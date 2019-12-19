A Checkup On Medical Facilities

This article analyzes whether to buy, hold or sell. My consensus is to hold (pending confirmation in the next quarter).

Please note all amounts are in Canadian Dollars except if noted separately.

I am currently sifting through the wreckage of Medical Facilities Corp. or MFC (OTCPK:MFCSF) (TSX:DR) a TSX listed company which does all of its business in the US. The stock is down an astounding 70% year to date and 50% below its IPO price from July 2006. This is quite an epic debacle when the stock market is up nearly 30%. Yet the company is free-cash-flow positive.

Business Model

Medical Facilities Corp., in partnership with physicians, owns surgical facilities in the United States. Medical Facilities typically owns majority (or controlling share) of the partnership. Medical Facilities’ portfolio includes controlling interest in five specialty surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, and South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center located in California. In addition, through a partnership with NueHealth, LLC, Medical Facilities owns controlling interest in seven ambulatory surgery centers located in Arkansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. The specialty surgical hospitals offer a range of high volume, non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services such as urgent care and occupational health. The ambulatory surgery centers perform scheduled outpatient surgical procedures, with patient stays of less than 24 hours.

Seeking Alpha has a number of articles on MFC over the years, most of them bullish. Investors and analysts have been bullish on the company because of its high yield and monthly dividend policy, strong cash flow, defensive character and secular industry growth. However, cracks in the thesis have been showing for a while and this year revenue growth has stalled, company has missed numbers and investor optimism has evaporated.

What happened?

Cracks in the story started to first appear in Q4 2018, as revenue started to stall while operating expenses started to go up. The company started missing analyst estimates in Q3-2018.

Since the company earns in US dollars, but reports financials and pays dividends in Canadian dollars, exchange rates can also buffer the numbers.

In Q1 2019 management blamed "case mix and payor mix" for drop in operating income. Here is CEO Robert Horrar on May 9, 2019.

While our case volume was up, the composition of a case mix and payor mix was different. In fact, this past quarter shows impact that changes in our payor and case mix can have on our financial results. Changes in payor and case impacted our revenue growth for the quarter and our operating results.

In Q2 2019, the other shoe dropped. Here is the CEO on August 8, 2019, as the company wrote down its Unity acquisition.

However, weaker contributions from two of our facilities, due to changes in the case mix or payer mix weighed on the overall quarterly revenue. In fact, the decreases at these two facilities amounted to $5.1 million with Unity's decrease of $3.1 million having the largest impact. Due to the continued case mix challenges at Unity, we made the decision to recognize a non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge of $29.5 million in the second quarter.

In Q3 2019, the company cut the dividend and investors ran for the hills as the company cut its annual dividend from $1.11 in 2017 to $0.28 going forward in 2020. The CEO gave investors the following bitter pill on Nov 7.

We are obviously disappointed with our results over the past few quarters, resulting in a payout ratio in excess of 100%, which is not sustainable. Therefore, we have taken a difficult step to cut the dividend.

To summarize, a combination of weak revenues, less profitable work and a bad acquisition wreaked havoc on MFC stock.

Now what is done is done, and there is no point in crying over spilt milk. Let us try to assess the situation to see if we should join the exodus or stick around for better times.

Silver Lining

Let us look at the chart below to find a silver lining. The blue line represents the stock price over the last 10 years, the black line the Price to Sales ratio (0.29 currently) and the orange line represents the median P/S (1.49) justified stock price. Now we have to ask ourselves, has the situation deteriorated so much that the stock is worth 1/4th of where it was a year ago? The stock sure looks cheap at the current level.

The market is saying that the deterioration of business (revenue decline and "case mix" deterioration) is permanent. Eyeballing the chart above I surmise that distributable cash over the last 3 quarters has declined by 45% to 60% from last two years. This is confirmed by the calculations below. Distributable free cash is down by a median of 47% this fiscal year to date.

Distributable Cash USD$ '000 2019 2018 decline % 2017 Q1 3,952 7,462 -47% Q2 3,642 8,926 -59% Q3 4,007 7,217 -44% Q4 tbd 14,074 median-47% 13,102

Management seems to agree as it has cut the dividend drastically to conserve cash. This reflects the implicit understanding that the company has lost the ability to issue more equity and will be forced to use internally generated funds for any further acquisitions or business building activity.

Q4 is usually the company's strongest. So looking at the above decline and the company's numbers, I am assuming that the company may deliver USD$8 million to the bottom line for an annualized run rate of USD$20 million (C$26 million) of distributable cash. This is consistent with the CEO's remarks below at the recent conference call,

The new dividend payout will be CAD 0.28 per year, which will increase the company's retained cash flow by approximately $20 million per year.

Given that the company intends to pay out about C$8.7 million in dividends next year ($0.28 X 31 million shares outstanding) and the CEO mentioned that it intends to retain C$20 million for reinvestment, I would assume from these remarks that the company is expecting an after tax free cash flow of C$28.7 million. The company's market cap currently is $150 million. This gives us a Price to FCF of 5.25. (for reference a P/E of 9 is considered appropriate for a zero growth company). An FCF of 5.25 implies a free cash flow yield of 19%. I think this gives us an adequate margin of safety.

Source: Annual Report. (2019 is Author's estimate based on recent trends)

Debt

The company has total long-term debt of ~$C 170 million (including the corporate credit facility and convertible debentures but excluding exchangeable interest liability.) The company carries an exchangeable interest liability of $36.6 million to represent minority interest, which may be convertible to common shares.

Source: Quarterly Report.

Given the company's annualized free cash run rate of ~$29 million, it will take the company close to 6 years (170/29) to pay off the debt, provided it pays no dividend. Overall, while debt is higher than what I like, it's not a showstopper.

Conclusion and Opinion

Overall, I am neutral/hold on the stock. The company still intends to pay a dividend of $0.28 per share next year. That works out to a dividend yield of ~5.5%. This is still quite good and looks safe for now, provided the business does not deteriorate further. The jury is out on that. Also there is likely heavy tax loss selling as people are sitting on big gains this year and are likely selling the stock to shield their profits from taxes. I believe there should be a bounce in January as tax loss pressure abates (I usually like to do the opposite i.e., double up on my tax loss candidates in December and then sell them in January). Analysts are quite bearish on the stock with 3 hold and 1 sell (source: Thomson Reuters). I would like the company to use its free cash flow to pay down debt and buy back stock (where else can it find a 19% free cash yield?). It should then focus its attention on fixing operational issues and reduce expenses. In his letter to shareholders dated April 1, 2019, the CEO said the following,

In the United States, the number of people age 65 and over is expected to increase from 53 million today to 71 million by 2030. As this segment of the population grows and people live longer, we expect there to be a higher need for orthopedic procedures. We are well positioned to capitalize on the projected growth in the 65 and over demographic and expected growth in ASCs, with the latter expected to double over the next ten years.

Management seems to have been caught by surprise at the recent and sudden deterioration of the business. One wonders if it really understands the market and the competitive dynamics. The board needs to be taking a critical look at this issue and make needed changes.

Finally, I leave you with some food for thought,

For a value investor, price has to be the starting point. It has been demonstrated time and time again that no asset is so good that it can't become a bad investment if bought at too high a price. And there are few assets so bad that they can't be a good investment when bought cheap enough. - Howard Marks

