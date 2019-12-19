GameStop: All The Right Moves

While near term the stock price might move sideways, it will likely at least triple by mid-2021.

Most do not appreciate what’s going to happen when the next generation of consoles hits the shelves in late 2020.

Share buybacks are likely ongoing and can continue in “stealth mode” while the short interest is over 100% of float as of 11/29.

The stock of GameStop (GME) has been under pressure for a while, coinciding with the late stage of the console cycle and a secular decline in physical game sales. However, with the recent repurchase of 1/3 of shares and the efficiency initiatives, the shares are poised to at least triple by mid-2021.

Comparisons To Blockbuster

I want to start off by saying that if you think that GameStop is the next Blockbuster, you are neither alone nor overly prescient:

We have a company called GameStop that keeps coming up on our list because everyone thinks it's the next Blockbuster. They sell games.

Source: Joel Greenblatt, interview to Forbes, July 2011.

Yes, people have been comparing GameStop to Blockbuster, and implying its imminent demise for over 8 years.

I have originally written about GameStop when its share price was $3.82 and the uncertainty was much greater than now. Since then, the new management made all the right moves, including a repurchase of over 22MM shares in Q3 (as I predicted in this article), improvements in inventory management, cost reduction, decision to normalize the store base and exit the Nordic region. Even the corporate aircraft is finally for sale.

At this point, I would like to provide an update to dispel some misconceptions that are being posited here, on Seeking Alpha, as well as elsewhere. The clarity has been provided in both recent quarterly conference calls that followed Q2 and Q3 earnings releases, yet the misconceptions persist. Perhaps people just don’t pay attention.

Share Repurchases In Q3 And Beyond

As I expected, the company repurchased over 22.6MM shares in Q3, reducing the share count YTD by 1/3. They are not done however, as is obvious from reading their Q3 Form 10-Q:

And

Source: GME Q3 Form 10-Q

From the above, after 11/02, they kept repurchasing shares. Another notable item is the lack of debt reduction in Q3. The company is obviously laser-focused on repurchases, which is great. It wasn’t obvious to some analysts on the last call why the company repurchased shares in Q3. From the Q&A:

Curtis Nagel Good evening. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, just the first one focused on the buyback. And I guess just why buy back so much stock when at the moment there's still so much uncertainty around the business and results continue to disappoint? I guess the point that there's a new cycle coming, but it's a year from now and a lot can happen from then to now or not to then? And why is it not in the best interest of the company to preserve cash? Jim Bell Yes, Kurt, this is Jim. I think again we constantly evaluate what the optimum utilization of capital is and when we say optimal meaning, optimizing the returns for our shareholders. And that's a balance of maintaining appropriate levels of cash and strength of our balance sheet it involves the management of our debt ratios. It involves ultimately where we think is appropriate in a very metered way today in terms of any potential CapEx in the business but it also involves really being able to return capital to shareholders especially when we see depressed pricing in the marketplace that we've seen in our stock. Simply speaking, I think it's a view to the fact that we believe our stock is undervalued and we think that’s an appropriate and prudent use of capital to return that capital to our shareholders via the buyback. And I'm just going to reemphasize that last point. We buy back stock because we fundamentally believe that our stock is trading at a discount and we're very confident as to where our stock is headed given what's going to happen in 11 months. So we're very, very confident at that bounce back. We're very confident that all the work that's being done right now, around expense structure around margin structure is going to pay off in the form of profit flow-through when sales return and we're certainly going to.

Source: Q3 Conference Call, emphasis mine

The guys in charge are so confident, that after the Q2 results were released in September, there was a lot of buying by insiders in the open market. Yet here we are in December with the short interest of 67.24MM as of 11/29, which is greater than 107% of float. This may be the best-executed buyback in history. The current remaining buyback authorization should allow the company to repurchase enough shares to take the count to under 50MM.

Source: GME Q3 Form 10-Q

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow And Liquidity

As for worries about liquidity, people don’t seem to appreciate the following:

Despite the top line declines in the business, our balance sheet remains strong as we anticipate ending the year with total cash and liquidity in excess of $1 billion and we expect to generate between $200 million and $220 million in adjusted free cash flow for fiscal 2019.

Source: Q3 earnings call, Jim Bell, CFO, emphasis mine

Reducing inventory and improving its quality is one of the components of unlocking cash in the business. As can be seen from below, the company reduced inventory by $600MM YoY. They also prepaid accounts payable significantly more than usual. I highlighted the corporate aircraft held for sale in green.

Source: GME Q3 Form 10-Q

As of November 2, 2019, we classified our corporate aircraft, with an estimated fair value, less costs to sell, of $12.8 million as assets held for sale.

Source: GME Q3 Form 10-Q

Updates To PowerUp Pro Program

The company tested a new version of its PowerUp Pro program in some markets and, after good results, rolled it out nationwide. The new program includes a $5 monthly reward certificate, beginning January 2020.

Further, with customer engagement at the center of making GameStop a social and cultural hub of gaming, our PowerUp Rewards loyalty program is a huge asset for us to leverage and we're rolling out enhancements to the program. Specifically, within the paid PowerUp approach here, we tested at duration center's design to increase customer enrollment and drive more visit frequency from shoppers and found that these efforts resonated with customers. As a result, in November we launched an enhanced suite of benefits for the Pro tier customer, such as reward certificates and member access to exclusive opportunities and events and has seen a positive reaction from customers reflected in a significant double-digit increase in enrollment rates. Again, while still early, we've received strong feedback so far of the new initiatives.

Source: Q3 conference call, George Sherman, CEO, emphasis mine

Exiting Nordic Region

The company does not only cut costs and improve inventory management. More examples of what they are doing are not renewing leases on less-profitable stores and even completely exiting the Nordic region of Europe.

First, we have shared with you our commitment to evaluate every aspect of our business and take decisive actions to address underperforming areas of our business. In that light, we've begun the process to wind down our operations in the Nordic region of Europe, including operations in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. While this will take several months to complete, we believe this effort will yield roughly $15 million in EBITDA run rate improvement.

Source: Q3 conference call, George Sherman, CEO, emphasis mine

Progress On Efficiency Initiatives

Of the $200 million profit improvement goal, we know that roughly half of that will be delivered in the form of expense reductions while the other half coming from product margin enhancements. When we spoke in September, we had executed roughly 40% of the expense reductions. And today we are over 50% complete. While the top-line decline masked some of our progress, you can see that excluding one-time items, we delivered approximately $30 million in reduction in our corporate overhead compared to last year as a result of these actions. We have clear line of sight remaining 50% and are confident in our ability to deliver on this goal.

Source: Q3 conference call, George Sherman, CEO, emphasis mine

Next Generation Of Consoles

The next generation of consoles from both Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT) will arrive in less than a year and both will have disc drives. Yes, some will buy games online, but some won’t. And the physical discs will feed GameStop’s pre-owned ecosystem as well. Since the first wave of the revenue bump hits in Q4 2020, there is no real need for GameStop to reduce its debt yet. The 2021 Senior Notes mature on 3/15/21.

Risks

While things are looking great at this point, some analysts, as can be seen from Q&A questions above, are concerned with liquidity until the new console cycle starts. Certainly, while the efficiency initiatives are progressing and result in reductions to SG&A, the revenue declines in the next four quarters, especially if greater than expected, can reduce liquidity. The company expects to manage that via further inventory reduction. It appears this is where the "adjusted" FCF numbers are coming from.

Additionally, while there is no doubt that new consoles will cause the revenue and profit to increase, there is a question as to what extent, for how long and how it will impact the important (and high-margin) pre-owned segment. It may be lower than expected based on previous cycles.

Valuing GameStop

GameStop stock presently represents approximately $9 per share in tangible book value, even assuming partially-depreciated real estate. By 2021, assuming 50MM shares and a completion of efficiency initiatives of $200MM a year, EPS for 2021 should be well over $5. The math is simple: Even this year, at the end of the last console cycle, the adjusted EPS is about $0.10 and $200MM a year in savings equals $4 on 50MM shares. Thus, even with a very minor boost from the new consoles, EPS goes to over $5.

Conversely, if instead of share repurchases the company repurchases debt, that would also increase EPS. Either way, assuming 2021 EPS of just $5, $4 in 2020 and a subsequent decline at $15% a year, using a 15% discount rate we get a net present value of 2021+ earnings of $13.33 per share. Adding the tangible book value of $9 to it we get $22.33 per share.

Conclusion

I have spilled plenty of electronic ink in my prior articles on why GameStop is going to do great. The latest progress on buybacks and efficiency initiatives is very encouraging. Some people will continue to claim GameStop is the next Blockbuster, as they have been doing for the last 8+ years. In the meantime, with the conservative tangible book value of over $9 per share, including depreciated real estate, and a prospect of post-buyback EPS of the next few years far greater than today’s share price, the next 15 months will be interesting. The share prices should at least triple by mid-2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All information contained herein is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or an offer to provide investment advisory services in any jurisdiction. The investment strategy discussed herein may not be suitable for everyone. Investors need to review an investment strategy for their own particular situation before making any investment decision. I believe the information obtained from any third-party resources to be reliable, but I do not guarantee its accuracy, timeliness or completeness. The opinions, estimates, projections, comments on financial market trends and other information contained herein constitute my judgment and are as of the date of the material, are subject to change without notice at any time in reaction to shifting market conditions and other factors and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. I have no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information.