enter into the joint venture to produce lithium hydroxide with mineral resources in Australia and announced our intention to divest our refine chemistry services and our performance catalyst solutions businesses.

Looking forward, you have heard, we have enough resources to support our growth in lithium for at least the next decade. So, our focus will be on lithium conversion assets. In any potential specialized technologies that could improve our product performance or our cost basis, as we look at that next 50,000 tons of conversion capacity for the Marble joint venture, we're focused on the most capital efficient way to add that capacity and we will look at any potential acquisition there simply as a make versus buy analysis. This is a same analysis that we did, when we bought it the two plants in China, John & John Lee acquisition in 2016.

So, we know what that looks like. We know what the models have to be. Generally, we target inorganic investment returns that have a internal rate of return that's greater than a cost to capital, and we target organic growth projects to be at least two times our cost to capital. For Marble joint venture, we just answered as very exciting opportunity. It combines the world-class mining services of mineral resources in Australia without lots of lithium conversion expertise and marketing capability. The Wodgina mine is ready to produce spodumene and we're actively working on the 50,000 metric ton lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Kemerton, Australia.

We expect that plant to be commissioned in 2021 and after we qualify production with our customers, we will start to generate revenue from that plant in 2022. Note that, between now and then, we've made the difficult decision to idle the Wodgina mine, primarily due to the current oversupply of spodumene in the marketplace. However, financially it also makes sense, since about 90% of the profit that we make on lithium hydroxide, actually comes from the chemical conversion process, and only 10% coming from spodumene itself. Once we have this joint venture operating at its full capacity, and that's around the hundred thousand metric tons, we expect the return on invested capital of this investment to be in the high teens if we assume the 2019 lithium hydroxide price.

As we've mentioned, we are also were also looking at the strategic options for fine chemistry services and performance catalyst solutions. In total, this represents around $330 million of revenue and between $50 million and $60 million worth of EBITDA. We have had active interest in both businesses from prospective buyers and expect to get a reasonable valuation on both of them, given the strength of the operating teams that we have given the strength of the operating teams that we have there, as well as their track records. However, if the values that we do get are below the cash that we could generate on our end, we'll just keep them in the portfolio and continue to operate them.

The process for both businesses is started and is on track for kind of a mid 2020 type of closing. Once they do close, our margins of total company will improve by about 80 basis points. Our current expectation is that we'll use proceeds from these transactions to pay down debt and perhaps some in terms of internal investment in the business. But we'll reassess that once we get closer and actually have the cash in hand.

Finally, we're introducing our 2024 outlook. And just so there's no confusion, we're still executing against our 2021 targets, but wanted to provide that longer look through for you up to five years. And you've seen the details from each of the three businesses from Eric, Raphael and Netha, on each of the businesses themselves. But as you look at the total company, you can expect a revenue taker for the total company of around 6% to 9%. In 2024, EBITDA margins between 32% and 36%, resulting in a EBITDA between $1.5 billion and $1.8 billion. That's a five year CAGER of 21%.

The EBITDA will generate free cash flow, as I mentioned, and we're expecting that that'll hit $1 billion in 2024. And just a few key assumptions, we do include the delivery of $100 million of cost savings in these targets, as well as a tax rate of around 20%, note that we're not forecasting any foreign exchange, we're just using today's current rates and just keeping that flat. Obviously, we don't do a good job of forecasting. I don't think anyone does a good job of forecasting foreign exchange these days.

And finally, we've model the 5% dividend growth per year in our cash flow model. However, that is subject to further increases as our free cash flow growth continues to grow and on board approval. So while 2020 is going to be a challenging year, I am very confident in this team's ability to face those challenges. Strengthen the Company through operational excellence, and deliver on our commitments. I'm also excited about the future of the Company and realizing the benefit of the investments that we've made in the past several years.

Thanks for your time today and I look forward to the Q&A session and the leadership luncheon to take further questions. And now I'll turn the stage back over to Luke to close out our formal comments.

Luke Kissam

Alright, well thanks a lot. I hope we achieved our goals today, which was to make sure everybody left here with a better understanding of Albemarle and a better understanding of what we feel for our future. There's always a healthy balance between how much information you give and how much detail you go into, because it, I want to bring us back up to a high level for a second and talk about where we see ourselves as a company.

Historically, we've been a cash generating machine. And that has allowed us to be able to adapt to the markets that we see and the changes in the marketplace. We did that in 2004 when we acquired the refinery catalyst business. We did that when we formed Jordan Bromine Company, and we did that when we saw an opportunity to get in the lithium business with Rockwood. So every step along the way, our balance sheet and our ability to integrate and execute has allowed us to adapt our business to continue that journey of 132 years. That's what we're going to continue to do going forward.

We are investing all of our free cash flow to-date to meet the growth that we see coming in lithium I think that everyone sees coming in lithium or you probably wouldn't be here today. What that means is we've got a short term window where we're going to be tight on cash. But our balance sheet is strong enough to carry us through that and you can see when you get to 2024, we turn right back into that cash machine that we've always been. That gives us flexibility that gives us the ability to out invest our competition to continue to grow and to continue to make that leadership positions across all of our businesses.

It gives us multiple flexibility to be able to drive stakeholder value, organically, inorganically, increasing the dividend or share buybacks. So we are stronger today than we've ever been. The markets in that lithium market has changed because we not been through a cycle like this before. There is uncertainty because nobody knows what the other side looks like. Nobody knows how long it's going to last the word goes. We're standing here today with absolute confidence that in order to meet the market demand that you're going to see over the next four or five years, Albemarle Corporation and our lithium assets are absolutely critical to meeting that demand.

We're going to do it in a sustainable way that's going to drive value for us and for our shareholders. We're excited about where we are and appreciate all of you taking the time what we're going to do now as people come up for question answers we will answer your questions and we're going to serve you lunch I imagine this salad and grilled chicken like you all always get from somebody, but that's what it would be it will be right outside I think, right, Dave.

Okay, let's come on up and answer some questions you all.

Dave Ryan

Okay, we're going handle it in a similar way as we did this morning. We will have two microphones roving about will do it for a little over a half an hour so we still had the lunch around 12:30 and we will go the guys step and we will start over here.

Dylan Campbell

Dylan Campbell from Golman Sachs. I hear a little bit about your demand forecast. It seems like you still -- I think we're going to get to 1 million tons by 2025. We're seeing some recent weakness in the China market. So I'd love to hear your thoughts on what could cause a reacceleration in the demand thoughts? And then the second question on demand looks like lithium content, you had fallen from 0.96 to point 0.76 in 2018 to 2019 seems like a pretty big drop.

Dave Ryan

I'll let Eric answer the first question and Glen will give you the second piece. Eric, go ahead.

Eric Norris

Yes. So on relative to demand, you're right, Dylan. The market has seen a weakness in China. We've seen the change in subsidies, demand slow down. We believe that's a pause, as we speak to our customers in the region it is clear that the government and the supply chain is investing for the growth at the same time that has been going on China has increased their target for 2025 in terms of the number of vehicles they expect.

So our view is that that it is the China's initial and conversely in Europe we're seeing a pickup and finally we've seen a pickup in full EV so the full battery electric TVs have increase of the share in the midst of this change it was being this year. And as a result the average battery sizes going up, which is a net win for lithium on a unit basis. I'll let Glen comment further on demand because he does a lot of demand work plus also the intensity. Go ahead, glen.

Glen Merfeld

And just to echo what Eric mentioned there. You hear a lot of these news report reports recently about softening of actual electrical vehicles in China. But when you look under the hood on this, the actual pure electric has stayed pretty healthy. It's the hybrids that have gone down. And like Eric was saying, in absence and there's been an increase of almost 15% in the size of the EV batteries that from a lithium carbonate equivalent type standpoint, we're holding pretty steady.

So, you got to look at the details, I think to really understand what's going on there. But your question about the lithium carbonate intensity, I think it's great one. Really, I alluded to it, but it's really important to recognize. Really some of the changes that we've seen in inventory behavior is why we're reassessing it.

The way, we've done it in past has been a macro looking intensity. We aggregated both inventory as well as a real consumption together in our lithium intensity calculations. And that was a great way to think about it, clearly growing inventory accumulation market. Now, that there has been changes in the last 12 months in inventory behavior, we wanted to separate it out.

So now we're very purely looking at the intensity factor of real consumption. And then we add back in the inventory. And that's really why that's driving it down. Now the thing that I will point out and you saw and hopefully with great transparency where we see the impact of chemistry influencing that overtime.

Dave Ryan

Questions in the back of the room.

Matt DeYoe

Matt DeYoe again from BofA. So two questions, if I amy. First, you're presenting a case where hydroxide is under supplied by 2025, but your overall supply on an LTE basis is kind of fairly consistent with where demand is. So how does the undersupply hydroxide materialize given the industry is kind of proven it can move quickly with installing new conversion capacity? And then secondly, you spent the last 2 years more or less dispelling any notion that Chinese spot lithium prices matter for your business at all, but now we're kind of seeing you quoted openly. So why does shift? One and then two, how is the shift not at odds with the argument that lithium remains a specialty business?

Luke Kissam

Yes, let me take a couple of those. The first one is the reason we put it up there, because that's all anybody ever asked us about, right? I mean, to be honest with the spot price doesn't have an impact on how we negotiate with our contracts, you will not see a contract that we have that says, here's what the spot prices. That's not what's relevant. But it is indicative of trends.

So we've seen enough of those trends that we need to show everybody what our knowledge is to the indicative and trends. And so, it does have an impact on what pricing in today, when you have the amount of spodumene and amount of carbonate that is sitting supply chain in China today or anywhere else in the world, it's putting downward pressure on price.

It will dissipate. But you will not have a view that somebody sitting in China with an index price that people are pricing, it just, it doesn't happen is whatever that spot price may be in that day. So we're trying to show that from a trend standpoint. I think…

Matt DeYoe

The next question one was on hydroxide.

Luke Kissam

So relative to hydroxide, yes, if it's chronically under supplied and you can send that taken, we can see that technology, Glen's confidence gets stronger and we start changing our projections. There will be the ability of ourselves and our competitors to respond to that. The issue will be that already the low cost operators are operating as fast as they can on our model assumption. So it's going to be a higher cost supply, A; And B, the economics are going to have to be there for that high cost supply operate.

As it is today anybody's on that high cost portion the cost curve, and you have to rely on the eastern issues and look at press releases, can't read mine, it's going to take capital to get there. So I think it can happen in the issue is not necessarily that results available resources is the cost of resource and the ability to finance and bring it on. The other thing I would say on that is we've done the industry a disservice by just talking about lithium. Because when you lithium covenant plant will not make lithium hydroxide.

You can't flip a switch and go from carbonate to hydroxide. So there's going to have to be investment, you can go from carbonate to hydroxide but it takes different pots and pans, it take different technologies is really doable but it’s a capital intensity somebody's got to build it. So if you built for carbonate today, and you need more hydroxide one or two things got to happen. That carbonate has to be converted by another facility to hydroxide or those carbonate plants have to shut down and it moves to hydroxide plant it has to be built.

So just because the models shows supply and demand being equal that don’t necessarily mean you are going to see you can flip back and forth on carbonate to hydroxide. I think if you look today what you see long day is carbonate and what is tire is hydroxide and that’s indicative of what we are seeing around the globe.

Dave Ryan

Next is Mike but just to remind everyone, please one question so we can try to get to as many questions possible.

Mike Harrison

That’s too bad, I had two good ones. Mike Harrison with Seaport Global. Glen wanted to ask you about high nickel cathode and the shift away from cobalt toward high nickel, how has that tracked relative to your expectations up until now, and can you maybe talk about the timing or maybe milestones framework or what could drive further adoption in the future?

Glen Merfeld

Thanks that’s a good question. I think generally we had a more moderate view of what the market was saying, I think earlier this year there was a lot of enthusiasm when cobalt was way up there in price there was everybody was going to move to 811 and get the cobalt out of that. And with cobalt comes back down I think some of that pressure is back down or center has backed down.

I think technically in the community appreciates this the challenge of making those materials is a little bit greater I think and was admitted, as you move to 811 these are more energy dense chemistries that we have to put more protections around that you have to change and tune your manufacturing operations. So I think early on in the year, some of the cost benefits that people thought they would realize by going to 811 it really wasn’t there.

Now I do think China has recognized as really driving the movement to 811 there on this aggressive position they are going to make it happen. And I wouldn’t bet against them. But I think we feel pretty confident in our baseline view of this technology maturation models but it is something that we were watching the leading indicators and to some degree I hope we were actually influencing how that plays out.

Chris Perrella

Chris Perrella, Bloomberg Intelligence. Question on a contract structure not what the prices in going to be next year. But as the auto manufacturers get further involved in process and Eric, you alluded to this earlier. What portion of your lithium business is contracted at over the longer term versus more spot technical grades? And how you see that evolving if the shift goes from long-term fixed price contracts to more of a cost pass-through?

Eric Norris

So, thanks to the question. So I will answer the first question in terms of where we are today. We're obviously in the midst of the contract discussions now for next year's, so can't get in too many details. But today I referenced 60% of the volume is in energy stores of sales and in energy storage and 90% of that is under a contract of some form, one of the long-term contract. And I think we did mention in the past that could be 3, 5 plus years sort of contract.

Your second question was, oh, the change with the automotive OEMs getting involved. One thing is for sure, the automotive OEMs maybe focused on the price mechanism and them it might be a discussion there and there might be some evolution in terms of contract play out there. Again going again into details prematurely, because we're negotiating these things; however, they still are interested in long-term security, right. So, they still want long-term commitment that goes to the level of investment they're making down to supply chain.

So, I still think there will be long-term contract is just to construct that how we set up the value mechanisms and then we will change overtime.

Chris Perrella

Thank you.

Dave Ryan

Over in the middle of the section.

Robin Fiedler

It's Robin Fiedler from BMO Capital Markets. Can you elaborate on the potential to drive lithium costs down by about 20% over the midterm? And explain how that is proprietary to LP since it seems there is expectations that they have cost curve will increase over time at least at the upper end? Thanks.

Eric Norris

So, you are referring to the operational excellence initiatives and driving cost down in our plant. So, as the focus for that is how we run our conversion plants, that's the most chemically or I should say from an engineering perspective most complicated thing of what complete operation. There is inefficiency in it today. There is sub-scale in it today because we're not operating on this plant at a full scale. And these assets are numerous to the populations of employees is newer.

So they don't have the same degree of scale, training that we have in some of our legacy Albemarle businesses. We are bringing all that to them to improve the efficiency so that while we have low cost resource, we share we have efficient as low as possible to get to the customer. Well, that in itself is a necessarily proprietary. It's just something that, we already have a lead on, a skill set on and we will continue invest and keep our edge in.

Robin Fiedler

Sorry. When you talked about the high teens to 20% kind of return hurdle for brownfield projects or capacity expansions, are you discussed that with the auto OEMs and the battery ventures with respect to a five year outlook based on your statistical learning model or using a more conservative bottoms up model that you have coupled with demand outlooks out to 2030? What's the actual framework that you're using to kind of target?

Eric Norris

We're certainly got how the certain surety that you are going to be able to place that volume or that becomes more uncertain. So, that mean, look any forecast some might give you is basically wrong other than couple of ways. But, what that does is, it helped to makes us, we have to model that risk into our formula, so that is a risk adjusted return that we see on that launch, so that make sense.

So, if he don't have a solid contract with that volume for a minimum price that you can play in and everything else is outside, then you have to have more certainty that one move that volume somehow or you have got to assume lower priced, you've got to assume a bunch of different scenarios and look at that risk adjusted approach, and we want to always do it right. We will make mistakes from time to time, obviously, but that's how we look at it.

Ann Gurkin

Ann Gurkin with Davenport. I was wondering, if you can comment on relations with the Chilean Government, any kind of update there? And then, I got asked a lot but the biggest risk to me would in the lithium business is that competing technology. If something comes up that surpasses lithium that need to be scalable, I understand, if you can just comment on that concern?

Luke Kissam

Glen, why don't you talk about technology first?

Glen Merfeld

Yes. Thanks. And this is space where I think there's a lot of pressing gets attention from level laboratories are going into it. And I love the fact that there's potential improvements in material science space that this was a space to get beyond lithium is there's tremendous amount of hurdles there. And I'd like to correct, there's this misnomer, I think, out in the industry a little bit or in the academics around beyond lithium. And really some of the, if you look under the hood of what's beyond lithium, the majority of those chemistries are actually same lithium module.

So there's a little bit of branding that's going on, and people want to create excitement. I love the fact because I would love there to be something else who knows that my kids can work on some day. But really the roadmap between now and probably 15 to 20 years out is, lithium has a ton of runway, I shared some of that with you in terms of advancements in performance. And listen, we're also benefiting from the install base. It's like the semiconductor industry at this point, we're creating reality in the advancements that are happening in lithium, just day after day is really making it increasingly difficult for alternative technologies to come back in anytime soon.

Luke Kissam

And if you go back and look at the presentation, it's one of the pages in my presentation when we talk about that external group of people that that we're in. Part of those you're going to see universities that are doing research. Part of them is going to be through an investment tool that is investing in startups related to battery technology, because the disruptors are not going to be the existing players.

A disruption always comes from the startup somebody that they didn't think about. So we're trying to keep our hand in every part, every spot that we can really understand technically what's going on. And, 95%, 99% of everything is being worked on is next generation lithium. How do we get more energy intensity, more safely from the batteries we add today? So, we get a long, long, long runway left in lithium.

Eric Norris

So our relationships with Chile are very positive now. If we have worked through the discussions with Corfo, I think there's a better understanding on both sides on their side is how the market works, better understanding on our side of their needs. We are the ones in this industry that really created the landmark agreement. So it's kind of ironic the negative pressure received last year as a result of that. And we have a great talent leader that reports directly to me, who works down in Chile. She's a former member of the U.S. Department states who works in the embassy system. So she she's helped bring that forward.

And now we're spending a lot of time talking about what that means for the sustainability of how we operate. And that's a broad term right it speaks to the technology speaks for water, speak to the communities, but it also speaks to how we create value. We pay healthy royalties to the country. And they need to know they've got a response to partner doing that. And I'm confident that we're doing a very good job. And I think the press and the lack of noise, if you will, around that process indicates that.

Dave Ryan

Chris in the back, right.

Chris Kapsch

Chris Kapsch with Loop Capital Markets. So my question is about the evolving battery technology and potential implications for the industry cost curve, not talking about longer term, the solid state technology as a reference but more the tighter specs around particle size, morphology, purity, and I'm assuming those are specs are being adopted by the supply chain currently. And the question is the ability to hit those advanced specs, is it more a function of your low cost quality resources? Or is it a function of your conversion capability? And if, it's depending on the answer, what are the implications for the cost curve? Is it sustained you advantage in that cost curve scenario? Thanks.

Eric Norris

Well, I can start with just talking about answering your last question first and unfortunately io is yes to both. It is both the resource that's an advantage and the experience with that resource, the quality of that resource and how to process it. But it's also in the conversion technology as well. And so we have created and I didn't reference it in our operational model, I reference it when I talked about capital intensity. We've reinvested a significant amount of energy and time and people into a process technology capability that's aimed at continuous improvement in that area.

We've always had it in our rapid expansion so many more of those people been focused on building plants and improving and we're now very balanced with Jac in partnership with Jac in the building and then within the organization reporting to the gentleman was sitting right in front of you. Mark Mummer, the team that handles that directly and so we're continually tweaking that and we need to move within the industry I believe as the leader in the industry.

We are very good at tailoring we now need to move to a point of setting standards and we're making investments in Glen's group which he can describe including a dry room or low humidity room resource that we're investing with a research team to now emulate exactly what our customers are saying. So we can help set standards for them around these performance specs.

Daniel McConvey

Daniel McConvey of Rossport Investments. With extra step that's needed going from a brine to hydroxide, can you compare the cost it would take to go from your brine to say Greenbushes to spodumene to hydroxide?

Eric Norris

So we don't disclose a lot about our practice there is a lot you can also take from the detail but generally speaking, if you take a carbonate from the De Atacama and you want to move that to for conversion facility to hydroxides. It is -- it depends on the process and technology operators to $1 or $2 a kilogram to get there. Then you look over to what we're able to do from the lowest cost resource from a rock standpoint the world talents into conversion it's pretty similar and so that means that competitors who operate in the same resources in both resources we share with a competitor should be able to do the same thing and that forms a low cost basis for hydroxides.

Kevin McCarthy

Kevin McCarthy from Vertical Research again question for Eric on lithium margins. With regards to the range that you put forth of 40% to 45% to your EBITDA margin, I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you do not need price improvement to get there. If that is correct, can you talk a little bit about how you do get there? How much comes from positive operating leverage from the volume up with cost reductions and other sources of margin improvement as 2020 days, I think the implied margin is below the range so maybe help us?

Eric Norris

That's correct and you can refer that from our guidance that we've given. So to move up from what the margins might be in 2020 without getting into details there, I mean it's in the near term it's going to be about 50-50 on buying the costs. I mean, it's probably not exactly the numbers aren't crisp in my head and maybe we can get into more details in the conference call. But it's about is buying as it is a key lever and then cost reduction is a key lever as well to get there. What we can do with our customers the value we offer, the differentiation there that's going to be worth 100 basis points into a margin potentially. And then the rest comes from getting behind it that range comes from covering market prices.

Colin Rusch

Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer. Could you talked about the water stable lithium know where you're at in terms of the qualification process for us with better manufacturers and getting qualified into the automotive grade processes? And then, how we should think about the cadence for ramp up in that product being available?

Glen Merfeld

So first of all, thanks for requesting I'm glad your opinion on it because you're hopefully as excited as I am about what that could mean. I think it's too early to really start disclosing that publicly. I just would reiterate, this is an area where I wouldn't feel as confident if it was just us working in isolation in our own little labs, trying to convince her-self this is real. This is this is an area where we're partnered up and in the development process with many of the major lithium producers.

And it's really more important in my mind, the feedback that we're getting from them. And it's early, but it's incredibly positive and as you see in the development curves here. I think it's going to be more important for us to be able to respond quickly. And so we're going to keep working hard on that one.

Colin Rusch

You can look in producing even battery.

Luke Kissam

Yes, battery pretty system, sorry.

Glen Merfeld

The other thing I just say on that is remember, look at the timeline that we talked about on this. This is not something that's going to happen anytime in the near future.

Colin Rusch

But our work only 2025.

Glen Merfeld

Yes, we don't work on it. And day, it's never going to happen, right? So starting working with people, great technology, great opportunities. We got to prove it out in a way to say it's an efficient and drive value for the customer as well as for us. So we're doing that, but don't expect anything in this 3 to 5-year timeframe.

Dave Ryan

Next PJ in the middle.

PJ Juvekar

PJ Juvekar from Citi. Scott, you mentioned that in making hydroxide 90% of the profits come from conversion and 10% from the mining. So that's the case what was the rush to buy Wodgina, because it's going to be small profit any way?

Scott Tozier

Yes. So Wodgina actually gives us access to a large scale resource, high quality as well as partnering with mineral resources. I also say that mineral resource was looking for a partner back in the middle of last year. So this resource was coming to market. So ultimately, if I could time the market perfectly would we have done it when we did it? No, probably not. But it was out there to be entered into. So it does make sense for us financially to hold that rock in the ground and wait to the hydroxide plan is available to start to generate revenue. Even though in the shorter term is going to hurt us a little bit because of that return profile.

Luke Kissam

So PJ, if I could add, it's a top tier resource. If you look at the resource, if you look at the size of the resource and you look at the concentration is clear, it's a top tier resource for rock, and we wanted to control it is that simple. And it will be create large value for our stakeholders well into the future. So we got operate this business today and well into the future. We're going to take a little bit of a hit to today, because we're holding it and not operating it. But when it cranks up and begins to operate that gives us this Salar de Atacama. It gives us Wodgina and it gives us green bushes raw materials. Nobody in the world can touch that. So I love what that resource play does for us.

David Begleiter

David Begleiter, Deutsche Bank. Eric, 2020 lithium EBITDA, you guys exactly Q3 call down 20%. Given the continued weakness in lithium pricing, what's the downside risk to that 20% down for 2020 lithium EBITDA?

Eric Norris

It’s a great question. It's too early to say, right. I think you probably, you might be referencing the fact that prices continue to be week in the market and it was with the anticipation of what we described in this deck that price would move to that margin cash cost to $7 that what we give in that guidance.

Luke Kissam

And there is some downward pressure on it. I mean Dave is the right answer, and we will update you and the work has well have been through some more discussions we will update on what we think there but there is downward pressure.

Howard Klein

Howard Klein of RK Equity. Following up on PJ's question, what was the logic of giving mineral resources 40% of Kemerton's economics, if you?

Luke Kissam

So the logic behind that was the plan was to build out another 100,000 metric tons of capacity, sorry about that. It's my mother out there, so bad answer no. The rational on that was this, we were already building capacity and we didn’t need to bring anymore conversion capacity to the market at that point in time. So the best way to do that was to bring them as a partner to Kemerton and reduce the overall capital that we are spending in this window of time until we see that inflection of meeting more. That was the only thought process about it, is the contributed give them a piece of that, so that, that was part of our compensation if you will combine it. So that’s how we thought about it.

Scott Tozier

If you go back prior to that announcement, our CapEx plan was to spend about $5 billion over the next five years, we reduced that to $3.5 billion. About a billion of that is as a result of us contributing Kemerton rather than building it out on a standalone basis.

Luke Kissam

And we will still be able to meet all of customer and we will still be able to have the growth that we outlined here in 2024 and we will still have those resources that we can economically now convert in the future to carve or draw side of whatever the derivative is to meet indeed to the market.

Dave Ryan

Back of the room.

James Bardowski

First of all thanks you very much for the question. This is James Bardowski, GLJ Research. You guys provide the capacity roadmap, generally every quarter. Thank you very much for doing that it helps make my life easy but actually capacities not necessarily supply, so noting that like lot makers three fronts been run at full capacity without come out of yield and also Kemerton coming online 2021 potentially might be ramping up still by 2024. So regardless of capacity written by 2024 where do you supply or actual production standing.

Luke Kissam

It is we bring on Kemerton. We're going to have it do by thesis. We bring on Kemerton in 2021. So by 2024 you are operating and we're also assuming this and this roadmap is yield is up and running it's also is in Scott's projections. So by 2024 you're getting pretty close to full capacity across the network. As a reference point and a point time between now and 2024, you should be thinking that if we can get 50% to 60% in 12 months through a plant, qualified and sold we're doing pretty well.

Dave Ryan

Straight in the back. Go ahead.

Vincent Anderson

Thank you very much. Vincent Anderson from Morgan Stanley. Just a question in your demand trajectory, where in that trajectory do you see from a consumer value proposition prospective, where do you see cost parity between EVs and NICs and how important do you thing that is to your demand trajectory?

Luke Kissam

Yes, that's a great question and we don't -- we haven't published any projections of battery pricing reductions, but I'll refer to some other folks who have done it recently. And I can only share what we're hearing from our customers. I think it's really driven by price, obviously, the battery and I think a lot of people have to begin with the concept. Once you have a $100 per kilowatt hour at a pack level, that really tips things over to your point and once the sticker price of an EV becomes at or below that of the combustion engine, the whole, whole conversation changes, right.

So, here is what, we're hearing and I think Bloomberg new energy finance published this recently. They are hearing numbers on the order at $156 per kilowatt hour today. Now that's a industry average. I think industry leaders are outpacing there. So, we're hearing numbers out for that, given $150 today. We might even, we even have enthusiastic folks in China suggest they might be even getting to it now, okay -- still I think some of the projections that you're seeing also from Bloomberg suggests that, I think over time, will happen to $100 per kilowatt hour somewhere between 2022, 2023 or 2024 kind of in that timeframe.

So, I think what we're looking at, and you can take other people's data into account. We take what we hear in the market in the current world. So, I think you are look at somewhere between 2 to 3 years potentially before that tipping point really happens.

Chris Terry

Well, Chris Terry from Deutsche Bank. I had a question for Eric and Glen just on the demand profile. Ultimately, the debate that's splits people by the 2025 number comes down to their EV assumptions on how many cars, the size of the can and then lithium intensity. So, just looking at Slide 68 that went through and comparing that to September, so 2 to 3 months ago, there has been changes in your assumptions in all three of those categories. So just wondering, if you give a little bit more detail on your assumptions, I think you assume intensity has gone from 0.93 to 0.78 in 2025, but you've upped your lithium intensity penetration from 15% to 18% and the size of the car from 41 to 48. So, just wanted on how you get to those numbers and the confidence you have in this thing?

Luke Kissam

So, just one thing before I start, you said that, our estimate of couple of months ago that was 2007, correct? Our demand projections are going to take share back in February.

Chris Terry

Okay.

Glen Merfeld

It's the same. We haven't changed it. It's still 1 million on metric tons of lithium carbonate.

Chris Terry

So, I think in the Credit Suisse presentation in September. I though you talked. You're still at million tons, but a million tons of lithium but the composition that you got there is changed quite a lot I'd say. Just wanted on how you might expect.

Glen Merfeld

In that Credit Suisse presentation, it was really based off that February estimate that we put out there. But you're right and I think if you go to the prior question and it's a good one. There is lot of good factors that we're propagating through our Monte Carlo [ph] models. They include the intensity listing and that's really lean back to the chemistry maturation model. So, there is a progress in technical chemistries and that's influencing the lithium intensity ratio.

But the biggest factor that I'm going to just reinforce what I explained earlier, some of the change in inventory behavior is really causing us to go back and say rather than to do an effective overall macro intensity factor, that includes inventory. We're now separating out the inventory component to it and we're really trying to break that down into, what, of the lithium carbonates that are really ending up in batteries that year, what's the intensity factor. And then we compound back on to it, or the other components of it.

Now we're also running through, we do, I think, something I can share is we used to update our demand model annually, we now update at least monthly, internally. So what we're doing is we're taking every announcement that comes out every month on new electric vehicle sales, this is getting propagated back through all these sort of models. So we're factoring in as you heard earlier, and you probably hear from press releases, the absolute size of lithium-ion batteries are getting bigger in pure EVs. The split between pure EVs and plug in hybrids is changing as well. These are all factors that are dealt with within the complexity of those models. I don't know if any of that Eric.

Eric Norris

No.

Dave Ryan

We're going to do one more, one more and then we'll wrap up.

Mike Sison

Mike Sison with Wells Fargo. Luke, historically, Albemarle has done a great job and bromine and catalyst and helping the industry price better becoming more rational over time. There isn't a lot of players in lithium, right? And so why do you think pricing has been so week given that case? And then what do you think Albemarle can do longer term to help the industry become more rational?

And then finally, do you think Clemson could be the Browns?

Luke Kissam

Yes. So I always can control is what we can control Mike. That's all we can control. And we have to have a value proposition to our customers. And we tried to get out and lead the industry with a long-term agreement, and now we're the outlier. Everybody understands that we're the outlier today. I can't control what other competitors do. I can't control what other governments do. All we can control is the value proposition that we deliver to our customer. We can control the resources that we have and ensure we have top tier resources around the world. And we can ensure that we go out and make sure we are as low cost as possible.

So that's what that's what we're going to do. Supply and demand, if we're right on the demand, it will ride on demand, people don't have to come to us. I mean, we are going to build out these conversion assets because nobody else has the resources to do it. You've got to start the day from resource. If you started today, right now, on a brine resource, you're not getting anything done by 2024, 2025, there's no way. It's not going to happen, it's 2030.

So we feel right about where we are. We, you have to be from a scenario planning situation, you have to understand what your competitors are thinking about, but I certainly can't control what they do. So we've got to take that into account in how we go to market and what our contract and strategy is. What we've also got to focus internally in being the lowest cost. So that's what we're going to try and do, Mike.

Dave Ryan

